ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as the artist behind "Cooper Lit Comics" bravely explores topics that range from funny and lighthearted to serious and sad. With an impressive following of 37K devoted fans, "Cooper Lit Comics" consistently delivers unique narratives that leave a lasting impact.

The artist previously shared that it all started when he wrote a play that he wanted to adapt into a graphic novel. However, before starting such ambitious plans, the artist began with a shorter medium, like comics. This explains why some of the cartoons span nine, twelve, or even more panels, giving them more depth and complexity.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | cooperlit.com | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First you lose your balls, then you spend the rest of your life trying to catch balls. Oh, the irony! 😆

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most people just overestimate how interesting others will find them to be, especially when recounted in great detail.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't EVER joke with a cop. They'll tell you that themselves. Don't do it.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rosemary2861 avatar
Phoenix🇬🇧
Phoenix🇬🇧
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked at a petrol station and refused to release the fuel until the man stopped smoking his cigarette. He was wanting to fill a 5L plastic, petrol container. Man wasn't happy and said he'd go to the petrol station down the road. He headed back to his car in a rotten mood. He got in and threw the empty container, with some force, into the back seat. His wife was half turned round and the container bounced of the back and hit her in the face. I had a feeling that mans day had gone from bad to worse.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
elliot_4 avatar
Elliot/Oliver (He/it)
Elliot/Oliver (He/it)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so sad :( (For those of you who don't understand, she got s3xually ab_sed as a young girl and decided to say no to everything after this incident. (I think. I'm no smart-aleck who can crack the code on everything.))

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Absurd Situations And Unexpected Endings: 27 New Comics By This Artist

cooperlitcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!