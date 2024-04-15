712views
Artist Creates Silly, Sometimes Serious Comics With Unexpected Twists (31 New Pics)
Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the artist behind "Cooper Lit Comics" bravely explores topics that range from funny and lighthearted to serious and sad. With an impressive following of 37K devoted fans, "Cooper Lit Comics" consistently delivers unique narratives that leave a lasting impact.
The artist previously shared that it all started when he wrote a play that he wanted to adapt into a graphic novel. However, before starting such ambitious plans, the artist began with a shorter medium, like comics. This explains why some of the cartoons span nine, twelve, or even more panels, giving them more depth and complexity.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | cooperlit.com | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
First you lose your balls, then you spend the rest of your life trying to catch balls. Oh, the irony! 😆
I worked at a petrol station and refused to release the fuel until the man stopped smoking his cigarette. He was wanting to fill a 5L plastic, petrol container. Man wasn't happy and said he'd go to the petrol station down the road. He headed back to his car in a rotten mood. He got in and threw the empty container, with some force, into the back seat. His wife was half turned round and the container bounced of the back and hit her in the face. I had a feeling that mans day had gone from bad to worse.
Fr though, imagine if this was what happened in acnl lol
This is so sad :( (For those of you who don't understand, she got s3xually ab_sed as a young girl and decided to say no to everything after this incident. (I think. I'm no smart-aleck who can crack the code on everything.))
Putting the "bored" into BP...to be fair, one or two are amusing, but only one or two.
Putting the "bored" into BP...to be fair, one or two are amusing, but only one or two.