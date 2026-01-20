In one of them, Redditors recently shared the secrets they’ve been keeping, the kind that could cause serious chaos if they ever got out in real life. Online, though, it’s a different story. Below are their shocking confessions.

We often use the internet to put ourselves out there, to be known and seen. But it can also do the exact opposite. It can let you stay anonymous , say what you’d never say out loud, and disappear back into the crowd when you’re done. And that kind of freedom tends to create some truly interesting Reddit threads.

#1 I know a couple.... both of them, are secretly cheating on each other.



anonymous:



I used to be friends with my boss's wife. He was cheating on her at work, and the next day I'd meet her for coffee and she'd tell me all about her affairs. The sigh of relief I let out when they finally divorced, you wouldn't believe it. Never thought I'd ever be this glad a marriage was ending.

#2 My ex-wife’s cousin does NOT have an older sister. Who he thinks is his “sister” is actually his mother and his “parents” are his grandparents. They hid the super early teen pregnancy. This was 20 years ago (notice I said ex wife) so he has probably figured it out by now, but at the time he was about 16 or so and didn’t know.

#3 Friend of mine has a secret 15yo daughter from a workplace affair that lasted a week. A WEEK. She told him she couldn't have kids. The mom's been blackmailing him ever since - cash payments, career promotions, the whole deal. She threatened to go to his wife, his kids, AND file harassment claims. He's too high up in the company to risk it. Dude's been living a double life for a decade and a half, and I'm the only one who knows.



P.S. Before anyone asks - yes, there's a PI and two lawyers on it already. In our country proving blackmail without a paper trail is basically a lost cause. Oh, and we still can't verify if the kid is even his.

#4 My maga cousin had an abortion 15 years ago. Her maga husband doesn’t know. Her maga mom had one too in the 70’s. Neither know about the other. These maga jerks keep lying to each other and voting to take these rights from others. Sometimes I want to just blow it all up. I’m so angry right now.

#5 Through a series of a randomly connected events, I found out about a couple I know where the husband is cheating on his wife. The thing is, the wife has been going through cancer treatments and the husband is ALWAYS there for her, always by her side, every appointment. And she had disclosed to another mutual friend that they hadn’t been intimate in years, since before the cancer diagnosis. She also doesn’t work and I know is pretty financially dependent on him. From the outside, we only know them as a pretty loving doting couple. He very much has that “wife guy” persona, the “I will drop everything and run an errand for you” kind of behavior.



Now I know everyone will say that I’m probably a [bad] person for not telling his wife, but I truly cannot think of a worse time to tell her. And to what benefit? She relies on him and he seems to always show up and support her. Takes her to every chemo appointment, she updates about her cancer journey on CaringBridge and one of the single most common things she talks about is how she can’t do any of this without his love and support, how he has been the best person getting her through this.



One of the biggest evils of cheating imho is the emotional betrayal, yes, but it’s the physical danger you put your partner in by sleeping with other people. From what she’s told a mutual girlfriend of our’s, they haven’t been intimate in years. That would have been my biggest incentive to warn her, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue. I know it might make ME a [bad] person for keeping my mouth shut, but I can’t imagine going through cancer and finding out my husband is cheating on me.



I’m just keeping my mouth shut and staying out of it. I found out by random fluke anyway. I think it would destroy so many lives if I said anything, and not improve ONE thing for anyone.

#6 I know two married men who are in a secret gay relationship. I was at a wedding with them, their wives and my girlfriend. I ran back to our airbnb to grab my vape pen right before the ceremony and in my haste I not only walked in on them, but completely missed that they were in the room until I was standing right next to them. I was laser focused on getting the vape, so I threw open our bedroom door and went straight for the nightstand where I left it. Once i had it, I looked up another few degrees and realized there were two grown men in our bed... I was so surprised, grossed out and embarrassed I just yelled "oh no big deal! I won't say anything!" And went running out of the apartment. One of them, comically the less homophobic of the two, approached me later in the wedding when I was outside getting a drink and asked me to keep it a secret. I've kept that secret to this day. I broke up with the girlfriend years ago, but according to the social media I see they are all definitely still hanging out together and seemingly happily married.

