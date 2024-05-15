But it's a slippery term; not everyone can put their finger on it. So let's look at a Reddit thread that has plenty of stories to illustrate what Pearson is talking about. Started by platform user TheRealGreedyGoat , it invited people to share the scariest "trust your gut" feeling that they've had. Here are the most upvoted ones.

According to University of New South Wales neuroscientist and psychologist Joel Pearson, a lot goes into that sixth sense . "[Your brain is] processing all the things in the environment; the time of day, how well it's lit, how well it's not lit, the pace the person's walking, for example, the shadows, the tone, and a hundred other [details]," he explains .

#1 My dead best friend “visited” me in my dream and ran into her in a grocery store. I remember I was ecstatic to see her and blabbed and she just simply responded “you’re sick” and I woke up. In a few days I found out I had high risk cervical lesions and needed surgery.

#2 Not me, my grandfather. He used to never wear his seatbelt. One day he's driving around with my mom and suddenly remarks, "I feel like I'm about to go through the windshield" and buckles in. Less than 30 seconds later, as they're going through an intersection, a car blows the red light going like 40mph and slams into my grandpa's side of the car.



He walked away with nothing worse than some fractured ribs and now he always wears his seatbelt.

#3 I thought my son’s breathing was weird. He was 4 days old. I couldn’t even explain to his doctor what I thought was weird, I just knew it was weird. Took him into the pediatrician and she did a basic look at him, watched him breathe and said he was fine, I’m just “in anxious mommy mode”



yeah okay



following day I take him into the er telling them the same thing. “I don’t know what it is but his breathing is just weird” and boom his oxygen was 72. he ended up staying on supplemental oxygen at home for 2 months. I was crying to one of the nurses and he told me “mom instinct is real and I’ve seen it save a lot of kid’s lives.”.

#4 I noticed pain in my lower back one morning and thought I slept on it wrong or something. Throughout the day it continued and started to feel like when you get kicked in the groin.



Thought to myself it's probably cancer.



Did a self check and didn't think I noticed anything and had my GF do the same and she wasn't sure.



Called a urology office on my gut feeling and got the last appointment before Christmas break. It was cancer but it was super early. Got an orchiectomy a few days later, then some mild chemo a few months later and have been just fine ever since.



EDIT for more information because this blew up:



I had noticed some similar pain that lasted a weekend or so a month or so before the pain that sent me to the doctor. The doctor was very kind considering I walked into his office and said "I think I have cancer." He and fellow both did a gloved hands on exam of both testicles. The decided to do an ultrasound on both testicles next at the same exam. Showed me both images and there was a huge difference between the normal and irregular. The next step was surgery to remove the bad testicle which is called an orchiectomy. Scheduled it for 3 days later with the same doctor in an outpatient surgery center attached to their building. Surgery went well and then I was kind of in limbo for a few months.



The urologist recommended radiation therapy, talked to a radiation oncologist who recommended chemotherapy. Talked to a Chemotherapy oncologist who recommended observation with the urologist. Had a follow up with all three and finally decided to do 2 rounds of carboplatin at a highish dose but over a short period.



Shaved my head into a mohawk expecting to lose my hair but did not and just ended up looking like a goober. Had some medical debt and stupidly paid that over student loans which messed up my credit for a second. Though the experience made me realize how caring and kind and amazing my girlfriend at the time was and we have been together ever since. Married for 7 years now :D 10/10 would do again.

#5 I was once walking down a street at night and randomly thought to myself, “yikes, I’m going to get mugged.” I ignored the feeling. Got mugged.

#6 Someone I came in contact with at work semi frequently (once every 1-2 months) gave me the creeps but for no apparent reason. He never said anything inappropriate or touched me, and I could never figure out why.





A couple years later it came to light he was drugging young patients and videotaping SA'ing them in his clinic (family medicine doctor) his wife found the footage and turned him in.





I have so many situations like this but this one definitely stands out. I live by the mantra if it feels weird it is weird. Our gut instincts are usually spot on.

#7 When I was a teen I'd make a few bucks helping a local farmer bale hay. The hay would be stacked on a trailer and towed by tractor to the barn. I usually sat on the front of the trailer on the way to the barn, but I suddenly felt like that wasn't a good place to be and I moved to the back. As soon as I did, I heard a clang. The hitch had come loose from the tractor - while heading down a steep hill. I climbed down the back and easily stepped off - moments before the trailer flipped over into a ravine.

