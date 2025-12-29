ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like us, then you’re probably passionate about art, painting, and other creative hobbies. The awesome thing about the internet is that you get to see just how many amazing creators are out there in the world.

The ‘Repaintings’ online community is a great niche for artists everywhere who enjoy taking an already finished painting and then updating it by repainting it to jazz it up with unusual edits. We wanted to celebrate some of these great artists, so we’re featuring some of their finest (re)works. Scroll down to check them out below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I've Started To Collect And Paint Lettering On Old Decorative Plates

Two personalized thrifted paintings on plates with humorous and unexpected modern text added to classic scenes.

OPossumAttack Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Proud Of This One!

    Thrifted painting of a forest and river personalized with a humorous unexpected large robot figure in the background.

    foodogjohnson Report

    8points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... I can hear the early morning hush in this foggy forest. Would that we all would have the fortitude to resist being a gun.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Sharing My Latest Roller Coaster Creation. Picked Up This At A Salvation Army For $3.99

    Thrifted painting of a foggy bridge creatively personalized with an unexpected roller coaster design in the background.

    The_Coaster_Doodler Report

    7points
    POST

    Full disclosure, we absolutely love art, and we dabble in it in our spare time. It’s true that, among other hobbies, we like to take out our easel, brushes, and paint from time to time and have a go at painting on a canvas.

    And though we might not be stellar or even particularly good, it’s a relaxing hobby and gives us a creative outlet. Even though we fail more often than not, we understand that we’re slowly improving. Painting is like any other skill. Namely, you’ll get better at it with practice.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    For All The Lotr Fans Out There

    Framed thrifted painting showing a lake with large humorous statues edited into a mountainous landscape.

    OldUglyArtHoarder Report

    7points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually quite beautiful

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky

    Thrifted painting of a snowy landscape with a large, funny yellow rubber duck added for a humorous twist.

    Rubber duck painted onto a wintery landscape

    KittenBraden Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Yogi And Boo

    Thrifted painting personalized with funny addition of cartoon bears fishing by a river in a scenic forest landscape.

    Ishmy10 Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Heeeeey, Boo-Boo! I think I can use this thing to catch *fish* as well as pic-a-nic baskets!" "Sure, Yogi!"

    1
    1point
    reply

    However, just like with any other skill, making mistakes, messing up, and failing isn’t all that pleasant to deal with. And yet, it’s inevitable that on your way to learning something new, you’ll fail over and over (and over) again. So, what really helps is reframing how you see your mistakes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of viewing your less-than-perfect results as a personal failure, try to perceive them as opportunities for growth and personal development. In other words, you don’t win or lose, you either win or you learn.
    #7

    All Work And No Play - I Had A Lot Of Fun Painting This One!

    Thrifted painting personalized with humorous unexpected addition of a man’s face breaking through a romantic landscape.

    davepollotart Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this all simply painted? Could have been interesting to put a separate painting of Jack behind the original, and actually tear the original painting.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Cat Bombing, My Latest Thing. Didn't Remember To Take A Before Picture But Think It's Pretty Obvious What I Added

    Close-up of a curious cat added humorously to a personalized thrifted painting featuring a rural scene with goats and a woman.

    SallyFaulkes Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Fam That Slays Together, Stays Together

    Side-by-side comparison of thrifted religious statues before and after being personalized with funny and unexpected designs

    I repaint religious statues to represent the LGBTQ art of drag, and raise awareness to the ongoing oppression and legislative assault of our community at the hands of religious bigotry. This is not anti-Christian… I have many followers who also identify as Christian and support this movement

    Itsgiardia Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As Psychology Today explains, a growth mindset is the belief that an individual’s capacities and talents can be improved over time. It’s the idea that, over time, your efforts allow you to improve.

    On the flip side, having a fixed mindset suggests that you believe a person’s capacity to learn and improve can’t be meaningfully developed.
    #10

    My Oil Paintings On Thrifted Fabric

    Thrifted paintings personalized with funny and unexpected additions featuring dogs, a raccoon, and a woman in floral backgrounds.

    sydedunn Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Repainted This Vintage Garden Gnome I Found Tucked Away In A Thrift Shop

    Two personalized thrifted garden gnome statues with humorous colorful paint and details outdoors.

    Heathenlulu Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    There Goes The Chili!

    Thrifted painting personalized with a humorous touch showing a man crawling inside a rustic room near a fireplace.

    altenacreations Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Psychology Today, individuals with a fixed mindset think they’re not good at anything, believe they always fail, and think that others always do better.