#7 I could solve a missing person's case if I felt like it.



Dude has been missing since 2011, I ran into him 1600 miles away from where we grew up, while hiking just in one of those "small world" moments. He came from a super [toxic] family. I'm just gonna let him live out his life. He wouldn't be the only runaway to wind up in Alaska. But I went to look him up on Facebook to add him as a friend later that day and saw all the posts on his page from family and friends. And he hadn't posted in over a year at that point.

#8 Not sure if this counts, but I'm currently pursuing full custody of my kid, and the mother and I have a court date coming up soon. She doesn't know it, but on top of all of the other reasons I have for pursuing, she also has multiple warrants out. She's gonna show up to court not knowing she's gonna get arrested, ultimately handing me the case on a silver platter.

#9 My sister didn't graduate college . She was also so borderline in passing she actually walked the stage before finding out later she was finally kicked out of the school for gpa. All of our family was there and my dad had paid her way.





She begged me and my now husband not to tell my dad and now it's been 10 years. It eats me up inside. She struggles with her mental health and was going through figuring out her meds at the time for severe bipolar disorder. She is such a nice and good person but carries so much shame. Part of me thinks it would help her to get this off her chest and the other part thinks it might drive her to hurt herself again.





The thing is I don't think my dad would be that mad. He's also a very nice guy. I think he would just be more hurt we've been hiding it from him all this time.

#10 My dad routinely flirts and tries to kiss my mom. He’s married to someone else.

#11 My ex-husband’s affair partner has never told her husband about the affair. I told her I wouldn’t tell him if she gave me the truth of what happened. She did, so I left it alone. I feel guilty sometimes that I didn’t tell him. They had two little kids. I guess I was hurting so bad from my imploded life that didn’t want to be the one to mess up their family, too. I’m not sure I did the right thing. I feel sorry for the guy, living a lie.

#12 Years ago I went to a local bar with a friend and we sat in the last 2 open seats at the end, not really paying attention to the other people already sitting around the bar. A few minutes later, once I ordered and had a chance to casually look around at who was seated next to me, I realized it was my brother…and some blonde chick who I’ve never seen in my life and definitely not his fiancée. He lived about 45 min away and didn’t really come to my area often, so definitely had not expected to run into him there. Obviously I said hi as soon as I realized and probably said something like “no way, never thought I’d run into you here haha” all while looking back and forth at him and the chick. He awkwardly introduced me and told me it was his “uhh friend”, then they immediately got up and left. He ended up marrying his fiancée a few months later, still married now and they have a 5 year old together. Him and I had never really been super close before that, but now we definitely don’t interact much….

#13 Key West high school Baseball paid cheating expert FSU alumni $100,000 to cork the teams bats in 2010. They won the state championship that year. I have receipts. Also if you look at the stats from 2009 to 2010 the home runs increased roughly 1000%.

#14 One of my friends married another drunkenly in Vegas. Both were seeing other people. Neither of their current spouses nor families know.



They had to file joint taxes that year and get a secret divorce and I’d never secretly laughed so hard in my life. These people deserved it.



Not really that salacious but still a goodie.

#15 - Someone's wife, from my extended circle of friends, asked me if I could father her child, and she would just tell her husband that it's his, because she does not want his child. (I obviously declined). Never told him...mainly because I happen to not like the guy. Obviously that would blow them up, if I did.



- A woman I know (who I slept with for a while) eventually (after the fact) told me that she's actually in a monogamous relationship, and that she has a variety of secret lovers her bf is oblivious about, mainly to fulfill a lot of kinks her very vanilla bf doesn't care for. She's travelling to a lot of events for work, which seems to provide her with a good enough cover for her other activities. I also initially met her at a convention.

