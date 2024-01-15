116 Funny Pics From “Serotonin Memes” That Might Benefit Your Mental HealthInterview
We all know that laughter is the best medicine. And while it might take much more than simply giggles to combat complicated mental health issues like depression, getting your daily dose of sunshine through some memes certainly can’t hurt!
We’ve taken a trip to the Serotonin Memes Instagram page, which features hilarious and relatable pics all about mental health. These memes are no replacement for therapy and medication, but hopefully they’ll be able to give you a little boost of happiness hormones and remind you that you’re never alone in your mental health journey!
To learn more about how Serotonin Memes came about in the first place, we reached out to the page’s creator, Anastasia, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.
“I started Serotonin Memes when I was fifteen years old,” she shared. “I had just gotten a concussion and had to quit the sport I loved and decided to start running a meme page to occupy my time. At the time, I was struggling immensely with my mental health and found comfort in memes about mental health because I saw it as evidence that I wasn't alone in feeling the way I did!”
“Seeing the growth of this account has been an incredible, almost surreal experience,” Anastasia continued. “The growth was pretty slow for the first few years, but it really started to take off once Covid hit.”
“I think almost everyone was struggling with their mental health at that time, and a lot of people related to the content I was posting,” the creator noted. “Ever since then, the growth has continued. I never imagined this account taking off like it has. It's a really cool feeling to know that over 90,000 people enjoy my account and relate to my posts. I'm glad that my account can serve as a space where people can openly discuss (and joke about) their mental health struggles.”
Anastasia also shared why she believes it’s important to maintain a sense of humor, even while struggling with mental health issues. “For me personally, humor has carried me through some of the hardest times in my life,” she told Bored Panda. “Being able to take a difficult situation and find some light in it is a skill that has allowed me to become more comfortable with talking about my mental health and opening up to people.”
“Maintaining a sense of humor, especially when it feels like there's nothing to smile about, can keep a person sane in the face of hardship,” she added. “I remember when I was in treatment for my mental health, a silly comment or a joke would remind me that I still had the capacity to feel good, even if it was just for a short moment.”
As far as how she decides which memes to share, Anastasia noted that she tries to post memes that she deeply relates to or that reflect the mental health struggles she’s experiencing at that moment. “I typically find the memes I share myself by scrolling on social media and seeing what makes me laugh, but I sometimes post submissions from followers if I really relate to them or find them really funny!”
We were also curious if Anastasia had any favorite pics that she's ever posted. “I recently posted a meme about how frustrating it is to find a song that you love and not being able to find songs that make you feel the same exact way,” she shared. “I love that post in particular because of how supportive and cool the comment section was! It was full of people talking about music and giving each other suggestions.”
Me at the doctor's office a few weeks ago. Answered some screening questions. Dr comes in trying to prescribe me antidepressants. 🙄
I don't think it's that much of a weird complicated theory.
“It was really nice to see such a strong sense of community and support under a post of mine that had blown up because oftentimes, when posts get popular, there tends to be a lot of negativity in the comment section,” the creator added. “In terms of memes I've found especially relatable, I posted one that said something along the lines of ‘girls will play phoebe bridgers first thing in the morning like damn babe did you even try to be happy today?’ a while back. I think about that one every morning as I queue Phoebe Bridgers on Spotify.”
Anastasia also says that running this page has definitely benefited her own mental health. “Having this little community to talk to has been really helpful,” she shared. “I really enjoy being able to post the highs and lows of my life knowing that somewhere, somebody might see it and find something, whether that be humor, relatability, etc., in my posts.”
“Something else that I've found comforting is that this account is essentially documentation of my mental health journey from age 15 to age 20,” Anastasia continued. “Every post, caption, and story are a reflection of how I was feeling at that moment in time. All of my highs and lows were experienced while running this account.”
“It's been cool to look back at old posts and in my story archive and see just how much I’ve grown, and how much better I’m doing mentally now compared to the past,” the creator added. “It’s nice to have made this account as evidence that I’ve made it through all of the worst moments of my life, and that I can and will continue to do so.”
Are you feeling healthier after scrolling through this list, pandas? Alright, we understand that silly little memes can’t cure your depression. So if you are struggling, please reach out to a therapist or trusted loved one who can provide you with resources to start your journey of getting well. And for now, remember to try to get some laughter in every day. Keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable, and then check out even more mental health memes from Bored Panda right here!
Exactly, why can't I just run into the forest and live there forever
It's cause I want you to think I wasn't being serious even though I was
the advice: do not read the possible side-effects section, just don´t :D
Sometimes I read my old texts and wonder why the hell I was so weird and then I remember I'm still weird
I will die on the hill that shít like this is why the correct stance as a consumer is not “I’m always right” and not “the provider is always right” but “do no harm but take no shìt”.
Why thank you *deep breath* AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
I don't have spotify, but the fact that youtube keeps re-recommending Numb Little Bug might mean something
I jokingly compared my mental state to a deflated dodgeball I found during PE and my classmate asked if I needed to see the school counselor 😭