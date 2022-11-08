Kids are naturally extremely curious, and kudos to you if you’ve kept this trait well into your adult years! And well, if you’ve lost it somewhere along the way, you can always re-learn it by talking to a kid or two. This tactic works especially well if you ask them a few interesting questions and take their answers as seriously as you can. We know that’s not always easy, but the kids’ imagination and unique answers to these questions are bound to spark your own creative thinking and, in turn, curiosity. So, if you’re planning to question a little one, this article might be a good place to start, as it is a comprehensive collection of questions for kids. Now, where to find a friendly child..? 

So, these fun questions aren’t about the stuff they are supposed to know from school or their parents, but rather ones that prompt them to think creatively and give genuine answers. Which, naturally, makes them invaluable in getting to know the kid you’re talking with! And if you’re in a situation where a kid is usually the one who’s asking you all sorts of silly questions, you might catch them off guard by asking one of these yourself. Touche, kid! In fact, playing a little game with these kids’ questions might even turn into a fun evening of getting to know each other. Or, at the very least, entertain the little one for some fifteen minutes. 

Whatever your intentions are - curiosity, entertainment, or a bit of silliness - you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to read these funny questions and have them at the ready if need be. Once you are done reading these fun questions for kids, give your vote for the ones you found to be the most entertaining. Then, share this article with anyone you think would find them helpful!

#1

If You Could Invent Something, What Would It Be?

#2

If You Could Visit One Planet In The Universe, Which One Would It Be?

#3

Would You Rather Be A Painter Or A Sculptor?

#4

If Your Stuffed Animals Could Talk, What Would They Say?

#5

How Would You Design A Treehouse?

#6

If You Lived In A Cave, What Would Be Inside It?

#7

If You Could Make A New Animal, What Would It Be?

#8

If You Could Be Someone Else For A Day, Who Would You Be?

#9

How Would You Describe A Perfect Day?

#10

What Is The Best Smell?

#11

Would You Rather Be A Superhero Or A Wizard?

#12

Would You Rather Be As Small As An Ant Or As Tall As A Giant?

#13

What Makes You Feel Like Dancing?

#14

If You Were A Book, What Would Your Title Be?

#15

What Does A Fox Say?

#16

What Superhero Powers Would You Want To Have?

#17

What’s Your Biggest Fear?

#18

If You Were A Photographer For A Day, What Would You Take Pictures Of?

#19

If You Could Ask A Wild Animal Any Question, What Would You Ask?

#20

Where Would You Like To Travel And Why?

#21

Would You Rather Swim With A Shark Or A Crocodile?

#22

What Smell Brings Back A Memory For You?

#23

What Is Something You Are Not Allowed To Do, That You Wish You Could Do?

#24

Imagine You Were Allowed To Make The Biggest Mess Ever, How Would You Make It?

#25

If You Found A Message In A Bottle At The Beach, What Do You Think It Would Say?

#26

What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?

#27

What Is Something You Like To Do When You're Bored?

#28

What Is Your Favorite Kind Of Technology?

#29

Do You Like Comics Or Cartoons?

#30

If You Could Only Celebrate One Holiday For The Next Ten Years, What Would It Be?

#31

If You Could Go Back In Time, Where Would You Travel To?

#32

If You Could Become Any Cartoon Character For One Day, Who Would You Be?

#33

What’s The Funniest Sound You’ve Ever Heard?

#34

If You Could Learn Any Language, What Would It Be?

#35

If You Wrote A Book, What Would It Be About?

#36

What Do You Think Is The Most Difficult Job In The World?

#37

If You Were As Small As An Ant, How Would You Describe Our House?

#38

What Is Your Favorite Word?

#39

If You Could Fly, Where Would You Fly To?

#40

What Is Your Favorite Season? Why?

#41

Imagine You Traded Places With Our Pet. What Would The Best Part And Worst Part Of Your Day?

#42

Which Sense Is Your Favorite, Seeing, Hearing, Tasting, Smelling, Or Feeling?

#43

What Is Your Favorite Joke?

#44

What Does Your Dream House Look Like?

#45

What Is One Thing That Makes You Unique?

#46

If You Could Go To A Theme Park By Yourself, What Is The First Thing You Would Do?

#47

If You Could Eat Anything You Wanted, But You Had To Eat At Least One Worm A Day, Would You?

#48

Do You Think It Would Be Better To Have Wings Or A Tail?

#49

If You Could Be Invisible For One Day Only, What Would You Do?

#50

If You Could Rename Fruits, What Would You Call Them?

#51

What’s The Best Combination Of Weird Foods You Have Ever Tried, And What Were They?

#52

Would You Rather Be A Good Singer Or An Amazing Guitar Player?

#53

Can You Describe Colors Without Mentioning Their Names?

#54

What Animal Would Make A Great Driver?

#55

If You Drew Everything That Came Into Your Head, What Would You Be Drawing Right Now?

#56

How Do You Show People You Care?

#57

What Makes Someone Smart?

#58

If You Opened A Store, What Would You Sell?

#59

What’s Your Favorite Thing About School?

#60

If You Designed Clothes, What Would They Look Like?

#61

If You Wanted To Make Everyone On The Planet Smile, How Would You Do It?

#62

What Makes Your Friends So Awesome?

#63

What Are Three Things You Want To Do This Summer?

#64

If You Joined The Circus, What Would Your Circus Act Be?

#65

What Is Your Favorite Dessert?

#66

If You Could Be Any Age For The Rest Of Your Life, What Age Would You Be?

#67

If You Could Only Eat Food That Is The Same Color For The Rest Of Your Life, What Color Would You Choose?

#68

What Has Been Your Worst Nightmare?

#69

What Do You Think Is The Meaning Of Life?

#70

When Was The Last Time You Laughed Really Hard And What Was It About?

#71

If Your Toys Were Like Toy Story And Could Talk And Play When You Aren’t Around, What Do You Think They Would Do?

#72

If You Could Make A Law, What Would It Be?

#73

Which Musical Instrument Would You Want To Play?

#74

What Is Your Favorite Bug?

#75

If You Love Someone, What Are The Ways You Can Show It?

#76

If You Were The President, What Rules Would You Put Into Place?

#77

Would You Live On The Moon?

#78

Do You Have A Favorite Dinner?

#79

What Is Your Favorite Place In Our House?

#80

What Is Something Your Mom Or Dad Always Say To You?

#81

Would You Rather To Eat All Day Or Sleep All Day?

#82

Do You Like Riding A Bike Or Rollerblading?

#83

What’s The Grossest Thing You Have Ever Seen?

#84

What’s The Worst Name You’ve Ever Heard Someone Call Their Dog?

#85

Would You Rather Not Shower Ever Again, But You’d Have To Wear Wet Clothes, Or Shower Every Day?

#86

How Old Do You Think Mommy/Daddy Is?

#87

If You Had A Parrot, What Would You Teach It To Say?

#88

If You Could Meet Any Historical Person, Who Would That Be?

