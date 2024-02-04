ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key aspects of being a modern-day human being is the concept of being antisocial. You know, hating phone calls, hating going outside, and hating dealing with difficult people (because everyone is difficult).

Well, there’s a place to celebrate this state of… being(?) and that is the Fear Of Going Out Instagram page, which is chock-full of tweets (sorry, posts) and memes all about that please leave me alone lifestyle.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Very Passionate About Bedtime @professordoye

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

The Forced “Yes! Let’s Get Together Sometime” Interaction Whilst Standing In The Middle Of The Produce Section At The Local Safeway Is My Literal Worst Nightmare @itslaurentbtw

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Have Two Extremely Cute Dogs Who I Am Absolutely Obsessed With But The Fact That Everyone I Pass Has To Start A Conversation With Me About Them, Regardless Of Whether Or Not I’m On The Phone Or Am Otherwise Giving Off A “Not In The Mood” Vibe, Is A Constant Source Of Frustration. To Those Out There Who Engage In A Conversation With My Dogs And Leave Me Out Of It… I Appreciate You More Than You Know ❤️ @ronnui_

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely. I don't care about most people, but I love all dogs. My pup is far more social and popular than I am.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

So, Fear of Going Out (also known as FOGO) is an Instagram meme page that focuses on all things antisocial. In the light sense of the word. More on that further down.

Anywho, it’s home to over 8,150 posts put up since the page’s conception in 2017. 270,000 followers tune in to the page daily for some antisocial goodness.
#4

For My Next Trick, I’ll Turn Sleeping On A New Pillow Into A Permanent Neck Injury @kewlshrekmemes

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
harrydotmdotmoore avatar
Fakeus nameus
Fakeus nameus
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hehe and if you mess with it you’re scared for life. You’re welcome!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

My Mood This Friday Is Floor Potato Tbh Cred/ Thursdayin94 And Potato

fearofgoingout , bloo-the-dragon.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

This Tracks. @cats.vs.humanity

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
pickled-buckwheat avatar
Dnd Panda (she/her)
Dnd Panda (she/her)
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I was looking at their username and I was like “cats against humanity would be a great twist on Cards Against Humanity!” IT EXISTS PEOPLE MY DAY JUST GOT 7.5x BETTER

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Just to get this out of the way—being antisocial in the true, medical sense is a much more serious thing than what we’re on about here.

Having antisocial personality disorder means being impulsive, irresponsible, and often expressing criminal behavior, being manipulative, reckless, deceitful, and the like. Seeking therapy can lead to recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Honey, I Think We’ve Found “Our Bench” @ruthanneofficial

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Love It When The Rain Sounds Are Coming Out Of The Sky Instead Of My Robot Speaker Companion Twitter Cred Erin_clyburn

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Lolz Fooled Ya Twitter/ Froggywoods

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks to the no one that's reached out in years, makes this introvert thing easier.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

However, both we and the Instagram page are referring to a different kind of antisocial. It’s about people who very strongly prefer not to be surrounded by energy sucking vampires whose subtle-cue communication facilities are in denial. Or in the literal Nile. They’re non-existed is what I’m saying.
#10

Despite All My Rage I Am Still Just An Absolute Train Wreck In A Rented Apartment With Multiple Gummies Designed To Help Me Fall Asleep At Night? @solisolstice

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Omg Sorry I Thought I Was Rolling My Eyes In My Head @annmarkk

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Speedy Recovery 🙌 @no.bs.therapist

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was born with it. Don't really notice the symptoms as I've gotten older.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

And, you know what, that ain’t bad.

Studies have shown that being antisocial in the light sense of the word can have positive benefits for those expressing their anti-society.

Take creativity, for instance: autonomy and independence as a personality trait is associated with creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

I’m Somewhat Of A Foodie. I’m Also Somewhat Of A Sleepy. *lethargic Jazz Hands* @sjksalisbury

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Is That So Much To Ask??? @internet_hippo

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. To be fair, I'll lock people out before we get to discuss hobbies.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Ya Had Me At “Disgusting Pile Of Goo” 🙌🙌 @jenashleywright

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is somehow comforting *pulls blanket up to my chin*

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

People like artists and scientists—two of the most creative vocations out there—are characterized by lack of interest in socializing.

