Welcome to this post showcasing the excitement of adopting a furry and not-so-furry friend! Most people think of dogs or cats, but don’t worry, abandoned lizards, rodents and even horses feature here as well!

Adopting a pet is a great way to add love and companionship to your life while helping an animal in need of a family. Below we’ve gathered some pictures that users of the r/aww subreddit submitted about their newly-adopted fuzzy friends.

#1 We Adopted Klaus Today! He Has 1 Eye, Half Of Each Ear, And A Partially Amputated Tail, But We Think He’s A Perfect Handsome Baby

#2 A Family Meowed On My Door And Adopted Them

#3 Abandoned By His Owners, Rescued From A Dumpster Behind Taco Shop..my New Adopted Ginger, Pancho

Adopting a pet from a shelter or rescue organization is a great way to save an animal's life. Most animals that we would think of as pets are pretty social and would prefer to be with a family. Some US states even have laws that prioritize shelter animals. California, for example, mandates that pet stores have to source their animals from shelters and rescues. And you don’t have to adopt to help the animals in your area! Find a shelter or rescue organization and donate to them! Many also accept pet food and other useful items. You can even volunteer with walking the animals if you want to socialize without the commitment of taking a pet home.



#4 Adopted This Little Sweetie

#5 My Aunt Rescued A Hummingbird And Now It Won’t Leave

#6 Meet Mochi, Our Adorable Rescue Kitty With Three Legs, No Ears, And No Tail

Adopted pets are just as loving and capable of forming strong bonds with their new owners as animals purchased from breeders or pet stores. Many shelter pets are already trained and have known personalities, making it easier to find the perfect pet for you. There is an old-fashioned myth that many of the animals in shelters, particularly dogs and cats, are mutts or mixed-breed. In fact, the recent popularity of purebred animals has unfortunately led to a situation where extremely rare breeds can be found in shelters. In US shelters, up to 25% of dogs may be purebred.

#7 Meet Vanya, The Catch And Release Stray I Adopted From The Alley Behind My House

#8 Arrival vs. An Hour At Home (Adopted Fur Babies)

#9 Tripod - Adopted From The Mountains, Now A House Cat

Many shelters and rescues conduct thorough evaluations and provide medical care for animals before putting them up for adoption, ensuring that you are getting a healthy pet. Adopting a pet from a shelter also ensures that your pet has been vaccinated and spayed or neutered. In fact, some places mandate it, so if you are worried about adopting, you can always call your closest shelter and ask!



#10 I Told Her That She's Adopted

#11 What Kind Of Cat Have I Adopted?

#12 Hello, Say Hello To Paquito, My Little Ball Of Fleas Rescued From The Street, He Currently Has Sick Eyes But Soon He Will Recover, He Is An Adorable Naughty Kitten Who Loves To Play

Adopting an older animal has its own set of benefits, including the fact that they're often already trained and have a known personality. Older pets also tend to be calmer, making them great options for families with young children or older adults. Sometimes you can even find abandoned work animals with thoroughly impressive skill sets! As cute as they are, puppies are a lot of work! Potty training, dog school and tiny bladders mean that the first year or so can be time intensive. Older animals could fit your busy schedule better.

#13 Meet Vader! I Recently Adopted Him From The Shelter

#14 Rescued This Girl From The Animal Control Shelter One Week Ago - Her ‘Aww’ Factor Has Only Increased As We’ve Gotten To See Her Lovely, Silly, Personality Really Come Out

#15 My Rescue Rainbow Lorikeet The Day After I Adopted Him

Adopting a pet can be a wonderful, life-changing experience for both the animal and the adopter. Not only do you get a new companion, but you also get the satisfaction of knowing you made a difference in an animal's life. Adopting a pet can also have many health benefits, such as reducing stress, decreasing depression, and increasing feelings of companionship. Dog owners in particular benefit from improved physical health, since frequent walks is great for stretching your muscles and getting some fresh air.



#16 We Adopted A Cat - Here’s Ava On Her First Night With Us!

#17 This Little Darling Was Adopted By A Friend Of Mine. What Do You Think Of Him?

