One minute, it's YOLO! The next, it's "oh no!" At some point the excitement of becoming and independent adult wears off, and is replaced with the realization that it's not always all it's cut out to be. You go from "living your best life" to hoping that you'll survive the week intact, with at least one clean spoon. And oh, how you wish you could take a day off from your day off...

There's something oddly comforting knowing that you aren't alone in struggling through the chaos of grown-up life. Around 2 million people just like you can be found lurking on an Instagram page called Ends Humour. It's a wall of hilariously relatable posts and screenshots that capture the chaos of adulting and all that comes with it.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best one-liners, screenshots and jokes from the page, for you to scroll through while you lie on your bed when you really should be defrosting tonight's dinner. Consider it your modern emotional support system, just for today and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Text meme expressing the humor in adulting about finding it annoying sharing the earth with some people.

    #2

    Text meme about the embarrassing feeling of dramatic falling outs, relatable adulting humor screenshot.

    #3

    Screenshot humor about adulting showing a relatable quote about treating yourself while managing bills and responsibilities.

    #4

    Screenshot of a relatable adulting quote about planning with friends and time quickly passing by.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then being relieved when they cancel at the last minute.

    #5

    Relatable screenshot humor about adulting expressing mature dislike for the whole week, not just Mondays.

    #6

    Text screenshot humor about adulting apologizing for calling people old at 30 when younger, relatable adulting moment.

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember working at a restaurant as a server when I was 18 and I would constantly bi*tch about the lead server, who was around 40 at the time, that she was 'so crabby and bitter', etc. I'm 39 and I still work in restaurants and having to work with teenagers I totally understand her now. I wish I could tell Deb that I'm sorry for giving her a hard time and I get it now!

    #7

    Text screenshot about humor in adulting describing how regular calls make someone feel grown while walking with the phone to their ear.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for not putting it on speaker when you're in a crowd. None of us need to hear either side of your conversation.

    #8

    Text screenshot humor about adulting struggles with passwords, illustrating painfully relatable moments in everyday life.

    #9

    Relatable screenshot humor about adulting shows funny thoughts about skipping the gym and exes wanting you to fail.

    #10

    Text image showing a humorous relatable quote about adulting and knowing when work won't happen just from conversation.

    #11

    Screenshot with a relatable quote about enjoying moments and finding humor in adulting challenges.

    #12

    Relatable screenshot about adulting advice to plan something every month for a more fulfilling life.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even more worth living when you don't have to do them.

    #13

    Text screenshot humor about inside jokes and schizophrenia, capturing relatable adulting struggles in a funny way.

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Either. Both.

    #14

    Text post reading "i be getting in moods i can’t explain sometimes," reflecting relatable adulting humor.

    #15

    Text screenshot about adulting humor saying call back later and enjoy the rest of your day safely.

    #16

    Screenshot showing a humorous relatable quote about adulting and Reddit users' shared experiences from years ago.

    #17

    Text screenshot humor about adulting and struggling with a sleep schedule from relatable adulting content.

    #18

    Cartoon characters expressing frustration and humor in relatable adulting moments with positive attitude challenges.

    #19

    Text-based humorous screenshot about communication skills, capturing relatable adulting moments and humor.

    #20

    Text-based screenshot showing a quote about friendship, reflecting humor in adulting and relatable life moments.

    #21

    Text screenshot about the daily struggle between 3pm-5pm, humorously highlighting adulting challenges and relatable experiences.

    #22

    Funny adulting screenshot saying sometimes you gotta let God fix it to avoid going to jail, relatable humor about adult life.

    #23

    Screenshot with relatable humor about adulting, highlighting how people who grew up reading often mispronounce many words.

    #24

    Screenshot with relatable humor about adulting struggles, joking about crying over outfit choices instead of relationships.

    #25

    Screenshot with relatable humor about dealing with difficult customers, highlighting the challenges of adulting and work life.

    #26

    Screenshot highlighting the humor in adulting by questioning the perception of anger as true colors versus kindness.

    #27

    Screenshot showing relatable humor about introverts checking their phone in public to avoid awkwardness, illustrating adulting challenges.

    #28

    Text screenshot showing a humorous adulting meme about reshuffling embarrassing moments and traumas like a playlist.

    #29

    Text screenshot humor about adulting describing the feeling of booking a trip making life feel better and skin clear up

    #30

    Text screenshot with relatable humor about adulting and contrasting five-year plans with daily vibes.

    #31

    Text post showing the humor in adulting wishing to say question marks in real life for clarity and humor.

    #32

    Relatable screenshot about silent cut offs and humor in adulting sharing a blunt message about no longer caring.

    #33

    Text screenshot encouraging taking photos of yourself and experiences to remember, reflecting humor in adulting realities.

    #34

    Screenshot of a humorous text about adulting expressing fear of being cringe on LinkedIn affecting employment chances.

    #35

    Text message exchange showing humor in adulting with one friend working at 11:10 AM on a Wednesday while the other is unemployed.

    #36

    Screenshot of humorous adulting text about not understanding how people avoid overpacking, highlighting relatable adulting humor.

    #37

    Text screenshot highlighting the humor in adulting about slow mornings being one of life's best luxuries.

    #38

    Screenshot humor about adulting showing a relatable work meme about coworkers and hiring in a casual tone.

    #39

    Text screenshot humor about adulting expressing confusion by saying ohhhhhh when you still don’t understand relatable adulting moment.

    #40

    Text screenshot about adulting humor stating half of beauty comes from how you speak and treat people.

    #41

    Screenshot showing a humorous take on adulting questioning why electricians aren't called power rangers.

