58 Cringey Posts That Show What Happens When People Celebrate Just A Little Too Early (New Pics) Interview
Please, for the love of God, don’t count your chickens before they hatch. Please, please, PLEASE! …oh, well, see, now you’ve done it—you counted ‘em. We hope you’re proud.
You may or may not believe in things like Fate and Karma, but you can’t deny that the Universe has a sly sense of humor. It likes irony. And it loves bringing arrogant people down a peg or two, as well as proving folks wrong just for the heck of it. Usually, in an overly-dramatic fashion.
The r/Prematurecelebration online community documents epic examples of people celebrating things prematurely, only to fail or be wrong. In a very public manner, no less. Scroll down for the most embarrassing cases and remember to upvote the posts that you enjoyed, dear Pandas. Bored Panda also got in touch with the friendly moderator team running the whole online community. They were kind enough to answer our questions.
Prematurely Celebrating A Legend’s Anniversary Of Passing
Ye🌏
Kanye should be put in a mental hospital. He’s so horrible!
Celebrating That Natural Immunity Just A Bit Too Soon
Bored Panda got in touch with the team of redditors that runs r/Prematurecelebration with a few follow-up questions for them. One of the moderators was happy to answer them.
We were curious as to what has changed since our last article about the online community.
"We have been working towards being more receptive and open-minded about the definition of premature celebration, as to be less bogged down by obvious examples of the genre," they told us.
This Whole Operation Is Noting But Premature Celebration
Russian State News Accidentally Publishes Article Saying Russia Has Defeated Ukraine And Restored Its 'Historical Borders'
I can’t believe it’s going to be a year since the attacks started. So heartbreaking 💔
The Newspapers Were Hoping
"We spend a few hours every week debating these posts and working on the definition of the words, shaping the future of the sub," they shared a bit about the work that they and their other moderator colleagues do.
Bored Panda was interested to get the r/Prematurecelebration team's opinion as to why so many people find it hard to admit that they've made a mistake. According to the, the widespread use of the internet and especially social media has a lot to do with it.
"This era of online presence allows people to pull in and out," they explained.
Possibly The Biggest Premature Celebration Of All Time?
We Are Going To Win …. Never Mind, Damm Youngsters
Greatest Tweet Of All Time
"A lot of people manipulate this to walk away from their mistakes," the mod pointed out that on the internet, it's quite easy to avoid taking responsibility for one's actions.
Finally, we wanted to get their take on the right balance to have between confidence and humility. However, they quipped that "being too humble makes for bad premature celebration!"
In short, if everyone was well-balanced and mature, the subreddit wouldn't need to exist.
So Much For Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister
Commitment
A "Victorious" Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain Returns From Germany And Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938
"Hey guys, remember that stuff I was saying about peace...."
The r/Prematurecelebration subreddit is a fantastic corner of the internet that shames anyone who’s arrogant enough to fly too close to the sun, only to have their wax wings melt.
The online community was created to document all those intensely embarrassing moments when people celebrate something (“usually in sports”) before actually accomplishing it. The result? They end up failing in the process. The irony is immeasurable but incredibly entertaining.
Elon Welcoming Kanye Back To Twitter
Next time either one of them goes to the beach I will grab them and hold them hostage in my underwater Squid Kingdom
People Magazine Prematurely Celebrates Betty White's 100th Birthday
Chechen Mercenaries Release An "I'm Coming For You Ukraine!" Video. Less Than An Hour After It Was Posted (On The Sub), The Column Was Wiped Out And The General Killed
Created all the way back in mid-June of 2013, the ‘Premature Celebration’ sub has since grown to house nearly 710k members. The last time that Bored Panda wrote about the subreddit, it had 525k members.
Clearly, the subreddit’s mix of schadenfreude and forced humility appeals to a lot of people. (And, really, we’d be lying if we said that it isn’t satisfying to see someone be wrong on a massive, massive scale.)
Tattoo Soon
Does This Fit?
Haaaaa I grew up there. Singapore doesn't give a F where you're from if you break the rules.
Members of the sub have to abide by a few rules. One of the main ones is to keep the content focused on premature celebrations. That is the point of the entire community after all. So you’ve got to show some sort of evidence that the person in question has been celebrating before it was appropriate to do so.
What’s more, redditors ought to avoid reposting the “top 50 of all time or the current hot 25.” In other words, try to keep the content fresh! Do a bit of research on what’s already been posted, don’t just share random screenshots and photos randomly. And, of course, be a kind and decent person: “No namecalling, direct personal attacks, or bigotry.”
A Bit Late, But Here A Nice Collage
Why Worry, We're On An Unsinkable Ship
Why would you make this claim in the first place? Just seems like a bad idea.
Hallelujah
Previously, a colleague of mine got in touch with the team running the entire r/Prematurecelebration subreddit. Moderator u/N8theGr8 had explained to Bored Panda that the community had no moderators at one point, so there was a transfer of power to the current redditors.
