Whether it be a puppy or a pony, all of us have dreamt of having a pet at least once in our lives. One of the two is a little easier to care for and if the pup is big enough, one can pretend to ride it as though it were a horse. If you’re a cat, lizard, snake, or rodent person, no worries—all furry and not so fluffy creatures are welcome here!

Welcome, dear readers, to a post that is wholesome like no other, full of delightfully cute pets of all shapes and sizes. But they’re not just any ordinary pets, mind you! These little darlings have either just been adopted or their owners have shared a picture of their adoption from a few years back.

We also had the opportunity to speak with Murad Kirdar, the Public Relations Officer at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, who was very kind to answer some of our questions regarding pet adoption during the holiday period, so make sure you stick around for that!

As you’re scrolling through, please remember to upvote your favorites and leave some comments for good measure! If you can’t seem to get enough, you’re in luck as Bored Panda has done quite a few of these compilations, so you are more than welcome to scope out the adorable pets from July and August. But now let’s get into it!

More info: Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night

The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night

HappyJacket3113 Report

32points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww...a perfect little Yin & Yang

2
2points
reply
View more comments

As Christmas is just behind us and masses of wrapping paper are headed towards the recycling plants, we can sit back and enjoy the gifts that we received. Half of the chocolate Santas that I got are gone, destroyed, with the rest awaiting their fate to be dunked into some hot coffee and monched on head first.

But as the rest of my sweets dissipate, there are those gifts that will last decades or a full lifetime. Getting a pet for the holiday season may be a dream come true for a lot of kids and adults alike. Truly, is there anything better than your new best friend entering your life at a time of festive joy, fairy lights, and silly music? Whelp, there’s definitely things to consider beforehand.

Murad Kirdar, the Public Relations Officer at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, believes that adopting a living creature should be a decision that is never taken lightly. “It would help if you always thought twice, three times and maybe four times before adopting any animal,” he told Bored Panda. “Dogs and cats can live up to 17 to 20 years. Caring for another living creature is a lifelong commitment, not an impulse decision.”
#2

My Friend Wanted To Adopt An Older Dog From The Shelter, Meet Toby!

My Friend Wanted To Adopt An Older Dog From The Shelter, Meet Toby!

morrisonw0 Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#3

Adopted This Lil Dude Yesterday. He's Been In A Shelter For His Whole Life And He Looks Pretty Happy To Go To His First Home

Adopted This Lil Dude Yesterday. He's Been In A Shelter For His Whole Life And He Looks Pretty Happy To Go To His First Home

DogsAreeFamily Report

29points
POST
View more comments

When it comes to pets being gifted for Christmas, Murad believes that this is one gift that should not be on the wishlist. “I am a firm believer that a pet should never be a gift,” he said. “The pet parent should be able to choose the personality of the pet they are best matched with. For example, you wouldn’t want a toy poodle if you are a hiker.” 

Though, if the person has been dreaming of a pet, it may be a good idea to get a little bit more creative without actually choosing the pet for them. “Instead of ‘gifting’ an animal, I suggest wrapping up some dog toys or cat bowls, then bringing that person to a shelter or rescue and letting them pick out the animal they choose,” Murad advised.
#4

I Just Found This Little Girl At Work. I’m Pretty Sure This Means I’m Adopted

I Just Found This Little Girl At Work. I’m Pretty Sure This Means I’m Adopted

Ironclad2nd Report

28points
POST
View more comments
#5

Meet Rancher, From Mississippi, Who Got Adopted Last Night And Experienced His First Snow Day In Maine This Morning!

Meet Rancher, From Mississippi, Who Got Adopted Last Night And Experienced His First Snow Day In Maine This Morning!

crmck26 Report

27points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the heck is all that white stuff?!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Just Adopted My First Kitty! Meet Freya. She Has Settled In Quickly

Just Adopted My First Kitty! Meet Freya. She Has Settled In Quickly

NiceGuyWillis Report

26points
POST
View more comments

There are many considerations one should take into account when adopting a pet, and it seems that those oftentimes get ignored. “When you adopt, it’s a commitment, period,” Murad said. “Too many people still bring home an animal because ‘it's cute.’ But did they think long-term?” The expenses and the time that it takes to train a pet often get ignored.

