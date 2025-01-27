ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, you come home after a long, exhausting day, and all you need is a relatable Ancient Roman comic that truly gets your day-to-day struggles. If that resonates with you, then you’ve come to the right place! Hi, I’m Melis, the creator of Hysterical Chronica! On my website, I write history articles alongside comics to bring the past to life in an engaging and relatable way.

#1

Procrastination

Comic depicting Roman Emperor Nero procrastinating on a task, highlighting historical everyday struggles.

Melis Dilisen
I’ve always loved reading about history, but it’s always focused on the big stuff -long wars, great conquests, and ambitious leaders. But what about the daily struggles? Where’s the Roman soldier having an existential crisis in the middle of a battle? Or Spartacus regretting his life choices during a particularly bad day on the rebellion job? What about an emperor trying to avoid awkward small talk at the Senate or a scribe running out of ink right before a deadline?

That’s the side of history I love exploring in Hysterical Chronica: the lighthearted and relatable moments that often don’t make it into textbooks.
    #2

    Aliens And Pyramids

    Comic depicting historical struggles with characters, pyramids, and a UFO. One character says, "Now we wait."

    Melis Dilisen
    #3

    A Gladiator Using Instagram

    Comic of a gladiator casually posing after defeating a lion, with social media captions humorously reflecting everyday struggles.

    Melis Dilisen
    The idea for Hysterical Chronica came from a simple thought: history is full of people who probably had days just as simple as ours. I’ve always enjoyed drawing, and combining that with my interest in history felt like a natural way to share these stories. It’s fun to imagine the everyday challenges of historical figures and bring them to life with a bit of humor.

    #4

    People Living In The Moment

    Cartoon depicting historical everyday struggles with people and horses in a fiery background, capturing chaos and drama.

    Melis Dilisen
    #5

    Date Night In Ancient Rome

    Cartoon characters in historical attire planning a Saturday night out, highlighting everyday struggles through comic humor.

    Melis Dilisen
    When it comes to ideas for my comic strips, I start with a historical fact or event that catches my attention. Then, I ask myself, “How would someone actually feel or react in this situation?” It’s a mix of research and imagining their human side, which often leads to scenarios that are relatable. For example, I can’t help but wonder how a gladiator might deal with stage fright or how a Roman senator might dread another endless meeting.

    If this sounds like your kind of journey through history, check out my website and follow along on Instagram

    #6

    Alexander The Great And Gordian Knot

    Comic strip illustrating history's relatable struggle of Alexander and the Gordian Knot.

    Melis Dilisen
    #7

    Sack Of Rome

    A humorous comic about Roman Emperor Honorius dealing with unexpected guests at his birthday amid historical struggles.

    Melis Dilisen
    #8

    Alexander The Great Naming Another City He Conquered

    Comic on history's everyday struggles shows Alexander the Great naming cities after himself.

    Melis Dilisen
    #9

    Fathers Know Best

    Comic about everyday struggles in history, featuring a dad reassuring a child at bedtime in Pompeii before Vesuvius eruption.

    Melis Dilisen
    #10

    Spartacus Giving A Speech

    Comic of Spartacus giving a TED Talk about freedom and struggles, with a humorous audience interaction.

    Melis Dilisen
    #11

    Ancient Egypt's Cutting-Edge Technology

    Comic of Pharaoh with fan-bearers, humorously depicting relatable historical struggles with heat.

    Melis Dilisen
    #12

    If Gladiator Fights Are Fake, Then Explain This

    Comic about relatable history struggles: spectators watch a lion and gladiator in the arena, discussing if fights are scripted.

    Melis Dilisen
    #13

    Emperor Commodus Offending Everyone In His Time

    Relatable comic inspired by history, featuring Emperor Commodus and a humorous take on historical events.

    Melis Dilisen
    #14

    Spartacus According To Hollywood

    Four comic panels depicting fitness styles with humorous illustrations: calisthenics, crossfit, bodybuilding, slave rebellion.

    Melis Dilisen
    #15

    #13 Ancient Greek Vase

    Historical comic depicting warriors questioning fighting without armor, drawn on an ancient Greek-style vase.

    Melis Dilisen
    #16

    The Initiator Of The First Servile War Being Overshadowed By Spartacus

    Comic depicting a historical figure humorously regretting their fame, inspired by everyday struggles in history.

    Melis Dilisen
    #17

    Cute But Dangerous

    Relatable history comic showing cute but dangerous creatures like slow loris, dolphin, leopard seal, and a controversial figure.

    Melis Dilisen
    #18

    Claiming The "Freeman" Title On Paper

    Comic depicting ancient Roman bureaucracy with characters applying for freedmen benefits, highlighting everyday struggles.

    Melis Dilisen
    #19

    Heartwarming Mongol Invasion Comic

    Relatable comic depicting a historical scene with characters discussing peace by the sunset.

    Melis Dilisen
    #20

    Marcus Aurelius And Commodus

    Comic showing Marcus Aurelius and Commodus arguing about virtuous leadership, inspired by history’s everyday struggles.

    Melis Dilisen