#16 I had a musician friend who was cheating on his girlfriends with his sister and she was cheating on her boyfriends and girlfriends with her brother. They were both artsy hipsters from a rich family and would fool around.



I only found out because I had a crush on the sister and we went out a few times and hooked up. After one night I left work and showed up at her place to hang out and noticed her brother and her making out. I didn’t realize it was her brother at the moment and was kinda hurt but like okay (non exclusive). So I decide to leave and have a smoke. I call my buddy (her brother) to hang out, he says he’s with his sister atm and I should swing by her place in like 15 min. At this point I just know. I don’t even drive away from place and I notice the car in the guest spot is his.



I pick him up and take him out for a few beers. I ask him if it was his sister and he just goes “yeah with this stupid grin”. I press him on it and he tells me they fool around when they’re intoxicated and bored.



I kept it a secret because I didn’t want to ruin her life but did tell his gf he was cheating. Didn’t say who but that he mentioned it.



I’ve never spoken to either of them since.

#17 I am filled with self loathing and want to check out.



I don’t follow my wants because I don’t want to scar my kids with the same scar my Mum gave me.

#18 I drove my niece to have a termination in another state and lied about being her mother so she could, because her parents are religious red-hat fanatics.

#19 My bro work in IT for a mid-sized company. He told me: People think Incognito Mode hides their activity from the network admin. It doesn't. The amount of affairs I could expose just by exporting chat logs is terrifying.

#20 One of my cousins has kids that his current baby mama doesn't know about. He convinced her to name their baby the same name as his oldest child that he isn't allowed to see. He told my aunt, "Well, if she won't let me see the kids, it's like they [don't exist] to me." He's recreating his first family and has made my family promise not to tell the new girl or her family...

#21 That my best friend is pregnant and she discovered a few days ago, it would be bad for her family, her boyfriend, and the guy that made her pregnant.

#22 Last year we went to our work friends’ wedding. A couple months before the ceremony, another friend saw the groom’s profile on a gay dating app. The bride doesn’t even know he’s not straight.

#23 Someone I used to work with became pregnant from a guy she dated for a few months. They broke up once she realized she was pregnant. What he doesn't know is she kept the baby. That was five years ago.



I know his name (it's very unique) and I know his social media accounts. I'm probably one of five people who knows the truth. I could reach any time and spill the beans.



She and I aren't even friends anymore and parted on bad terms, so there's a petty part of my that toys with the idea. But I'm not a big enough [jerk] to ruin her life over it.



I do hate the idea of not knowing you have a child out in the world. It's crazy to think about. This dude's living his life, unaware he has a toddler that's probably going to start school within a few months.

#24 I’ve had an on an off fwb situation with a guy for almost two years. We both have a lot of the same friends/acquaintances and hang out at the same place multiple times a week. We’re both guys and he’s very secretive about anything with me in public - he’s quietly out to some people but not fully I think, and the big story was a few years ago his gf broke up with him out of nowhere right before he was going to propose and devastated him.



Meanwhile I start working with her and we become good friends about everything else. Over the course of a year I’ve had to keep quiet every time I get upset about the fwb situation and watch her try to extend an olive branch to him I when I go out with her. He’s a very confusing person and if anyone would get how he works it’s her but I can’t tell her anything about it!

#25 That I’m an atheist. My whole extended family believes I am still evangelical like all of them. I could probably endure the disagreement and ostracism from it, but honestly, I don’t want to make my mom cry. Plus, my parents are loaded and I don’t want to lose out on my inheritance honestly. It would make the difference between living a much harder life later on or not. I can maintain this until they’re [gone].

#26 Back in 2010, I was dating and hooking up with this girl. Eventually I decided the relationship wasn't for me, so I ended it. She lost [it] on me and told me I'd never get anyone like her ever . Then she told me that she was engaged anyway so it doesn't matter. This turned out to be true, a fact I was previously completely in the dark about. Nearly 16 years later, she is still with the guy and has 2 kids. I assume it would at least cause some waves if that came out, but it's been a long time.

