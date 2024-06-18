The speed at which the world is changing is astounding. No sooner is some state-of-the-art machinery or technology developed, there’s a new generation of advancements that can make it outdated. If you are using the iPhone 14, chances are kids might tell you it's an old model since the iPhone 15 is available on the market.

These rapid changes are happening in almost every discipline—engineering, science, medicine, and architecture, amongst others. But here’s the thing: while we must change with the times, it’s also important to preserve our history.