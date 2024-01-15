ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that laughter is the best medicine. And while it might take much more than simply giggles to combat complicated mental health issues like depression, getting your daily dose of sunshine through some memes certainly can’t hurt!

We’ve taken a trip to the Serotonin Memes Instagram page, which features hilarious and relatable pics all about mental health. These memes are no replacement for therapy and medication, but hopefully they’ll be able to give you a little boost of happiness hormones and remind you that you’re never alone in your mental health journey!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

kenzianidiot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

satruno_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

To learn more about how Serotonin Memes came about in the first place, we reached out to the page’s creator, Anastasia, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.

“I started Serotonin Memes when I was fifteen years old,” she shared. “I had just gotten a concussion and had to quit the sport I loved and decided to start running a meme page to occupy my time. At the time, I was struggling immensely with my mental health and found comfort in memes about mental health because I saw it as evidence that I wasn't alone in feeling the way I did!”
#4

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

Maheen005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

BradWetherell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

“Seeing the growth of this account has been an incredible, almost surreal experience,” Anastasia continued. “The growth was pretty slow for the first few years, but it really started to take off once Covid hit.”

“I think almost everyone was struggling with their mental health at that time, and a lot of people related to the content I was posting,” the creator noted. “Ever since then, the growth has continued. I never imagined this account taking off like it has. It's a really cool feeling to know that over 90,000 people enjoy my account and relate to my posts. I'm glad that my account can serve as a space where people can openly discuss (and joke about) their mental health struggles.”
#7

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

TigNotaro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

drewmonson7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anastasia also shared why she believes it’s important to maintain a sense of humor, even while struggling with mental health issues. “For me personally, humor has carried me through some of the hardest times in my life,” she told Bored Panda. “Being able to take a difficult situation and find some light in it is a skill that has allowed me to become more comfortable with talking about my mental health and opening up to people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maintaining a sense of humor, especially when it feels like there's nothing to smile about, can keep a person sane in the face of hardship,” she added. “I remember when I was in treatment for my mental health, a silly comment or a joke would remind me that I still had the capacity to feel good, even if it was just for a short moment.”
#10

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

yayodiary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

violinbee01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always used to make something up. Like, that is NOT my teacher's business.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

As far as how she decides which memes to share, Anastasia noted that she tries to post memes that she deeply relates to or that reflect the mental health struggles she’s experiencing at that moment. “I typically find the memes I share myself by scrolling on social media and seeing what makes me laugh, but I sometimes post submissions from followers if I really relate to them or find them really funny!”
#13

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

sapphicats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

We were also curious if Anastasia had any favorite pics that she's ever posted. “I recently posted a meme about how frustrating it is to find a song that you love and not being able to find songs that make you feel the same exact way,” she shared. “I love that post in particular because of how supportive and cool the comment section was! It was full of people talking about music and giving each other suggestions.”
#16

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me at the doctor's office a few weeks ago. Answered some screening questions. Dr comes in trying to prescribe me antidepressants. 🙄

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think it's that much of a weird complicated theory.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply

“It was really nice to see such a strong sense of community and support under a post of mine that had blown up because oftentimes, when posts get popular, there tends to be a lot of negativity in the comment section,” the creator added. “In terms of memes I've found especially relatable, I posted one that said something along the lines of ‘girls will play phoebe bridgers first thing in the morning like damn babe did you even try to be happy today?’ a while back. I think about that one every morning as I queue Phoebe Bridgers on Spotify.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

shelfcomedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kidr1409 avatar
kidr1409
kidr1409
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"God why was I born in a 1st world country with an IPhone. So unfair"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

6o4xAM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
isabella avatar
Isabella
Isabella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually get addicted to everything that distracts me from work.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anastasia also says that running this page has definitely benefited her own mental health. “Having this little community to talk to has been really helpful,” she shared. “I really enjoy being able to post the highs and lows of my life knowing that somewhere, somebody might see it and find something, whether that be humor, relatability, etc., in my posts.”
#22

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

RoryPlays_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

GianmarcoSoresi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Something else that I've found comforting is that this account is essentially documentation of my mental health journey from age 15 to age 20,” Anastasia continued. “Every post, caption, and story are a reflection of how I was feeling at that moment in time. All of my highs and lows were experienced while running this account.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's been cool to look back at old posts and in my story archive and see just how much I’ve grown, and how much better I’m doing mentally now compared to the past,” the creator added. “It’s nice to have made this account as evidence that I’ve made it through all of the worst moments of my life, and that I can and will continue to do so.”
#25

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

TNiazi16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Are you feeling healthier after scrolling through this list, pandas? Alright, we understand that silly little memes can’t cure your depression. So if you are struggling, please reach out to a therapist or trusted loved one who can provide you with resources to start your journey of getting well. And for now, remember to try to get some laughter in every day. Keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable, and then check out even more mental health memes from Bored Panda right here!
#28

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

RadishHarmers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

SnarkySparkly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

dontcallmechia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine comes in February or March. I hate spring so much, especially the early one when my brain gets fooled for a moment that it's autumn. This spring is supposed to be cold, so maybe it won't be that bad.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

chrissychlapp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

jonnysun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bonus points if it's a really warm and cozy bed, but the room itself is cold... very cold.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

zachsilberberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's cause I want you to think I wasn't being serious even though I was

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

exstentialspicy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
alvia-vseobecna avatar
Alvia Vseobecna
Alvia Vseobecna
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the advice: do not read the possible side-effects section, just don´t :D

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

Royotathon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes I read my old texts and wonder why the hell I was so weird and then I remember I'm still weird

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

Real_jaeflex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

thisone0verhere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

nitishaa28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

bigdeac_energy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will die on the hill that shít like this is why the correct stance as a consumer is not “I’m always right” and not “the provider is always right” but “do no harm but take no shìt”.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#55

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
egads avatar
e gads
e gads
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am i the only one screen shotting these for later?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

messydepressy6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

woodscommahelen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was so ready for the apocalypse. Then the COVID happened. A cold and lots of unnecessary panic. At least the lockdowns were fun.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I managed not get vaccinated. Bc no one if f telling me what to do with my f body! I don't care if I infected anyone, my control over my body is my priority.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not even that's there's no quick answer... We just can't fathom any of it...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why thank you *deep breath* AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#72

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have spotify, but the fact that youtube keeps re-recommending Numb Little Bug might mean something

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

megannn_lynne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

ilyylmaoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wore them last winter and some madman yelled at me: oh, you must be straight from Qatar! I'm amazed by the unprovoked rudeness of strangers.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#89

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

MusaIrfan211 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I jokingly compared my mental state to a deflated dodgeball I found during PE and my classmate asked if I needed to see the school counselor 😭

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#93

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
renatta avatar
Nosirrow
Nosirrow
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've reached a point when I start crying about traumatic memories, then like a minute later I calm down, thinking: oh, well, what can you do.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#98

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#110

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Serotonin-Relatable-Mental-Health-Memes

serotoninmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#115