#27 I asked the HR department for my payroll statement for the last six months. I received it, but instead of one month's pay, it was a payroll for every one of the 70 employees, from assistants to managers and even executive board. I didn't say anything because it would have been awkward.

#28 My aunt told our whole family she was by my grandmother’s side when she [passed away] three years ago, and that she did the same for my grandfather the following year. Over Christmas this year, I confided in her that I lost my chance to say goodbye to my grandma because my phone broke three days before she [passed away] and wasn’t fixed until I’d received the news that she passed. In return for my secret, she told me that the nursing home failed to call her until after both of my grandparents had passed, despite her pleading with them to call and let her know as soon as it looked bad. My entire family thinks they both had somebody they loved at their bedside to keep them company in their last hours, but they were both completely alone. It honestly did destroy me to hear that, but I know it would hurt my dad so much worse.



Edit: I know some people prefer to [pass away] alone, and that may have been the case for my grandpa, but my grandma made it VERY clear she wanted to be with family. That’s exactly why it’s going to stay a secret.

#29 Payroll login and password.



iMelancholykiddd:



I worked at a Cafe where my manager knew everyone's pay and then proceed to tell the entire morning shift right before evening shift came in because she was denied a raise. Walked in and everyone was yelling upset about the amount of unfair pay across the board. Her and 3 other people walked out. I got promoted on the spot, later told the boss to match the highest pay or I would walk too while he was under duress being short staffed 😂

#30 I literally just found out this information today and I cannot tell anyone! Perfect place for me to unload the burden… So here goes! Assistant principal at my kid’s school is married to the groundskeeper. Word on the street is that their marriage is in trouble. The reason why is because the groundskeeper has been severely underpaid for some time and he has also been directed to undertake duties outside of his scope. Said duties are illegal and relate to waste management. Groundskeeper is unhappy and is considering taking action, his wife (AP) has threatened to end the marriage if he does, because she will face repercussions along with her colleagues. Messy doesn’t even come close!

#31 When my dad finally proposed to someone he seemed soooo in love with, she came immediately to my room and confided in me that she didn’t really love him and since the whole family was there for the proposal, she felt pressured.



Now I felt [bad] because I was so happy for my dad and then to have this information crushed me. They did eventually end up splitting before the marriage and I thankfully never said a word. My dad is a great man and just didn’t deserve that.

#32 Before my dad passed away, he told me he wished he'd married the woman before my mother. I wish he had too.

#33 My coworker is such a lazy [jerk] he's the only one who's been threatened to be fired for not completing his admin duties. I think if the boss knew the extent of this guy's [nonsense] he would have to resign. Anyone who works with him has nothing nice to say about him. I haven't made any complaints since hes genuinely a good hang around but he's lucky he doesn't work with anyone outside of our region because if he traveled full time he'd be fired within weeks.

#34 None of my wife's 7 siblings are from the same dad.



Their mom [passed away] a few years ago and I was helping clean out things because I was the only one who wasn't breaking down from emotions doing it, found a box of letters and journals, skimmed them making sure nothing financial or the like was it in or stuff the family might want and I did find a lot of photos and letters from family and whatnot but some of the stuff was definitely headed for the fire pit. Their mom apparently gotten a lot of "really good deals" on goods and services around town, the butcher and their gardener in particular but also one of the local car dealership owners. They apparently all kept in touch with her and seem to know the kids are theirs but kept their distance. The kicker is they're all from a small very conservative very Christian town, like Mayberry with more self-righteousness, if this got out my wife's family would be devastated but the town would be in an uproar because of who all she was involved with and for how long.



I'm just waiting for them to try doing 23andme's or something but I'll play dumb and sip my tea.

#35 My mom got pregnant by her boyfriend but due to his mental illness and her ex-husband’s constant harassment (my dad) she hid the pregnancy and gave him up for adoption. She didn’t get very big and the boyfriend is long-distance so crazily enough, she was able to successfully hide it.

