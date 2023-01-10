'Product Manager Problems' is a popular Instagram account that highlights the struggles and challenges faced by these tech industry specialists. The account, which has over 14,000 followers, does that through humorous memes, combining pop culture and everyday responsibilities, such as meeting unrealistic deadlines and sitting through exhausting staff meetings. In addition to providing entertainment, the account also serves as a window into the profession and offers a deeper understanding of the field even if you aren't a product manager yourself. So continue scrolling and take a look at how these folks handle difficult team members and find ways to convey their ideas to stakeholders. (Spoiler alert: it ain't always pretty.)

More info: Instagram