But that’s not all. Less socializing means more time for everything else. Focus is one of them. The brains of people who work in isolation (i.e., home) don’t do overtime by having to drown out the biggest distraction in the office—other people—which it can’t fully drown out anyway.
#16

Fun Life Hack: If You Ruin A Few Group Wedding Party Photos, They Stop Asking You To Be A Groomsman/Bridesmaid. Ruin Enough, They Stop Inviting You To The Wedding Entirely. Follow For More Antisocial Life Hacks ❤️ @kristenvannest

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not my photo bombs, but who I am as a person that gets me skipped from invites. Oh well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Really Wish I Could But I Don’t Want To Twitter/ Zackfrommyspace

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't gotta wake up tomorrow morning but I'm still not hangin tonight.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

*bumps Into Chair* *apologizes To Chair* @christinefriar

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My pup has a patch on her harness that says "Warning! Handler may bite!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Another thing antisocial folks have time for is daydreaming. Letting your brain wander off into the distance of your own thoughts, frolicking in the meadows and riding off into the sunset actually stimulates your brain to work in a sort of “default mode”, which is known to improve memory and foster empathy.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Hahahahahahahahahelp @house_feminist

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

And I’d Like To Use These Five CVS Coupons To Pay For It @bumblebee.pdf

fearofgoingout , jazzy-kandra.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why it's great to be American, mental health services is the only thing that's flat out denied (I pay 100% out of pocket) by my health insurance.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

And The Mother Of The Year Award Goes To… Twitter/ Reese_shapiros

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing like some early morning trauma for the kid to lead her to a life of looking at these memes when she should be sleeping.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

It goes without saying that keeping a distance from people also means you can focus on the few relationships that you have and those in turn are higher quality. It’s no longer about quantity, and that means the relationships antisocial people have will have a more solid foundation, they will be healthier and more civilized, and that will ultimately mean that they will be happier for it.
#22

Love When People Make Daily Announcements That They’re Going To Take A Break From Social Media In A Week Or Two And If I Want To Talk To Them (I Don’t) I Should Call Because They Simply Will No Longer Be Reachable On Facebook And Then A Few Months Pass And They’re Still On Social Media And It’s Like What Even Happened There ? @voklaw

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP comment section is about all the social media I've done in months.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

And Here’s A Little Song I Wrote Called Why I’m Weeping At A Whole Foods On Sunday And A 1 And A 2 And A 1 2 3 Twitter/ Morgan_sung

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Well I’m A Biter So How About We Compromise And Do Neither @janetforklift

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

And that leads us to our last point—antisocial people tend to have a deeper and more developed self-awareness. Spending time with yourself allows you to reflect on your own individuality and better understand what you do, what you think and what you feel. If anything, solitude is an expression of relaxation for some, allowing for introspectiveness and self-awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Spending Only Half Your Paycheck On Rent Is A Huge Accomplishment Though @jordanstrattn - You Should Treat Yourself To One More Blueberry ❤️ You’ve Earned It!

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least we don't have to worry about social safety nets existing when/if we're able to retire. Medicare, Social Security, etc will be bankrupt in 30ish years at current economic and population rates. 50 years of paying in to get nothing. Sweet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

*wipes Away Tear* That Took A Twist #hereforit @daftlimmy

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There has never been such an accurate description of how my soul feels towards humanity, minus maybe 7 people and my dog.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

These Morbs Are Dumb Thicc Today Fam. @digivictorian

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The biggest struggle comes from the fact that we’re all, as a species, social beings. Everyone falls somewhere in the continuum between energy vampire and I can’t find you on the internet, but it’s never on the extreme end and you sometimes can’t avoid social interactions. But the key here is to learn to respect everyone’s position in this spectrum.
#28

Iso A Grownup To Make Phone Calls For Me Twitter/ _nicksy Jojoldn

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I turn 40 this summer, which I only realized a month ago when I stopped to do the math that I’m not 38, I’m 39. Genuinely didn’t remember. Since then I’ve been preparing myself to maybe consider myself an adult after I turn 40. Things like, it’s been over 20 years since high school and I have a masters degree and a child weren’t enough to earn the classification. What age do you stop looking for the adult in the room? Apparently it’s not 39.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I Genuinely Did Not Mean To Spend $300 On A Heated Blanket @kashmeredanny

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

It’s Not A Phase, Mom @savingrobbie

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

So, what are some of your antisocial life takes? Oh… wait… you don’t want to share? That’s fine. You can also click that upvote button and that’s going to be just as good!