#36 I have a family member that is constantly cheating on his fiancee. She's picked up on it but if she knew the list of whos who, it will be badddd.

#37 My best friend dated three guys (one after the other, not during). Lets say Guy A, B & C.



All three are really close friends. Only Guy A was known to everyone else. Guy B and C were vultures waiting for her to be single I guess.



If A found out about B & C or B & C found about each other, it would [ruin] their entire friend group. Honestly A is the only decent one among them.



B was cheating on her with another girl.



A & B were roommates right after B dated her too.



So I have to somehow take this secret to my grave and I hate secrets.



NB: I know them but I don't roam with that group ever.

#38 My aunt believes that her dad (my grandpa) was looking for her while he was in hospice. I was the only one there with him. For context, she had been disowned by my grandparents after swindling them. She sold their lot out from under them and left her three kids (my cousins) in their care. When she asked me if grandpa was looking for her, I was young and deep in grief, so I just said “yes.” The truth is, he never did. His last words were: *“What about my grandchildren? Who’s going to take care of them?”* Love you, grandpa.



To add: Now, she feels entitled and walks all over the family to include her mom (grandma) and her only sibling (my mom). Wants to take over the ancestral home and boss everyone around. If you confront her about it, her response is "I deserve this, I am my father's daughter after all". Everyone around her is walking on eggshells when she's around thus enabling her toxic personality. Ugh, family affairs! I feel bad that I might have enabled her too. Though, she has always been shady, entitled, and took advantage of her family anyway she can. Should I come clean?

#39 It's my fault my mother [passed away]. I mistook her diabetic attack for her being drunk. My age was no excuse. I'd been taking care of her for years, I should have known.

#40 I’m a camgirl and my family and friends have no idea.

#41 I work in charitable finance. I'm pretty sure i know who's getting screwed out of the will cos grandpa is leaving it all to charity. lol.



i can't see their whole portfolio, but i work in data. I can deduce their whole lives if i wanted to, or got bored enough to.

#42 Bet this one is common but I have never told anyone about this. I have been heavily depressed for as long as I can remember.





I'm doing better since I got diagnosed and started treatment plus a good therapist two years ago. But there are days where I really want to be gone and not long ago I have really felt the urge to do something about it on a few occasions where I felt nothing but despair.





A few months ago I left my apartment one night to have a walk and clear my head... But I kept thinking i wouldn't go back.





It's as if I have internally accepted that I'll never be happy and that I have firmly failed myself and everyone. What's weird is that, objectively, I don't think I'm a bad person nor that I'm in such a horrible situation, but I am mostly tired of feeling lonely and of mentally punishing myself for everything I do.





Anyway, I still force myself to keep going for some reason ...

#43 My Grandad [passed away] in 2012. We had his funeral, and he was cremated. In 2022, I asked my Mum if I could have some of his ashes so I could have them made into a wedding ring. My mum had to tell me that my Dad never went to collect his ashes after he was cremated.

After contacting the funeral directors, fortunately, they had kept them for 10 years and i went to collect them. 4 years later, I still have my Grandads ashes, and my Gran thinks they were buried at his grave. I will never be able to tell my Gran as it would break her heart, so until my gran is ready to join him, I will keep his ashes until they can be buried together.

#44 I have access to the nationwide HIV/AIDS database. I literally have to pass through 4 separate security programs to get in.

#45 A well-known psychologist and author of many popular books, received his PsyD from an unaccredited “university” that went out of business. Always look into the background of anyone before you take their advice!

#46 I found out that my ex-husband was gay when our triplets were 8 mos old. I caught him because he got sloppy covering up his tracks online, having multiple affairs, etc. After finding that stuff, I tore the house apart to find out what the hell else I had been unaware of. I found journal entries from before we met in which he talked about some very homoerotic trips he took with his group of guy friends - who were all married to women, we were all one big friend group. All the guys had been with each other in one way or another, and as far as I knew, none of the wives knew.



