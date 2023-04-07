Okay, so the fact here is pretty undeniable - there’s a tattoo style for every person. Abstract designs for abstract-minded people, funny tattoos for the pranksters out there, old-school tattoos for the lovers of tradition, and realistic tattoos for those who want to have ink that’s a real showstopper. Now, it’s only up to you what exactly you want to be depicted in your hyper-realistic tattoo, but that does not necessarily mean you don’t want to see some gorgeous examples of lifelike tattoos on somebody else’s body. And we are glad you do! That’s why we’ve created this awesome list full of realism tattoo ideas, designs, styles, and absolute units. 

You might be wondering what you will find in this article. Well, just someone’s beloved humans, famous people, animals, arachnids (don’t say we didn’t warn you!), sculptures, concepts, and everything else done in such a way that a double take from passers-by is absolutely imminent. And you know what? If we had the guts to sit through hours and hours of poking and prodding, we’d surely like to get one of these astonishingly realistic tattoos from our list. Oh, and it doesn’t really matter if you like your ink in black and white or in full-blown technicolor since these realism tattoos can come in both variations. So, what’s there to stop you? (Besides painful inking, funds, and having to decide which one of these cool tattoos you’d like to get.)

With the introduction nearing its end, it’s time to ask you the most important question - are you ready to check out our selection of the most showstopping, head-turning, purely incredible tattoo designs? If so, scroll down below, check them out, and give your vote to the lifelike tattoos you liked the most. And lastly, don’t forget to share this article with your friends!

#1

Peacocks And Woman

Peacocks And Woman

belmontetattoo Report

#2

"Gatos"

"Gatos"

andresmartineztattoo Report

#3

Amazing Piece Of Marylin Monroe

Amazing Piece Of Marylin Monroe

inalbersekov Report

#4

Ribbon Attached Forever

Ribbon Attached Forever

sini__ink Report

#5

Glowing Warrior Girl

Glowing Warrior Girl

nikolaymertsalov Report

#6

Face In Water

Face In Water

idont_inkso Report

#7

Tigz The Cat

Tigz The Cat

davidcorden Report

#8

Up Cover Up!

Up Cover Up!

danilartist_ Report

#9

Weeping Mary By Fatih Köse

Weeping Mary By Fatih Köse

fa_kose Report

#10

Forest God Mix Tattoo

Forest God Mix Tattoo

fa_kose Report

#11

Bruce Lee Tattoo

Bruce Lee Tattoo

stevebutchertattoos Report

#12

The Gold Snake

The Gold Snake

zi_artandtattoos Report

#13

Colourful Cathedral Art

Colourful Cathedral Art

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

#14

Portrait Of Client'S Wife

Portrait Of Client‘S Wife

victorialeetattoo Report

#15

Realistic Horse

Realistic Horse

suriel_tattoo Report

#16

"Do I Really Look Like A Guy With A Plan?"

"Do I Really Look Like A Guy With A Plan?"

belmontetattoo Report

#17

Deadpool LEGO Gun

Deadpool LEGO Gun

mulgam_artist Report

#18

Royal Crown

Royal Crown

tattooist_melony Report

#19

Spiritual Transmutation By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

Spiritual Transmutation By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

marxist-tsar Report

#20

Colossal Dragon

Colossal Dragon

egon_weiss Report

#21

"Were Together Brother"

"Were Together Brother"

rodolfomellotattoo Report

#22

Praying Nun

Praying Nun

huetmolar Report

#23

Mixing Grey Color And Grey Wash Makes Everything Different

Mixing Grey Color And Grey Wash Makes Everything Different

davidemikartattoo Report

#24

Captain Jack Sparrow

Captain Jack Sparrow

miluccio.tattooer.real Report

#25

Harrison Ford As Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford As Indiana Jones

