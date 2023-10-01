Do you ever get suspicious when things are going great that some nonsense is around the corner? The universe has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to remind us that happiness is not the absence of misery, but rather the way we deal with it.

Humor is oftentimes one of the best tools that help us to get through everyday life. It reduces stress and makes it easier to cope with all the challenges that come in our path.

'2nny' is an excellent example of this. This fun little social media project shares hilariously relatable jokes on our sleeping habits, work, relationships, and everything in between.

In these situations, a good laugh is a powerful reminder that we're tougher than we think and can tackle obstacles with a smile on our face.

More info: Instagram | Twitter