#18 Couldn't Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

#19 Here Is Our Velvet Hippo That We Adopted A Couple Weeks Ago. She’s Almost 10 Years Old And Her Name Is Halo! She Is A Mixed Breed Of Hippo/Manatee/Dog

#20 Adopting These 2 Rescue Dogs Together Was The Best Decision I Could Possibly Make

#21 Adopted This Guy A Few Weeks Ago, Hes Gone From Timid Around Me To This But I Don't Mind

#22 Any Idea What Kind Of Cat I Just Adopted?

#23 I Officially Adopted Bernard After Fostering Him While He Was Healing From His Amputation. One Of The Amazing Veterinarians At My Work Saved His Life After He Was Brought In As A Stray With A Severely Broken And Infected Leg

#24 People Always Ask Me Why I Volunteer At A Cat Shelter. It’s Because Of Pictures Like This One. This Is Réglisse, Who Was Recently Adopted, In Her Forever Home. To See Her Relax And Smiling Is So Worth All The Work

#25 Just Adopted My First Puppy And First Pit And I’m In Love

#26 My GF Just Adopted A Dog. This Is His First Time Trying Peanut Butter...he Loves It

#27 My Boyfriend And Little Rescued Ava- She Has Officially Reached Inside Cat Status

#28 The Stray Cat I’ve Been Feeding Came Into My House A Few Days Ago And Never Left

#29 Adopted A Little Void Baby The First Thing She Did At The Pound Was Jump On My Shoulder

#30 We Adopted This Little Sweetheart From The Shelter. I Mean, Look At Her Face!

#31 This Guy Escaped The Dog Shelter Few Days Ago Just Before His New Family Adopted Him. He Was Finally Found

#32 When My Newly Adopted Senior, Bunny, Discovered The Bed Next To How She Currently Feels About It

#33 Meet Sully And Silly Two Guinea-Pigs With A A Very Acquired Taste For The Green Stuff. These Brothers Were Adopted And Are Living Their Best Life

#34 Here’s Our Newly Adopted Stray Kittens Romeo And Juliet

#35 My Little Rescue Girl. Them Ears Though

#36 Our New Rescue Pup, Otis!

#37 Newly Adopted Cat (Dubh) Mid-Yawn

#38 My Name Is Krypto And I Just Got Adopted. Life Is Wonderful!

#39 Our Newly Adopted Blind Cat

#40 Recently Adopted This Cutie, Her Name Is Mandy! I’m A Little Concerned Tho, She Has The Worst Gas I’ve Ever Smelt In My Life. When Petting Her I’ll Suddenly Get A God Awful Whiff, They Are Always Silent. I Switched Her Food A Few Days Ago & It’s Still Happening. Should I Be Concerned?

#41 Help Us Name Two Shmol Brothers We Adopted

#42 Cole's Been Adopted Off The Streets For A Couple Of Weeks Now. I Think He's Gotten The Hang Of It

#43 Seth Adopted A Kitty

#44 I Just Adopted An Ex-Racehorse. He’s Got A New Home But He Needs A New Name. Any Suggestions?

#45 Look Who We Adopted!!!

#46 Yesterday I Adopted A Toy Poodle Puppy, Meet Ginger! She’s Tiny, Adorable, Calm, Playful, And A Huge Sweetheart!

#47 Any Idea What Kind Of Cat I Just Adopted?

#48 My Senior Rescue And Puppy Rescue Are Soulmates

#49 Meet Yuna!! I Adopt Her On Sunday And I Couldn’t Be More Excited!! She’s My First Cat That Belongs Fully To Me :) (I Did Grow Up With Cats All My Life Though)

#50 His Reaction When I Told Him He Was Adopted …

#51 Remember Beaker From A Little Bit Ago? Update: We Adopted Her!

#52 Not Sure If My Boy Bagheera Qualifies To Be A Black Cat But He's The Most Handsome Kitten I've Seen And Just Adopted Him Yesterday! I Love Him, And Hope You Do Too!

#53 Guess Who’s Getting Adopted?

#54 I’m Adopting This Cutie And Would Love Some Name Suggestions!

#55 Getting Adopted Is Hard Work!

#56 I Adopted A Cat From Street. Anyone Knows What Kind Of Breed She Is?