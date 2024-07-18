Redditors have been recalling times when their instincts were spot on, so we’ve gathered some of their best stories below. From having a feeling that a partner is cheating or that it wouldn’t be wise to hitch a ride with that seemingly friendly stranger, enjoy reading through these times when people’s intuition was on their side!

It can sometimes be difficult to determine what’s a gut instinct versus what’s simply nerves (or even bad leftovers). But it’s best not to ignore what your body tries to tell you. You just might end up saying “I knew it” later down the line.

What do you do when you have a gut feeling , pandas? Do you brush it off and hope for the best? Or immediately follow the inexplicable sensation telling you not to do something?

#1 Suspected my wife was cheating for months, then I found the plan B pill instructions on our car, I've had a vasectomy for more than 7 years.

#2 As a kid i told my brother that pressing the button harder made the planes in ace combat 5 accelerate more, he didnt believe me, years later i found out the ps2 had pressure sensitive buttons and i was right.

#3 Big town hockey coach on local tv always gave me the creeps for some reason. Then years later he was charged with molesting players.

#4 My brother asking me for money to buy a car and me telling him he can't drive and he's going to hurt somebody or end up in trouble. He told me he'd buy the car one way or another. It wasn't even 24 hours before he was in jail for driving without a license under the influence of d***s.

#5 Ellen Degeneres. I’ve always kinda been wary of her. She’s just always rubbed me the wrong way. I was a hater of her for a while. Turns out I was right.

#6 When an ex-friend got busted for sleeping with a student. I always thought it was inappropriate how she acted outside of school. She would text students on weekends using her number and not a classroom app. She claimed it was for questions about homework, projects, etc. She then invited students to come and watch her perform for a shadow cast of Rocky horror where she played Janet, so she’s in her underwear 70% of the show. Fast forward a few years after all this and I get a message with a news article of her being arrested for f*****g a student. Worst part I had friends that still supported her saying it’s not really a big deal since he was 16-17 and the she of consent is 16. She’s in a position of power and umm ewwww.

#7 I confronted my bf that he was cheating on me. He repeatedly said “I haven’t been with another woman since I met you.” I know, I said. I continued with the allegation. He kept insisting “no other woman since I met you.” Over and over until.



It clicked.



He stopped talking. I saw it in his eyes. He knew I knew.



We were talking about men, not women.

#8 I'm a supply chain professional. In the very early days of covid's impact here in the US, myself and many people like me saw what was happening in China and other places and knew, for certain, that there was a massive supply chain shock and crazy inflation coming.





It was extremely obvious and predictable, months before it hit full force. I kept waiting and waiting for someone in the government to talk and do something about it, but no one did. Then it happened.





Then, I heard countless outlets from the wall street journal to Bloomberg to John oliver talking about it and pointing out these factors and causes, that me and hundreds of people like me, were fluently aware of and saw coming clear as day, months ago.





That was when I really lost faith in the system, and I didn't have that much to begin with.

#9 That he was the one after a disastrous first date.



He picked me up and we went to a local walking park. After returning to his car it wouldn't start. We both had to walk home and just as I said well at least it's not raining the heavens opened, I was soaked through by the time I got home



I got back home not expecting to hear from him again but he rang me when he got home and started the conversation with "I bet you've never been that wet on a first date before" we both laughed it off and been stuck with eachother since.

#10 The day I confirmed my ex had secretly turned into an alcoholic was pretty rough. Long story short, she showed up to my house stumbling and then it clicked…all those times I thought it was alcohol in her breath it was—I had just been gas lit to believe other wise.

#11 Suffered from chronic lower back pain for years. Went to the doctor who flippantly told me to fix my posture.



Went to a chiro who told me to come in weekly for "adjustment."



Gave up for a while.



Went to another doctor who took an x-ray and told me there wasn't anything wrong with me.



One day I went to the doctor for a hernia who had me take an MRI. Was told the MRI would be like 20 minutes, ended up being 45.



Doctor sits me down and says, "Yeah, that's a hernia all right ... but did you know that you have degenerative disc disease? The discs in your lower spine are some of the worst I've ever seen."



Blew my mind that it took like 15 years of chronic lower back pain to get diagnosed for something that went on a doctor's wall of fame.

