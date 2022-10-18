73submissions
73 Times The ‘Britain Relatable’ Instagram Page Captured The Essence Of Brits In Hilarious Memes
Hiya, love! Are you alright? When you think of Britain, what comes to mind? Enjoying a few pints at a pub with your mates or the delicious, greasy full English breakfast that serves as the perfect hangover cure the next morning? Perhaps you think of more posh stereotypes of the UK, such as having high tea and living like the queen (may she rest in peace). Maybe you just think of your home and your family, if you’ve been living on the fabulous island of Britain your whole life.
Regardless of where you’re from, if you’re familiar with the Brits and their humor, we’ve got the perfect list for you. We’ve scoured the Britain Relatable Instagram page for some of their best posts and memes and gathered them down below for all of you pandas to enjoy. From jokes about the heat wave that melted the UK this summer to cracks about some of Britain’s favorite celebrities, this list is full of pics that may not make the king proud, but they might still bring a smile to your face.
Be sure to upvote the posts you think encapsulate the British experience, and let us know in the comments what you love most about the UK. Then if your appetite for British humor (or should I say, humour?) still hasn’t been satiated, you can find another Bored Panda article on the same topic right here. Enjoy this list, and as they say in the UK, “xx”.
While Brits are known for many things, such as being very polite and loving a good queue, they are also known for their dry sense of humor. The UK has given the world many beloved comedians and comedy writers, such as Ricky Gervais, Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but not everyone perfectly understands British humor at first glance. If you’re from another country, navigating the wit and self-deprecation can feel like learning a new language at times, but have no fear. We’ve consulted this article from Education First to help outsiders understand exactly what these tea-loving people are joking about.
As Simon at Education First notes, “The key to understanding British humor is knowing not to take yourself too seriously.” He explains that Brits make light of their failures and downfalls to appear humble, approachable and relatable, so what may sometimes be perceived as a lack of self-esteem is just a Brit tackling life with a great sense of humor.
This makes me laugh, I still feel bad for the lady but I would laugh if the robo cop walked away singing when I tried to report a mugging.
Another common theme in British humor that can sometimes confuse foreigners is the use of sarcasm. “Wait, that was a joke?” Yes, it probably was, but only context would tell you that, as a sarcastic joke might come from a straight-faced Brit. “Sarcasm and irony are ingrained in our DNA,” Simon writes. He mentions that a few popular shows that can give you an idea of the British love of sarcasm are The Office (the original version of course), The Thick of It, and The IT Crowd. And if you ever relocate to the UK, you will certainly pick up the sarcastic sense of humor, as you’ll be surrounded by it at all times.
In the same vein, Simon writes to never take anything Brits say too seriously. “A surefire sign that a Brit likes you is if they happily ‘offend’ you with the occasional witty, tongue-in-cheek comment,” he explains. “These are not mean-spirited statements, but rather a playful exchange of verbal sparring delivered with a smiling face and no apology. It can be used to make light of differences with new friends in an attempt to spark conversation.”
This is 💯 percent true, I am a female living with my husband and his 4 guy friends (I live with 5 guys, lol) and can tell the weight of each of their footsteps.
And while Brits are masters at not taking life too seriously, they also have a keen ability to find humor in every single situation. “Brits use humor to lighten even the most unfortunate, miserable moments,” Simon notes. “There are few subjects we don’t joke about. It’s not used to shock and offend, but rather because Brits turn to laughter as a form of medicine when life knocks them and those around them down. Misfortune and failure are commonplace in British comedy – provided the jokes are in good taste (although ‘gallows humor’ is not uncommon). In most cultures, there is a time and place for humor. In Britain, this is not the case.”
Another aspect of comedy that Brits can’t get enough of is a good pun. In fact, they love puns so much that they even have an annual Pun Championship competition, which has been running since 2014 and is held in Leicester, England. The 2022 winner was Richard Pulsford, who provided the excellent lines, “My old Looney Tunes app still has Bugs in it," and, “Today I sent a food parcel to my first wife. Fed Ex.” After being crowned king of the pun, Pulsford spoke to Fife Today a little bit about how the competition works. “We are given a list of topics which may come up in advance, but then the topics get drawn at random on the night,” he explained.
I'll take the change please. Thank you. I'd rather put it toward a charity than make the rich richer!
Pulsford’s prize for winning the pun competition included a bottle of bubbly and a boxing belt that he gets to hold onto for a year, until he competes again for the title or passes it off to someone else. But regardless of whether or not he decides to defend his title, Pulsford will certainly stay active as a comedian and pun king. He recently published a book of over 600 one-liners and puns, The Punball Wizard, and travels around performing at various festivals. His book also has rave reviews on Amazon, so I’m sure his fellow Brits are very proud of him for embracing his identity and becoming a master of a beloved facet of British humor, the pun.
While British humor can be enjoyed by audiences around the world, the jokes don't always land the same way in other countries. To understand the difference between American and British humor, for example, we consulted this essay written by Paul Goodman, an Anglo-American who has lived in both the UK and the US. One thing Paul mentions is that some humor just doesn’t translate well. “Some of the British comedy that I like, my American friends just find weird and not funny,” he explains. “Likewise, some mainstream American comedy can seem way too obvious for a Brit. One of my British blogger friends described it as like being hit on the head with a rubber mallet.”
Paul also notes that there are some unique British quirks that Americans might not find as funny, as the style of humor has not been ingrained into their society. “There are some peculiarly British things such as the penchant for men dressing up as women that are just odd to the American mind,” he writes. “You’ll see this on shows like Monty Python and it has strong historical roots going back to Shakespeare and beyond. I didn’t fully realize how strange it was for Americans until I saw a Simpsons episode about it.”
Another interesting point Paul brings up is that having a good sense of humor is apparently far more important in Britain than in the US. John Cleese once said, “An Englishman would rather be told he’s a bad lover than he has no sense of humor.” I’m not sure the same could be said of most Americans… “The Brits venerate humor itself and to be labeled witty in Britain is one of the highest compliments that you can be paid,” Paul writes.
Of the many things Brits can be proud of, their sense of humor is certainly up there. We hope you're enjoying this list of memes and pics that might make you feel at home or might make you wonder what the heck is going on in the UK. Keep upvoting the pics you think perfectly encapsulate the British experience, and then let us know in the comments what you love most about Britain. Then if you're looking for even more British humor, we recommend you check out this Bored Panda article next!
For those who don't know, sports direct mugs are like 3x the size of a normal mug, like can easily hold a full can of soup sized.
The awkward pose of the girl in the bottom right photo sums up every primary school disco where you thought you had to pose like that to be cool, but inside you were cringing hard! Peer pressure was a b*tch
Temporarily forgot that I was reading Celsius and shivered before realizing the equivalent and eagerly nodding.