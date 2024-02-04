ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key aspects of being a modern-day human being is the concept of being antisocial. You know, hating phone calls, hating going outside, and hating dealing with difficult people (because everyone is difficult).

Well, there’s a place to celebrate this state of… being(?) and that is the Fear Of Going Out Instagram page, which is chock-full of tweets (sorry, posts) and memes all about that please leave me alone lifestyle.