At this point in time, anyone who’s ever used the internet has likely encountered memes; nowadays, they’re so widespread, it’s difficult not to. Covering nearly any and every topic there is, they provide a much-needed giggle in an often uneventful day or even work as social glue, allowing friends and family to keep in touch by exchanging humorous posts.

The popularity of memes is likely the main reason behind quite an impressive number of meme-based pages and social media accounts dedicated to such a form of artistic expression. Today we’re focusing on one of them, an Instagram account titled ‘Girls Think I’m Funny’, which has amassed more than 1.6 million followers with their amusing content. Scroll down to find some of their best memes on the list below and see if there’s something you can relate to or have a good laugh at.

Jeff White
1 hour ago

Probably like every High School student ever, I thought our Principal was an idiot. It was interesting attending a graduation event about 10 years later and having him confirm that, in fact, he was an idiot.

Noodle Doodle
27 minutes ago

I'm a minus 10 but please do talk to the stranger next to me so I can listen in..

Lauren S
40 minutes ago

I take slightly shorter vacations where I’ll travel for 4 of the days I’m off and then when I come home I’ll sleep that fifth day. I think that has really cut down on murderous urges when I return to work.

Sky Render
1 hour ago

Nothing like sitting on a weapons stockpile that could shame the US, yet restoring to tossing rocks at a boss enemy because you might never get those weapons back and maybe there's some sort of bonus for doing it the hard way. (Sadly there's a few games that DO reward stupidity like that.)

Lauren S
31 minutes ago

This. This is what we need to tell our children that adulting is like. It sums it up perfectly.

Lauren S
56 minutes ago

I might need it. You don’t know! Does anyone else still keep the box even after you get a new phone in a new box? I may have 3 iPhone boxes in my nightstand because I’m on my third in the last 11 or so years. The 6, 10, and 14 I think.

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
46 minutes ago

Speaking from experience: Parents, if your kid hates their therapist at 12 years old, for the love of god find a different therapist, before that therapist gives your kid a broken nose. Again, speaking from experience.

Lauren S
52 minutes ago

Absolutely not. First, comfy clothes. Next, feed the fish while announcing you’re feeding them because you’re an amazing human. Then, you can fully dissociate. Mister Rogers would never forget the fish.

Jeff White
55 minutes ago

Love it! Expecting 6 - 9 inches of snow tonight. Can't wait!

BrownTabby
1 hour ago

So you’re going to stand with the women who say going braless should be treated in a less stigmatising way?

Jeff White
54 minutes ago

Hasn't happened to me yet, but now I am looking forward to it happening.

Lauren S
54 minutes ago

Refrigerate them and heat them. Would they really spoil? Those McD burgers have got to have preservatives in them.

Bewarethere@gmail.com
32 minutes ago

I can't get my cat 2 leave me alone. She's up my a*s 24/7. But I luv just the same

Heather Evans
57 minutes ago

All the frickin time .. my counsellor called it self induced hyper vigilance

Heather Evans
55 minutes ago

Hahaha yes!!! Of course I am still traumatized from the one time I talked s**t about someone after I thought I'd hung up the phone .. I had not hung up the phone So ya, now I double check

Jeff White
1 hour ago

I'm there now. It only took 24 years of schooling and 34 years of working. No problem.

Lauren S
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m an adult that avoids adulting if possible, unless it involves my kid. Somehow that doesn’t feel like adulting even though you’re responsible for a tiny human’s life.

BrownTabby
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being *poor. Unless you’re saying that El*n M*sk is not an adult, which is an assertion that I can get behind.

Jeff White
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I AM going to remember that. Great idea (as long as you didn't prepay ...)

Kisa “Kizna” Kitsugi
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just getting us to selling our body part. Have you seen what kidney gets on the black market?

Lauren S
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um… where are you? You have to be watching me from somewhere in here because that is exactly what I’m doing right this minute!

Noodle Doodle
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to go back to sleep. Was wondering what "love soup" was and came to a not so wholesome conclusion.

Lauren S
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The three comments I see all within minutes of each other are all about loving cats instead. Lol. I think as long as there is some animal you adore you’re probably an okay human. Hedgehog? Awesome. Danger noodle? Slither on my man. Our feline overlords? *bows in respect* Our puppy puppers? 👍🏼 Holy cows? 😇

Lauren S
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cotton candy in the rain might be a great screen name.

SCamp
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooooooooooooo!!!!! Whaaaaaaatttttt???? 😳😨😳 What in Saturn’s rings is that about???

Jeff White
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. And if they are a guy, it's a 50% chance they are not even thinking of anything at all. Just sitting.

Annabel Wood
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

don't you hate those types of people? they're like "yeh the croissants in *PaRiS* taste wayyyyyy different" like bro literally stfu...like they act like they've lived there but nO!

Noodle Doodle
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live direct deposit to direct deposit of someone I feel comfortable asking to borrow money from. It's the way forward

Jeff White
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, even though I fully understand this comment is made in jest, I am still bothered by it.