#8 Not sure if it qualifies but I used to live and work in the suburbs. One evening I was driving home at dusk. I was 18-19 and had the house to myself. Brother was out of town and Mom was at her parents.



My job was about 10 miles from my house and maybe 6 turns on decently sized roads. I’m a fairly observant person and it wouldn’t be odd for the same car to be behind me for half of those turns but this time a car “followed” me all the way to my residential street. I got a gut feeling I was being followed so I passed my house and turned left. My house was one over from the corner of another residential street that was a quarter mile loop that also had another small street in it that reconnected to the loop then back to my street.



This car followed me as I made a loop. I then turned right to restart the loop and it followed me again. This time I turned down the small street and completed the loop again. It followed me one more time. As I was about to make the loop for the 4th time they finally drove off. I drove around another 5 mins just to make sure they didn’t circle back as I had nowhere else to park except out front of my house but I was creeped out the rest of the night.



I slept with my door locked and barricaded and with a big kitchen knife. I have no idea if or why they followed me. Don’t know if it was a friend pranking me or if my brother put one of his friends up to it since it’s the only time that’s ever happened and it was quite coincidental that I was alone. I worked retail and some of the employees did have records so I just don’t know. .

#9 This is not mine but is chilling...





About 15 years back, I worked with a guy who told me that in his younger days ( aged c 12 iirc) he attended a local youth club. One night, the guy that ran it wanted the boys to go "Shirts v Skins" for a game of football or whatever.





My workmate was to be in the 'skins' team- He refused to take his shirt off, one thing led to another , a big drama ensued, he got kicked out club and sent home. His Mum and Dad weren't happy, starting giving him a row, asking why he'd made such a fuss, he said he wasn't comfortable taking his top off in front of the youth leader as "there was just something about the guy"...







A few years later, the youth leader, Thomas Hamilton, brutally m**dered 16 children and their teacher in Dunblane Primary School.

#10 When I was pregnant, I got bit by a Lyme tick at 28 weeks. Noticed the bullseye and got on antibiotics. My obgyn brushed it off after that, no harm done according to her. When I went to the hospital at 35 weeks to register for delivery (normal procedure here), I mentioned the Lyme but that i took abx.

Next day, they call me and tell me they want to induce at 37 weeks because Lyme can damage the placenta and they would rather not risk it. Oof.

I talked to my obgyn about it and she basically laughed it off telling me not to induce.

My gut instinct told me to induce, so I went with the hospitals advice and had my son at 37 weeks. He was tiny and it was a tough few weeks after that getting him to eat and stuff because he was so tiny and tired.



The hospital sent the placenta to pathology.

It was severely damaged and wouldn’t have held up much longer.



If I had listened to my obgyn, I would have probably lost my son.



Needless to say, I switched obgyns after that.

#11 At school there was an event with a little buffet line. I was in line next to one of my classmates I didn’t know well. Nothing happened. Might’ve said a word or two to him. I went to sit down next to my now-husband. We hadn’t been dating long. He whispered that I should never be alone with the classmate that was next to me in line. I pushed him for more- did he know him? He said no, never seen him before, but he could tell he was a bad dude. Couldn’t really explain it.





Later that year we learned he r*ped at least 7 classmates.





Husband said he’s only gotten that feeling a few times but it always pans out. He just can read criminal sociopaths or something. We listen to that gut feeling when it happens.

#12 This is my dad's story.



My grandfather was old but in good health. Every night, My dad used to call my grandfather, tell him he's coming over, then go and spend an hour talking to my grandfather.



One night he had this feeling... He had to go. Just HAD to go.



He called, and said he was coming. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary.



But then a series of really unlikely things happened... Walmart register transaction had some technical issues that took 15min to sort out. Then there was an accident causing more traffic backup that added another delay. Then a 3rd thing that I no longer remember.



When my dad finally got to my grandfather's, my grandfather had died. As if he had simply fallen over in his bedroom mid-step.



My dad (a physician, actually) wonders to this day... What if he had shown up just 30 or 45 min earlier?

#13 Leaving my headphones out when the Bluetooth spontaneously disconnected. A weird guy was following me home, i watched from my patio as he went up and down the street looking for me.





A few weeks later a woman has attacked in the area. Serious injuries.

#14 Decided to take a day off work. I never miss time well that day there was an explosion in my work area and if I had been there it would have definitely caused significant damage or death.

