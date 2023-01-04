90 Of The Most Hilarious Girl And Woman Memes Shared By This Facebook Page
Powerful, beautiful, positive, independent, kind, strong, smart and bubbly. These are some words to describe a woman, and although each word brings about a dozen different notions, we can all agree that a woman is more than just a definition, or a feeling, or a craving to take over the whole known universe.
As the everyday dawns upon each and every one of us, it seems that there are very specific moments that unite all those who identify with femininity and womanhood. Moments such as using your partner as a radiator as soon as you get into bed, or stealing half of your bestie’s food even though you said you didn’t want any, or the joy of getting your nails done.
All this and more can be seen in the wondrous posts and memes shared in the Facebook group called the “Female Club.” There are many such groups throughout the internet and Bored Panda actually covered another one of them a little while ago; you can check it out here.
Regardless of this silly intro, we’re talking about “Female Club,” a Facebook group which houses discussions, memes, and the relatable hilarity of being a woman. One may say that it’s the day and age that causes the issue, but we shouldn’t live with the mindset of nostalgia—”it was so much better back in 1201!”—as things weren’t all Guns and Roses.
I love this comment. I had my first baby at 17. My belly was covered in bright red stretch marks when I reached my 7th month. For years after I felt sick looking at my faded scars. I would hide them and sometimes even cry. Fast forward to 45 years old. I now have 2 grown sons and a toddler girl which was a huge surprise. I look at my body now and think,wow. I have grown 3 babies. How amazing is that. I couldn't care less how my tummy looks now. Just wish I could of spoken to the younger me. I still wouldn't show my belly. But I am no longer ashamed of what it looks like
Many of you may have heard of gentlemen’s clubs. They’d been around since the 18th century, or so CNN states. A safe haven for men to relax with a glass of whiskey in one hand and a newspaper in the other, whilst ignoring the perplexities of daily life. The original clubs are said to have started up in the West End of London, but exist all over the world with varying levels of exclusivity.
So what about women’s clubs? Should they not have a space to meet up with their fellow ladies, enjoy a glass of wine and discuss the newest inventions of the world? Well, they didn’t until the late 19th century and they began as something a little more complex than a private social club for people looking to enjoy the finer things in life.
Had to read this 3 times. Apart from being dyslexic there's little excuse to write this terribly.
The women’s club movement unfolded alongside the suffrage movement, or in simpler terms, the right to vote. They were revolutionary destinations where women could work, gather and learn alongside one another—and, in some cases, plot their next moves in the fight for equality.
The voluntary clubs were originally formed by women who had been denied access to the major institutions of America's democratic civil society. Women were either completely excluded or severely restricted in roles of political parties, labor unions, professional organizations, universities, and even charitable and benevolent organizations up until the 20th century.
Sorosis, formed in 1868 by journalist Jane “Jennie June” Croly and anti-slavery advocate Julia Ward Howe in Boston, was recognized as the first women’s club—launched with the intention of having a place for women to “dwell together in unity.” They valued education and called for women’s admittance to institutions of higher learning, but they also addressed the abysmal conditions of working girls in factories and appealed for the betterment of workplace abuses.
Ava Graham noted that in 1869, alongside the women’s club emergence, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony established the National Woman’s Suffrage Association (NWSA). As explained by Maureen A.Flanagan on Encyclopedia.com, millions of women who joined the clubs were determined to insert women's voices and ideas into public affairs. At times they used the metaphor of "municipal housekeeping" to describe and justify their efforts, as well as deflect resistance from men.
does this mean that the mom doesn't want the boy to date an astrologer? If so, good for you mom.
This makes me really sad, I grew up thinking I was fat, and unattractive with small eyes (I had buck teeth until I was 12 and someone said a year or two later something about my eyes being small). I then found a school photo with my friends and we must have been 16, and I couldn’t believe it - my skin was glowing, my eyes weren’t beady, my teeth straight, and I would love to have my hair look like that now, I even had a defined jawline back then! Children can be mean! I wish I had never believed them!
Although those times seem to have come and gone, the ingrained notions of what being a woman is about continue to this day. In the 19th century, American women were expected to be mothers and homemakers—nothing more. Now, as described by Aurée de Carbon, women have become “slaves to society’s impossible expectations,” wanting women to be independent, strong, sexually driven, perfect mothers, excellent wives, and outstanding professionals.
The Wonder Woman mentality is one that is impossible to forge into reality, as one cannot be omnipresent in a perfect manner for each task that awaits them each and every day. The balance between work and home has yet to be established, noted, or approved of for women, as the gift of “equality” has been set upon unequal ground. Or so it seems at the very least.
Nowadays, the clubs have shifted into something more modern, becoming exclusive hubs for networking, business development, and, most importantly, rest and relaxation away from the male gaze—a way of portraying and looking at women that empowers men while sexualizing and diminishing women. This is not to say that women’s clubs of today are simply defined by their fiscal prosperity—as their founding values are reminiscent of the original women’s clubs.
In a world which often seems ruled by turmoil and chaos, spaces where women can pursue positive change and revel in their collective, diverse power are reassuring and comforting. So, as you continue to scroll through this hilarious list, ponder, dear reader, whether you’d like to be part of such a club yourself. Leave your thoughts in the comments and I shall see you in the next one!
You need to bring her , the favorite flower and candy , just Because
Time to get that testicle rope thing BP had in an article the other day...
Was invited to a party once, got lost looking for their street, gave up after an hour and a half and went home. The following Monday, I told them I couldn't find their street sign..."oh, sorry, our street doesn't have a sign." WTF!!!
It could be so much worse. My aunt and uncle are mouth kiss greeters.
I still don't get why everything changed back at midnight, *apart from that one shoe*
Oh-oh. I read that without a pause and it completely changed the meaning....boyfriend now cannibal
'Karen entered the English language from Danish, where it has been a short form of "Katherine" since medieval times. It became popular in the English-speaking world in the 1940s.' - Wikipedia
It's ok we use the triangle to discern. We know that we get to pick two of three. Intelligent/hot/emotionally stable. If you're intelligent and hot we assume you are also not emotionally stable. Etc.