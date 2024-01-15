Anastasia also shared why she believes it’s important to maintain a sense of humor, even while struggling with mental health issues. “For me personally, humor has carried me through some of the hardest times in my life,” she told Bored Panda. “Being able to take a difficult situation and find some light in it is a skill that has allowed me to become more comfortable with talking about my mental health and opening up to people.”

“Maintaining a sense of humor, especially when it feels like there's nothing to smile about, can keep a person sane in the face of hardship,” she added. “I remember when I was in treatment for my mental health, a silly comment or a joke would remind me that I still had the capacity to feel good, even if it was just for a short moment.”