When I left him, I did not keep his secrets for him and was very open about why I was leaving. I did not, however, disclose what else I knew to him or anyone else. The guy friends proceeded to call and text me repeatedly over the first weeks and months after I left him, calling me every name under the sun, saying “I hope you don’t get a cent from him for child support, I hope you starve”, and that’s some of the nicest stuff they said. One threatened to come over and crack my skull with a pipe. Their wives - my “friends”, were silent. I lost my whole friend group by leaving him.



I sometimes think about how much I know about their husbands and wonder if they ever found out, too.

#47 Friend of my mine confessed she cheated on her now husband while we were all on vacation. To this day I’m probably the only person who knows.

#48 Not a secret that I am personally keeping, but I know a juicy one! A bunch of people are keeping secret the Epstein files and if it came out it would destroy multiple people! (Heavily redacted doesn't count!).

#49 My best friend's dad got remarried overseas (while still married to her mom) and has a kid with the new wife the same age as her little sister. The mom knows about this but my best friend and her sister do not know. The kid from the new marriage is now attending college at the same school my best friend is doing grad school at. I found out through her aunt who likes to trauma dump and give too much information. But I can’t tell my bestie bc i feel like it’s really not something that should come from but rather her mom.



The parents are in a long distance marriage and they have been our whole lives. He comes to visit like 4 times a year for a week or two at a time which is why it never comes up.

#50 The company im working at is currently and has been for years making serious trade law violations. I can literally destroy the comoany by sending one email.



Another company i worked for was illegally exporting goods to russia.



Another one was laundering money for the hells angels & sharing the info with the RCMP.

#51 When my mum was in the palliative ward and the attending physician had estimated her [end] to occur within the next 48-72 hours or so, the hospital had enough space to let two people stay the night with her. It ended up being me and my aunt because my dad lives in the same city and my aunt and me had the longer trip to make. It was actually very cosy, very peaceful and we shared a lot of laughs. And, faster than estimated, my mum ended up [passing away] the next morning, shortly after my dad arrived. And ever since, my dad has regretted letting my aunt stay in the room instead of him.



Now, I obviously can't tell her because it would certainly make her angry and probably cause a rift between the two, and at the same time I can't ever tell my dad that my mum did not want him to spend the night in her room. She had already gone nonverbal at this point but you can still tell if someone wants a person there or not. And, out of anticipatory grief or stress or I don't even know, my dad was behaving like an [jerk] during that time too, so she was sort of relieved when he left. Plus she had told me roughly three weeks prior that she regretted not divorcing him.



I don't know about multiple people's lives, but it certainly would destroy my dad to know about this. I have told him that his behaviour during that time was beyond acceptable and downright awful, and we have since worked through it, but that's all I'm ever going to talk to him about.



Nothing good would ever come out of me telling him that my mum did not want him at the hospital the night before her [end].

#52 I could probably get my stepmother's social worker credentials taken away because of unethical behavior and telling me personal details about her clients. I choose not to because she'd probably know it was me and isn't above ruining my life or hurting my father.

#53 My wife works at a specialty health clinic that services wealthy individuals and C-suite executives.



Want to guess which Fortune 500 CEOs are in active heart failure?

#54 War crimes, U.S. Marines buying kids, various operations going "out of hand" and being covered up and serious data leaks putting SOF/INT guys at risk.

#55 My ex husband and his partner (they are polyamorous) have two anniversary dates. One that they tell everyone publicly, and one they celebrate privately. The first one is after I left him. The second one is during our marriage, before I left. My ex slipped during a phone call with me and told me and confirmed they had been dating while he and I were still together, despite me telling them I did not consent to poly.



