But how right are those mere mortals who quit their new jobs literally right off the bat? Well, everyone has their own motives and reasons - but, as it turns out, many employees leave on their first day at a new job. For how they did it and why - please read this selection of stories, made for you by Bored Panda .

In 2000, Bill Belichick resigned as head coach of the New York Jets, literally the day after his appointment, leaving a piece of paper right at his introductory press conference. Looking ahead, it's safe to say he did the right thing - after all, Tom Brady and six championship rings with the Patriots awaited him.

#1 In the mid 2000s, my wife applied for an office admin role. She was told to meet in a public location in the city centre for the "interview " A bit strange but she went.



She met the woman, she was led to the entrance of a WH Smith, where there was a pop up stall selling makeup and told "this is your stand. It's 100% commission based and you ought to nip to that McDonald's there for a wee as I'll be back to close the stand in 8 hours"



She walked straight past the McDonald's and came home...

#2 4 hours. I was looking for my first part time job. I walked into a restaurant asking for a job as a waiter. They said to come back tomorrow for a training shift.



There was no paper work. Never even asked for my id. I didn’t know how it was supposed to work. I worked for 3 hours taking orders and bringing out food after they went over some training.



I then went to ask how I’m going to be paid. They said there was no pay the first 3 months since it’s a training period. I went home and never came back.

#3 Under 5 minutes.



Applied for a supervisory position at a new company in the same field Id been working in for 5 years.



Got through the whole interview process, came in for the job offer. Signed it. The person who was going to be my boss and her boss were both middle of telling me how excited they were to have me.



Guy comes walking in, regional manager or something like that (Basically both the people I was talking to reported to him but like several levels higher) announces that hes decided that all supervisors should be internal promotions, so he doesn't want me to start as a supervisor but I can start in what was basically the same job I had, but at an offer of just over half of what I was making (he didn't know what I was currently making afaik), and then in 3 to 6 months hed consider promoting me to supervisor once I showed I could do the job.



So I told the guy basically "no thanks, changed my mind" picked up the job offer tore it in half and walked out to the other two employees yelling at this guy.



(I did get the impression those two really didn't know what that guy was going to do).

A few days ago, a thread appeared on AskReddit, when the topic starter, the user u/tallieeeeee6, decided to ask: "What's the quickest you've ever quit a job? Because they either lied to you about it or it's not what you signed up for? What was it?" Well, 4.3K upvotes and nearly 2K different comments piled up faster than some employees realize they're not getting along with their new employer... In our collection of stories, you'll find tales for every taste - from the sad to the funny and downright ridiculous. From outrageous behavior by employers or new colleagues to spectacular failures on the part of new hires. Basically, you just have to read these stories - so let's explore them together.

#4 My manager told me he would like to sleep with me and went into detail about how he imagined my body would react. I went and grabbed my purse and walked out.

#5 Right after training when I realized they were doing illegal stuff.

If you went over 40 hours they would split it between two different companies to avoid paying OT.

#6 Lasted a couple weeks. I quit because my boss liked to yell and scream at everyone. The last straw was I had to wait over 1/2 hour until he got to the office to open up (he was 15 minutes late). I was not on call that week so I went to sleep the night before around 10pm (about an hour past my bedtime). Evidently a server went down at a their data center around 3:30am (I didn't even know where it was I was so new). He started screaming at me as soon as he saw me for not responding to the email from a trouble-ticketing system I didn't even have access to nor did it send me notifications yet because he didn't add me to the list. He kept yelling at me for 20 minutes, I didn't say a word to him, just tried to ignore him. After 20 minutes, I turned my PC off, shook hands with one of my co-workers to say good-bye and just left without a word.

Experts are quite confident that the main reason employees leave is because of bad hiring decisions. According to this study, published on the Manila Recruitment blog, 80% of employee turnover worldwide is primarily due to this cause. According to the same statistics, 31% of respondents report resigning within the first six months of hiring, and around half of companies worldwide experience regular retention issues. At the same time, retention is indeed important - researchers note that it takes a new hire, on average, one to two years to match the productivity of an existing employee. Meanwhile, during these first two years, 10%-20% of the employee's salary actually goes to training.

#7 I negotiated for a pay rate when I started working they told me I would be earning a much lower pay rate but could get the originally negotiated rate if I exceeded all expectations by my first review, in six months, I quit on the spot, don't mess with my money.

