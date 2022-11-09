Do you prefer listening to talking? Having time to yourself instead of going to a party? Do you love honest conversations about feelings and ideas but feel mentally exhausted even by the idea of small talk? If you’re quietly nodding in agreement, congratulations — you’re an introvert! While you're probably already aware of the fact, we’re about to remind you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Here's where the 'Introvert Memes' online community hesitantly enters center stage. Although the group seems to be still growing, it's home to nearly 29k self-confessed introverted souls where they can find a safe space "to come together to create, share and enjoy memes." And if you're anything like us, you can totally relate to the content they share.

Below, we gathered a funny, wild, and painfully spot-on collection of jokes for every single homebody out there. So find a cozy and private space, and get ready for some quality alone time as you laugh while scrolling through this list! Be sure to upvote your favorite memes, and then let us know which ones ring true to you in the comments.