    “They are convinced that they can’t learn anything new, and that it’s far too late for them to try because they will fail anyway. They feel they struggle too much in their tasks, and they feel inferior by the seemingly easy success of the people around them.”
    #13

    Stripped Another Old World Christmas Ornament And Repainted It To Look Like My Brother’s Cat

    Silver and painted cat figurines held in hands, showcasing personalized thrifted art with funny and unexpected additions.

    fine_lo_ren Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Repainted A Thrift Store Last Supper Painting With My Favourite Video Game Characters

    Colorful personalized thrifted painting featuring iconic video game characters in a humorous and unexpected scene.

    kmcc93 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    What Do You Think To My First Attempt? Any Suggestions Appreciated

    Vintage landscape painting of a forest and pond humorously altered with giant octopus tentacles rising from the water.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just keep going the way you're going. You're doing great!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, with consistent effort, smart work, and focus, and learning from your mistakes, you can set out to achieve pretty much anything that you envision. Sure, luck plays an important role in your art career taking off, too, but you can certainly improve your painting skills and enjoy success.

    Persistence is what eventually leads to success in all areas of life.
    #16

    My Latest Painting On Thrifted Fabric With Thrifted Pieces Sewn-In

    Thrifted painting with curtains added spilling out, creating a funny and unexpected personalized art piece.

    sydedunn Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Adding Some Cosmic Horror To This Scene Tonight. Thank You For Looking!

    Thrifted painting personalized with a funny blue monster added to a traditional landscape in an artist’s studio.

    iamryancase Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Thrift Painting I'm Working On Adding Characters To

    Autumn forest thrifted painting personalized with funny cartoon characters added for a humorous unexpected twist.

    xkungfugripx Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ‘Repaintings’ online community has been around for a while now. It was first created over a decade ago, back in mid-February of 2014.

    Currently, the subreddit gets around 1.6k visitors every week, as well as around 11 weekly contributions. That’s a lot of people either repainting paintings or sharing their love of them.
    #19

    My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!

    Thrifted painting of a tree and landscape personalized with a humorous pink car crashed into the tree illustration.

    dorthLadder Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Tenacious D Added To A Thrifted Painting

    Person holding a personalized thrifted painting featuring a devil playing guitar in a forest, adding something funny or unexpected.

    DaveRuinsArt Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    It's-A-Me!

    A personalized thrifted painting featuring a woodland path altered with a funny Super Mario character and question blocks.

    altenacreations Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the moderator team running the subreddit, the community is all about “changing the context or content of an existing artwork.”

    They suggest that you go “find a painting at a garage sale, thrift store, or in the trash and repaint it. Add some monsters! Lasers? Before and After pics are encouraged.”
    #22

    Added Some Spook To This Decorative Plate

    Thrifted painting with humorous personalized kitchen scene showing a witch and spooky details around the stove.

    Dismal-Car-3153 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    First Time! Added Winnie The Pooh To This Cheap Thrift Shop Painting!

    Thrifted painting of a house and trees personalized with a funny, unexpected addition of a small cartoon character by a pond.

    Marionberry_Mental Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Our Lady Of Coffee

    Side-by-side thrifted painting personalized with an added funny unexpected coffee cup and salt shaker detail.

    leafmeinthegarden Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With that in mind, it’s important to stress that ‘Repaintings’ is a subreddit dedicated solely to, well, repainting existing paintings. And so, original works of art, no matter how brilliant and amazing, shouldn’t be posted here. There are plenty of other great art-focused communities where you can share your original art.
    #25

    Let's All Go To The Lobby

    Humorous personalized thrifted painting showing a hotdog, popcorn, and drink riding bikes in a countryside scene.

    Vartoons Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Mary Poppins

    Framed thrifted painting of a vintage street scene with added funny silhouette of a person flying with an umbrella.

    Headman70 Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    All Your Base Are Belong To Us

    Before and after images of a personalized thrifted painting with a humorous billboard added in a rural landscape scene.

    OldUglyArtHoarder Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, THERE's a Meme I've not heard in a long time. A *very* long time...

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s more, the online community is all about the physical act of painting. That means that there’s no room for sharing digital works here, even if you have awesome skills in that area. You can only share photos of traditionally repainted works on ‘Repaintings,’ where you edited them with real, physical paint.

    Furthermore, you aren’t allowed to monetize your (re)paintings on the subreddit. Keep things fun and friendly.
    #28

    Lost In The World

    Painting of a quaint street café with a humorous twist featuring Bugs Bunny digging in the cobblestone path.

    Mgonzjr93 Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I KNEW I should'a taken dat left toin in Albuquerque!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    #29

    First Repainting Ever - Had To Go With One Of The Classics

    Thrifted painting of a lighthouse personalized with a funny UFO abduction scene added in the second image.

