Shohei Ohtani Wife: How Mamiko Tanaka Supports Baseball’s Biggest Star
Celebrities, Entertainment

Shohei Ohtani Wife: How Mamiko Tanaka Supports Baseball’s Biggest Star

Natallia Pisarenka
BoredPanda staff
If you’re at least a tiny bit interested in baseball, you surely know about Shohei Ohtani and his stunning first postseason run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani made history as the player who hit 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, becoming one of the greatest baseball talents ever. His success has captivated fans around the world, resulting in the rise of baseball’s popularity in Japan, Ohtani’s home country.

While we are well-acquainted with much of Ohtani’s career, his personal life remains enigmatic. There’s a veil of mystery surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, as well. She leads an incredibly private life, which only fuels the intrigue. Who is the woman standing beside one of baseball’s brightest stars?

We’ve dug a little deeper and uncovered more details about a 27-year-old former Japanese basketball player who has won Ohtani’s heart. Join us as we piece together the story behind this charming couple.

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s Wife, Mamiko Tanaka?

Born in Ohtani’s Native country of Japan, Mamiko Tanaka started playing basketball in high school. Sports run in her family, as her brother, Shinichi Tanaka, has made a name for himself as a professional rugby player in Japan Rugby League One.

After graduating from Waseda University, Tanaka joined the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women’s Japan Basketball League, and she represented Japan at the international youth level at several championships. During her last season, in 2023, Tanaka had a shooting rate of 47.7% from the field and 69.9% from the free throw line across 28 games (per ESPN).

Despite her familiarity with the hustle and bustle of the professional athlete world, Tanaka evidently doesn’t enjoy the media attention. There aren’t many known facts about her personal life or her romantic relationship with Ohtani.

Maintaining privacy while being married to a baseball superstar must be quite a challenge. Nonetheless, Ohtani and Tanaka skillfully navigate their relationship, sharing glimpses of their marital happiness with the public only occasionally.

How Did Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka Meet?

While they typically keep their romance under wraps, a moment in February 2024 caught everyone by surprise. Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram to announce that he is now happily married. However, he remained tight-lipped about his wife’s identity, mentioning only that she hails from Japan.

„Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote in the post that quickly went viral.

In an interview with the AP, Ohtani mentioned that she was simply “a regular Japanese woman” he had known for three or four years. He implied that she isn’t a public figure and prefers to stay out of the media frenzy that continually surrounds his superstar status.

The next month, he revealed Tanaka’s identity by posting a photo of her standing next to him beside the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team plane as they traveled to South Korea.

Before this incident, the Dodgers made waves online by sharing a photo on X. It’s possible that Ohtani and Tanaka wouldn’t have shared anything if it weren’t for that post. By doing so, they took control of the narrative by providing direct information.

Moreover, we all know that rumors can spark curiosity and lead to even more speculation. Given how this couple tends to respond to the spotlight, they likely want to avoid that.

What they chose to keep to themselves is the full story of how they first crossed paths. Given that Tanaka is an accomplished athlete in her own right and hails from Japan, it’s likely that they encountered each other during some form of training or sports event. There was indeed a brief exchange about their initial meeting at a training facility, but Ohtani wasn’t very detailed about the specifics (via The Japan Times).

Even though he does speak English, as Sports Illustrated suggests, Ohtani feels more comfortable with his translator, which might be another reason for keeping his interviews brief.

A Rare Look Into Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka’s Private Life

If you’re aiming to grab the spotlight and keep it on you around the clock, becoming a top-paid baseball superstar is definitely a winning play. However, the couple’s private approach to life amidst Ohtani’s immense fame might just be their greatest talent of all.

Even the rare glimpses into their personal lives seem carefully curated and intentional. For example, Dodgers Nation shared a heartwarming video on its X profile featuring Shohei Ohtani, Tanaka, and their dog Decoy as they celebrated the Dodgers’ winning the NL West.

This wasn’t the first time Decoy charmed fans. The trio was also recently spotted walking off the field together, as reported by The Athlete Lifestyle.

The couple made another public appearance in May at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala. A photo of them alongside Ed Sheeran, who shared it on his Instagram, immediately captured attention and linked the couple to the famous singer.

Despite these moments, Tanaka’s public appearances are understated, often showing her sweet support for her husband. Their relationship appears genuine and grounded, but the true nature of their dynamic remains carefully guarded, leaving much to the imagination.

Why Is Mamiko Tanaka Rarely Seen in Public?

The fact that Mamiko Tanaka prefers to stay out of the limelight makes a lot of sense. Japanese culture is known for placing high value on privacy and discretion, which stems from both cultural and historical influences.

Many Japanese are very private about relationships, including marriages. This is no different for celebrities. In Japan, many artists, athletes, and other public figures stay silent about their personal lives to maintain professionalism, avoid scrutiny, and preserve their reputations.

When spotted with Ohtani in public, she often walks behind him, letting him occupy the spotlight. While this clearly shows her unwavering support for her husband, this arrangement likely also allows her to address her own needs. Call it a compromise.

Public Reactions and Fan Speculations

People have been mostly respectful of Ohtani’s relationship, but his marriage announcement did cause quite a stir. As The Japan Times noted, fans flooded social media with dramatic reactions, including comments like, “My life is over.” Take a deep breath, everyone — yes, Shohei Ohtani is officially off the market!

Adding to the buzz, the term “shitsuren kyuuka” (heartbreak leave) began trending online. This sparked a playful conversation about allowing employees time off to recover from celebrity crush heartbreaks. A week off to binge romantic movies and cope? Honestly, not the worst idea.

As the frenzy died down, most fans and the public rallied around the couple with happiness and support. Free of scandals and public drama, Ohtani and Tanaka’s relationship radiates simplicity and authenticity. Their down-to-earth lifestyle and genuine connection leave little room for rumors, as they seem to prioritize enjoying each other’s company whenever they can.

They have often been called the new Hollywood “it” couple (via The Athlete Lifestyle), and this isn’t surprising. In a world filled with flashy couples and attention-seeking celebrities, it is truly refreshing to see a healthy, candid relationship between two people who value and protect their privacy.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka’s Future Together

Based on everything we learned about the couple, Ohtani and Tanaka will most likely continue to enjoy their happiness away from the media hype and nosy fans. Earlier this year, they bought a modern mansion in La Cañada Flintridge, right at the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains north of Los Angeles (via NBCLA).

While they may currently be settled in the City of Angels, it wouldn’t be surprising if they eventually seek the tranquility they cherish in Japan. After all, Japan and LA are two entirely different worlds, and they might find themselves longing for home.

Focusing on the family expansions might wait for a bit, though. Maintaining a career of a professional athlete — let alone of a MLB superstar – is no piece of cake, and focusing on his career seems to be Ohtani’s priority now.

FAQ

Is Shohei Ohtani a billionaire?

Shohei Ohtani is a top-paid baseball player, but he hasn’t reached billionaire status just yet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shohei Ohtani’s net worth in 2024 is about $50 million.

Natallia Pisarenka

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who is ... oh you know what, nevermind. I could start a comment that way in every celebrity post these days.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
