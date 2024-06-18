ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us love taking photos of all the little joys in life—the goofiness of a pet, the not-so-good-looking cookies you baked for the first time, or the unexpected flowers you received. It's fascinating how smartphones have made it so easy for us to capture precious moments forever. But this was not always the case. In the past, not many people had the luxury of clicking photographs at any time. So, it's interesting to see past photos that reflect a rich tapestry of historical events, cultural norms, and everyday life from a bygone era. Today, the Bored Team has compiled some visual records that will educate us about history and the human experience over time.

#1

Jonathan The Turtle In The 1900s And Today. (191 Years Old)

Jonathan The Turtle In The 1900s And Today. (191 Years Old)

Midegoye1 Report

    #2

    Economy Class Seating On A Pan Am 747 In 1970

    Economy Class Seating On A Pan Am 747 In 1970

    fyrstikka Report

    #3

    A Mother And Her 8 Sons, All Served, All Came Home

    A Mother And Her 8 Sons, All Served, All Came Home

    Nadilwee Report

    The speed at which the world is changing is astounding. No sooner is some state-of-the-art machinery or technology developed, there’s a new generation of advancements that can make it outdated. If you are using the iPhone 14, chances are kids might tell you it's an old model since the iPhone 15 is available on the market.

    These rapid changes are happening in almost every discipline—engineering, science, medicine, and architecture, amongst others. But here’s the thing: while we must change with the times, it’s also important to preserve our history.
    #4

    Anne Frank Photographed With Her Sister Margot On The Beach, Zandvoort, 1940

    Anne Frank Photographed With Her Sister Margot On The Beach, Zandvoort, 1940

    Crafty-Papaya-5729 Report

    #5

    Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis

    Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis

    lumoslunaa Report

    #6

    Students At Columbia University Calling For Divestment From South Africa (1984)

    Students At Columbia University Calling For Divestment From South Africa (1984)

    Sami1398 Report

    Studying history provides us with valuable insights, which help us make informed decisions and shape a more progressive future. And photos like these offer a glimpse into how things were back in the day.

    In order to preserve a tangible physical connection to the past, several historical monuments have been protected and maintained over the years using historic preservation. By doing so we are able to gain understanding about the people and events that shaped our communities. Many cultural heritage sites, buildings, and structures link us to particular moments, locations, and occasions that marked important turning points in our shared past.
    #7

    A Lipstick Tester From The 1950s. Hired To Test Durability And Color Of Lipstick

    A Lipstick Tester From The 1950s. Hired To Test Durability And Color Of Lipstick

    tnick771 Report

    #8

    Until 1956, French Children Attending School Were Served Wine On Their Lunch Breaks

    Until 1956, French Children Attending School Were Served Wine On Their Lunch Breaks

    Leading_Pear5529 Report

    susanbosse avatar
    Wills mom
    Wills mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What better way for the teachers to get some things done than to knock out all the kids.

    #9

    Love This Photo Of My Nan Taken Some Time In The 60's By A Street Photographer

    Love This Photo Of My Nan Taken Some Time In The 60's By A Street Photographer

    Lazy-Time-9896 Report

    Additionally, safeguarding also helps us to promote sustainability as we are reusing existing structures, and preserving natural resources. When monuments are cared for properly, they can be open for public viewing, allowing for the continued appreciation of our past. Sometimes it also helps to generate economic benefits as it creates jobs.
    #10

    Joe Arridy, The "Happiest Prisoner On Death Row", Gives Away His Train Before Being Executed, 1939

    Joe Arridy, The "Happiest Prisoner On Death Row", Gives Away His Train Before Being Executed, 1939

    nodders515 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Joseph Arridy (/ˈærɪdi/; April 29, 1915 – January 6, 1939)[1][2] was an American man who was falsely convicted and wrongfully executed for the 1936 rape and murder of Dorothy Drain, a 15-year-old girl in Pueblo, Colorado." This is why I'm against the death penalty in ALL cases.

    #11

    Flattening Hills To Build Seattle

    Flattening Hills To Build Seattle

    sashooouuu Report

    #12

    Vietnamese Babies Being Airlifted To The Us For Adoption In 1975

    Vietnamese Babies Being Airlifted To The Us For Adoption In 1975

    Acrobatic_Apricot_96 Report

    Mark
    Mark
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Operation Baby Lift. Only those babies were allowed which had already found adoptive parents in the US. Many celebrities donated their planes, notably Hugh Hefner's Big Bunny

    A place has to go through a comprehensive evaluation process in order to be approved for historical preservation. Firstly, the site should represent a notable period, event, or figure in history. For instance, it could have a unique architectural style or technique that represents a specific era or culture.
    #13

    87 Years Ago Sylvan Goldman Invented The Shopping Cart

    87 Years Ago Sylvan Goldman Invented The Shopping Cart

    enigma_fairy Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they haven't changed much since. They're made of plastic instead of wire now and they have the baby seat now. That's pretty much it. Sometimes an inventor nails it on the first try.

    #14

    Morning Bathers In Las Vegas Watch A Mushroom Cloud From An Atomic Test 75 Miles Away, 1953

    Morning Bathers In Las Vegas Watch A Mushroom Cloud From An Atomic Test 75 Miles Away, 1953

    Dull_Junket_619 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a little close for my taste thank you. In '53 they were still tickling the dragon's tail and had no idea what they were dealing with.

    #15

    Charles Ebbets, The Man Who Took The Famous Photo Called 'Lunch Atop A Skyscraper'(9/20/1932)

    Charles Ebbets, The Man Who Took The Famous Photo Called 'Lunch Atop A Skyscraper'(9/20/1932)

    Crafty-Papaya-5729 Report

    After that, the physical condition of the site is evaluated. This is done to determine the extent of preservation needed. Historians, archaeologists, and other experts also usually review the site.

