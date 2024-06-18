34 Rare Historical Pictures That Might Change Your Perspective On The Past
Many of us love taking photos of all the little joys in life—the goofiness of a pet, the not-so-good-looking cookies you baked for the first time, or the unexpected flowers you received. It's fascinating how smartphones have made it so easy for us to capture precious moments forever. But this was not always the case. In the past, not many people had the luxury of clicking photographs at any time. So, it's interesting to see past photos that reflect a rich tapestry of historical events, cultural norms, and everyday life from a bygone era.
Jonathan The Turtle In The 1900s And Today. (191 Years Old)
Economy Class Seating On A Pan Am 747 In 1970
A Mother And Her 8 Sons, All Served, All Came Home
The speed at which the world is changing is astounding. No sooner is some state-of-the-art machinery or technology developed, there’s a new generation of advancements that can make it outdated. If you are using the iPhone 14, chances are kids might tell you it's an old model since the iPhone 15 is available on the market.
These rapid changes are happening in almost every discipline—engineering, science, medicine, and architecture, amongst others. But here’s the thing: while we must change with the times, it’s also important to preserve our history.
Anne Frank Photographed With Her Sister Margot On The Beach, Zandvoort, 1940
JFC! How did this survive the war? That's amazing!
Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis
Students At Columbia University Calling For Divestment From South Africa (1984)
Apartheid South Africa was a blight upon the world. A rich white plutocracy owned everyone and treated the indigenous African population like second class citizens. And guess who was a teenager in SA in '84. Elon Musk. Silver spoon sucking MF grew up treating black people like sh*t and he hasn't changed.
Studying history provides us with valuable insights, which help us make informed decisions and shape a more progressive future. And photos like these offer a glimpse into how things were back in the day.
In order to preserve a tangible physical connection to the past, several historical monuments have been protected and maintained over the years using historic preservation. By doing so we are able to gain understanding about the people and events that shaped our communities. Many cultural heritage sites, buildings, and structures link us to particular moments, locations, and occasions that marked important turning points in our shared past.
A Lipstick Tester From The 1950s. Hired To Test Durability And Color Of Lipstick
That's not a guy with a weird fetish and too much money at all.
Until 1956, French Children Attending School Were Served Wine On Their Lunch Breaks
Love This Photo Of My Nan Taken Some Time In The 60's By A Street Photographer
Additionally, safeguarding also helps us to promote sustainability as we are reusing existing structures, and preserving natural resources. When monuments are cared for properly, they can be open for public viewing, allowing for the continued appreciation of our past. Sometimes it also helps to generate economic benefits as it creates jobs.
Joe Arridy, The "Happiest Prisoner On Death Row", Gives Away His Train Before Being Executed, 1939
"Joseph Arridy (/ˈærɪdi/; April 29, 1915 – January 6, 1939)[1][2] was an American man who was falsely convicted and wrongfully executed for the 1936 rape and murder of Dorothy Drain, a 15-year-old girl in Pueblo, Colorado." This is why I'm against the death penalty in ALL cases.
Flattening Hills To Build Seattle
Vietnamese Babies Being Airlifted To The Us For Adoption In 1975
A place has to go through a comprehensive evaluation process in order to be approved for historical preservation. Firstly, the site should represent a notable period, event, or figure in history. For instance, it could have a unique architectural style or technique that represents a specific era or culture.
87 Years Ago Sylvan Goldman Invented The Shopping Cart
And they haven't changed much since. They're made of plastic instead of wire now and they have the baby seat now. That's pretty much it. Sometimes an inventor nails it on the first try.
Morning Bathers In Las Vegas Watch A Mushroom Cloud From An Atomic Test 75 Miles Away, 1953
That's a little close for my taste thank you. In '53 they were still tickling the dragon's tail and had no idea what they were dealing with.
Charles Ebbets, The Man Who Took The Famous Photo Called 'Lunch Atop A Skyscraper'(9/20/1932)
After that, the physical condition of the site is evaluated. This is done to determine the extent of preservation needed. Historians, archaeologists, and other experts also usually review the site.
They then provide their fair recommendations to the authorities. In some cases, even public opinion is sought to ensure that the site’s preservation is valued by the community.
Man Recording A Concert On Cassette Tape In 1980s Poland
guy on the right sitting down is wondering whats going on lol
80 Yrs Ago Today (D-Day) My Great Grandma Wrote This Letter To My Granddad Who Was In The Navy
A French Policeman Salutes A Nazi Officer In Paris, 1941
Many countries even have national and local laws that protect historic places. After much research and evaluation, an official nomination is prepared. There is a set of criteria for the selection to be accepted.
The final nomination is reviewed by relevant authorities or committees. In the case of international designations, it could be UNESCO.
A Photo Of My Family After The Japanese Concentration Camps In Los Angeles
Me, Age 7, Dressed Up As Our Dog For Halloween
A Photo Of A Young Bedouin Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991)
Pretty sure I saw this at the time. Either Time Magazine or National Geographic but I remember seeing this in teh early '90s.
Then the relevant officials create a plan that outlines how the site will be preserved, managed, and maintained. After this, the funding is secured to finally start the process. Once historical preservation takes place, there is a continual assessment to ensure the site’s preservation efforts are effective.
9-Year Old Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 24-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Tennessee 1937
Ed Clarity's Photo Of A Woman About To Snatch A Kid From Water With A Net At Rockaway Beach ,ny,1958
World Record Polar Bear Taken In 1961
Some of such sites include the Great Wall of China in China, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Colosseum in Italy, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the Acropolis in Greece, the Alhambra in Spain, and Stonehenge in England, among many others.
While these physical sites are a great way to relive the past, photographs from bygone eras show us how people worked, dressed, and did things back then.
Colorized Pic Of Princeton University Students After A Snowball Fight, 1893
On January 19, 1977, For The First And Last Time It Snowed In Miami, Florida
I guarantee it wasn't the first time, just the first time in modern history. As far as the last time though, well they might have something there.
Jim Thorpe. He's Wearing Different Socks And Shoes. 1912 Olympic. From U.S. Track And Field
Visiting historical sites or looking at vintage photos helps us celebrate the unique people and heritage of our neighborhoods and cities. They transport us back to a time when things were so different. Did you enjoy looking at these pictures? Which one of them was your favorite?
The Director Of The Belgrade Zoo Urges Sami The Chimpanzee To Return Home After He Escaped, 1988
Miss Idaho Potato, 1935
A Labor Strike, 1930s
Car Culture In Japan, 1990s
Cleaned Up Image From Shackleton's British Antarctic Expedition, (1907-1908)
more than a hundred years ago....and there are people nowadays calling that fake or staged. Imagine that
Abbye Stockton Mid Liftting 135 Lbs In The 1940s, She Makes It Look So Easy For Her
Crew Members Of B-29 Superfortress “Enola Gay” On Parade, 1945
It's 8:15 And that's the time that it's always been We got your message on the radio Conditions normal and you're coming home Enola Gay Is mother proud of little boy today? Ah-ha, this kiss you give It's never ever going to fade away: Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark.