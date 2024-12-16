Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Gets Sweet Revenge On Driver Who Fat-Shamed Her In His Native Tongue: “You’re Also Fat”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Gets Sweet Revenge On Driver Who Fat-Shamed Her In His Native Tongue: “You’re Also Fat”

The ability to speak several languages is a valuable skill, but knowing when to stay quiet is an even greater one.

One cab driver learned this the hard way when he launched into a vivid rant about his passenger in Romanian, confident she couldn’t follow. Little did he realize, she caught every word—and by the end of the ride, she responded with a remark that left him completely floored.

    The cab driver went on a rude rant about his passenger in his native language

    Image credits: ollyy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Little did he know, she understood every word and wasn’t about to let it slide

    Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: bagelundercouch

    Readers loved the satisfying outcome

    Many chimed in to share their own similar stories

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    donnapeluda_1 avatar
    Donna Peluda
    Donna Peluda
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The news in Spain and been highlighting the bad behaviour of British at some tourist destinations..cheap booze, happy hours and sun are a bad combination. I'm in the supermarket stocking up on booze for a BBQ at home. My cart is full of wine, beer whiskey etc. I bump in to some English friends and we are chatting in English. The woman behind, Spanish with her daughter starts yapping to her daughter, "look at them all the do is drink drink drink, hasn't even bought any food to soak it up, bla bla bla, as my turn came to put my shopping on the belt I tuned to her in my perfect Spanish and said. BTW, all my friends coming to the BBQ are Spanish, they'll be drinking all of this. Maybe your daughter would like to come. She moved to another checkout.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saffa here who learnt the lesson of you can't trash talk in Afrikaans on the London tube. Paid that lesson forward a few years later to a teen who had a lot to say to her father who had clocked I understood. I also waited until getting off before saying "Almal praat die taal" - we all speak the language. Dad lolled, she pikachued.

