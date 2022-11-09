91 Introverts Share Spot-On And Funny Memes About Their Struggles In This Online Group
Do you prefer listening to talking? Having time to yourself instead of going to a party? Do you love honest conversations about feelings and ideas but feel mentally exhausted even by the idea of small talk? If you’re quietly nodding in agreement, congratulations — you’re an introvert! While you're probably already aware of the fact, we’re about to remind you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Here's where the 'Introvert Memes' online community hesitantly enters center stage. Although the group seems to be still growing, it's home to nearly 29k self-confessed introverted souls where they can find a safe space "to come together to create, share and enjoy memes." And if you're anything like us, you can totally relate to the content they share.
Below, we gathered a funny, wild, and painfully spot-on collection of jokes for every single homebody out there. So find a cozy and private space, and get ready for some quality alone time as you laugh while scrolling through this list! Be sure to upvote your favorite memes, and then let us know which ones ring true to you in the comments.
As an extrovert, I must say that I hate the response! Mostly because upon reflection it appears pretty accurate!
I have a 'go away' welcome mat if that helps... Although my friend laughed and said that's funny... No, it was meant literally.
This is why I don’t do bubbly. My retail boss hated it but my introverted customers must have been relieved.
My parents specifically socialised me to handle this kind of thing. I once got a $400 refund from a hotel that ripped me off.
Realising you've something interesting to add to the conversation and you miss your chance because the topic suddenly changed
But then the other person comes up like “omg, how did you blind yourself”
Yes, because listening through one's eyes is safer than the ears.
Also, my father and mother married on the same day. I always thought that was too much of a coincidence.
Tried this on someone. They told me to plug my phone in and stay by the outlet, and kept talking.
aaaaand right when i was gonna pick up it stopped ringing...
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition! Intovert, oh the horror!!!