#12 She told me she broke off all contact with the other guy so that we could focus on us and our relationship. She went to the kitchen to get some wine while watched the netflix Lemony Snicket and forgot her phone the couch. It lit up with a message from the other guy, with the text preview saying "i love you so much baby we'll get through this". I already knew, but it was nice to get the evidence that I knew.

#13 When I woke up and read the news regarding the Brussels airport bombing in 2016, I just knew my father had to have almost got caught up in it.



My father has been awful close to being a victim of several terrorist attacks (was supposed to be at the WTC on 9/11, was in London during the subway bombings, was sitting 2 blocks away during the truck rampage in Stockholm). So when I read the news, I called him. Turns out he was on an inbound flight about to land, and they got redirected to amsterdam.



And before anyone asks - yes, I'm sure he's not secretly some terrorist mastermind!

#14 A lighter heated one, I had a suspicion my sister in law might be pregnant, and at that dinner she surprised us with the ultrasound!! Later in the car on the ride home I just said “I knew it!!” We just celebrated the baby’s first birthday.

#15 I read the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time which made me think I was on the spectrum. I brought it up with my mom who was shocked to hear that I knew. I learned I was diagnosed as a child but my parents didn’t know how to tell me.

#16 I say it to myself a lot. Mostly because I’m an observer and a good listener. So there are usually hints of a marriage is in trouble, someone is pregnant, or someone is cheating.

#17 When I was in highschool I thought my stepmother was cheating on my dad. Me and a friend rode out bikes up to the mall and as soon as we walked in I saw her and some guy sitting across from each other right in front of the food court. My stepmother was so shocked seeing me her eyes got as big as pie plates. As they were walking away he put his arm around her and they were whispering something to each other.

#18 Dad got caught sexting a hooker on my mom's birthday. I knew he was an adulterer, but it was nice to finally get confirmation.

#19 When i was 8 i looked at my mom and asked her if she was pregnant, she said no, and i asked if she was sure and she doubled down. i then said, “well you should probably start going to the gym you’re getting kinda fat.”



About a week later she announced in front of the whole family that she was in fact pregnant. she just didn’t wanna tell me before everyone else lol.

#20 The Prince Andrew BBC interview reaffirming my suspicions.

#21 Went out for my wife’s best friend’s birthday in 2022. Met best friend’s friend, Ashley and her husband, Brian. I generally have a bad judge of character but I marked Brian as a scumbag within minutes of meeting him. I have a terrible poker face, so my wife wasn’t happy that I clearly wasn’t having a good time hanging with Brian.



Anyway, about 8 months later it’s revealed that Brian took the profits from his business for sports betting purposes and was in the hole over $1 million.



Brian convinced ashley to quit her job when they got engaged and now she’s severely behind her prior career prospects and moved back in with her parents at 35 because she and Brian had to sell the house immediately as Brian allegedly owed some people who work outside the confines of the law a nice chunk of change.

#22 I had a lot of suspicions that my ex was cheating. It started out small, like she was just starting to close herself in more. I thought it was stress and depression so I gave her space and she only wanted more and more space. She never wanted to talk to me about it and any approach I made was met with hostility. One day I went to check her PC for something and noticed her login wasn't the same. For the 5 years we'd been together, it was always the same and that's what gave me the first gut feeling. I went onto my PC and tried logging into her FB to; 1.Maybe see if it would answer what's going on with her or 2.see if that password has been changed too. Turned out all her passwords were suddenly changed. I didn't wanna believe that it might be cheating so I thought I'd at least be transparent and ask her why she decided to change everything. She was shocked, angry and fumbled her answer which really made my feelings even worse.



We were quite open with each other and had an open door rule with accounts and what not as she'd been cheated on before so she wanted to know she could "make sure" I wasn't doing anything suspicious.



One day I saw she left her PC logged in as she went to take a shower. So I took the opportunity to use our original policy and see what she'd been up to. It didn't take me long to find a bunch of conversations between her and a guy she'd met playing GTA RP. When she got out of the shower and saw me sitting in her chair her face looked a bit worried. So I started by asking her "so you and Avery huh?".



My only regret is that I tried to make it work after, in an attempt to save the house. Should have told her to pack a bag and gtfo before I show everyone her explicit conversations.