#15 I don't know about scary, but there was the guy at work that from Day 1 I really didn't like, but for the life of me, I couldn't tell you why. He never did or said anything to elicit this response. I brought up not liking him with coworkers, and they all told me to give him a second chance, etc, and I straight up said no. I was told I was being an a*****e. A couple of weeks later, a coworker came up and showed me a news article with mugshots. There's the guy I hate for no reason. He had been arrested for producing CP.

#16 Not my feeling but my mom's a few weeks ago. She works near me and also lives near me and was going home at lunch to meet a plumber and offered to drive me to my house so I could let my dog out. I normally take the bus to work and then bus home at lunch and back, so the plan was for her to drive me home so I could walk my dog for a bit longer and then I'd take the bus back. But when we got to my house she said she thought she better just drive me back to work real quick (it's like 10 minutes) and then go meet the plumber. On our way back we saw ambulances and police cars going back towards my house. I pulled up the police scanner and we realized there was a shooting at my bus stop at the time I would have been waiting for the bus back to work.

#17 I got an absolutely gut twisting nauseating feeling and waited a few seconds before driving through the green light..... Two pick up trucks slammed into each other and would have crushed me on my motorcycle.

#18 Not me, but my daughter. We were at a mall and had just arrived at the food court. My daughter (24) suddenly got agitated and said, "We have to leave! We have to leave now!"



I thought she was about to get sick and told her to head to the car, that I was going to get her siblings some lunch, and we'd be right out. She looked terrified and said, "NO! We have to go NOW!"



I had no idea what was wrong but we quickly went to the car. We were still in the parking lot 10 minutes later, waiting in traffic, when several police cars zoomed in with sirens going. Found out later a gang fight broke out in the food court where we'd just been. A dozen people were arrested.



We have absolutely no idea what she picked up on. There was no yelling or angry voices, no groups gathering, no people who appeared to be anything but families getting lunch. But somehow she knew something was about to happen.

#19 My Dad (77) has a sweet tooth. I mean he hides little treats all over the house lol there was a donut shop he used to go to regularly because he has been going there since childhood. One time he took me with him and the lady that owned the donut shop greeted me. I immediately felt uneasy and literally sick to my stomach. I would not eat any of the donuts my Dad had purchased.



My Dad was very offended I wouldn't eat any. I told him that the woman gave me the heebie jeebies, and was creepy. He laughed it off because more for him right?



Like 5 months later we found out that she had a basement full of abducted children...



EDITED TO ADD:

She was a much older lady. Had been running the donut shop for 50 years. Very unassuming in appearance.

#20 I was driving a very remote road in rural Australia. No streetlights, dead straight, pitch black, no other people for 100+ kilometres. It was between Bourketown and Julia Creek in far north Queensland.



The song "can't stop" by the red hot chili peppers was playing and it repeated "stop" three times half way through the song. I thought huh.. f*****g weird for Bluetooth to be messing around after it's been perfect for the last 8 hours of driving but as I finished that thought, I had a feeling there was something more to it .. so I slowed right down .. I must have got to about 60kmh when a herd? Of donkeys wondered onto the road. Had I been going the 120km I would have hit them no doubt and very likely been in quite a decent accident. I was going just slow enough to navigate them and ended up having to swerve onto the side of the road which is just dirt... Any faster the car would have skidded and likely rolled.



No cell phone signal and literally no one else around.



Everytime I hear that song and particularly where it repeated, I get a wicked shiver and can only think if I hadn't slowed down it could have been a very poor outcome.

#21 In the days of MySpace, a girl I knew through high school extracurriculars posted a vague warning about an active duty sailor she met online who seemed normal but suddenly wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. I messaged her to ask if she was okay and she told me his name, warning me not to engage with him if he tried to contact me. She then mentioned how she had been deleting some of her pics and profile details because she honestly thought he might try to show up where she worked or even at our shared after school activity.



Literally the following week, I had shown up for said extracurricular and was in the process of setting up with a few other people. The girl was in the women’s restroom down a long dark isolated hall far removed from the primary entryway. Out of nowhere, a guy who looked high school-ish in face and build (and could fit in with us only in that sense) but who I had never seen before, showed up and began looking around as if he knew the place and knew what he was after. I was used to other kids around my age dropping by to visit us out of curiosity, but they would normally just stand around awkwardly until approached. This guy’s level of focus struck me as extremely disconcerting and I couldn’t shake this feeling that I needed to tell the girl first and any nearby adult. Because I felt so weirded out, I already knew I didn’t want to talk to him, so I looked at the sign in sheet at the entryway. He was the creeper the girl told me about.



