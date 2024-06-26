Woman Ignores Future SIL’s Allergies And Wants To Bring Her Service Dog To Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Every bride and groom deserves to have the wedding of their dreams. For some, that could mean getting a picturesque venue; for others, it could mean wearing the perfect dress. But there’s no point in all these things if the couple is not able to enjoy their special day to the fullest.

A groom took to Reddit to talk about how his effort to ensure his soon-to-be wife’s comfort led to family drama. The author faced a dilemma as his sister has a service dog and the bride is allergic to doggos. Keep reading to find out how he dealt with this tricky situation.

No bride wants to battle an allergic reaction on her wedding day

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A groom requested his sister to leave her service dog at home due to his soon-to-be wife’s allergies

Image credits: Frames For Your Heart / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Free_Standard_7276

Many applauded the groom for standing up for his bride, even suggesting he uninvite his sister