They created a narrative around the situation when I left - I was crazy, I was [toxic], etc etc. My ex did everything in his power to paint a picture of victimhood. Hell, even years later, he told our kids he was planning to leave me when they turned 18 despite the fact that I had begged him for 6 months to find his own place and I was ultimately the one who left (a thing that angered him to a degree I cannot accurately describe). All projection. All this while they pretended to not be together. His partner went around and spread that I had a specific diagnosis and people believed her because of her degrees. I could end her career if I wanted to based on the evidence I have, and I could very well turn both their worlds upside down in a heartbeat if I so chose.



I might one day. There was a time when I was all but ready to go scorched earth on them. But it’s been far more delicious to move in silence and remind them subtly over the years of what I have in my back pocket. I also figure if no one around them was smart enough to question the glaring holes in their story then they deserve to live in the same delusional reality. For now.

#56 Oh god, I have been wanting this off my chest for years.



My husband doesn’t know who his bio dad is. Never has. Never really asked many questions about it. His grandparents did a lot to raise him. They’re viewed as saints and incredible people. His mom married his stepdad when he was six and everyone just never brings up the elephant in the room. My husband has said he doesn’t want to know.





Yall. His now-deceased uncle’s first wife used to be friends with my mom. They’re both in real estate and my husband was helping my mom out with an open house and his former aunt was shocked to see him because she didn’t know we were together. This was like, ten years ago now btw. We were about a year and a half into dating.





His former aunt then proceeded to spend about two hours talking to my mom about how [messed] up the family is and that if things were serious between us, I needed this intel.





Apparently, his bio dad wanted him. Wanted to be a dad. Wanted to be in his life no matter how that looked. This was in a very southern Baptist area and his mom was 22 - old enough to make her own decisions. She wanted to be with him too. Her parents - the people who practically raised my husband and treat him like he’s god’s gift to earth (that’s a whole different issue) - told his bio dad that he was not allowed to ever contact their daughter again and that if he ever tried to contact her or my husband, they would ruin his life. They had enough influence in their little bubble within the community at the time that I’m not surprised by this.



I think the ex aunt mentioned they threatened him with a restraining order, who knows. Ex aunt said bio dad was a really nice guy, had a stable job, and that my husband’s grandparents just couldn’t believe their daughter got pregnant out of wedlock and shamed the family like that. Again, at 22. It isn’t like she was a teen. (Which, btw, my parents did also get pregnant out of wedlock and at 18 and are still married 38 years later, but they came from catholic families so def a different mindset)





Anyways, my mom spills the beans to me on a road trip because she wants me to look out for myself. His grandparents meddled so much in his uncle and former aunt’s marriage and that was a big factor in their nasty, nasty divorce.





I told my husband that family secrets were shared with me and it may change his perspective on some of his family, particularly his grandparents, and that it had to do with his bio dad. I gave him the option of whether he wanted to know what had been shared or not. He said no.





We got engaged about a year and a half after that and are coming up on our 7th wedding anniversary. Every once in a while, we skirt back around the conversation. Particularly when he first expressed interest in doing one of those DNA tests, because he hadn’t thought about the fact that he would possibly find out who his bio dad is. He decided be wasn’t ready for that.





His grandparents are old and probably will [pass away] in a few years. He still believes they are the best people he knows, kind to everyone and would never harm a soul. I think when they die, he will want to know everything.





IMO, they are the epitome of why people don’t like christians. They are stuck up, judgmental, and have never particularly cared for me because I had no interest in moving back to live near them or in the church (still don’t). When he told his family he was proposing to me, apparently they all asked multiple times, “are you sure? You really sure? I don’t know, bud, aren’t you rushing into this?” (Note: we had been together for three years when he proposed and had been living together for more than one.) The only person who was happy was his stepdad because he liked me and thought I was a good match for my husband.





Anyways, now my husband’s half sister is married (but not actually - they had a wedding and didn’t get married but kept it a secret, that is a whole other crazy story) and they all HATE him so they now like me. He does indeed suck, which makes me be like, “y’all really thought that poorly of me?”



