One minute, it's YOLO! The next, it's "oh no!" At some point the excitement of becoming and independent adult wears off, and is replaced with the realization that it's not always all it's cut out to be. You go from "living your best life" to hoping that you'll survive the week intact, with at least one clean spoon. And oh, how you wish you could take a day off from your day off...

There's something oddly comforting knowing that you aren't alone in struggling through the chaos of grown-up life. Around 2 million people just like you can be found lurking on an Instagram page called Ends Humour. It's a wall of hilariously relatable posts and screenshots that capture the chaos of adulting and all that comes with it.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best one-liners, screenshots and jokes from the page, for you to scroll through while you lie on your bed when you really should be defrosting tonight's dinner. Consider it your modern emotional support system, just for today and don't forget to upvote your favorites.