#8 Arrive to work on the 4th day there, find out 3 people had called and quit that morning. boss tells me while basically chuckling "guess youre going to be extra busy today" i replied "no, you are" got up and left.

#9 Less than 10 minutes. While in grad school I was hired to work as a waitress on the dinner shift at a comedy club. Time worked perfectly with my class schedule. First shift I showed up in my new uniform and the new shoes I bought to match. The manager told me he changed my shift to lunch because no one started on the dinner shift. Had to work my way up.They called a few times asking for the uniform but I didn’t waste my time and gas going back.

At the same time, the speed of job-hopping is actually increasing from generation to generation. Just as the speed of life in general is accelerating. While it was perfectly normal for the "Silent Generation" to work their entire lives at one company, millennials, for example, according to Gallup data, are now much more open to trying their luck at a new place. Survey results show that 60% of millennials would be willing to change jobs if they received a more lucrative and interesting offer. This is not to mention Gen Z. Forbes reports that the average tenure for Gen Z employees during the first five years of their career is 1.1 years. By comparison, for millennials, this figure is 1.8 years - still way less than for Gen X (2.8) and Baby Boomers (2.9). At the same time, according to a Deloitte study, by 2030, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 74% of the global workforce. So job hopping can truly be considered a global trend nowadays.

#10 Olive Garden after a 4 hour training shift. The place was FILTHY and there were no food handling techniques in place. The kitchen was filthy, falling apart, and the cooks were filthy too - poor hygiene, dirty clothes. I made the decision not to come back after I saw a cook eating on the line with food splashing out of his mouth.



I got a job at a restaurant down the road and a few months later one of the Managers from the Olive Garden was hired. I told him it was disgusting and he agreed and it was the reason he left too.

#11 Walked off with a whole crew over safety one time on day one. Company wanted to dig out a utility trench in an old neighborhood in between houses and streets. In places it had to be better than 20 feet deep and there was nowhere that had more than maybe 30 or 40 feet of access, meaning I couldn't slope or bench it adequately. Mind, this is in California riverbed dirt, which is sand full of rock and caves in as fast as you can dig it out..



Asked about shoring and trench boxes and the boss said "It's fine, it won't be open that long." We spent about five minutes calmly explaining how far up his bottom his head was lodged, then walked off.

#12 Technically wasn't hired yet, but I walked out on an interview with Amazon because they wanted me to sign a document saying I wasn't going to quit within a certain time frame. My first thought was "What are you doing to your employees that enough of them are quitting so quickly that its become a problem?".

Employers are hardly blameless as well. Statistics clearly show that in recent years, the number of employees leaving due to rudeness and inappropriate behavior from higher-ups has only increased. "To our dismay, our study discovered a tendency on the part of managers to blame employees for the mistreatment they experience," the authors of a study on this topic in the Harvard Business Review sadly note. So it's not surprising that a significant portion of the stories you'll read today are like: "arrived, encountered inappropriate behavior, quit." Or perhaps the working conditions turned out to be completely different from what was expected during the hiring process. Anything can happen, and this, unfortunately, is no exception.

#13 Within the first 3 hours. People were clearly miserable there. The pay was bad and they announced mandatory overtime within the first hour of me being there. I looked at the hiring manager, laughed in his face when he told me it was "mandatory" and I'd be penalized if I didnt stay. See ya. My time is my own, even when I'm working for you.

#14 Half a day. Was orienting at a hospital and some administrator said something along the lines of what they expect from employees. It rubbed me the wrong way so I asked him if we could expect the same standards/loyalty/expectations in return. A manager very angrily told me that if I had asked her this in an interview that I wouldn’t have gotten the job. I packed my stuff, stood up and walked out.

#15 Not me, but I worked at this bar and a guy I knew started. He always wore a beanie hat. Like always. We’re all behind the bar showing him around on his first night and the owner walks in. He says, take off your hat. My buddy said “Oh, I can’t wear my hat here?” Boss was like “no.” My buddy shook his hand and said, “aw man sorry it didn’t work out” and walked out the door. Wasn’t even slightly mad. Baller move.

In any case, a complete alternative to work has never been invented in human history (the concept of a basic income is still mostly theoretical). So people will continue to take jobs, and they will inevitably quit. And there will be various stories about this, too. ADVERTISEMENT The main thing is not to be afraid to leave if you're not happy with something at your job. Always remember, after Bill Belichick resigned from the Jets, he won six rings. Perhaps the best for you is also yet to come. Do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

#16 20 minutes. Was through a temp agency. I was 19, drove another girl from the same agency to the job site.





