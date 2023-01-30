Adopting a pet is a great way to add love and companionship to your life while helping an animal in need of a family. Below we’ve gathered some pictures that users of the r/aww subreddit submitted about their newly-adopted fuzzy friends. 

Welcome to this post showcasing the excitement of adopting a furry and not-so-furry friend! Most people think of dogs or cats, but don’t worry, abandoned lizards, rodents and even horses feature here as well! 

#1

We Adopted Klaus Today! He Has 1 Eye, Half Of Each Ear, And A Partially Amputated Tail, But We Think He’s A Perfect Handsome Baby

RoopeyScoobie Report

#2

A Family Meowed On My Door And Adopted Them

ericadias Report

Becklass
Becklass
51 minutes ago

I think these adorable floofs adopted you :)

#3

Abandoned By His Owners, Rescued From A Dumpster Behind Taco Shop..my New Adopted Ginger, Pancho

Strongry-145 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
47 minutes ago

You are a truly good person. Unlike his previous owners. Who would do something like that? Animals are a life-long commitment.

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue organization is a great way to save an animal's life. Most animals that we would think of as pets are pretty social and would prefer to be with a family. Some US states even have laws that prioritize shelter animals. California, for example, mandates that pet stores have to source their animals from shelters and rescues. And you don’t have to adopt to help the animals in your area! Find a shelter or rescue organization and donate to them! Many also accept pet food and other useful items. You can even volunteer with walking the animals if you want to socialize without the commitment of taking a pet home. 
#4

Adopted This Little Sweetie

uniquorn23 Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Omg I just melted from the cuteness

#5

My Aunt Rescued A Hummingbird And Now It Won’t Leave

carlitos__way Report

#6

Meet Mochi, Our Adorable Rescue Kitty With Three Legs, No Ears, And No Tail

romgm Report

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

Awww poor mochi :( I hope you treat mochi the way he/she should've been

Adopted pets are just as loving and capable of forming strong bonds with their new owners as animals purchased from breeders or pet stores. Many shelter pets are already trained and have known personalities, making it easier to find the perfect pet for you. There is an old-fashioned myth that many of the animals in shelters, particularly dogs and cats, are mutts or mixed-breed. In fact, the recent popularity of purebred animals has unfortunately led to a situation where extremely rare breeds can be found in shelters. In US shelters, up to 25% of dogs may be purebred. 
#7

Meet Vanya, The Catch And Release Stray I Adopted From The Alley Behind My House

Sad_day_Stpete Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
48 minutes ago

God, I love a cross-eyed cat!

#8

Arrival vs. An Hour At Home (Adopted Fur Babies)

sheilasummer Report

#9

Tripod - Adopted From The Mountains, Now A House Cat

millseverwhite Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
47 minutes ago

And deserves to be spoilt rotten.

Many shelters and rescues conduct thorough evaluations and provide medical care for animals before putting them up for adoption, ensuring that you are getting a healthy pet. Adopting a pet from a shelter also ensures that your pet has been vaccinated and spayed or neutered. In fact, some places mandate it, so if you are worried about adopting, you can always call your closest shelter and ask! 
#10

I Told Her That She's Adopted

vostakoyev Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Excited!!! And a little bit stunned...

#11

What Kind Of Cat Have I Adopted?

kahiny Report

#12

Hello, Say Hello To Paquito, My Little Ball Of Fleas Rescued From The Street, He Currently Has Sick Eyes But Soon He Will Recover, He Is An Adorable Naughty Kitten Who Loves To Play

kendra__m Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
39 minutes ago

He is so small! May he grow up to be healthy and strong.

