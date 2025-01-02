Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meet Luna, An Elderly Maine Coon Cat Who Spent 12 Years Confined In A Rabbit Cage
Meet Luna, An Elderly Maine Coon Cat Who Spent 12 Years Confined In A Rabbit Cage

Interview With Owner
Imagine spending over a decade in a tiny cage, watching the world pass you by. That was Luna’s life—a senior Maine Coon cat with a story so heartbreaking, it’s hard to believe. But what started as a tale of neglect and loneliness took a beautiful turn.

Luna spent 12 years confined in a rabbit cage within a cat hoarder’s home. After being rescued, she lived at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, where she was often overlooked due to her age and health issues. Fortunately, Julie Nashawaty, who had previously adopted a cat named Ollie, learned of Luna’s situation and decided to provide her with a loving home.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | julienashawaty.com | buymeacoffee.com

    Meet Luna, a lovely senior Maine Coon cat whose life changed forever when she found love and a second chance

    Elderly Maine Coon cat with green eyes gazing intently.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting on a bed, looking relaxed and comfortable.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    After 12 years in a rabbit cage and more time at a rescue shelter, Luna finally found her forever home with Julie Nashawaty

    Elderly Maine Coon cat confined in a cage with bedding and food bowls.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    While donating supplies, Julie discovered that Luna was being overlooked and decided to adopt her immediately

    Two Maine Coon cats snuggling on a cozy white bed.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “I’ve always had a strict rule of adopting seniors, and for some reason, I thought I would only adopt boys as I always had. But the day I met Luna was a day that I wasn’t expecting to adopt a cat. I went to the local rescue, the Animal Rescue League of Boston, with donations and just decided to go say hi to the cats in the rescue that were up for adoption. To my surprise, there was only one adult cat, and her name was Connie (soon to be Luna). But upon hearing her story of survival, of living in the most deplorable conditions on the earth and yet still coming to the cage to say hi to me, I wondered… is this fate?

    I have been through a lot in my life, an abusive marriage, a lot of survival, and when I recovered from my own trauma, I wanted to make a point of never leaving anyone behind who felt alone. To help where I could, to be a lifeline if possible. And with one second within meeting Luna, I knew she was my future. We were going to love, and we were going to work through any and all issues she had together,” Julie Nashawaty shared with Bored Panda.

    Elderly Maine Coon cat snuggling with a woman, showcasing affection and companionship.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    According to Julie, Luna quickly settled in, bonding with Ollie and showing affection to her new family

    Elderly Maine Coon cat sleeping on a bed with another fluffy cat, both appearing content and cozy in a peaceful home setting.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “Luna’s immediate connection with Ollie was mindblowing actually because Ollie had gotten used to six months of being an only cat after our Jack cat had passed. But Ollie was 10 and twice the size of Luna, and Luna immediately wanted to hug, and Ollie was like, WAIT A SECOND. But she does what she does and she ignored personal boundaries and pressed on. Just like every other person Luna has met since coming home.

    We’d had construction done in our house, Luna comes out and stands by them like she wants to help. Anyone making a delivery, Luna will show them where to go. When new people come to our home for the first time, she’ll cuddle next to them or climb right in their lap to let them know she’s taking care of them. She has the largest heart and more love to give than anyone I’ve ever met, and it will never make sense to me from all she’s been through. She was treated with such abuse and neglect, and all she wants is to love. There are no prejudices, she has an equal heart for every living soul.”

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting comfortably in someone's arms on a couch.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting on person, showcasing a relaxed and cozy moment.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    As time goes on, Luna has started showing signs of dementia, often losing track of her surroundings and meals

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting on a person's lap on a couch.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    But Julie makes sure that Luna always feels safe, loved, and comfortable

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting in a cozy bed indoors.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “If that means heating pads or heated blankets everywhere in the house so that she always has a warm place to lay. If that means feeding her extra when she might’ve forgotten that she just ate a half hour ago, that’s fine. If it means listening to her meows a little bit closer to know when she needs to be held or when she just needs some extra attention, we can do that too.”

    Of course, Ollie helps too

    Two Maine Coon cats cuddling together on a soft rug, showcasing their fluffy fur and companionship.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “The easiest part of life these days is to wake up every day grateful that Luna is still here. And with gratitude comes love”

    Elderly Maine Coon cat with long fur sitting by a scratching post, another cat resting on top.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “The easiest thing to do is to love this little one that has given us a world of unconditional love. On days that she starts waking us up at 2:00 am meowing scared hungry, whatever the case is, there’s nothing but love and patience because she knows she can ask, she knows we’ll take care of her, and she knows that she’ll be comforted, fed, and loved. And someday, she won’t be here to ask anymore, and just remembering that for one brief second is how we always push ahead in love and patience, giving everything we can to her.”

    Elderly Maine Coon cats cuddling on a sofa with colorful pillows in the background.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Sadly, many people are afraid to adopt senior cats because, of course, their lives are shorter

    Elderly Maine Coon cat lying on a bed, resting its head on a sleeping person's neck.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Elderly Maine Coon cat resting on woman's lap in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    But, according to Julie, as is life, there is no guarantee with any love you choose

    Elderly Maine Coon cat with owner in cozy home setting.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Elderly Maine Coon cat named Luna wearing a tiny hat, resting on a fluffy black rug.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    “Young or old, the best laid plans are laughable. And kittens are terrors – if you adopt a senior, they will already tell you who they are. They come as they are. And they are where all the love is kept”

    Person with two Maine Coon cats looking out an urban window.

    Image credits: southendpetsitting

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for adopting her! It hurts my heart that 12 years of her life were so bad.