#23 When I forgot to knock when I went in my managers office.



Found out why someone had the job title of "Head CSR".

#24 I suspected that an allegedly close friend of mine was the one spreading lies about me behind my back. She was the kind of girl who would always say I was her best friend, I was her sister, etc. but would rarely contact me unless she needed something. Found out people knew things about me I'd only told one or two others in confidence, so I made up something about myself and told it to only her. Rest of our friends learnt it and confronted me about it and I had my "I knew it" moment. Never spoke to her again.



Edit: the "thing" I made up - a different girl in our friend group had cheated on her boyfriend with another guy in the friend group whom I'd been texting with but it never went anywhere serious as I found him a bit sus (he told me he was in love with me 4 days into texting). I told the snake friend that we were dating and told her not to tell anyone because I wasn't ready for people to know. Around the time the other girl's boyfriend found out about her and the guy, my snake friend told everyone about me and the guy implying that I'd also been cheated on. Not only that but she heavily implied that I deserved it because...she had a crush on that guy EVEN THOUGH she had a boyfriend. This all sounds like high school drama but sadly it happened mostly in our early 20s. I'm not friends with any of those people anymore.

#25 There’s more context, but my ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend (who I love like a sister and has helped me so much) sent me screenshots of him trying to cheat with her very early in our relationship. He also texted her that he missed her a few days before we got married. I always knew it.



Edited for more clarity so that people don’t mistakenly think I’m the biggest nitwit this side of the Internet: I suspected that something was going on for years, but had no evidence and was repeatedly called crazy, insecure, jealous etc.



Divorced his a**e nearly 6 years later, got in touch with his ex (that’s the long story I didn’t want to get into), and then finally saw the screenshots. Had I seen them earlier, I’d have hightailed it out of there.



He also faked a text from her, later in our marriage, begging to take him back — just to make me feel like s**t. Had my suspicions about that text too, and she confirmed it was fake at the same time she sent me the (real) screenshots.

#26 These two boys from my middle school wanted to drive me around town and take me to some places. I had a weird feeling about it, so I declined. They were pushy, but I eventually blocked. A week later, a girl was sexually abused badly by the same boys.

#27 When I was a kid I was watching the news with my parents and they were interviewing the lady who killed her kids by drowning them in a car (horrible story in the 90’s) and I blurted out “she did it.” My parents go super mad at me and said I shouldn’t say things like that, blah, blah, blah. Sure enough. She did it.



I could just tell somehow. My family still talks about it. They think I have some gift. I was just sad someone could do that to their kids.



Edit for spelling.

#28 Scott Peterson.

The day he spoke about his wife with all her family supporting him, I told my husband, "He killed her".

#29 I found an account here about three years ago that I suspected belonged to someone I knew. I definitely hinted that I knew it was them, especially near the end of the relationship, but I never outright told them. I know they knew for a specific reason I don't want to go into but they just acted like nothing happened. I figured it out for sure because they have a niche hobby related to something very specific and I found a comment right before they deleted it in a relevant subreddit. I thought "disco." That's when I knew for sure



There was also a f*****g filthy R4R account that belonged to the same person but because of what was on it I never said anything at all. It would have been humiliating for them. Like this was not a normal R4R, I'll just say that.

#30 During the pandemic, I was diagnosed on a video call with Multiple Sclerosis. It's a tricky diagnosis to get in many cases, since it's a complex temporally and spacially oriented diagnosis. The day I finally had the badge of Dx that opened the door for aggressive treatments was truly a good day. While other doctors told me "nah, it's not MS", i was integrating risk and accumulating brain and spinal damage. And I knew it.





Turning that corner brought tears of relief, if Im being honest. Followed quickly by those of dismay, naturally. .

#31 Mine is milder than a lot on here, but when I put on some shapewear and it made my insides feel funny. I had had a tubal four years before, and my husband and I had only had sex once in the previous few months (depression on my part), so he and my sister kept telling me there was no way, especially since it had only been about three weeks since our one-off. Next morning I puked and took the damn test. My surprise caboose is 7 now, and I finally got one that looks like me, lol.