ralfnonnweilertaa2 Report

#26

Shark In The Sea

Shark In The Sea

robertocarlosart_tattoo Report

#27

Greek Artwork

Greek Artwork

anaquintana_tattoo Report

#28

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams

dagiglio89_tattoo Report

#29

Old Father

Old Father

sam_op_de_beeck Report

#30

Adorable Shark Tattoo

Adorable Shark Tattoo

niki_tattoos Report

#31

Monster Girl

Monster Girl

art_kosewski Report

#32

Breaking Skull Tattoo

Breaking Skull Tattoo

egon_weiss Report

#33

Peonies Tattoo

Peonies Tattoo

danmcwilliamsart Report

#34

Hand Wing Tattoo

Hand Wing Tattoo

delfi_tattoo Report

#35

Cover Up With Owl Motives

Cover Up With Owl Motives

andresmartineztattoo Report

#36

Permanent Memorial To Her Cat And Her Favourite Butterflies

Permanent Memorial To Her Cat And Her Favourite Butterflies

zi_artandtattoos Report

#37

Cathedral Tattoo

Cathedral Tattoo

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

#38

Philippine Eagle

Philippine Eagle

ibarraskinart Report

#39

Iguana Tattoo, That Took 17h Of Work To Complete

Iguana Tattoo, That Took 17h Of Work To Complete

suriel_tattoo Report

#40

Jake Gyllenhaal Tattoo

Jake Gyllenhaal Tattoo

inalbersekovVerified Report

#41

Breakfast At Tiffany's Tattoo

Breakfast At Tiffany's Tattoo

saegeemtattoo Report

#42

Sakura Performing In Iz*one Tattoo

Sakura Performing In Iz*one Tattoo

ellyn_ink Report

#43

Working Hard

Working Hard

_youyeon_ Report

#44

Soulsborne Sleeve, Done By Bk At GENYTH In NYC

Soulsborne Sleeve, Done By Bk At GENYTH In NYC

TheeMeepman Report

#45

Darth Maul - Dj Tambe - Bad Apple Tattoo - Las Vegas, NV

Darth Maul - Dj Tambe - Bad Apple Tattoo - Las Vegas, NV

RedditRod888 Report

#46

Newer Variant Of The Legendary Harley Quinn

Newer Variant Of The Legendary Harley Quinn

rubenbtattoo Report

#47

Warrior Only Has One Face Untill He Dies

Warrior Only Has One Face Untill He Dies

ata.ink Report

#48

"Veni, Vidi, Vici"

"Veni, Vidi, Vici"

nikolaymertsalov Report

#49

Take On Nefertiti And Cleopatra

Take On Nefertiti And Cleopatra

sabi.ink Report

#50

A Rose And A Pistol

A Rose And A Pistol

stema_n9veq4ttro Report

#51

Sally Tattoo

Sally Tattoo

arleth_ink_ Report

#52

Michael Tattoo

Michael Tattoo

b.o_tattoo Report

#53

Japanese Temple Inspired

Japanese Temple Inspired

mukart.blackandgray Report

#54

"Die For You - Joji"

"Die For You - Joji"

qhuy.tattooist Report

#55

Half Back Piece Of Swans

Half Back Piece Of Swans

ezer.artwork Report

#56

The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski

fabienabbet Report

#57

Buddhist Collage

Buddhist Collage

mukart.blackandgray Report

#58

Fighter Skull

Fighter Skull

mundo_das_tattoo Report

#59

Fortune Cat

Fortune Cat

idont_inkso Report

#60

Poseidon Statue

Poseidon Statue

hugobericourt Report

#61



Driver With Results

criquet.infernal_tattoo Report

#62

Her Name Is Nouvelle

Her Name Is Nouvelle

bruno.oldbird Report

#63

Nautical Kraken

Nautical Kraken

evgeniyshvyrev Report

#64

Virgin Mary Tattoo

Virgin Mary Tattoo

valentina_rizzacasa Report

#65

Ozzy Tattoo

Ozzy Tattoo

portertattoos Report

#66

Rich Sloth

Rich Sloth

jc.vittorelli.ink Report

#67

Double Look Illiusion

Double Look Illiusion

valentina_rizzacasa Report

#68

Lord Of The Rings Collage Tattoo

Lord Of The Rings Collage Tattoo

bartek.fortuna Report

#69

The Journey Of Changing One’s Mind, Heart, Self, Or Way Of Life

The Journey Of Changing One’s Mind, Heart, Self, Or Way Of Life

bjoern_holtappels Report

#70

"Finished Up This Davy Jones"

"Finished Up This Davy Jones"

stevebutchertattoos Report

#71

"I'm Not Crazy. My Reality Is Just Different Than Yours"

"I'm Not Crazy. My Reality Is Just Different Than Yours"

andyengeltattoo Report

#72

Scorpio Tattoo

Scorpio Tattoo

tatu_panda Report

#73

Core Tattoo

Core Tattoo

inktotalart Report

#74

Scar Cover Up With A Girls Portrait

Scar Cover Up With A Girls Portrait

ellyn_ink Report

#75

Hannya & Kumihimo By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

Hannya & Kumihimo By John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

marxist-tsar Report

#76

Finished Ancient Roman Inspired Sleeve By Mike Cruz In Houston, TX

Finished Ancient Roman Inspired Sleeve By Mike Cruz In Houston, TX

FitnessMike2013 Report

#77

Kratos With A Fiery Background

Kratos With A Fiery Background

rubenbtattoo Report

#78

Black Spider Tattoo

Black Spider Tattoo

pierced_black Report

#79

Rose Half Sleeve

Rose Half Sleeve

debi__real Report

#80

Davy Jones

Davy Jones

rodolfomellotattoo Report

#81

Marvel Sleeve

Marvel Sleeve

virlaneduardtattoo Report

#82

Suicide Squad Tim Burton Style

Suicide Squad Tim Burton Style

criquet.infernal_tattoo Report

#83

Simple Flowers Tattoo

Simple Flowers Tattoo

marcomartini_tattoo Report

#84

Old Man Tattoo

Old Man Tattoo

smil3.inq Report

#85

"The Smallest Of Action Is Always Better That The Boldest Of Intentions"

"The Smallest Of Action Is Always Better That The Boldest Of Intentions"

sergiofernandeztattoo Report

#86

Completed Memorial Full Leg Piece

Completed Memorial Full Leg Piece