We live across the country from them now, which is glorious. And they love our daughter like crazy, which I will never ever stand between. But my god, I thought my family drama was bad (and it is) but at least we all yell at each other about it instead of keeping so, so many secrets and acting like we’re saints when we are actually [jerks] and know it.

#57 The founder of my local, now defunct, Furry con used his personal accounts for everything. He pushed the con's expenses onto the volunteer staff, didn't reimburse people, and took all of the con's profits back into his personal accounts. He was using the proceeds from the con to pay off his student loans.



He also mistreated a lot of people and pissed off the alt right to the point that they threatened him, threatened his second-in-command, threatened a mass shooting at the con, and doxxed the staff.



The current local leadership are either covering this up or they don't know how bad the situation got, specifically because the guy in charge didn't want to hear anything could go wrong with his con, so he suppressed all dissent. He took all criticism against the con and the way he treated people as if it were a personal attack against him, and many times it was - a lot of the con's problems were caused directly by his actions.

#58 Partner started cheating on me a few months ago and I’m waiting to tell her I’ve known until everything is finalized.

#59 I know that my dad has cheated on every person he has been in a relationship with, but I cannot tell anyone because I found a report from his psychiatrist that states how dangerous he could get if his control over his image is destroyed. He has no idea I've seen that report, and the only person I've been able to talk about it is with my mom because she was provided a copy of it to keep in her records because in the report he stated that she would be the first person he [ends]. Luckily she has long been divorced from him and my stepdad is very protective of her.

#60 My friend's lack of sobriety. He was "forced" into an arranged marriage situation and his and his wife's families are ultra conservative Muslims. When he can get some time away he hangs out with our friend group, gets absolutely plastered and eats as much processed food as he wants.

#61 I wear diapers and have met multiple people who wear them



It's generally respected that I don't share who they are or their underwear choice, for obvious reasons.

#62 A few years ago I learned that my dad had cheated on my mother.

Everything suddenly made sense in my family: never seen them kiss, they have not slept in the same room for as long as I recall. No affection, but no hate nontheless.



I tought dad was just a noisy sleeper, that's what I was told at least.



I learned that by my godfather (dad's best friend) : we were having dinner (he and I) and I remember him saying something along the lines of "your mom is a great person but she's been harsh to your dad... even tho he [messed] up. He's also brave to have kept his now loveless marriage for 20+ years"



And he went on to casually mention how my father [slept with] someone else when I was a kid or in the womb. I gotta say I was quite shocked learning that and didnt really react, but it stayed in my head ever since. Never spoke about it, I guess it would wreck havoc on what's left of my family. Don't really want to tell this to other people as I think it would alter their relationship with parents.

#63 My mom cheated on her husband for like a year. I don't talk to either of them because they're [bad] people but I could destroy them if I wanted to.

#64 Being a ghost author....for a published book on orthopedic rehab!

#65 My wife found out via a 23AndMe that her dad isnt her dad.



Her mom and dad are technologically and scientifically inept. They have no clue what a 23AndMe shows you and thinks it just tells you about your heritage/bloodline/ethnical background is.



My wife found her dad and they have 0 compatability and 0 relation to each other, DNA wise.



The only people that know are myself, my wife, and my wife's brother who looks nothing like her. Well, half-brother I guess.

#66 When I was 16-17 my best friend at the time was gay and while he was discovering himself he would "experiment" with guys I knew. He only told me about them because we were best friends



TLDR, there's a couple of guys I know about that he did things with that are in happy straight relationships now. Some even have kids.

#67 A friend of mine lost her virginity at 22 (which is on the older side in my neck of the woods). She lost it to me best friend.





That friend has confided in me that he was soo drunk he doesn't remember a single thing.



It's been two decades and I have no intention of ever telling her.

#68 I found out my father was having an affair and planning on leaving my mother when he [passed away]. Goes to my grave. I met his “other” at his funeral but did not know at that time. She was significantly younger than him. I told her later that I knew and if my mother ever found out I was showing her husband and kids the proof.