    Appropriate_Lion8963 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Amsterdam

    Thrifted painting of a city canal altered with a humorous addition of a large robotic walker crossing the bridge.

    altenacreations Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When you’re done looking through these awesome (re)works of art and upvoting your favorite ones, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    What’s your relationship with painting and art in general, Pandas? What creative hobbies do you have? Have you ever tried updating a painting that you’ve found somewhere? Tell us all about it, we can’t wait to hear what you have to say. And as always, the credits for each artist are underneath each image.
    #31

    Pizzagate (Done By My Friend, Hanging In My Kitchen)

    Thrifted painting personalized with modern pizza slice added, showing two boys and a dog in a humorous unexpected scene.

    highfivefoster Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    He's My Emotional Support Critter

    Side-by-side thrifted painting of a boy holding a dog and a humorous oversized black insect in place of the dog.

    akitchenfullofapples Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Courage In Eggplant Suit

    Two-panel thrifted painting of eggplants in a pot, humorously personalized with cartoon faces and limbs added.

    Chuckeltard Report

    4points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for Courage the Cowardly Dog!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    "Why Is The Rum Always Gone" Acrylic On Thrifted Painting

    Thrifted painting of a pirate on a beach with seagulls and a ghost ship, personalized with a funny unexpected twist.

    DaveRuinsArt Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    "Dear God, Give Us A Sign!"

    Classic landscape painting personalized with a humorous thrifted painting twist featuring modern gas and food signs.

    sarGasm37Bro Report

    4points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Turning milkshakes into Frostys

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Zombie Added To A Thrifted Painting

    Zombie figure added to an original nature painting of ducks flying over a flooded forest scene.

    DaveRuinsArt Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Stay Puft - Acrylic On Thrift Art

    Thrifted painting personalized with a funny Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in a classical architectural scene.

    OldUglyArtHoarder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Iron Giant, Acrylic On Thrifted Painting

    Person holding thrifted painting of a rustic farm with a funny and unexpected cartoon robot added inside.

    DaveRuinsArt Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Painted Elaine Into A Thrifted Print

    Thrifted painting of a ballroom dance scene with a humorous twist added to one of the dancers for personalization.

    davepollotart Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Such A Sweet Little Lady

    Vintage thrifted painting of a young girl with colorful tattoos digitally added for a humorous twist.

    mlf2721 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    As Soon As I Saw Him I Knew What He Was Meant To Be

    Personalized thrifted painting of a gift box with added humorous figure wearing sunglasses and striped suit.

    Illustrious-Luck-539 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Everyone Said He Was Too Sheltered, Everyone Said He’d Never Leave Home. Greg Decided To Show Em All. He Flew Solo To Japan For Vacation, And Now Residency. No Egrets

    Thrifted painting of a bird with a camper added humorously perched on a branch among flowers and bamboo.

    takingdoubleu Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    The Ultimate Rick Roll

    Thrifted painting of an elderly man praying with a humorous QR code added in the thought bubble above him.

    OldUglyArtHoarder Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    "So Thirsty" Original Completed Circa 2015

    Whimsical wooden bird with a blue top hat added to a thrifted landscape painting near a forested river scene.

    TheGnarledBranch Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Vincent Van Crocs

    Two images of a thrifted painting with humorous edits adding sunglasses and shoes to resting figures in a hayfield.

    I always feel a little cheeky altering a Van Gogh, but honestly Vince, what's going on with his face in the original? Am I missing something?

    SallyFaulkes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Happy Shark

    Painted thrifted landscape altered with a large cartoon shark humorously lifted by military helicopters.

    Vartoons Report

    4points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda 'Apocalypse Now' meets 'Rick and Morty'. Or maybe 'Adventure Time'.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    Thrift Store Repaint

    Before and after images of a personalized thrifted painting featuring dinosaurs added in something funny or unexpected.

    Found this old painting at the thrift store and decided to do a repaint as my White Elephant gift for my work Christmas party. I dont paint much but I definitely want to do more of these! Let me know what you think.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar Ilona Baliūnaitė
    POST
    #48

    We're Doomed, Captain!

    Thrifted painting of ships at sea personalized with giant colorful octopus tentacles wrapped around sails.

    cliffsofinsanity Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    The Original Was Found In The Trash. It Begged For Bright Colors And Doodles So I Obliged

    Colorful abstract thrifted painting personalized with patterns and vibrant shapes in a surreal nature landscape setting.

    obycf Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Zero To Hero

    Thrifted painting personalized with funny cartoon characters added, creating an unexpected humorous scene by the seaside.

    cliffsofinsanity Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Took The Advice In The Comments And Added The Dog!

    Thrifted painting personalized with funny hunting dog and pixelated duck hunt game elements added.

    cliffsofinsanity Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My First Repainting

    Thrifted painting of a countryside scene humorously altered with UFOs beaming light in a playful unexpected twist.