Adopting an older animal has its own set of benefits, including the fact that they're often already trained and have a known personality. Older pets also tend to be calmer, making them great options for families with young children or older adults. Sometimes you can even find abandoned work animals with thoroughly impressive skill sets! As cute as they are, puppies are a lot of work! Potty training, dog school and tiny bladders mean that the first year or so can be time intensive. Older animals could fit your busy schedule better. 
#13

Meet Vader! I Recently Adopted Him From The Shelter

Cocaine4Fame Report

#14

Rescued This Girl From The Animal Control Shelter One Week Ago - Her ‘Aww’ Factor Has Only Increased As We’ve Gotten To See Her Lovely, Silly, Personality Really Come Out

ThirdPlanet0 Report

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Awwwwwww love her!! I need to know her name

#15

My Rescue Rainbow Lorikeet The Day After I Adopted Him

Tanilba Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Ooooo feathers! *winds up her butt for the pounce*

Adopting a pet can be a wonderful, life-changing experience for both the animal and the adopter. Not only do you get a new companion, but you also get the satisfaction of knowing you made a difference in an animal's life. Adopting a pet can also have many health benefits, such as reducing stress, decreasing depression, and increasing feelings of companionship. Dog owners in particular benefit from improved physical health, since frequent walks is great for stretching your muscles and getting some fresh air. 
#16

We Adopted A Cat - Here’s Ava On Her First Night With Us!

JustAVillager Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
38 minutes ago

She has clearly settled in well.

#17

This Little Darling Was Adopted By A Friend Of Mine. What Do You Think Of Him?

Irisha_Shy1 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
37 minutes ago

He is stunning! Very photogenic.

#18

Couldn't Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

greestaspdy Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Excellent choice! I think it's heartbreaking to split up families. Cats are a lot more sociable than some people think.

#19

Here Is Our Velvet Hippo That We Adopted A Couple Weeks Ago. She’s Almost 10 Years Old And Her Name Is Halo! She Is A Mixed Breed Of Hippo/Manatee/Dog

cragpossum Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Who could resist that gorgeous face.

#20

Adopting These 2 Rescue Dogs Together Was The Best Decision I Could Possibly Make

Miss_Dark_Splatoon Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Yes, they clearly needed to stay together. Well done!

#21

Adopted This Guy A Few Weeks Ago, Hes Gone From Timid Around Me To This But I Don't Mind

HamptonHangingPork Report

#22

Any Idea What Kind Of Cat I Just Adopted?

pedrowyatt Report

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I would say most probably a fluffius catius- most commonly known as a floofy cat

#23

I Officially Adopted Bernard After Fostering Him While He Was Healing From His Amputation. One Of The Amazing Veterinarians At My Work Saved His Life After He Was Brought In As A Stray With A Severely Broken And Infected Leg

Creatures89 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
42 minutes ago

He looks very happy and content.

#24

People Always Ask Me Why I Volunteer At A Cat Shelter. It’s Because Of Pictures Like This One. This Is Réglisse, Who Was Recently Adopted, In Her Forever Home. To See Her Relax And Smiling Is So Worth All The Work

sonia72quebec Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
14 minutes ago

That cat is yelling, "I'm home!"

#25

Just Adopted My First Puppy And First Pit And I’m In Love

cclark2156 Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This puppy looks like a Freya.

#26

My GF Just Adopted A Dog. This Is His First Time Trying Peanut Butter...he Loves It

anthro_punk Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Not his last time, judging by his facial expression.

#27

My Boyfriend And Little Rescued Ava- She Has Officially Reached Inside Cat Status

Curb_driver Report

#28

The Stray Cat I’ve Been Feeding Came Into My House A Few Days Ago And Never Left

kirunaai18 Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
9 minutes ago

You were deemed acceptable. There is no higher praise.

#29

Adopted A Little Void Baby The First Thing She Did At The Pound Was Jump On My Shoulder

East-Icy Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I love shoulder cats. I lift mine up on me to avoid the claws!

#30

We Adopted This Little Sweetheart From The Shelter. I Mean, Look At Her Face!

ms_huntr3ss Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I could look at her face all day long.

#31

This Guy Escaped The Dog Shelter Few Days Ago Just Before His New Family Adopted Him. He Was Finally Found

soulkeyy Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
46 minutes ago

What a relief! I have a very soft spot for animals who take public transport.

