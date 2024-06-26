Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Ignores Future SIL’s Allergies And Wants To Bring Her Service Dog To Her Wedding
Family, Relationships

Every bride and groom deserves to have the wedding of their dreams. For some, that could mean getting a picturesque venue; for others, it could mean wearing the perfect dress. But there’s no point in all these things if the couple is not able to enjoy their special day to the fullest.

A groom took to Reddit to talk about how his effort to ensure his soon-to-be wife’s comfort led to family drama. The author faced a dilemma as his sister has a service dog and the bride is allergic to doggos. Keep reading to find out how he dealt with this tricky situation.

No bride wants to battle an allergic reaction on her wedding day

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A groom requested his sister to leave her service dog at home due to his soon-to-be wife’s allergies

Image credits: Frames For Your Heart / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Free_Standard_7276

Many applauded the groom for standing up for his bride, even suggesting he uninvite his sister

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Consider this... and do not cave in... your sister, even without dog, would be covered in dander. One hug to the bride... goodbye wedding pictures! Another voice of support. You are a good and strong man with healthy boundaries. Enjoy your wedding.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My SIL is type 1 diabetic and in lockdown got an insulin pump and a Dexcom Sensor which monitors her blood sugar level. Before that she measured it herself without the need of a dog.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here is a helpful technique. Sometimes, people just automatically dig in their heels on their point of view without even processing the request. Sometimes you can get around that by 1. Requesting "help" and 2, Asking open-ended questions. The reason for 1 is that asking a "favor" creates a sense of psychological obligation and 2, forces the person to actually start processing what's being said. What that would look like here is "Oh dear. Perhaps I misspoke myself. Sometimes I worry that I am not speaking in a way that others can understand. Can you help me? Can you say back to me what you heard me say about the situation? I am concerned that I explained it badly." Then once the person has (reluctantly!) repeated it, you can then say, "Perhaps you can help me some more. How would you have explained the problem? What would you recommend for someone who has a debilitating allergy and doesn't want to be miserable on her wedding day? I am open to constructive situations."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
marnocat avatar
Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not 100% -- some people get stuck in their defensive postures and refuse to see other points of view. But, even in those circumstance you have the comfort of knowing you treated the other person with every opportunity to offer a compromise and you treated the exchange with dignity and respect. A high ground approach.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