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you want more antisocial in you, Bored Panda has more where that came from. Oh, and, of course, the Fear Of Going Out Instagram page.
#31

Hot Girl Summer Is *so* Twenty Teens (What Are We Gna Call That Decade Btw??). Feral Housewife Winter Is On, Y’all ❤️ Twitter/ Justmommabee

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feral sounds fun. Like they could give you rabies if you aren't careful. Babies, too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Have A Hehe Day! @chenchenwrites

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Michael Jackson left and Justin Bieber entered?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

It Runs In The Family So, In Many Ways, Being Somewhat Of A Buzzkill Is My Destiny @trisarahtopscomics

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meds for my seizures has been the best excuse to stay home. "Can't drink with my meds." Dang.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

*schedules Another Covid Test* @suchnerve

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

*nods Enthusiastically* @kilo178

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Communicating Only In Emojis From This Minute Forward ✌️ Twitter/ Angelamarie85

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

*slowly Unclenches Jaw* “Is That Not The Same Thing??” Twitter/ Mamajulesm

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I Could Never Be A Lawyer. If The Judge “Shushed” Me Once, I’d Burst Into Tears And Question My Self-Worth Twitter/ Stfunells

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Phew @northernlion_memes

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Making 33 Look Real 82 Ish. @justinthecity_

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Facebook’s “People You May Know” Feature Should 💯 Come With A Trigger Warning @dfarella

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stay strong. I'm not cool, disappearing from social media was easy. Maybe 3 people noticed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

It Was The ??? Of Times, It Was The Wtf Of Times. Twitter/ Bahbuto

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

39. 2 best friends live within 20 miles. I ended online friendships long ago.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

The Thought That Some People Just Exist Without A Constant Monologue Running On A Loop In Their Heads At All Time Is Just… It Would Be So Nice But Also What Would I Do With All The Free Time?? @nickdiller_ Via @writermeredithireland

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Maybe Another Large Coffee Should Do The Trick @closetoclassy

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Weather Exists So I Fear I Shan’t Be Making It To Work Today @stephsstone

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Don’t Worry Guys. I Got This. Twitter Urhxrt , Glitering

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

If At Least Two People Like This Post I Will Call Out Sick Today And Do *this* Instead @spookishmommy

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needing to pay bills stops me, stupid earning a living is interfering with my blanket fort dreams.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#48

A Novel By *me* Cred/ Corinne Philips

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Oh! Maybe A Milkshake? Something With Oreo If They Have It? Unless It’s The Type That Brings Boys To The Yard… Not Up For Visitors Tbh. Idk, Surprise Me? Twitter/ Marcsnetikerwastaken

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Nope. I Do Not Have “Best Work” When It Comes To Socializing Tyvm @deeeliacai

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then spend the next 5 days going over what you should have said during each individual interaction.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Seeking Employment Where I Do Not Have To Pretend To Be Curious How Anyone’s Weekend Was @ginnyhogan_

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

*complete* Clown Shoes @molly_lambert

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Darkness always calls my name. A p**n in this recurring game. Humanity going insane." - Slayer (edit: BP edited p a w n, wtf?)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

That Realization That The Only Phone Numbers You Have Memorized Are Your Own, Your Mom’s, And Like Four People’s Landlines From 1997 Who You Haven’t Seen In Decades Twitter/ Yiffables

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Can We Just Mix In Some Instant Mashed Potato Powder In With The Actual Mashed Potatoes? I Need More Potato With My Potato? Twitter/ Mxmclain

fearofgoingout , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Let’s Circle Back In 2025? Twitter/ Socalledfablife

fearofgoingout Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll

“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store

How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!