As soon as I knew that he couldn’t take notice of where I was headed, I booked it down the hall toward the women’s restroom where I found the girl and told her what I saw and how I knew it was him. She started crying uncontrollably and I told her to lock the door and that I was going to tell the adults in charge as soon as I could find them. I then found two of the adults and told them what I saw and knew of the situation, the fact that the guy in question was literally just in the other room from us, and that the girl had already locked herself in the bathroom. I was only 15; I don’t know how I stayed so calm. The adults kicked right into action, escorting the guy off the premises and filing a police report.

#22 My friend and I were supposed to meet for coffee at Starbucks- I randomly was like… do you want to do sushi instead?



So we ate at the sushi place directly across from the Starbucks.



While I was waiting for my friend I heard the gunshot. Someone was shot in the head at the Starbucks we were supposed to be at, I literally ran outside looking for her, she just got there in her car thank god.



It was probably a gang shooting, but I would have witnessed it from like 6ft away had I not listen to the fleeting feeling in my gut.

#23 I worked at a bar and had a very friendly gentleman offer to buy me dinner after we had some banter about favourite beer. I was flattered and he was handsome but something in me didn’t feel that it sat right. Turns out he was a serial k***er and k***ed a backpacker (Grace Millane, give it a google, but proceed with caution), mere weeks later. Police interviewed me to try and find out more of what he had said. He had offered to take a few girls out before he k***ed Grace. Grace and I were the same ageheight/build. I still have nightmares and survivors guilt. He also r*ped some ladies too. Trust your f*****g gut.

#24 Last March before my father passed away I called my mom to see if she got a text message I had sent her after not talking to her for almost a year. Something had told me to call her and when I did she told me she was on the way to the hospital because my father was at urgent care and had a heart attack while talking to the doctor and another one in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Later on that night we found out that he had a heart attack 2 weeks prior around Valentines as well, which is weird because around that time myself as well as my brother started having really bad chest pains to the point I told my husband I was about to go the ER and not wait for my appointment a week later. We also found out that he had CHF, a blood clot in his eight lung and two clots in his heart. Sadly he passed away less than two month after finding this all out. After he passed away his cardio told my mother he had a genetic heart condition that myself and my siblings need to be checked. So I now have the same cardio as my dad and its sad going in the office knowing my father was there.

#25 Shouting at my daft brother-in-law to get out of the sea. He's a fit, strong, confident swimmer but he had his young daughter on his shoulders and my gut was telling me that the waves were just too rough to be safe. They were both fine but after we all returned home we heard that another strong confident swimmer died in exactly the same place about half an hour later.

#26 I wanted to talk to a professor about an essay I was writing. I knew her office hours were open, just talked to a bunch of friends, and had good grades. It was a new term and things were good, even nice weather for Fall Term. I thought, f**k it, I'll just grab a snack from the student store. I walked in, popped open a Cup-NoodlesⓇ (not a sponsor) and dispensed hot water in it. As I was paying for it at the counter, a student burst in out of breath, crying, and frantic. She said to call the police as there was an active shooter. We hid in the supply closet next to snacks and textbooks, along with at least 6 others. The student explained where it was and it was a rampage through the same building I was about to go to. My professor was with a student, and I would have been waiting right in the open near where part of the rampage took place. At least 9 died that day, and one was someone I grew up with. If it weren't for my gut literally feeling empty, and my mind saying "f**k it", I would have had a front row seat to that.

#27 I’ve had a few. A coworker in the office next to mine, I just felt one day something was wrong. I asked him if he was okay, he said he was fine, I got him a cookie. He died that night. I’m glad I did something nice for him and I’m glad I asked how he was.





3 dudes I’ve met gave me a gut feeling to steer clear. One then brought a gun to school, called in bomb threats, in jail now, may have m**dered his girlfriend. Another was caught breaking into women’s dorm rooms while they were asleep. The third date r*ped my friend.





I don’t believe in esp. I do believe your brain is gathering a lot of information that you aren’t really focused on that can tell you things you might feel as gut instinct.

