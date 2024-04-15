ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the artist behind "Cooper Lit Comics" bravely explores topics that range from funny and lighthearted to serious and sad. With an impressive following of 37K devoted fans, "Cooper Lit Comics" consistently delivers unique narratives that leave a lasting impact.

The artist previously shared that it all started when he wrote a play that he wanted to adapt into a graphic novel. However, before starting such ambitious plans, the artist began with a shorter medium, like comics. This explains why some of the cartoons span nine, twelve, or even more panels, giving them more depth and complexity.