#32 Cycling home from work with a friend, the route took us from a downhill stretch on a main road and then through a smaller side street busy with shops, cafes and nose to curb parking. As we swung off the main road my spidey senses went off and I hit the brakes even though the path was clear, my friend continued at speed until a black BMW turned right in front of him. I barely managed to stop and would have crashed too if I hadn't braked earlier. Friend was a little bruised, bike was ok, new BMW had big scratches right across the front of it.

#33 When Susan Smith, of South Carolina, claimed a black man had stolen her car with her two sons in the back seat, I could TELL she was lying.

#34 When my neighbor was mauled by her pet, which she continually plastered on social media in various outfits. won't say what kind of pet but you can guess.

#35 That a person at work, who almost constantly worked from home even when they should have been in the office was not working at all and was also using the company card as their personal piggy bank.



They had to go on leave and it all came out.



I don't normally suspect people to not work when WFH, but they never seemed available and only responded to messages between 10 and 11pm.

#36 Brother in law overdosed. Everyone else was convinced he was done with d***s but I just knew he wasn't.

#37 When my best bud, who was suspiciously perfect, took his own life.

#38 I knew my old best friend killed that girl when I heard the bull s**t story she gave the cops when she was hiding from them.

#39 Much less scandalous than some of these other ones, but for me it's definitely Blue Bunny's Bunny Track ice cream.



When I was a kid I would absolutely demolish the stuff. There was a little tiny grocery store near my home and I'm pretty sure my parents were the only ones buying it to keep it in stock there. But then one day I see on the shelf a variety called "Bunny Tracks Premium." It had caramel and peanut bits in it, a total violation of all things holy in my opinion.



As time went on, the store would stock less and less of original Bunny Tracks and more of the imposter variety. Child me was convinced that they were phasing out the original and replacing it with this affront to God and soon the premium variation would be the only one you'd be able to find. My parents probably thought I was insane but here we are, many years later. Original, unadulterated Bunny Tracks no longer exist and the variation with the caramel and peanuts it's just labeled as standard Bunny Tracks.



Anyway Kemp's Moose Tracks is my one true love now.

#40 I don't know but at the time I just felt like buying Put Options right before Coronavirus hit and it surprised the F**K out of me, I was shaking seeing $2,000 worth of Options turn into $100,000 within 2 days. It was crazy! l m a o 🌝.

#41 Recently discovered/learned about covert narcissism.



It explains many, many abused things about my relationships from others. First from my parents and now from my missus of 20yrs.



It’s like I knew I wasn’t feeling right for all my life. Like something wasn’t right. I knew there was nothing wrong with me but I wasn’t out of the hole. Until recently that is.



I’ve broken down almost every day this week at this crude reality. But relieved that “I knew it” wasn’t all in my head



Edit: yep, I’m getting therapy for this and other things I’ve been dragging around for decades.

#42 When I was a kid my friend's neighbor was working on his car door window and I don't remember what he was doing at the moment exactly but I said "I'm going to laugh if your window falls through your car door " and wouldn't you know it? Not a minute later the window falls through the car door, stuck between the ground and inside the car door.

I still don't know how it happened. But I knew it was about to happen. He said I jinxed him.

#43 I remember asking this popular girl out to a dance, miraculously she had said yes, so at home I looked up how to do the best romantic dances, and practiced for hours. When I arrived she had come with a date, and totally blew me off, and proceeded to ignore me the entire night. It took all night to realize that she was f*****g with me in the first place, that I should've realized it earlier, but.... I'm not too bright.

#44 June 1994, San Francisco, Candlestick Park for the Giants game. Walking with a couple of buddies in the concession areas waiting for the game to start. Instead of the PA system, announcing the pregame festivities, announcements, etc., The news broadcast of the white bronco making a run for the border was playing. When the O.J. Simpson story first broke days before, we couldn't believe that the Juice could have had anything to do with it. My friend looked at us as we stood there listening to the police chase of the Bronco and said, "You know, that's not what innocent people do.".

#45 Told my parents for years as a kid I didn’t like my grandmother and felt something very off about her… found out when we were older she did some pretty horrible things to my sister…



My mom still talks about how intuitive I was as a kid and she wishes she listened to my gut back then. Smh.

#46 I predicted the day one of my parents would pass. As soon as their partner called, I just knew. It wasn’t scary or overwhelming, it just was. That was one of the times I was sad to be right.