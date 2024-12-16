Woman Gets Sweet Revenge On Driver Who Fat-Shamed Her In His Native Tongue: “You’re Also Fat”
The ability to speak several languages is a valuable skill, but knowing when to stay quiet is an even greater one.
One cab driver learned this the hard way when he launched into a vivid rant about his passenger in Romanian, confident she couldn’t follow. Little did he realize, she caught every word—and by the end of the ride, she responded with a remark that left him completely floored.
More info: Reddit
The cab driver went on a rude rant about his passenger in his native language
Image credits: ollyy / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Little did he know, she understood every word and wasn’t about to let it slide
Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bagelundercouch
Readers loved the satisfying outcome
Many chimed in to share their own similar stories
The news in Spain and been highlighting the bad behaviour of British at some tourist destinations..cheap booze, happy hours and sun are a bad combination. I'm in the supermarket stocking up on booze for a BBQ at home. My cart is full of wine, beer whiskey etc. I bump in to some English friends and we are chatting in English. The woman behind, Spanish with her daughter starts yapping to her daughter, "look at them all the do is drink drink drink, hasn't even bought any food to soak it up, bla bla bla, as my turn came to put my shopping on the belt I tuned to her in my perfect Spanish and said. BTW, all my friends coming to the BBQ are Spanish, they'll be drinking all of this. Maybe your daughter would like to come. She moved to another checkout.
Saffa here who learnt the lesson of you can't trash talk in Afrikaans on the London tube. Paid that lesson forward a few years later to a teen who had a lot to say to her father who had clocked I understood. I also waited until getting off before saying "Almal praat die taal" - we all speak the language. Dad lolled, she pikachued.
