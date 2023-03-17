'Premium Dad Jokes' is a Facebook page dedicated to the art of cheesy, pun-filled humor. With 735,000 followers, it regularly delivers concentrated doses of cringe that make you groan, but at the same time, the page's lightheartedness can also put a smile on your face. A perfect combo to get into the mood for the upcoming weekend. Some people might dismiss dad jokes as uncool or outdated, but their enduring popularity suggests that there is something endearing about them. So continue scrolling and let's see if you can find it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Wanted To Air It Out

Just Wanted To Air It Out

Premium Dad Jokes Report

14points
POST
#2

No Pain, No Gain

No Pain, No Gain

Premium Dad Jokes Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

"Just To Make Sure It's There"

"Just To Make Sure It's There"

Premium Dad Jokes Report

14points
POST
#4

Ouch!

Ouch!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

14points
POST
RAM31280
RAM31280
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His wife made these dad jokes? That's a faux pas.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

13points
POST
#6

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

12points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is what happened with Supergirl, you all remember that news story?

0
0points
reply
#7

Truth

Truth

Premium Dad Jokes Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#8

Ouch

Ouch

Premium Dad Jokes Report

12points
POST
#9

Hotdigity Dog!

Hotdigity Dog!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

11points
POST
#10

Makes Sense

Makes Sense

Premium Dad Jokes Report

11points
POST
#11

The Worthy Will Know...this Is A Horse

The Worthy Will Know...this Is A Horse

Premium Dad Jokes Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

SOLDIER #1: Where'd you get the coconut? ARTHUR: We found them. SOLDIER #1: Found them? In Mercea? The coconut's tropical!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Indeed

Indeed

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
#13

Yesss

Yesss

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep these type of eateries pop up, fail and shut down sooooo regularly

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Truth

Truth

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
#15

We Know What That Means

We Know What That Means

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

It's True

It's True

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
#17

Those Kids Will Now Have To Watch The Die Hard Series Of Great Christmas Movies

Those Kids Will Now Have To Watch The Die Hard Series Of Great Christmas Movies

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Swearbirds! We Don't Know This Charity...but I'm Sure They Have At Least 1 Swearbird!

Swearbirds! We Don't Know This Charity...but I'm Sure They Have At Least 1 Swearbird!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

10points
POST
#19

Perfect

Perfect

Premium Dad Jokes Report

9points
POST
#20

Seat's Taken!

Seat's Taken!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

9points
POST
#21

Great Idea

Great Idea

Premium Dad Jokes Report

9points
POST
#22

Awkward

Awkward

Premium Dad Jokes Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Truth

Truth

Premium Dad Jokes Report

9points
POST
#24

Awkward

Awkward

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#25

For Real

For Real

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#26

Yuck

Yuck

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#27

Dually Noted!

Dually Noted!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#28

Amen

Amen

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#29

And Weigh The Same As A Duck!

And Weigh The Same As A Duck!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
hi
hi
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love that movie lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Right... I Meant To Do That

Right... I Meant To Do That

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#31

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can Headless Roach please confirm?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

C'mon, People!

C'mon, People!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#33

Truth

Truth

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They might just mean it doesn't contain animal products like milk though (which is used in mashed potatoes where i come from)

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Haha

Haha

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
magix (they/them)
magix (they/them)
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AINT NOTHIN BUT A HEARTBREAK

0
0points
reply
#35

Yeah It Does!

Yeah It Does!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

8points
POST
#36

Yess

Yess

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#37

So Helpful

So Helpful

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#38

But For Real

But For Real

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#39

Boots With The Fur

Boots With The Fur

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#40

Nice!

Nice!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#41

This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard!

This Made Me Laugh Way Too Hard!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#42

Polka Hole

Polka Hole

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was this posted by Weird Al?

1
1point
reply
#43

Omg

Omg

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#44

Logical

Logical

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

*boop*

*boop*

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scary shark, do do, do do do do, Scary shark, do do, do do do do, Scary shark, do do, do do do do, Scary shark.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kevin Bacon is converting to Judaism and now needs a new surname.

1
1point
reply
#47

Then Later Find Out It Wasn't The Bolt You Needed To Loosen

Then Later Find Out It Wasn't The Bolt You Needed To Loosen

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#48

Could Be Cookies. Could Be Sewing Supplies

Could Be Cookies. Could Be Sewing Supplies

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#49

When The City Tries To Save Money And Orders From Wish

When The City Tries To Save Money And Orders From Wish

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#50

Lucky

Lucky

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#51

No More Going To The Dispensary Before Labeling Spices

No More Going To The Dispensary Before Labeling Spices

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#52

Captchas Really Are Getting Hard

Captchas Really Are Getting Hard

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well damn Jackie I can't control the weather? Is that right?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#53

I Laughed Way Too Loud!

I Laughed Way Too Loud!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#54

This Is Me

This Is Me

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
#55

Perfect. No Notes

Perfect. No Notes

Premium Dad Jokes Report

7points
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he got stabbed in the neck while taking a dump

1
1point
reply
#56

And Maybe Get A Ride Back To The Station!

And Maybe Get A Ride Back To The Station!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#57

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for Napoleon Dynamite. Vote for Pedro!

1
1point
reply
#58

They Can Really Spread Out

They Can Really Spread Out

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#59

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#60

Lol

Lol

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#61

Great Idea!

Great Idea!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#62

Hahahaha

Hahahaha

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever wears these needs to put googly eyes on their buttocks.

2
2points
reply
#63

Genius!

Genius!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#64

Nailed It!

Nailed It!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

I’d Pay Good Money To Watch Two Rival Dads Square Off In The Mowing And BBQ Olympics

I’d Pay Good Money To Watch Two Rival Dads Square Off In The Mowing And BBQ Olympics

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#66

Haha

Haha

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#67

Well... Not Anymore. Thanks Dawn!

Well... Not Anymore. Thanks Dawn!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#68

He Knew

He Knew

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like there's another issue if you can't survive two days without alcohol

0
0points
reply
#69

Where Are The Fact Checkers When You Need Them. Misinformation!

Where Are The Fact Checkers When You Need Them. Misinformation!

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
Stefan Schulte
Stefan Schulte
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the brake and the clutch...

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#70

Mocktopus

Mocktopus

Premium Dad Jokes Report

6points
POST
#71

Igloo

Igloo