Job was to quality check circuit boards. They sat two of us down in front of a box and said "check those". No training, no nothing. How do you check them? Check them for what? Dang if we knew. We looked at the box, looked at each other and got right outta there.

#17 Quit a cafe gig after three shifts once I realized tips were pooled and mostly went to the owner.

#18 I was lied to at an interview, 2006 I was twenty, desperate and broke. The job was advertised as a customer service representative, office based. Was relieved to have finally gotten a stable job, with a half decent salary. On the first day I was driven sixty miles from where I lived, to a large village. For the purpose of observing face to face customer relations. Two 'representatives' drove me and two other new starters there, not much conversation during the journey. When we arrived I was told to don a tabard, with a well respected charity name emblazoned on it. Turns out it was door to door canvassing, the two reps were salesman. They told us they were specifically targeting the eldery. They repeatedly lied, bullied and guilt tripped pensioners, into signing up. They told barefaced lies that us new starters, were from the charity as supervisors. They lied about working directly for the charity, when in fact they were on commission for a separate sales company. Felt sick to my stomach for the vulnerable people they just conned out of a fair bit of money.



There was no office based job, it was just canvassing, the two reps ended up bragging about how much money they made. After an hour I told them this wasn't for me, they replied they weren't leaving the village for another seven hours. I only had £2.60 in my pocket, bank account was in its overdraft, not much credit on my phone. I walked for hours in the direction of a bus route to my city. Managed to find a driver on a bus who agreed to take me all the way with the little money I had.

#19 3 hours. I’m Mexican. My last name, my family, etc. There was a family owned Mexican restaurant in town. They hired me over the phone. It’s also important to note that I am the color of fricking paper with blonde hair and bright green eyes. I do not look like my family at all. We don’t know what happened. So I pull up to my first day and I’m working the 3 hour shift they have me scheduled and being trained by the wife and her daughter. They started speaking Spanish to each other. I also speak Spanish, but they didn’t know that. They gave me a nickname. I said what? Wife tells me it’s a cute nickname like honey. She had no idea I knew she was calling me white easy woman.

#20 I applied for a party store I showed up for the interview and they told me to unload a truck for free. Called it a "working interview". I walked out.





Also Kirby vacuums. I was like 18 and walked out of the stupid little demo when I realized what was going on.

#21 15 minutes.



Phone soliciting for donations.



After the 4th call, I left.

#22 I quit a summer job as a teenager because it was a bunch of angry fat guys yelling at us all day while we moved furniture. No lunch, no breaks, only yelling.



Me and my friend joined up together, we left on the same day, the first day. I doubt any of them even noticed, the whole summer would've been like that in a warehouse with dudes yelling the entire time.

#23 30 minutes. Some pyramid scheme. Guy gave me his only copy of the scam, I took it and never gave it back.

#24 Right after college I got hired as a bartender. Showed up and they had me packing meat in bags and cleaning urinals. Never went back.

#25 Not me but a colleague. He and I were managers at a software company. He was looking for a more exciting opportunity. A bigger company offered him a director position, a team of 50 engineers and a very visible project. He was ecstatic.





We gave him a proper farewell and everything.



On Monday, over lunch, he called my boss and asked for his old job back. It took him 4 hours to realize that he was being setup as the fall guy. His boss had asked for updates 3 times already. :)



He came back and all was good.

#26 4 hours. Lied in their ad for hiring, asked them about it and said the ad said X amount, I pulled it up and they said oh must be a misprint. Was a significant amount to be misprinted too.

#27 I got hired as a dish washer at a local busy pizza place. I was 16 and just wanted a job. I started the same day that I applied. I was in the kitchen for 30 minutes before I was getting yelled at by one of the managers for not doing some work, but I was never told to do or knew what it was. I walked out like an hour into that shift. It was 5.15 an hour and hostile.

#28 I worked 5 days at a hotel, training to be front desk. The second day I worked, the manager said I was much to smart to just be a “front desk girl” and he had been thinking about adding a new position that would ensure the quality and temp of the breakfast bar, among a few other things, because currently nothing was being done. The hot lamps weren’t keeping food hot enough, the butter laid in room temp water, which was supposed to stay ice cubes.