    Lucy1967 Report

    4points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The frame is the Chef's Kiss on top of this one! Makes me think of Time Lord art. "Gallifrey Falls ... No More!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #53

    Sunrise

    Thrifted landscape painting personalized with a funny cartoon sun face added over mountain peaks.

    TheWayThisls Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    The Path Of The Righteous Man

    Hand holding a personalized thrifted painting with a funny unexpected giant head and small figures near a river.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could also do a wonderful Zardoz poster that way.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    I Met A Really Talented Artist That You Might All Like, His Name Is Blase And He’s Got Quite A Great Universe!

    Two thrifted paintings, one a formal portrait of a man sitting, the other of a man holding a small altered artwork.

    captain3ceps Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    These Are The Fries She Was Looking For

    Thrifted painting of still life with oranges and nuts humorously personalized with McDonald's fries and a ketchup packet.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    You're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

    Thrifted painting of a countryside river scene with a humorous oversized green dinosaur head floating in the water.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I Bring You Love

    Thrifted painting of a forest scene personalized with a funny and unexpected cartoon character added.

    Stoneway933R Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Purchased A Few Years Ago Thanks To A Reddit Crackhead Craigslist Post

    Thrifted painting personalized with birds shooting laser beams from eyes causing fires on buildings.

    JuracichPark Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Sasquatch Takes A Break

    Two thrifted paintings showing a porch scene, one altered to add a smoking Bigfoot sitting in a rocking chair.

    PsychoAnalLies Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Doing Some Pokemon Repaintings For My Son’s Room, Lugia Is 1 Out Of 9

    Thrifted painting of foggy forest personalized with a funny cartoon character added in an unexpected way.

    arintj Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Back To The Future

    Thrifted painting personalized with a DeLorean car added, creating a funny and unexpected scene outside a rustic house.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Gyarados And The Dutch Sailors

    Framed thrifted painting of a sea battle with ships and a large, unexpected pink sea monster attacking.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Bunnies

    Two large rabbits in a thrifted painting with unexpected horror elements added for funny personalization.

    Vartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Night of the Lepus. (Okay, okay - Midafternoon of the Lepus. Happy?)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #65

    Snorlax Taking A Nap Under The Tree

    Thrifted painting personalized with a funny Snorlax character added resting against a tree in a scenic landscape.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Revenge

    Cartoon fish in a mechanical spider-like suit added to a classic coastal painting, showcasing personalized thrifted painting art.

    Vartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Glitch On The Farm

    Thrifted painting of white horses grazing near a red barn, personalized with an unexpected humorous addition in an ornate frame.

    TheGnarledBranch Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    "The Pursuit" Acrylic On Board, 2012

    Autumn forest painting personalized with funny and unexpected cartoon characters added to vintage thrifted artwork.

    TheGnarledBranch Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Got Frustrated To Get Poppins’ Face Right So Gave Her A Different Look

    Thrifted painting of a countryside cottage humorously altered with a smiling figure holding an umbrella and bag on the roof.

    Stoneway933R Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Fred And Barney In Montreal

    Thrifted painting of a city street with vintage buildings and a funny unexpected twist of cartoon characters driving a stone car.

    Ishmy10 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Squatchclops

    Colorful thrifted painting featuring a one-eyed monster and four floating blue ghost characters in a forest setting.

    Vartoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Kikki's Delivery!

    Classic neighborhood painting with a funny twist of a cartoon character flying, showcasing personalized thrifted paintings.

    cliffsofinsanity Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Land Before Time! I Added The Dinosaurs, The Pterodactyls, Some Clouds And White Highlights On The Water

    Personalized thrifted painting showing blue dinosaurs by a waterfall with mountains and birds in the background.

    Animal_Pharmacy Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    You’re Not Padme

    Thrifted painting personalized with a humorous Darth Vader figure and a speech bubble adding a funny twist to a classic scene.

    bladetaohr Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Freedom Fighter (Star Wars On A Thrifted Painting)

    Framed thrifted painting personalized with a funny Star Wars spaceship battle added unexpectedly in the sky.

    altenacreations Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Adding Some Fun Monsters To This Old Piece I Found On The Side Of The Road. Thanks For Looking

    Thrifted painting personalized with funny and unexpected colorful alien creatures added to a mountain landscape scene.

    iamryancase Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Castaway

    Thrifted painting personalized with funny and unexpected cartoon bunnies surrounding a sad carrot in a boat at sea.

    Vartoons Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Aunt Bought This At Goodwill And Added The Cats And The Ghost!

    Person who personalized thrifted painting by adding a funny ghost with a red beret reading a book outdoors.

    smoochwalla Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!