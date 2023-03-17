“Premium Dad Jokes”: 125 Of The Best And The Funniest Dad Jokes
'Premium Dad Jokes' is a Facebook page dedicated to the art of cheesy, pun-filled humor. With 735,000 followers, it regularly delivers concentrated doses of cringe that make you groan, but at the same time, the page's lightheartedness can also put a smile on your face. A perfect combo to get into the mood for the upcoming weekend. Some people might dismiss dad jokes as uncool or outdated, but their enduring popularity suggests that there is something endearing about them. So continue scrolling and let's see if you can find it!
This post may include affiliate links.
Just Wanted To Air It Out
No Pain, No Gain
"Just To Make Sure It's There"
Ouch!
Lol
Truth
Ouch
Hotdigity Dog!
The Worthy Will Know...this Is A Horse
Indeed
Yesss
Truth
We Know What That Means
It's True
Those Kids Will Now Have To Watch The Die Hard Series Of Great Christmas Movies
Swearbirds! We Don't Know This Charity...but I'm Sure They Have At Least 1 Swearbird!
Perfect
Seat's Taken!
Great Idea
Awkward
Truth
Awkward
For Real
Yuck
Dually Noted!
Amen
And Weigh The Same As A Duck!
Right... I Meant To Do That
Lol
C'mon, People!
Truth
They might just mean it doesn't contain animal products like milk though (which is used in mashed potatoes where i come from)
Haha
Yeah It Does!
Yess
So Helpful
But For Real
Boots With The Fur
Nice!
This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard!
Logical
*boop*
Lol
Then Later Find Out It Wasn't The Bolt You Needed To Loosen
Could Be Cookies. Could Be Sewing Supplies
When The City Tries To Save Money And Orders From Wish
Lucky
No More Going To The Dispensary Before Labeling Spices
Captchas Really Are Getting Hard
I Laughed Way Too Loud!
This Is Me
Perfect. No Notes
Looks like he got stabbed in the neck while taking a dump
And Maybe Get A Ride Back To The Station!
They Can Really Spread Out
Lol
Lol
Great Idea!
Hahahaha
Genius!
Nailed It!
I’d Pay Good Money To Watch Two Rival Dads Square Off In The Mowing And BBQ Olympics
Haha
Well... Not Anymore. Thanks Dawn!
He Knew
I feel like there's another issue if you can't survive two days without alcohol