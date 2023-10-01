50 Hilariously Relatable Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Human Experience
Do you ever get suspicious when things are going great that some nonsense is around the corner? The universe has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to remind us that happiness is not the absence of misery, but rather the way we deal with it.
Humor is oftentimes one of the best tools that help us to get through everyday life. It reduces stress and makes it easier to cope with all the challenges that come in our path.
'2nny' is an excellent example of this. This fun little social media project shares hilariously relatable jokes on our sleeping habits, work, relationships, and everything in between.
In these situations, a good laugh is a powerful reminder that we're tougher than we think and can tackle obstacles with a smile on our face.
Please see my comment earlier about being too honest. Uhg.
Yes!!! listen phone etiquette is different these days. Don't leave me a voicemail unless you're a bot. I'll just assume your bot anyway. Text me. And if you want to call text to ask when is good. I literally get a pit in my stomach seeing a call. I immediately think someone died.
Self destruction can be fun to make fun of. I laugh at myself alot.
Childhood memories of me and my siblings laying down in bed when it rained hard, mostly the monsoon season back in the country, just laying there hearing the rain dropping on the roof, feeling that comfort, falling asleep, waking up and falling asleep again, happy times-happy memories
when you need sleep but the sleep dont need you 😘✌🏻 edit: why was i downvoted 😭
I just don't talk. It was drilled into my head as a kid. "Bitter, you're rambling. Bitter, please shut up."
I can't flirt either, I interrogate men to check compatibility
My family has a delusional view of me, so I do what I can to avoid them.
My anxiety won't let me argue via text for fear of a massive miscommunication.
I'll straight up ask. I've gone on several 1st-2nd dates and it sort of ended there. I'll attempt to ask what, if anything, turned them off. Red flags, etc. Honesty is a common complaint, I don't get it.
People who show me new podcasts are important. People who show me to books are important.
Same. I hate that some phones do the "read" thing. I don't need you to know that I'm ignoring you.
I’m patting myself on the back because my old a**e actually can make all that out
I'll be getting aloe vera for anyone that needs it.
paranoia is like spicy stuff, great in small doses, horrific in large ones