Furthermore, certain issues such as household members being allergic or not wanting to help take care of the animal need to be considered. Pets will always need companionship and training, so if one is unprepared to provide either, maybe having pets isn’t for them. Throughout his years of working with animals, Murad has come to the conclusion that the most successful adoptions are the “ones that are planned, and the person has done their homework on the animal.”
#7

We Adopted This Senior Gent, Rigsy, Today! (10 Year Old Collie X Spitz)

We Adopted This Senior Gent, Rigsy, Today! (10 Year Old Collie X Spitz)

chrisjfinlay Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#8

This Man Was Forced To Surrender His Dog To The Humane Society Due To A Long Hospital Stay. A Nurse Found Out About This And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted The Dog. She Brought Him To Visit Daily And Returned Him As Soon As The Man Was Released!

This Man Was Forced To Surrender His Dog To The Humane Society Due To A Long Hospital Stay. A Nurse Found Out About This And Immediately Went To The Shelter And Adopted The Dog. She Brought Him To Visit Daily And Returned Him As Soon As The Man Was Released!

Clb2U Report

25points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such an incredible act of compassion!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Who Rescued Who? I Have Never In My Life Met A Creature More Loving Than This One

Who Rescued Who? I Have Never In My Life Met A Creature More Loving Than This One

xlostinimaginationx Report

24points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww. That is the look of true love.

1
1point
reply

There are some positives for adopting a new family member during the holidays. Most importantly—Adopting a pet saves a life and makes more room at the shelter for an animal in need of a warm bed. Plus, with everyone on vacation from school and work, the family has extra time at home to get to know and train the new pet, easing the transition of adoption.

The ASPCA highly encourages folks to adopt during the holidays. Their study conducted in 2013 revealed that there’s no harm in giving an animal as a gift, as long as it’s done right. They found that adopting a pet during the holidays has no negative effect on emotional attachment and 86% of pets adopted during the holidays remained in the home.

However, we cannot ignore the other side of the same coin. A dog is for life, not for Christmas. Sadly, the excitement of owning a pet sometimes overshadows the reality of the responsibilities said pets bring with them. It’s not as easy to fix an “oopsie” of adopting a pet that you can’t really take care of, so better not to make these mistakes to begin with, as it’s the animal that will suffer the most.
#10

Dozer Got A Sister For Christmas!

Dozer Got A Sister For Christmas!

fourshotsespresso Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#11

Just Adopted A Hemingway Polydactyl Kitten... Meet Hammy!

Just Adopted A Hemingway Polydactyl Kitten... Meet Hammy!

auntiechrist23 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#12

Today I Decided To Adopt A Kitten. Watch Him Play With The Leaf. So Cute

Today I Decided To Adopt A Kitten. Watch Him Play With The Leaf. So Cute

Edmotix Report

21points
POST

Dogs bond with their humans and may not understand why that bond was suddenly broken, says Rebecca Ruch-Gallie, service chief of community practice at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Additionally, dogs thrive with routine, she says. Entering a shelter for the first time, adoption, acclimation to a new home, and relinquishment to the shelter again can be disorienting for the animal.

As Adrian Burder, Chief Executive for Dogs Trust, said: “Dogs Trust take in thousands of much-loved dogs from heartbroken owners who sadly find themselves unable to continue to care for their dogs due to unavoidable changes in their circumstances, so it’s particularly hard for staff when they see [...] dogs handed in simply because their owners bought them on a whim and consider them little more than toys to be discarded when the novelty wears off.”

