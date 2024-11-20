Retiree Welcomes Senior Dogs Into His Home To Provide Love In Their Golden Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, even the most tragic events can be the start of a heartwarming journey, and that is true for Steve Greig.

Steve is a retiree who lost his beloved dog, Wolfgang, in a tragic car accident. Feeling heartache over the loss, he decided that Wolfgang’s passing wouldn’t go to waste and that he would adopt the oldest senior dog at a shelter in his place. This dog was an elderly Chihuahua named Eeyore, who was so happy sitting on Steve’s lap while driving home. That moment is when Steve’s life changed forever. He wrote: “The impact was so great it was the reason I didn’t just stop with that adoption and why I continue to adopt seniors today.”

In the present, Steve is now caring for ten elderly dogs in addition to a turkey, a pig, and a chicken. Take a look at their unusual family!

Meet Steve Graig and his gang of senior dogs that he adopted

Steve’s journey into adopting exclusively senior dogs began in 2012 after his dog Wolfgang passed in a tragic accident

In an interview with Bored Panda, Steve shared what was the most challenging aspect of adopting his first senior dog after the loss of Wolfgang and how he overcame it.

He shared: “Honestly, once I came to the decision that adopting the oldest dog in the shelter was the best way to honor my dog’s death, there were no obstacles or challenges. I struggled with how to make sense of the tragedy of losing Wolfgang for a few months. Once I realized giving another dog a chance at life because Wolfgang had died unexpectedly would be the best way to honor him, there was no looking back.”

Steve wanted something good to come out of Wolfgang’s passing. This desire led him to adopt his first senior dog from the shelter—an elderly Chihuahua named Eeyore

We asked Steve to share a specific story about one of his senior dogs that particularly touched his heart or had a significant impact.

Steve wrote: “Probably the most impact was the first senior dog I adopted after Wolfgang died. After I found the oldest dog in the shelter and adopted him we got in the car to drive home. As we were driving down the street he walked over from the passenger seat into my lap and put his front two legs on the armrest so he could stick his head out the window. I can still clearly see this moment 12 years later. The look of pure joy on his face with the wind in his hair as he stood there on my lap, understanding that he had been given another chance. It was absolutely life-changing for both of us.”

Seeing the joy on senior dog’s face as he went home brought Steve a profound sense of healing

Fast forward to today, Steve takes care of 10 senior dogs alongside Bikini the pig, Betty the chicken, and Cranberry the turkey

Steve also shared how his experience with adopting and caring for senior dogs has evolved over the past decade.

“I’ve learned not to get too overwhelmed with anxiety when the dogs pass away. It always hurts, and it always makes me sad, but I’ve learned to understand that they were on a journey, and I was lucky enough to be a part of that journey, no matter how long or short it was. It’s taken me a while to get to this point, but now I really can appreciate the time we had rather than be consumed with the pain of losing them. And some of my most memorable moments are the time I spent with the ones that got sick.

Being with Phyllis at the oncologist for her weekly chemo treatments, holding Edna three times a week to give her IV fluids and taking Melvin up to the heart specialist 45 miles from my home and talking to him and petting him in the car on the way to get treatment to let him know how much I loved him.”

Their family is truly unique!

Adopting senior dogs doesn’t come without a set of challenges, such as various dietary restrictions, expenses for medicine, and obviously the passing when the time comes

Lastly, Steve gave advice to people who are considering adopting a senior pet but may be hesitant due to concerns about their health or the commitment involved.

“If they are worried about health costs I would recommend pet insurance or fostering a pet from a shelter. Most foster programs pay for all health costs. If they are worried from an emotional standpoint, I would urge them to make choices in this life that aren’t always easy and aren’t always self-protective. When we realize that the best things in life aren’t always about us, it opens up so many more possibilities for joy.”

However, the gratitude and the happiness you can see in their eyes for getting the ending they deserve is priceless, wouldn’t you agree?

