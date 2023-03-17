'Premium Dad Jokes' is a Facebook page dedicated to the art of cheesy, pun-filled humor. With 735,000 followers, it regularly delivers concentrated doses of cringe that make you groan, but at the same time, the page's lightheartedness can also put a smile on your face. A perfect combo to get into the mood for the upcoming weekend. Some people might dismiss dad jokes as uncool or outdated, but their enduring popularity suggests that there is something endearing about them. So continue scrolling and let's see if you can find it!