But if after all this, you still think that adopting a new pet for Christmas is the right choice for you, veterinarians Bronwyn Orr and Mark Westman have some tips and advice for you. If adopting a pet for a child, remember the parent is ultimately responsible for the pet. Consider adopting an older cat (eight years and over) or a middle-aged dog (five to eight years of age), as they are the hardest to re-home and, thus, spend the longest time in the shelter.
#13

I Just Adopted Her From The Shelter To Honor The Ones I Lost This Year. She Was On The List To Not Make It Out

I Just Adopted Her From The Shelter To Honor The Ones I Lost This Year. She Was On The List To Not Make It Out

Hoperosaliex Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#14

Just Adopted This Little Guy, He’s Got Battle Damage From His Time On Brooklyn Streets

Just Adopted This Little Guy, He’s Got Battle Damage From His Time On Brooklyn Streets

Mikafino2 Report

20points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw poor baby. Sending love and hundreds of bleps 😚😚

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

Meet Rosie, My Rescue Pup

Meet Rosie, My Rescue Pup

Stoneytreehugger Report

20points
POST
Rei
Rei
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her eyes are so beautiful ❤️

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Christmas decorations and ornaments such as tinsel and Christmas tree hangings can be ingested by the pet by accident, so be aware of that. Dogs also can get very sick with pancreatitis after consuming a fatty meal, so no feeding leftover Christmas ham or sausages. Or chocolate—pups and chocolate don’t mix.

December is an incredibly chaotic month, full of festivities, loud noise and lots of people walking in and out of the home, which can be overwhelming for a new pet. Just this alone may deter one from adopting right in the middle of the holiday season, and perhaps keeping the special occasion for the New Year. 

Lots of things to consider and for good measure—we’re speaking about live animals! A bundle of joy, and a bundle of responsibility; one rarely goes without the other. We’re very grateful to Murad for all the insight he shared with us. If you’d like to check out and help support the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, I’ll leave links to their social media here and their website here.

As you continue to scroll through this lovely list, don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave some comments. I wish you a wonderful New Year and hope to see you in the next one!
#16

Bunny (12ish) Was Afraid For The First Four Hours After Her Adoption. She Came Out Screaming When She Heard The Fridge Close, Threw Herself Down, And Hasn't Been Quiet Or Left Me Alone Since

Bunny (12ish) Was Afraid For The First Four Hours After Her Adoption. She Came Out Screaming When She Heard The Fridge Close, Threw Herself Down, And Hasn't Been Quiet Or Left Me Alone Since

mimi7600 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#17

What It Feels Like To Be The Last In The Litter To Be Adopted

What It Feels Like To Be The Last In The Litter To Be Adopted

Last_Vestige Report

17points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So glad you found each other!

0
0points
reply
#18

For My 5th Cake Day, I Present Our Sweet Lily, Our Latest Adoption. She Will Only Put Up With Being Dressed Up By Our Granddaughter, Who Is Clearly Her Favorite!

For My 5th Cake Day, I Present Our Sweet Lily, Our Latest Adoption. She Will Only Put Up With Being Dressed Up By Our Granddaughter, Who Is Clearly Her Favorite!

Birdlady42 Report

16points
POST
*screeches in Ǝ⅁Ɐꓤ*
*screeches in Ǝ⅁Ɐꓤ*
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww i have that same bear. almond, i believe, is it’s given name.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Found Her Behind A Trash Bin. Meet My Awesome Little Rescue Kitty Coco

Found Her Behind A Trash Bin. Meet My Awesome Little Rescue Kitty Coco

timrummy Report

16points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coco is a Queen! May you have many wonderful years together.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

My New Rescue Loki

My New Rescue Loki

OG_Skinner Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#21

This Is Mace Our 1.5 Year Old Rescue American Staffy X. Caught Him Winking In His Bow Tie!

This Is Mace Our 1.5 Year Old Rescue American Staffy X. Caught Him Winking In His Bow Tie!

jessa1234 Report

15points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like a monocle and top hat would make this picture complete

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Our Newly Adopted Little Guy - Boots

Our Newly Adopted Little Guy - Boots

QanAhole Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#23

My Newly Adopted Kitten Only Lies Like This On Me At Night. It Melts My Heart

My Newly Adopted Kitten Only Lies Like This On Me At Night. It Melts My Heart

TurtlesAndBobcats Report

14points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ready for the nightly snuggle.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Our Newly Adopted Scaredy Cat, Hiding Out In Our Grocery Shelf

