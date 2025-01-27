I Created 20 Relatable Comics Inspired By History’s Everyday Struggles
Sometimes, you come home after a long, exhausting day, and all you need is a relatable Ancient Roman comic that truly gets your day-to-day struggles. If that resonates with you, then you’ve come to the right place! Hi, I’m Melis, the creator of Hysterical Chronica! On my website, I write history articles alongside comics to bring the past to life in an engaging and relatable way.
Procrastination
I’ve always loved reading about history, but it’s always focused on the big stuff -long wars, great conquests, and ambitious leaders. But what about the daily struggles? Where’s the Roman soldier having an existential crisis in the middle of a battle? Or Spartacus regretting his life choices during a particularly bad day on the rebellion job? What about an emperor trying to avoid awkward small talk at the Senate or a scribe running out of ink right before a deadline?
That’s the side of history I love exploring in Hysterical Chronica: the lighthearted and relatable moments that often don’t make it into textbooks.
Aliens And Pyramids
A Gladiator Using Instagram
The idea for Hysterical Chronica came from a simple thought: history is full of people who probably had days just as simple as ours. I’ve always enjoyed drawing, and combining that with my interest in history felt like a natural way to share these stories. It’s fun to imagine the everyday challenges of historical figures and bring them to life with a bit of humor.
People Living In The Moment
Date Night In Ancient Rome
When it comes to ideas for my comic strips, I start with a historical fact or event that catches my attention. Then, I ask myself, “How would someone actually feel or react in this situation?” It’s a mix of research and imagining their human side, which often leads to scenarios that are relatable. For example, I can’t help but wonder how a gladiator might deal with stage fright or how a Roman senator might dread another endless meeting.
