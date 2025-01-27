ADVERTISEMENT

The creator behind Cooper Lit Comics has a unique talent for telling stories that range from funny and lighthearted to deeply emotional and thought-provoking. What started as an idea to adapt a play into a graphic novel turned into a journey of making comics with depth and personality.

The artist shared that free writing helps keep their creative process playful, allowing them to move past the fear of the blank page and surprise themselves. By embracing mistakes and focusing on drawing with confidence, they’ve developed a style that evolves naturally and feels honest. They also value connecting with their readers, saying, “Encouragement is super helpful, but these interactions can also spark new ideas.”

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com | cooperlit.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic strip depicting three characters around a table with cookies; includes unexpected social commentary.

cooperlitcomics Report

    #2

    Comic strip with a spider, a human hand, and a glass, depicting an unexpected twist in a light-hearted style.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a couple with unexpected twists in their conversation about drinks.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #4

    Comic strip with a man discussing boogers' smell, ending with a Tinder question; humorous twist in unexpected comics.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #5

    Comic panel with a character contemplating chaos, history, and sleeping peacefully, illustrating unexpected twists.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #6

    Comic strip with silly twist: person plants something in front of crowd, receives unexpected booing.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing a person in a large truck discussing wheel size and status with a friend, featuring humorous twists.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #8

    Comic with characters discussing Alzheimer's, leading to an unexpected twist.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #9

    Comic with a bird and rabbit debating bird abilities; unexpected twist about an ostrich fan club.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #10

    Artist's comic strip with two characters debating Mark Twain's quote authenticity.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #11

    Comics with animals having a humorous conversation about food preferences.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #12

    Comic strip with people digging for oil, treasure, and diamonds, ending with a small flower growing unexpectedly.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #13

    Mouse in a silly comic with a mousetrap, cheese slice, and humorous speech bubble.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #14

    Comic strip by Cooper Lit featuring silly, sometimes serious scenarios with unexpected twists.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #15

    Comic panels with unexpected twists, featuring characters contemplating existential questions and life choices.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    As someone who has been suicidal off and on for decades, and who has made two serious attempts, I think about this sometimes. I do not have faith or belief, and sometimes wish that I could have it - for the comfort that it seems to bring to those who do have it. But I have held my father's hand as he died, the only one who stayed at his side that last night, and I learned that regret is worse than grief, worse than pain. I think, if I were to know my own end was coming (be it in seconds or months), I would just hope that I did not have any regrets.

    #16

    Comic strip with silly twists, featuring characters discussing unexpected events and a pile of goo as a candidate.

    cooperlitcomics Report

    #17

    Comic strip with unexpected twists, featuring characters interacting humorously and resolving a misunderstanding through dialogue.

    cooperlitcomics Report