Our Newly Adopted Scaredy Cat, Hiding Out In Our Grocery Shelf

TastyEdits_Video Report

14points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smart kitty--stay where the food is. I hope he gets brave enough to venture out soon.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Newly Adopted Old Cat Found The Cuddly Pup

Newly Adopted Old Cat Found The Cuddly Pup

aem1309 Report

14points
POST
#26

Rescued A 5 Month Old Stray Over The Weekend. Meet Bruno! He's Still Nervous And Hides From Us But He's Getting Better

Rescued A 5 Month Old Stray Over The Weekend. Meet Bruno! He's Still Nervous And Hides From Us But He's Getting Better

EversBass Report

14points
POST
Julia Ford
Julia Ford
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He will come out of his shell, it takes a little while.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Rescued Screech Owlets

Rescued Screech Owlets

JQuest7575 Report

14points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

@3 owls in a coat, did you previously have five in that coat? Well we found em!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Our Oldest Rescue Looking After Our Youngest

Our Oldest Rescue Looking After Our Youngest

n64_lyf Report

14points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking after the new baby--so sweet!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

We Adopted Three Cats: One Is Chill And Friendly, One Is Shy, And Then There's This One

We Adopted Three Cats: One Is Chill And Friendly, One Is Shy, And Then There's This One

plutoboy75 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#30

Spooky Is A Stray Selkirk Rex Kitten With Health Issues Surrendered To The Hospital Who We Are Adopting For Christmas

Spooky Is A Stray Selkirk Rex Kitten With Health Issues Surrendered To The Hospital Who We Are Adopting For Christmas

Kashmir79 Report

14points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor baby! Love the onesie.

0
0points
reply
#31

My 10 Year Old Cat Was Lonely, So I Adopted A Kitten For Him. I Think He's Pretty Happy About It

My 10 Year Old Cat Was Lonely, So I Adopted A Kitten For Him. I Think He's Pretty Happy About It

cocomooose Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#32

My Rescued Kitty Is So Grateful

My Rescued Kitty Is So Grateful

LatterTowel9403 Report

13points
POST
#33

Rescued This Handsome Gentleman, And Rocky Loves Staring At The Christmas Lights

Rescued This Handsome Gentleman, And Rocky Loves Staring At The Christmas Lights

JDubStep Report

13points
POST
#34

Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline Aids And Is The Gentlest Boy

Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline Aids And Is The Gentlest Boy

JordanPromise Report

12points
POST
Julia Ford
Julia Ford
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww that’s very kind of you to take Sylvester in!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Meet Kylo, My Newly Adopted Pitty Mix!

Meet Kylo, My Newly Adopted Pitty Mix!

tennesseewh-skey Report

12points
POST
Monika Piekarz
Monika Piekarz
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you have been mis informed.

0
0points
reply
#36

Was Making A Video W My Newly Adopted Dog To Show My Friends And Caught This Face

Was Making A Video W My Newly Adopted Dog To Show My Friends And Caught This Face

StunningWasab1 Report

12points
POST
Marilynn Berry
Marilynn Berry
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much appreciation, love and loyalty

0
0points
reply
#37

My Adopted Babies

My Adopted Babies

fakmajfak123 Report

12points
POST
#38

My Little Girl Is Very Much In Love With Our New Rescue!

My Little Girl Is Very Much In Love With Our New Rescue!

CHEESECAKE_YES Report

12points
POST
#39

A Picture Of The Pup Who Rescued Me

A Picture Of The Pup Who Rescued Me

SNBoomer Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#40

Adopted This Guy From The Humane Society. Happiest Christmas Ever!

Adopted This Guy From The Humane Society. Happiest Christmas Ever!

johnieringo Report

12points
POST
#41

Montucky, My New Little Cold Snack. Adoption Complete

Montucky, My New Little Cold Snack. Adoption Complete

THEKaminsky Report

11points
POST
#42

This Is Pod's Reaction To Being Told, He Was In Fact, Adopted!!

This Is Pod's Reaction To Being Told, He Was In Fact, Adopted!!

