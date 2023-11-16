We reached out to the author of the series to ask some questions about his work. First, we were wondering if the artist could describe his creative routine. We found out: “Every day I do a little free writing to see what comes out. Usually nothing usable, but I try not to judge it so I can stay playful until the next idea emerges that excites me.”

The artist told us more: “Another thing I’ve started doing recently is an exercise I got from cartoonist Ryan Hudson. I use a random word generator to give me 6 words, and from those I pick 4 and draw quick, bad comic strips based on each word. Most of it is also unusable, but every once in a while something good happens. And until then, it’s good to force yourself to just knock out work quickly. It’s always a struggle for me to stay loose and light.”