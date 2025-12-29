78 People Who Personalized Thrifted Paintings By Adding In Something Funny Or Unexpected (New Pics)
If you’re anything like us, then you’re probably passionate about art, painting, and other creative hobbies. The awesome thing about the internet is that you get to see just how many amazing creators are out there in the world.
The ‘Repaintings’ online community is a great niche for artists everywhere who enjoy taking an already finished painting and then updating it by repainting it to jazz it up with unusual edits. We wanted to celebrate some of these great artists, so we’re featuring some of their finest (re)works. Scroll down to check them out below.
I've Started To Collect And Paint Lettering On Old Decorative Plates
Proud Of This One!
... I can hear the early morning hush in this foggy forest. Would that we all would have the fortitude to resist being a gun.
Sharing My Latest Roller Coaster Creation. Picked Up This At A Salvation Army For $3.99
Full disclosure, we absolutely love art, and we dabble in it in our spare time. It’s true that, among other hobbies, we like to take out our easel, brushes, and paint from time to time and have a go at painting on a canvas.
And though we might not be stellar or even particularly good, it’s a relaxing hobby and gives us a creative outlet. Even though we fail more often than not, we understand that we’re slowly improving. Painting is like any other skill. Namely, you’ll get better at it with practice.
For All The Lotr Fans Out There
Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky
Rubber duck painted onto a wintery landscape
Yogi And Boo
"Heeeeey, Boo-Boo! I think I can use this thing to catch *fish* as well as pic-a-nic baskets!" "Sure, Yogi!"
However, just like with any other skill, making mistakes, messing up, and failing isn’t all that pleasant to deal with. And yet, it’s inevitable that on your way to learning something new, you’ll fail over and over (and over) again. So, what really helps is reframing how you see your mistakes.
Instead of viewing your less-than-perfect results as a personal failure, try to perceive them as opportunities for growth and personal development. In other words, you don’t win or lose, you either win or you learn.
All Work And No Play - I Had A Lot Of Fun Painting This One!
Was this all simply painted? Could have been interesting to put a separate painting of Jack behind the original, and actually tear the original painting.
Cat Bombing, My Latest Thing. Didn't Remember To Take A Before Picture But Think It's Pretty Obvious What I Added
Fam That Slays Together, Stays Together
I repaint religious statues to represent the LGBTQ art of drag, and raise awareness to the ongoing oppression and legislative assault of our community at the hands of religious bigotry. This is not anti-Christian… I have many followers who also identify as Christian and support this movement
As Psychology Today explains, a growth mindset is the belief that an individual’s capacities and talents can be improved over time. It’s the idea that, over time, your efforts allow you to improve.
On the flip side, having a fixed mindset suggests that you believe a person’s capacity to learn and improve can’t be meaningfully developed.
My Oil Paintings On Thrifted Fabric
Repainted This Vintage Garden Gnome I Found Tucked Away In A Thrift Shop
There Goes The Chili!
According to Psychology Today, individuals with a fixed mindset think they’re not good at anything, believe they always fail, and think that others always do better.
“They are convinced that they can’t learn anything new, and that it’s far too late for them to try because they will fail anyway. They feel they struggle too much in their tasks, and they feel inferior by the seemingly easy success of the people around them.”
Stripped Another Old World Christmas Ornament And Repainted It To Look Like My Brother’s Cat
I Repainted A Thrift Store Last Supper Painting With My Favourite Video Game Characters
What Do You Think To My First Attempt? Any Suggestions Appreciated
Just keep going the way you're going. You're doing great!
However, with consistent effort, smart work, and focus, and learning from your mistakes, you can set out to achieve pretty much anything that you envision. Sure, luck plays an important role in your art career taking off, too, but you can certainly improve your painting skills and enjoy success.
Persistence is what eventually leads to success in all areas of life.
My Latest Painting On Thrifted Fabric With Thrifted Pieces Sewn-In
Adding Some Cosmic Horror To This Scene Tonight. Thank You For Looking!