Greattimes13 Report

11points
POST
#43

She's A Shelter Rescue, And She's A Little Spicy, So We're Calling Her Sriracha

She's A Shelter Rescue, And She's A Little Spicy, So We're Calling Her Sriracha

the_tater_salad Report

11points
POST
#44

My Rescue Gracie, Making Herself Comfortable

My Rescue Gracie, Making Herself Comfortable

King-of-Battle Report

11points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just be careful what you feed her, because um, gas!

1
1point
reply
#45

Our Romanian Rescue, Her Name Is Bellerophon But We Call Her Bella For Short. She Is Approximately 50% Ear

Our Romanian Rescue, Her Name Is Bellerophon But We Call Her Bella For Short. She Is Approximately 50% Ear

discolights Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#46

My Shelter Rescue Wants To Say Hello!

My Shelter Rescue Wants To Say Hello!

5catsandcounting Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#47

You Guys!!! This Is Smokey! We Adopted Him Yesterday And I Love Him So Much!

You Guys!!! This Is Smokey! We Adopted Him Yesterday And I Love Him So Much!

peoplegrower Report

10points
POST
Bubs623
Bubs623
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it amazing - and wonderful- how quickly we can fall in love with an animal? We know they won't hurt us, but rather give us unconditional love. I wish human to human love could be this easy and pure.

3
3points
reply
#48

I Think Our Rescue Kitty Is Adapting Well To The Kids

I Think Our Rescue Kitty Is Adapting Well To The Kids

carlinha1289 Report

10points
POST
#49

My Sister In Laws Rescue Doggo Has A New Favourite Seat............ My Shoulder

My Sister In Laws Rescue Doggo Has A New Favourite Seat............ My Shoulder

deadheaddraven Report

10points
POST
#50

Meet Hamlet… We Just Adopted This 3 Y/O With A Big Head

Meet Hamlet… We Just Adopted This 3 Y/O With A Big Head

Mon-ick Report

9points
POST
Marilynn Berry
Marilynn Berry
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's something about the bully-breed's faces 😊

0
0points
reply
#51

My Little Rescue

My Little Rescue

A_Real_Diabetic Report

9points
POST
#52

My Wife Volunteers At Our County Humane Society So We Adopted This Bonded Pair. Meet Oliver & Doug

My Wife Volunteers At Our County Humane Society So We Adopted This Bonded Pair. Meet Oliver & Doug

luv_me_sometaco_dank Report

9points
POST
#53

Just Adopted This Little Guy Last Week. Meet Duke Smellington!

Just Adopted This Little Guy Last Week. Meet Duke Smellington!

Rex-Yolo Report

9points
POST
#54

Newly Adopted Brothers, Settling In Well!

Newly Adopted Brothers, Settling In Well!

dragonfly325 Report

9points
POST
#55

A Week After Adoption. (From A Shy Pupper To A Smiley And Comfy Pupper)

A Week After Adoption. (From A Shy Pupper To A Smiley And Comfy Pupper)

CaffeineNMallows Report

9points
POST
#56

Newly Adopted, Already Derping

Newly Adopted, Already Derping

alexet525 Report

9points
POST
#57

This Little Guy Adopted Me

This Little Guy Adopted Me

Nosafune Report

8points
POST
Karen Guy
Karen Guy
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are truly blessed to be adopted by a cat.

0
0points
reply
#58

Sometimes We Get Great News From People Who Adopted Cats From Our Shelter. This Is Pepper (Back) And His New Friend Pasta. When I Saw This Picture Of Her, Calm And Happy, It Made My Day. She Was So Shy At Shelter

Sometimes We Get Great News From People Who Adopted Cats From Our Shelter. This Is Pepper (Back) And His New Friend Pasta. When I Saw This Picture Of Her, Calm And Happy, It Made My Day. She Was So Shy At Shelter

sonia72quebec Report

8points
POST
#59

Roachathy James On Safari! Rescued This Sweet Little Paralyzed Kitten From Reddit - Love These Special Needs Babies!

Roachathy James On Safari! Rescued This Sweet Little Paralyzed Kitten From Reddit - Love These Special Needs Babies!

DrPiglette Report