I mostly worked in food service up to that point so I was horrified. But it also felt weird he was wanting this for me after day 2. But my god the butter, guys. So I went back.



Day 3 comes to a fairly uneventful close, nothing too bad.



Day 4 he takes me and another new hire out to lunch because we were out visiting local businesses and sights for brochures for the hotel. At lunch he insists on buying me a beer. I was 19 and also felt it was unprofessional, so I said no thanks. He orders a Yuengling draft and when it comes to the table he says “we aren’t leaving until you drink this.” Like scowling. Then he smiles and says “I’m just playing, it’s for me!”



I told my husband about everything and he said maybe it’s a cultural difference, maybe you can work the opposite shift as him, was I misunderstanding things. So I go back. Day 5/the last day, I go in to work and he asks me if I would like to get a pedicure. I said no because I was really confused at first and thought he misspoke. He said he would pay for it if he could watch me get my toes done. So I decided there I was done but I wanted to at least finish out the day (poor college student and newlywed).



I’m about to leave and I’m checking every thing I need to be able to do so. I had to go into the laundry room, I don’t even remember why. I walk in and the door closed and my back was to the door and I heard it open again. I turn around and it’s the manager and he grabbed me in a bear hug and said “See how nice this is?” It wasn’t fam. I squirmed and he finally let go and started speaking but I ran out of the room, ran behind the front desk and got my purse, and left.



I reported it to the “corporate office contact” but that ended up being the owner of the hotel… who was friends with the manager. So a whole lot of nothing happened. But anyway that’s the tale of my shortest job.



Sorry so long, I’m really bored 🫠.

#29 Last year when I was desperate for a job I was applying to pretty much anything and everything. Ended up getting an interview with a wood shop, it paid about $4 less than what I really needed but I figured a job was a job.



They told me in the interview that the whole entire shop was getting an upgrade, all new machines and everything and my job would eventually move from doing actual woodwork to just maintaining the machines that were supposed to do most of the work. All this was planned for the summer. Sounded like a good gig and (eventual) easy money, they liked me in the interview and pretty much made me an offer on the spot.



About 3 months in it was announced that instead of getting a whole new workshop we were getting... a fancy vending machine... for the break room.



Put in my two weeks soon after.

#30 Less than one day...

I had applied at Orkin only because I needed something asap and a friend that worked there got me an interview. I took a computerized test to see what the best fit would be within the company. The manager was very excited because guess I scored very high and qualified for any position they had. I took the job. At the time I had very long hair and the manager told me I would have to cut it off...I then asked if a woman with long hair came in and did the same as I did on the test..would she be forced to cut it? He replied that women had long hair and men have short hair and he wouldn't hire a woman anyway. I stood up..said thanks but no thanks and I quit.

#31 Im not gonna lie, gave it benefit of the doubt.



Did Elliott Management Group which is B2B sales for credit card processors.

Had to cold call over 100X people/businesses a day and then go door to door trying to schedule appointments for a demo with my “boss” since I was “in training”



The training was actually with a guy that was incredibly awesome. I probably did 8 days of this and then just left to do scheduled B2B that day went home and never once looked back.



I got about $110 of “training pay”

I was so dang broke then and that $110 was worth it at the time lmao.



F that place tho. It was awful.

#32 A month. I was working at a paid internship for a personal injury law firm while I was in law school. I was doing boring stuff like deposition summaries, medical record summaries, and the like. I was in my 3rd year and really wanted to get my hands dirty. I offered to one of the partners to write motions, "we don't do that here." Ok how about I call clients who haven't been contacted in over a year and just touch base, let them know we're working for them.

"We don't call clients. Forget those people."



"Those people" are the reason he drove a Bentley and lived in a 10,000 sq ft house and his kids were all in prestigious private schools.



I quit in the spot and discovered something about my own principles.

#33 Three hours. The home health company I was working for closed due to the loss of the owner. Another home health agency reached out and offered to take on our employees (and their patients...) They guaranteed they would have the same pay, benefits and would keep their tenure. First day I started I found out within three hours that had all been a lie. I left at lunch and never went back.

#34 Does during the interview or reading the offer letter count. If so I have walked during both of those.



After the job started my record is lunch time first day. Reason for that one was my manager was a jerk. The company monitored the hell out of the computer and if your mouse or keyboard stopped for even a minute they were wandering by. This was a dev job and they only provided 1 monitor. I was working on some code and I needed to look something up but did not want to switch windows so I looked it up on my phone. Manager comes by and starts yelling at me. 5 minutes later it was lunch and I just went home. Honestly this job payed the best but I had 5 other offers on the table.



