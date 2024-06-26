Woman Ignores Future SIL’s Allergies And Wants To Bring Her Service Dog To Her Wedding
Every bride and groom deserves to have the wedding of their dreams. For some, that could mean getting a picturesque venue; for others, it could mean wearing the perfect dress. But there’s no point in all these things if the couple is not able to enjoy their special day to the fullest.
A groom took to Reddit to talk about how his effort to ensure his soon-to-be wife’s comfort led to family drama. The author faced a dilemma as his sister has a service dog and the bride is allergic to doggos. Keep reading to find out how he dealt with this tricky situation.
No bride wants to battle an allergic reaction on her wedding day
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A groom requested his sister to leave her service dog at home due to his soon-to-be wife’s allergies
Image credits: Frames For Your Heart / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Free_Standard_7276
Many applauded the groom for standing up for his bride, even suggesting he uninvite his sister
Here is a helpful technique. Sometimes, people just automatically dig in their heels on their point of view without even processing the request. Sometimes you can get around that by 1. Requesting "help" and 2, Asking open-ended questions. The reason for 1 is that asking a "favor" creates a sense of psychological obligation and 2, forces the person to actually start processing what's being said. What that would look like here is "Oh dear. Perhaps I misspoke myself. Sometimes I worry that I am not speaking in a way that others can understand. Can you help me? Can you say back to me what you heard me say about the situation? I am concerned that I explained it badly." Then once the person has (reluctantly!) repeated it, you can then say, "Perhaps you can help me some more. How would you have explained the problem? What would you recommend for someone who has a debilitating allergy and doesn't want to be miserable on her wedding day? I am open to constructive situations."
It's not 100% -- some people get stuck in their defensive postures and refuse to see other points of view. But, even in those circumstance you have the comfort of knowing you treated the other person with every opportunity to offer a compromise and you treated the exchange with dignity and respect. A high ground approach.
