I’ve always loved reading about history, but it’s always focused on the big stuff -long wars, great conquests, and ambitious leaders. But what about the daily struggles? Where’s the Roman soldier having an existential crisis in the middle of a battle? Or Spartacus regretting his life choices during a particularly bad day on the rebellion job? What about an emperor trying to avoid awkward small talk at the Senate or a scribe running out of ink right before a deadline?

That’s the side of history I love exploring in Hysterical Chronica: the lighthearted and relatable moments that often don’t make it into textbooks.