Was just not worth it so I took another offer.

#35 Got hired to do IT, told it was breaking down and setting up IT systems for various companies. Fantastic, I know how to do that, the pay is good, I get to pick which contracts I take or don't.





First job was a 2 day one for a uni library that was like 2.5 hours away by train, had to be there early but they were putting me up in a hotel for a night and I got a travel bonus. Get there and for 2 days I was literally organising books on those rolling shelves libraries have by the dewey decimal system. Turned out it was the end of the move and we were just tidying up. Whatever, I got like $800 for that and it was pretty chill.





Next one I take is another uni, actually my first uni, setting up their new chemical engineering building. Get there and we're literally just moving lab equipment from the old building to the new, not even setting it up. Pretty stuff and I'm starting to ask questions, but I got paid for the full day even though we had finished by lunch.





Third and final was working at the Reserve Bank of Australia. Very secure building, have to be signed in, federal police there, I have to check my bag, can't take it up. Our boss that day was like an hour late so I'm already miffed. We all go upstairs and we first get a security briefing from a cop explaining no phones, we're not allowed to go anywhere without a police escort, makes sense. Then our boss steps up and explains what we're doing. Basically one team was moving their office up 2 floors and needed all of these crates of documents to come with them. We were to load them onto those flat movers trolleys with no handles, get in the lift with our cop, and unload upstairs. Repeat as necessary for *three days*. So we're about to start and I pull him aside.





Explain in no uncertain terms I was quitting on the spot, I was misled about the job and am severely overqualified for this, I have multiple high level IT certifications and that's what I signed up for. He tries to get me to stay, explains he's got those too, he just had to do the grunt work for a bit before getting to do the actual IT stuff. I just come back with even if I believed you, I don't want to work for a company that will so brazenly lie to and mislead people so they can scrounge up employees. I'm quitting.





Here's where it got awkward because we only had one cop. So boss man has to go off and find a second cop to escort me out. I'm standing there awkwardly for 10 minutes, he comes back and I get taken back downstairs, sign out, grab my bag and go.





The company was so incompetent they still paid me for the full three days.

#36 13 days.



After the COVID vaccine had become widely available, I was hired into a middle management role for a large, well-known entity that had developed some solutions for COVID testing as part of its business. The position was in-office. My boss was remote in another state.



My first week at the company was spent on some mandatory HR stuff and sitting in remote meetings with various team members and consultants.



My second week was spent out of state at a big company-wide event. I met my boss for the first time for about 20 minutes on the first day of this event. I saw them again for about five minutes at the end of the trip.



Monday of the following week, I show up to work and am kind of looking for things to do as I had not received any follow up from my boss, nor did I have any real direction on training. I spent a lot of time making calls, visiting desks, and sending emails asking for direction while reviewing product information.



At 3pm, I learned from a colleague that there was apparently a COVID outbreak amongst attendees of the event I had attended, including my boss (who never said anything to me about being out sick) and a bunch of other people with whom I’d had much longer interactions.



We had COVID tests available on-site, but they weren’t available to people with suspected infection, so I opted to leave to do an at-home test and work from home to isolate after exposure.



I finally got a call at 2pm the following day from my boss who seemed angry that I wasn’t in the office.



My COVID test was negative, so I came in on Wednesday and was greeted by HR, who was going to write me up. I put my badge on the table at that moment and walked out. I’m now blacklisted from working for the company or its subsidiaries.

#37 Applied for a job with the city. It was a small pay decrease. Then when I got to the interview, they said for the first 6 months itd be $5/hr less than what they stated. Ok, that's weird but not a deal breaker with the other benefits. I signed the letter saying I'd start in 2 weeks.





Then they said that it'd be another $3/hr less until I got my certifications renewed (even though mine were good for another 2 years).





At this point the pay for the job was like $12/hr less than stated. I told them that's shady and told them to go with someone else.

#38 It was a fireworks packaging and palletizing job, would've been for 8 hours or so starting at 5 AM. I accepted this temporary job to pay bills of course but I knew it was going to be rough.



In maybe 10 minutes of a meeting when I showed up with a dozen other stupid people, plus maybe 2 minutes explanation of how they wanted things done my job was to close, tape up, lift a 40 lb box at a time to stack on a pallet into a latticework of boxes up to 8 feet high and then run around the box tower with plastic wrap.



