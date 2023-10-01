Do you ever get suspicious when things are going great that some nonsense is around the corner? The universe has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to remind us that happiness is not the absence of misery, but rather the way we deal with it.

Humor is oftentimes one of the best tools that help us to get through everyday life. It reduces stress and makes it easier to cope with all the challenges that come in our path.

'2nny' is an excellent example of this. This fun little social media project shares hilariously relatable jokes on our sleeping habits, work, relationships, and everything in between.

In these situations, a good laugh is a powerful reminder that we're tougher than we think and can tackle obstacles with a smile on our face.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

491points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

281points
POST
John Murphy
John Murphy
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need more money and therapy

92
92points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

241points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please see my comment earlier about being too honest. Uhg.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

238points
POST
Catherine
Catherine
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!!! listen phone etiquette is different these days. Don't leave me a voicemail unless you're a bot. I'll just assume your bot anyway. Text me. And if you want to call text to ask when is good. I literally get a pit in my stomach seeing a call. I immediately think someone died.

59
59points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny_ Report

200points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self destruction can be fun to make fun of. I laugh at myself alot.

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

183points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Childhood memories of me and my siblings laying down in bed when it rained hard, mostly the monsoon season back in the country, just laying there hearing the rain dropping on the roof, feeling that comfort, falling asleep, waking up and falling asleep again, happy times-happy memories

63
63points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

182points
POST
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when you need sleep but the sleep dont need you 😘✌🏻 edit: why was i downvoted 😭

95
95points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

168points
POST
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just don't talk. It was drilled into my head as a kid. "Bitter, you're rambling. Bitter, please shut up."

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

163points
POST
Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't flirt either, I interrogate men to check compatibility

45
45points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

155points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

153points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

147points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My family has a delusional view of me, so I do what I can to avoid them.

37
37points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

143points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My anxiety won't let me argue via text for fear of a massive miscommunication.

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

129points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leaving home ruins my whole day

145
145points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

126points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

125points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll straight up ask. I've gone on several 1st-2nd dates and it sort of ended there. I'll attempt to ask what, if anything, turned them off. Red flags, etc. Honesty is a common complaint, I don't get it.

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

122points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, I just want to eat my lunch in peace

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#18

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

120points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's for you to answer, Doc

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

114points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some intros just don’t help the song.

44
44points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

110points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

107points
POST
Swinger Panda
Swinger Panda
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who show me new podcasts are important. People who show me to books are important.

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

104points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

100points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

99points
POST
View more comments
#25

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

95points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

94points
POST
View more comments
#27

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

92points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. I hate that some phones do the "read" thing. I don't need you to know that I'm ignoring you.

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

92points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can handle your overthinking any day, I just can't handle my own....

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

90points
POST
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sleep a lot because I’m really good at it. In fact I’m so good I can do it with my eyes closed

34
34points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

81points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m patting myself on the back because my old a**e actually can make all that out

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny_ Report

79points
POST
EP
EP
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg is that what happened. I over healed!!

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

77points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Safe place/Happy place and my dog is there sometimes.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny Report

77points
POST
FireSwirl
FireSwirl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

welp, this seems to all be in order then

19
19points
reply
View more comments
#34

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

75points
POST
Rob Culliford
Rob Culliford
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on what the effort is for doesn't it?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#35

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

75points
POST
Satanist Goth (She/Her)
Satanist Goth (She/Her)
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll be getting aloe vera for anyone that needs it.

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny_ Report

75points
POST
celeste hall
celeste hall
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss the friend my ex was before we gut together

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny_ Report

68points
POST
View more comments
#38

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

67points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

67points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

silence can be the ultimate expression of disgust

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#40

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

67points
POST
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*See the other comment about romantic sh1t happening.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

65points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny , 2nny_ Report

64points
POST
FireSwirl
FireSwirl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every. American. Every. Single. Moment. Of. Every. Single. Day.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

63points
POST
View more comments
#44

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

63points
POST
View more comments
#45

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

63points
POST
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trauma can make you grow up fast.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

61points
POST
potato dictator
potato dictator
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

paranoia is like spicy stuff, great in small doses, horrific in large ones

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

54points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is two of this one on here. Edit: three

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

52points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

until I got to know you, and became a zombie

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#49

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny Report

46points
POST
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes but watch out for blunt force trauma. It will happen if you take to many hits

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Relatable-Funny-Jokes

2nny_ Report

40points
POST
View more comments

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!