#28 About 15 years ago, I lived in a subdivision north of seattle, and I was out jogging one morning. there were lots of houses and apartment buildings around, but I was coming up to a stretch of road that had some sort of woods on either side of it, which I had jogged through many, many times before.



however, on that day, a white van passed me going pretty slowly and I noticed about four blocks up ahead, it had stopped and was just parked on the side of the road.



my gut started pinging pretty loudly to not jog on, and just turn around and run home, which I did. I'm super glad I did that because I'm almost 100% positive that van was waiting for me. 😳.

#29 One time I got my grandma to the local train station so she could buy a ticket for a future ride. We were in there and the vibe felt really off. We talked about it and agreed to leave, do some groceries first and come back later. We came back an hour later, the train station was closed, police everywhere. Someone jumped on the tracks 30 minutes ago and was hit by a high speed train.

#30 My grandparents let this one guy stay with them and do some side projects for cash for a few days. When I met him, he made the hair stand up on the back of my neck. He seemed nice on the surface, but he also just felt *wrong* somehow.





Like a year later, he shot up his entire family, then had a multiple hour standoff with the SWAT team before finally being tear gassed out and surrendering. So while I didn't do anything, it's crazy how my intuition knew this guy was bad news.

#31 I had to leave for an appointment and for some reason I felt the urge to just sit in my car before leaving. I've sat there just looking around for two minutes or so. Then the feeling went away and I left.

When I was on the highway, I saw a crash happened just minutes before I was supposed to be there. Truck blew a tire, hit other cars which hit other cars as well. It was a mess. Two people died. A few others heavily injured to the hospital.

I was in the traffic behind the scene for about two hours and was so glad I just sat in my car just staring around before leaving. I still do that sometimes, thinking back to that moment.

#32 I was in Khandahar Afghanistan, walking at night, using pvs-14 night optical devices. I was walking by myself between one group of soldiers and another a couple hundred meters away, trying to do a "night time observation" kind of deal. I came across a large black rectangle in my night vision.









I was thinking this ain't right. A patch of asphalt in the middle of a hadji-farmer's field? Why?









Part of me just wanted to say screw it and keep walking over it as I stood at the very edge. While new to Afghanistan (it was my first month) I knew one thing. If it looks weird: **don't step on it!** (Lol, I must be some kind of genius...) Something instinctually told me something was wrong with this 15-foot wide rectangle.









I turned on my IR flashlight on my rifle and used it to illuminate the area in front of me. It was a giant hole, 30 feet deep. It was a well. No wall, nothing, just a gaping hole. The funny thing about this discovery is my balance at the edge of this potentially lethal fall *(if not deadly, then crippling)* became immediately precarious. I was flailing my arms and everything for a second or two. After taking a big step back, I marked the area with IR chemlights (glow sticks that you can only see with night vision) and let everyone know of the hazzard.









Edit: grammar, general improvements.

#33 Not me but my mom.



Back before I was born, her and my dad (I think they were married at the time, but idk) were headed into California.





But mom started freaking the f**k out and panicking, and dad listened to her and turned around.



The city they were about to drive into had a major earthquake a day or so later.

#34 I got one, but it’s not my story it’s my moms. When she was younger, I think like mid 20’s her friend wanted to set her up with some guy she knew. My mom got a weird feeling about the guy. She didn’t know what it was but she decided not to go on a date with him. Her friends were telling her that she should rethink it and give the guy a chance he is a great guy blah blah blah. Mom just said no I’m good, she said the guy just gave her a weird vibe. Guys name was Cary Stayner….

#35 One evening I had this sudden urge to study the heimlich maneuver. Figured I had seen it on TV but didn’t understand the technique and how effective it truly was.

A month later I went to stay at my cousin and his new gf in another city to see a concert. I wake up the next day from the concert hungover af and my cousin is at work and his gf enters the room, panic on her face and grabbing her throat. I jumped out of bed in my boxers, hopped behind my cousins gf and started doing the maneuver. And after a few pumps…. poof out comes a advil… She had taken one of those massive gel tabs of advil and apparently it musta got stuck. Anyway…. I was hungover as heck, but having what I learned fresh in my memory def helped me in that situation.

#36 Not sure if this constitutes the scariest, but...