Important to note, I showed up to this job at 440 lbs. Being a fat kid and fat guy, I'd been told "you need to do more" where my family would criticize me often. I took the job because I needed money but a small part of me was trying to see if I could even do something like this. The answer was no.



Those dozen other people got placed in relatively easy positions on this line of work, they put the most out of shape guy in the most physically demanding position. That running around the pallet I mentioned? Yeah there was a forklift guy watching and waiting for me every second. A job that requires speed, some physical accuracy/nimble on the feet, and cooperation where nobody gave it.



So I walked out on the first break, maybe 7 or 8 AM. Walked out of the warehouse, into my car, and went home where I was so sore for the next couple of days that I shuffled around the house enough for my grandmother to tell me I belonged in a nursing home.



She was not very kind with her words, it didn't feel great to try to align with expectations set through criticism only to be criticized more.

#39 In 2008 or so I got hired to drive around and fill up those newspaper kiosks or whatever that you used to see around.



This job was painfully boring and my trainer was even worse. After about 3 hours I couldn't take anymore and I just bolted from the truck while he was inside somewhere. I had to hide out for a while in different spots to make sure he didn't find me (I did spot him driving around and looking), but eventually made it home.



Prior to that, my shortest job was as a vacuum salesman. I quit on the third day, only to be called by the sheriff later that day because a colleague accused me of stealing her hairbrush.

#40 Well, somewhere between 3 and 5 days. I decided after 3 days that I was going to quit, but it took me a couple days to talk my old employer into letting me return to my previous job. I worked for one division of a larger corporation. I left my division to work at headquarters. It didn't take long (only 3 days) to figure out that what they wanted me to do at headquarters was WAY out of my comfort zone ... waaaaay out. Anyway, I got my old job back and headquarters hired another guy from my department. He worked there for a couple years until he was fired for harassment of his administrative assistant (we all knew he was that kind of guy ... and eventually headquarters figured it out too). I went back and enjoyed a long and happy career until I retired from my original job.

#41 I did sales in a niche market and was really good at it, i had a client who worked in a similar field and kept trying to get me to come work for him part time. I eventually told him i would give it a try. There was an expo coming up that he a booth in and asked if i wanted to work that with him. I ended up selling 3 units at the festival the first daywhich was about 20k in sales. I should have got a big commision of these. Because i wasnt as familiar with the specific products, i had asked the boss a few questions on specs. At the end of the day i was asking questions about the commisions he told me i didnt earn any, they were his sales because he answered the questions. I told him to go get lost, dont ever come in my store again and i sought out the people i made the sales to so i could let then know to not to trust the guy.

#42 I (27M) have spent the past five and a half years working in general landscaping. Spreading mulch in the spring, leaf cleanups in the fall, that kind of thing. During the summer, I typically shape pruned shrubs, but I occasionally had the chance to dabble in small tree pruning jobs and really enjoyed learning about them. So in October of this year, I applied at a company that specializes in tree pruning and removals. I figured I'd spend the whole winter just dragging limbs to the chipper, but it's a chance to watch actual arborists climb much bigger trees than I'd ever work in and ask some questions over lunch. My hope was that if they like me, maybe they start teaching me to climb trees next spring.



By the end of my second day, I was seeing major yellow flags, and a month later, they were all confirmed red. Pretty much everyone smokes cigarettes in the trucks, and I was getting sick of all the second hand smoke I was breathing. A lot of the guys don't wear the industry standard PPE while operating chainsaws. That's not a risk to my personal safety, but working in the most deadly industry for which OSHA keeps statistics on, I don't want to surround myself and learn from people who don't take those dangers seriously. And it turns out that this company's main shrub pruning guy left this past summer. So now his right hand man is the guy for shrubs, and I feel like they hired me on to be his number two. If I wanted to keep pruning shrubs for another half decade, I'd've stayed at my previous employer. I came here wanting to learn trees, I thought I made that clear through the hiring process. But the hiring manager misled me, and so when I leave for a company that actually wants to teach me to climb, she's going to realize she wasted both of our time.



I sent out an application a few weeks ago, the company seemed interested in my resume and I think their culture is a much better fit for me, but it's just not a good time to be job hopping in my very seasonal industry. I think I'm going to stick it out here through the winter and then start sending out a bunch of applications to various companies in the spring.