    #42

    Text screenshot saying three favorite places to be: under the sun, in the water, or in bed, highlighting humor in adulting.

    #43

    Text screenshot humor about adulting with a car's check engine light and relatable adulting struggles.

    #44

    Text screenshot humor about adulting feeling old when friends start running half marathons, relatable adulting life moments.

    #45

    Screenshot showing a humorous relatable adulting moment about searching words online to use them correctly.

    #46

    Motivational adulting message encouraging 23-28 year olds to push through challenges and not give up on themselves.

    #47

    Text screenshot asking what Ke$ha meant by waking up feeling like P Diddy, highlighting humor in adulting moments.

    #48

    Text screenshot about the humor in adulting expressing dislike for being yelled at and preferring calm communication.

    #49

    Text screenshot with humor about boundaries reading there are two places to stay for free, in your lane and out of my business, adulting humor.

    #50

    Text humorously describes morning showers as self care and night showers as self love, reflecting adulting humor.

    #51

    Text screenshot humor about adulting stating that if given superpowers, the person would not be a hero in relatable adulting situations.

    #52

    Relatable adulting humor screenshot showing a message about being ready to follow through on plans and promises.

    #53

    Keyboard filled with crying emojis illustrating relatable humor in adulting emotions like happy, sad, angry, and confused feelings.

    #54

    Screenshot humor about different social media personas, highlighting relatable aspects of adulting in a modern digital world.

    #55

    Text meme about fast changes in weather and people, highlighting the humor in adulting and relatable experiences.

    #56

    Text screenshot humor about best friends and dating allegations, showing a relatable adulting moment in social relationships.

    #57

    Text humor about adulting saying sometimes you have to say I'm too pretty for this and move on relatable adulting screenshot.

    #58

    Text screenshot about the confusing feeling of deja vu highlighting humor in adulting experiences.

    #59

    Screenshot of a social media profile icon with the caption sometimes a story sometimes a hint, showing humor in adulting.

    #60

    Text screenshot showing a humorous relatable adulting quote about men flirting on every app except cash app.

    #61

    Relatable screenshot showing a humorous adulting quote about sarcasm and sounding like a meanie.

    #62

    Screenshot of a relatable adulting humor quote about not remembering the last time getting 8 hours of sleep.

    #63

    Text message saying anytime my message doesn’t deliver I think I’m blocked showing humor in adulting with laughing emojis.

    #64

    Relatable adulting humor text about missing handwritten love letters and hoping for a text message reply.

    #65

    Text screenshot about humor in adulting saying asking for a woman’s number and calling her immediately is insane.

    #66

    Text about the blessing of having a manager who cares, respects, and supports you, relatable adulting humor screenshot.

    #67

    Text screenshot humorously stating how finding a great pair of jeans is actually really hard relatable adulting moment.

    #68

    Text screenshot humor about adulting challenges and dating with overwhelming attempts to push people away.

    #69

    Relatable adulting screenshot stating personal growth feels impossible living under parents' roof, highlighting humor in adult responsibilities.

    #70

    Text screenshot humor about adulting questioning why Lidl and Aldi are designed like escaping prison when leaving without buying anything.

    #71

    Text post humor about adulting with a comment on overcoming communication walls to reveal funny side.

    #72

    Text screenshot humor about adulting reads If you miss me just text me, showing up in my dreams is crazyyy.

    #73

    Relatable screenshot humor about adulting showing a declined card at therapy and awkward dating situations.

    #74

    Text post sharing three life lessons about acceptance and reactions, highlighting relatable humor in adulting.

    #75

    Relatable screenshot about adulting humor showing morning workouts are good until nap time at 1pm.

    #76

    Text screenshot showing humor about adulting, highlighting how people avoid apologies and casually say "wyd" instead.

    #77

    Text screenshot humor about adulting showing a quote on why fathers and brothers are protective of men.

    #78

    Text screenshot showing a relatable humor about adulting, imagining a peaceful moment at the farmer's market with a loved one.

    #79

    Screenshot humor about adulting mentioning Instagram profile views and relatable social media anxiety in everyday adult life.

    #80

    Relatable screenshot capturing the humor in adulting about keeping an Instagram account private to avoid awkwardness.

    #81

    Screenshot showing a relatable adulting moment about the feeling of leaving the UK at the airport making life worth living.

    #82

    Relatable screenshot humor about adulting highlighting the challenge of calculating nail shop costs nowadays.

    #83

    Text screenshot with a humorous adulting quote about feeling like talking to cops when coworkers ask about weekend plans.

    #84

    Text screenshot humor about adulting where AirPods get worse and people think the speaker has gone for a swim during calls.

    #85

    Text post expressing frustration with liars, capturing relatable humor about adulting challenges and everyday honesty.

    #86

    Text joke about adulting humor contrasting being in someone's DMs versus a police report.

    #87

    Text post describing an awkward moment, capturing the humor in adulting with a relatable random scent experience.

    #88

    Screenshot humor about adulting showing the relatable concept of having multiple lip balms for different places and occasions.

    #89

    Text image with a relatable quote about adulting humor stating it's scary how well people pretend.

    #90

    Text screenshot humor about adulting struggles and no turning back after stopping watching TV for three years

    #91

    Screenshot humor about adulting mentioning melatonin and feeling sleepy every day in March with a laughing emoji.

    #92

    Text screenshot showing a relatable adulting humor quote about talking more when someone is really listening.

    #93

    Text message screenshot saying 18 does not make you grown with crying emojis, humor in adulting theme.

    #94

    Text meme about adulting humor saying people who go to the gym while fasting should sign up for the army.