There was a guy I used to go to community college with back in 2014 - 2016. Call him Mark. Mark was older than me by several years, and if memory serves, was studying political science. We had mutual friends and I'd see him at parties or at hangouts. Can't say he *always* gave me the creeps, but I definitely noticed there was something about him that was **off.** Ironically enough, he could be surprisingly charismatic and didn't have a difficult time with women despite not being the most handsome guy in the world.





What really got me though was one time at a hangout, Mark and I got to talking. I said something to him that made him stop and stare me down. I stared back because I thought it was in jest, and then I noticed there just wasn't "anything" in his eyes. Like staring into black holes. F*****g tripped me out. Remarkably intelligent guy, too. And I'm almost ashamed to say that we ended up getting along for some time after that because I was never able to shake the off feeling he gave me. But I could only ever tolerate him in doses, so I kept him at a distance until I found out who he really was.





Apparently, years before we ended up at community college together, he'd either been in some kind of frat, or communal living where he threw this party and ended up r*ping a woman. Found this out through a close friend who knew him then, but who was beaten unconscious by the other people in the house before he could stop it from happening.





He told me that Mark had apparently done psychedelics out in the desert with some friends prior to that incident, and when he got back he was just... different. Obviously I ensured there was no contact between us anymore.





Well, through mutual friends, I found out that a few years ago he **m**dered his mom.** Dude had a psychotic break, k***ed her and dumped her body in his town's lake. Made the local news. Dude's still so out of it he's been put into the state's mental institution for the rest of his life.

#37 Idk if this counts, but in March 2021, I wanted to get teriyaki chicken at a local shopping mall in Philadelphia, PA, but decided to go to a different mall instead.



around 5 pm, a fight broke out which lead into a shooting at the food court i would've gotten teriyaki chicken at. if i had gone to that mall at that time, i could've been shot.

#38 One night, back in college, I was the DD and had a car full of people I was driving home. The light turned yellow and I briefly contemplated punching the gas and going through the light. For some reason I can’t explain I decided not to. The car next to me decided to instead and was T-boned by a semi. Had I run that light, I may have died and k***ed a car full of people.

#39 Had a bad feeling about a routine transit from Ann Arbor to metro Detroit once and asked my buddy if i could follow him home.



Hood popped open on the freeway and destroyed my windshield and scared the c**p outta me.



Buddy was there to help complete the journey.

#40 So it wasn’t my gut, but my friend’s. I had noticed whenever she had a bad feeling, it almost always turned out to be correct. We were going to sneak out one night and ride in the back of a friend’s truck like we did sometimes. She told me she had a bad feeling and I immediately backed out and so did she. The others didn’t listen and that night the truck flipped with two of our friends in the back. They were both hospitalized for a couple of weeks, one shattered his arm so bad it never fully healed right and one has full back scars from the road burn.

#41 One of my friends from high school who I kept in contact with had her partner's good friend living with them. I couldn't pick what it was but the guy made me uneasy, I just couldn't shake the feeling. i told her but she dismissed me. I stopped going to their house.

A year or so later it came out he was sodomizing her 6yo. He totally f****d up her insides, she's now 16 or so and still has issues with spontaneous pooping.

#42 Felt sick one morning, borderline whether it was enough to "pull a sicky".....I did call in sick.





My colleague who always gave me a lift to work was Involved in a head on crash with a truck that veered lanes, he survived with minor injuries, the passenger seat was completely crumpled, seat to dashboard.

#43 I was walking in a quiet part of town and I walked past a guy who was stood still, then he phoned someone and started walking behind me, well, I saw a guy really far ahead answer his phone at the same time then started walking in my direction, so I turned off and jogged a bit along a path and looked back, they were both walking together very quickly down my path now, so I turned down another road and jogged again until I was back in the main part of town.



Almost certain they were planning on mugging me, as it happens it was in the news the next day that someone got mugged in that area by two guys.

#44 When I was about 11/12 walking home from school with my friend (same age), a man driving a red car drove past, slowed down and watched us. He then drove off, turned around, came back and did the exact same thing. Slowly drove past and watched us. He did this at least 5 times as we continued walking home.



I had the worst feeling in my gut, I knew something was wrong… My friend was almost home so I said to her, as soon as this red car drives off and we can’t see it, we’re gonna run as fast as we can home. As soon as we lost sight of the car we both ran in opposite directions home. I have never run so fast in my life.



The street I had to go down was a dead end and had a park attached to it which I lived on the opposite side of. When I turned around to look back at the road, I could see the red car driving down it.



We both got home safe.