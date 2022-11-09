Do you prefer listening to talking? Having time to yourself instead of going to a party? Do you love honest conversations about feelings and ideas but feel mentally exhausted even by the idea of small talk? If you’re quietly nodding in agreement, congratulations — you’re an introvert! While you're probably already aware of the fact, we’re about to remind you that there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Here's where the 'Introvert Memes' online community hesitantly enters center stage. Although the group seems to be still growing, it's home to nearly 29k self-confessed introverted souls where they can find a safe space "to come together to create, share and enjoy memes." And if you're anything like us, you can totally relate to the content they share.

Below, we gathered a funny, wild, and painfully spot-on collection of jokes for every single homebody out there. So find a cozy and private space, and get ready for some quality alone time as you laugh while scrolling through this list! Be sure to upvote your favorite memes, and then let us know which ones ring true to you in the comments.

Psst! More introverted goodness can be found in Bored Panda's earlier pieces right here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

iameerhamza Report

50points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now looking for a T-shirt with "Extroverts STFU" on it

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

dave_aj Report

49points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Facts

0
0points
reply
#3

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

zoe-or-zelda Report

43points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Just me and my cat! ^.^

0
0points
reply
#4

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Oscypek13 Report

40points
POST
Kezz
Kezz
Community Member
1 hour ago

I feel this. I loved lock down.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#5

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Odd-Seaworthiness-88 Report

35points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Its pure joy!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

milky_eyes Report

33points
POST
#7

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

mo_leahq Report

33points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Then why am I still cold all the time?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

reddit.com Report

30points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dont make me smack you rn

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

28points
POST
#10

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Current-Ambition3729 Report

28points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sorry, this isn't an introvert issue. We know well who we are and we also know well that not that many people are interested or can relate, esp on a deeper level.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

beniu2115 Report

28points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

The pain..

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

milky_eyes Report

27points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

The problem is that introverts have a hard time finding other introverts. So going out will just put you around people you aren't usually compatible with.

2
2points
reply
#13

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Silent-Run1831 Report

27points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago

As an extrovert, I must say that I hate the response! Mostly because upon reflection it appears pretty accurate!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

BearsAndFelines Report

26points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a 'go away' welcome mat if that helps... Although my friend laughed and said that's funny... No, it was meant literally.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

835538 Report

26points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Her face. We all make that face, don’t we?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

25points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Smile and wave yall

2
2points
reply
#17

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

lostallhope4 Report

24points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago

Until whoever that is, is out of sight.

1
1point
reply
#18

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

goddamnfaith12 Report

24points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I totally snorted as I pictured myself doing just that.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

23points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is why I don't plan sht in the first place.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

mo_leahq Report

22points
POST
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
22 minutes ago

This is why I don’t do bubbly. My retail boss hated it but my introverted customers must have been relieved.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

22points
POST
#22

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

sopadebombillas Report

20points
POST
#23

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Abhijith_Saji Report

20points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
18 minutes ago

"And that one posen ugh no like you know ugh never mind!"

1
1point
reply
#24

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

-Black-and-gold- Report

20points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this is more of a procrastination problem

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

freshmemesoof Report

20points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

No, I want to get invited and then gracefully decline. Or leave it iffy - and not go.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

TheWildColonialBoy1 Report

19points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah - nah. All you'll do is attract incompatible etroverts.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

No-Needleworker5295 Report

19points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love antistalking people!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

cinecults Report

18points
POST
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
20 minutes ago

My parents specifically socialised me to handle this kind of thing. I once got a $400 refund from a hotel that ripped me off.

0
0points
reply
#29

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

gautam_777 Report

18points
POST
#30

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

18points
POST
#31

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Odd-Seaworthiness-88 Report

17points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Tell us one thing about you" B***h why???

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#32

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

futuremilf_20 Report

17points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Gonna use this

0
0points
reply
#33

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

sunnythebunnybear Report

16points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Realising you've something interesting to add to the conversation and you miss your chance because the topic suddenly changed

1
1point
reply
#34

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

16points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Happens every time, the actual call tends to be resolves so much easier than the scenarios I have played out in my head.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

zoe-or-zelda Report

16points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

oH gOd PhEw

3
3points
reply
#36

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

SteffVinograd Report

16points
POST
Amy Bindokas
Amy Bindokas
Community Member
1 hour ago

The best kind of guests!

6
6points
reply
#37

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

IceyBabyK Report

16points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
47 minutes ago

But then the other person comes up like “omg, how did you blind yourself”

1
1point
reply
#38

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

BlackJack085 Report

16points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, because listening through one's eyes is safer than the ears.

0
0points
reply
#39

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Silent-Run1831 Report

16points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Mark as unread"

3
3points
reply
#40

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Heavy_Care_9396 Report

16points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
17 minutes ago

WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT FROM ME!!!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

16points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

people... no!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

thesouthshoreboyz Report

15points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago

People are exhausting. Some introverts lied so the extroverts would stop asking questions.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#43

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

15points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Also, my father and mother married on the same day. I always thought that was too much of a coincidence.

2
2points
reply
#44

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Diegofr3377 Report

15points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Headphones the universal sign of leave me the f**k alone!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

OnePlusFanBoi Report

15points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Time to kill.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

darkcocoabutter Report

14points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tried this on someone. They told me to plug my phone in and stay by the outlet, and kept talking.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

gautam_777 Report

14points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

The cat and the wine are very appropriate!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

bajamillie Report

14points
POST
#49

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Y_doweexist Report

14points
POST
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Community Member
7 minutes ago

aaaaand right when i was gonna pick up it stopped ringing...

1
1point
reply
#50

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

13points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

yayoletsgo Report

13points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'll take a.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

13points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

beniu2115 Report

13points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yep.

2
2points
reply
#54

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Due-Laugh-917 Report

13points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love the queen's outfits - RIP, she served Britain well.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

PersonalTwainer Report

13points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, why?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

mutantbitch Report

13points
POST
Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I would pay money to see that

0
0points
reply
#57

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Arpana_Sitoula Report

13points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Me totally. And besides in my city that's the etiquette. You ask permission (briefly) and then discourse at length with the doggie. Then you say a protracted farewell to the dog and a brief 'bye' to the human.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#58

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

gautam_777 Report

13points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
45 minutes ago

*I must be in hell*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#59

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

namealreadyteekken Report

12points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition! Intovert, oh the horror!!!

0
0points
reply
#60

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

Thekabablord Report

12points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

12points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
40 minutes ago

🤯

0
0points
reply
#62

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

12points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me too bud.

1
1point
reply
#63

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

waltermitty2020 Report

12points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Barbaric

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#64

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

audreyrose-cozyprint Report

11points
POST
#65

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

yayoletsgo Report

11points
POST
Abby da great
Abby da great
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Message: we need to talk

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#66

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

SupaNova420 Report

11points
POST
#67

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

freshmemesoof Report

11points
POST
Writer Panda (she/her)
Writer Panda (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Human.

0
0points
reply
#68

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

ignisfatuus_ Report

11points
POST
#69

Relatable-Introvert-Memes

taykaybo Report

11points
POST
Widdershins66
Widdershins66
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Always!

0
0points
reply
#70