Thrift Painting I'm Working On Adding Characters To
The ‘Repaintings’ online community has been around for a while now. It was first created over a decade ago, back in mid-February of 2014.
Currently, the subreddit gets around 1.6k visitors every week, as well as around 11 weekly contributions. That’s a lot of people either repainting paintings or sharing their love of them.
My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!
Tenacious D Added To A Thrifted Painting
It's-A-Me!
According to the moderator team running the subreddit, the community is all about “changing the context or content of an existing artwork.”
They suggest that you go “find a painting at a garage sale, thrift store, or in the trash and repaint it. Add some monsters! Lasers? Before and After pics are encouraged.”
Added Some Spook To This Decorative Plate
First Time! Added Winnie The Pooh To This Cheap Thrift Shop Painting!
Our Lady Of Coffee
With that in mind, it’s important to stress that ‘Repaintings’ is a subreddit dedicated solely to, well, repainting existing paintings. And so, original works of art, no matter how brilliant and amazing, shouldn’t be posted here. There are plenty of other great art-focused communities where you can share your original art.
Let's All Go To The Lobby
Mary Poppins
All Your Base Are Belong To Us
Now, THERE's a Meme I've not heard in a long time. A *very* long time...
What’s more, the online community is all about the physical act of painting. That means that there’s no room for sharing digital works here, even if you have awesome skills in that area. You can only share photos of traditionally repainted works on ‘Repaintings,’ where you edited them with real, physical paint.
Furthermore, you aren’t allowed to monetize your (re)paintings on the subreddit. Keep things fun and friendly.
Lost In The World
First Repainting Ever - Had To Go With One Of The Classics
Amsterdam
Pizzagate (Done By My Friend, Hanging In My Kitchen)
He's My Emotional Support Critter
Courage In Eggplant Suit
"Why Is The Rum Always Gone" Acrylic On Thrifted Painting
"Dear God, Give Us A Sign!"
Zombie Added To A Thrifted Painting
Stay Puft - Acrylic On Thrift Art
Iron Giant, Acrylic On Thrifted Painting
Painted Elaine Into A Thrifted Print
Such A Sweet Little Lady
As Soon As I Saw Him I Knew What He Was Meant To Be
Everyone Said He Was Too Sheltered, Everyone Said He’d Never Leave Home. Greg Decided To Show Em All. He Flew Solo To Japan For Vacation, And Now Residency. No Egrets
The Ultimate Rick Roll
"So Thirsty" Original Completed Circa 2015
Vincent Van Crocs
I always feel a little cheeky altering a Van Gogh, but honestly Vince, what's going on with his face in the original? Am I missing something?
Happy Shark
Kinda 'Apocalypse Now' meets 'Rick and Morty'. Or maybe 'Adventure Time'.
Thrift Store Repaint
Found this old painting at the thrift store and decided to do a repaint as my White Elephant gift for my work Christmas party. I dont paint much but I definitely want to do more of these! Let me know what you think.
We're Doomed, Captain!
The Original Was Found In The Trash. It Begged For Bright Colors And Doodles So I Obliged
Zero To Hero
Took The Advice In The Comments And Added The Dog!
My First Repainting
The frame is the Chef's Kiss on top of this one! Makes me think of Time Lord art. "Gallifrey Falls ... No More!"
Sunrise
The Path Of The Righteous Man
I Met A Really Talented Artist That You Might All Like, His Name Is Blase And He’s Got Quite A Great Universe!
These Are The Fries She Was Looking For
You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat
I Bring You Love
Purchased A Few Years Ago Thanks To A Reddit Crackhead Craigslist Post
Sasquatch Takes A Break
Doing Some Pokemon Repaintings For My Son’s Room, Lugia Is 1 Out Of 9
Back To The Future
Gyarados And The Dutch Sailors
Bunnies
Night of the Lepus. (Okay, okay - Midafternoon of the Lepus. Happy?)