#32

When My Newly Adopted Senior, Bunny, Discovered The Bed Next To How She Currently Feels About It

mimi7600 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
21 minutes ago

My kitten had the same toy when she still slept in the cage at night. It purrs and vibrates and calms them.

#33

Meet Sully And Silly Two Guinea-Pigs With A A Very Acquired Taste For The Green Stuff. These Brothers Were Adopted And Are Living Their Best Life

GiraffeandBear Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Great to see them adopted together.

#34

Here’s Our Newly Adopted Stray Kittens Romeo And Juliet

SoCalGuy311 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Such a fitting name... hopefully with a better outcome.

#35

My Little Rescue Girl. Them Ears Though

AnonymousWolf93 Report

#36

Our New Rescue Pup, Otis!

Feasterfamine Report

#37

Newly Adopted Cat (Dubh) Mid-Yawn

borfmat Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Very appropriate name! Dubh means black in Irish!

#38

My Name Is Krypto And I Just Got Adopted. Life Is Wonderful!

daniel_zoe Report

#39

Our Newly Adopted Blind Cat

islovesoftegg Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
46 minutes ago

She can still smell, use her whiskers ... and smile.

#40

Recently Adopted This Cutie, Her Name Is Mandy! I’m A Little Concerned Tho, She Has The Worst Gas I’ve Ever Smelt In My Life. When Petting Her I’ll Suddenly Get A God Awful Whiff, They Are Always Silent. I Switched Her Food A Few Days Ago & It’s Still Happening. Should I Be Concerned?

ziggystardust212 Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
11 minutes ago

It may also be a gluten allergy.

#41

Help Us Name Two Shmol Brothers We Adopted

0x962 Report

#42

Cole's Been Adopted Off The Streets For A Couple Of Weeks Now. I Think He's Gotten The Hang Of It

MrPenisWhistle Report

#43

Seth Adopted A Kitty

breaktime1 Report

#44

I Just Adopted An Ex-Racehorse. He’s Got A New Home But He Needs A New Name. Any Suggestions?

ComprehensiveHope644 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Pharlap. Bit of a long story if you are not Australian.

#45

Look Who We Adopted!!!

DevByDany Report

#46

Yesterday I Adopted A Toy Poodle Puppy, Meet Ginger! She’s Tiny, Adorable, Calm, Playful, And A Huge Sweetheart!

Teenytiny_Mochi Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Sweet dreams, gorgeous girl.

#47

Any Idea What Kind Of Cat I Just Adopted?

Tkriger Report

#48

My Senior Rescue And Puppy Rescue Are Soulmates

chelseycope Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Living the best life together.

#49

Meet Yuna!! I Adopt Her On Sunday And I Couldn’t Be More Excited!! She’s My First Cat That Belongs Fully To Me :) (I Did Grow Up With Cats All My Life Though)

wolfyzheart Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm sure, you will make each other very happy.

#50

His Reaction When I Told Him He Was Adopted …

lvlonikaa11 Report

#51

Remember Beaker From A Little Bit Ago? Update: We Adopted Her!

uniquorn23 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Looks like she's feeling at home already.

#52

Not Sure If My Boy Bagheera Qualifies To Be A Black Cat But He's The Most Handsome Kitten I've Seen And Just Adopted Him Yesterday! I Love Him, And Hope You Do Too!

SirHurtzAlot Report

#53

Guess Who’s Getting Adopted?

NatashaBadenov Report

#54

I’m Adopting This Cutie And Would Love Some Name Suggestions!

lextheeaquarius Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Rasputin if a boy; Hexi if a girl.

#55

Getting Adopted Is Hard Work!

BanditKnightSlave Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Need a loooooong nap! Then, must have zoomies.

#56

I Adopted A Cat From Street. Anyone Knows What Kind Of Breed She Is?

Softdomme24 Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Looks like she has some oriental shorthair, potentially Siamese/Burmese in her.

#57

Our First Cat Since We Moved Together. We Adopted Nati. She Is Very Sweet

Lamboronald Report

4points