    They then provide their fair recommendations to the authorities. In some cases, even public opinion is sought to ensure that the site’s preservation is valued by the community.
    #16

    Man Recording A Concert On Cassette Tape In 1980s Poland

    Man Recording A Concert On Cassette Tape In 1980s Poland

    -random-name- Report

    sleepybear
    sleepybear
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    guy on the right sitting down is wondering whats going on lol

    #17

    80 Yrs Ago Today (D-Day) My Great Grandma Wrote This Letter To My Granddad Who Was In The Navy

    80 Yrs Ago Today (D-Day) My Great Grandma Wrote This Letter To My Granddad Who Was In The Navy

    ladykitkatie Report

    #18

    A French Policeman Salutes A Nazi Officer In Paris, 1941

    A French Policeman Salutes A Nazi Officer In Paris, 1941

    Miguenzo Report

    Many countries even have national and local laws that protect historic places. After much research and evaluation, an official nomination is prepared. There is a set of criteria for the selection to be accepted.

    The final nomination is reviewed by relevant authorities or committees. In the case of international designations, it could be UNESCO.
    #19

    A Photo Of My Family After The Japanese Concentration Camps In Los Angeles

    A Photo Of My Family After The Japanese Concentration Camps In Los Angeles

    First-Salamander7286 Report

    #20

    Me, Age 7, Dressed Up As Our Dog For Halloween

    Me, Age 7, Dressed Up As Our Dog For Halloween

    yearoftherabbit Report

    #21

    A Photo Of A Young Bedouin Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991)

    A Photo Of A Young Bedouin Kuwaiti Girl Holding Her Lamb, During The Gulf War, (1991)

    Ishleen-kaur Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure I saw this at the time. Either Time Magazine or National Geographic but I remember seeing this in teh early '90s.

    Then the relevant officials create a plan that outlines how the site will be preserved, managed, and maintained. After this, the funding is secured to finally start the process. Once historical preservation takes place, there is a continual assessment to ensure the site’s preservation efforts are effective.
    #22

    9-Year Old Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 24-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Tennessee 1937

    9-Year Old Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 24-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Tennessee 1937

    Miguenzo Report

    #23

    Ed Clarity's Photo Of A Woman About To Snatch A Kid From Water With A Net At Rockaway Beach ,ny,1958

    Ed Clarity's Photo Of A Woman About To Snatch A Kid From Water With A Net At Rockaway Beach ,ny,1958

    Correlation_jazz Report

    jasonengman avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A net seems to increase the likelihood of drowning

    #24

    World Record Polar Bear Taken In 1961

    World Record Polar Bear Taken In 1961

    Rhodesia4LYFE Report

    Some of such sites include the Great Wall of China in China, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Colosseum in Italy, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the Acropolis in Greece, the Alhambra in Spain, and Stonehenge in England, among many others.

    While these physical sites are a great way to relive the past, photographs from bygone eras show us how people worked, dressed, and did things back then.
    #25

    Colorized Pic Of Princeton University Students After A Snowball Fight, 1893

    Colorized Pic Of Princeton University Students After A Snowball Fight, 1893

    Chelly_Vibesss Report

    gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
    Mark
    Mark
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that there may have been a couple of ice shards in there

    #26

    On January 19, 1977, For The First And Last Time It Snowed In Miami, Florida

    On January 19, 1977, For The First And Last Time It Snowed In Miami, Florida

    PrestigiousBrit Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guarantee it wasn't the first time, just the first time in modern history. As far as the last time though, well they might have something there.

    #27

    Jim Thorpe. He's Wearing Different Socks And Shoes. 1912 Olympic. From U.S. Track And Field

    Jim Thorpe. He's Wearing Different Socks And Shoes. 1912 Olympic. From U.S. Track And Field

    Animatedfilms Report

    Visiting historical sites or looking at vintage photos helps us celebrate the unique people and heritage of our neighborhoods and cities. They transport us back to a time when things were so different. Did you enjoy looking at these pictures? Which one of them was your favorite?
    #28

    The Director Of The Belgrade Zoo Urges Sami The Chimpanzee To Return Home After He Escaped, 1988

    The Director Of The Belgrade Zoo Urges Sami The Chimpanzee To Return Home After He Escaped, 1988

    zadraaa Report

    #29

    Miss Idaho Potato, 1935

    Miss Idaho Potato, 1935

    zadraaa Report

    #30

    A Labor Strike, 1930s

    A Labor Strike, 1930s

    No-Sprinkles-9201 Report

    #31

    Car Culture In Japan, 1990s

    Car Culture In Japan, 1990s

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    Cleaned Up Image From Shackleton's British Antarctic Expedition, (1907-1908)

    Cleaned Up Image From Shackleton's British Antarctic Expedition, (1907-1908)

    glennmelenhorst Report

    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    more than a hundred years ago....and there are people nowadays calling that fake or staged. Imagine that

    #33

    Abbye Stockton Mid Liftting 135 Lbs In The 1940s, She Makes It Look So Easy For Her

    Abbye Stockton Mid Liftting 135 Lbs In The 1940s, She Makes It Look So Easy For Her

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #34

    Crew Members Of B-29 Superfortress “Enola Gay” On Parade, 1945

    Crew Members Of B-29 Superfortress “Enola Gay” On Parade, 1945

    zadraaa Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's 8:15 And that's the time that it's always been We got your message on the radio Conditions normal and you're coming home Enola Gay Is mother proud of little boy today? Ah-ha, this kiss you give It's never ever going to fade away: Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark.