According to the mod, the sub is focused on “kind of a niche topic”, so that might impact how busy it is. “But we have half a million subscribers and it stays relatively active,” they said back in February 2021.
Redditor u/N8theGr8 noted that the entire point of the sub revolved the idea of people “ celebrating some kind of win or victory before you really should.”
They gave a couple of examples: “Like a guy who runs a race and then slows down right at the end to do a victory jump and throw his arms in the air, only to be passed by the 2nd-place guy who then wins the race. Or the 'Dewey Defeats Truman' newspaper held up by President Truman.”
Taking A Gamble Here
Cyclist At The Tour De France Fails To See Actual Winner Finishing 8 Seconds Before Him
I think he still deserves to be happy and celebrate though! This is an understatement, but the Tour de France is hard
Close But No Cigar
Judging others feels good. You really can’t deny it. And it’s actually a part of what makes us human. During a previous interview, Bored Panda had reached out to psychologist and wellbeing consultant Lee Chambers.
"Judging others is something that we as humans do, both consciously and automatically, and there are a number of reasons why we do it. Comically, we are often told as children not to judge others and have stories shared about how judging others can mean we upset them or lose opportunities to see what really lies behind our perception," he told us earlier.
Me, Today. Could Go In Sadcringe Too :(
Tattoo Of England Coach
A Confident Scam Artist
"Sometimes, we judge others to feel superior ourselves, finding faults in others, highlighting them, and feeling better about ourselves in the process. Sometimes, we use it to work out where we fit in, recognizing how we want to be, where our aspirations lie, and how we don't want to become," the psychologist explained to Bored Panda before.
"Sometimes, it's in response to our own flaws, and we attack others for what we don't like or don't see into ourselves. And on other occasions, it's to fit into a wider group who judge something or someone, and we conform and perform with the same judgment,” the psychologist said.
Context: His Team Won Their Local National League For The Last Time In 1979, This Goal Would've Made Them Champions...he Just Should've Openned His Eyes
The World Cup Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving For Premature Celebrations
Dutch Rider Celebrating Olympic Gold Without Knowing Someone Else Beat Her To The Line From The Group Ahead
Used mindfully, however, being judgmental actually does have some benefits.
“It can help us to set goals, find alignment with our values, it can help us to build the self-awareness of others and it can boost our self-esteem," Lee told us earlier. "Add to that it can also help us to make positive social choices, and it's understanding how and why we judge that gives us the ability to use it for our benefits instead of escaping our flaws or pulling others down."
Do you have any tales about premature celebration, dear Pandas? Have you ever been knocked down a peg the moment you thought you were victorious? Which of these posts made you laugh the most? Do you enjoy judging others when they’re acting way too arrogant? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Don’t Doubt The Underdogs
There is a fine line between confidence and cockiness. This guy is definitely on the cocky side!
A Semi-Pro Road Race Recently. Remember: Celebrate After The Line
Kwasi Kwarteng (UK's Chancellor) 13th Oct 12:24 - "I'm Not Going Anywhere", 14th Oct 12:25 - Fired
Chucky Chuck…
Whoops
Gosh, why do people even get this stuff tattooed in the first place? Like, 40 years later: “Ah yes my grandchildren, this one is when I tattooed a losing team on my arm haha” Dumbass
Spacex Starship Sn10 Successfully Lands, Then Explodes A Few Minutes Later
Valentine's Day
A Premature Celebration In Premature Celebration
84 Days Before India Posted Highest Single-Day Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Pm Modi Celebrated 'Triumph' Over Covid-19
Sounds like a specific "Mission Accomplished" celebration...
The Cleveland Guardians With A $66 Million Payroll Just Won The Division Over The White Sox With Their $197 Million Payroll. This Tweet At The Beginning Of The Season Didn't Age Well!
2007 Forbes Nokia Cover
Nokia ceo was literally laughing when asked if they should fear Iphone.
Woman Who Bragged She Wouldn't Go To Jail Becomes 10th Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter To Get Prison
Guilty
For those who don’t know him, he is Josh Duggar (aka Pedo). He m*lested 4of his sisters when he was ~14. The youngest sister was 2. Last year, he was found guilty of possession of CSAM. This year, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison.
Funny thing is she posted this like a month before his arrest.
Time Magazine Cover, December 2001
Saw This One Coming
It Was Not, In Fact, Ball Game
Algerian Football Fans Celebrating Their Team Qualifying For The 2022 World Cup... Until Cameroon Scores A Last Second Goal, Eliminating Algeria
After This Was Posted Lsu Outscored Ole Miss 42 - 3 And Won By 25 Points
Chelsea Won The Match A Couple Of Minutes Later
Four Years Ago, This Bettor Put This On His Snapchat Story
Happy Opening Day
You Don’t Let Tom Brady Have The Ball Back With Time On The Clock
Xbox’s Ad For The Game Blinx: The Time Sweeper
Not Even Two Hours Later
Only a few countries can say they handled the pandemic better than New Zealand though !! By most metrics, the New Zealand Covid-19 response has been one of the most successful in the world. https://www.theguardian.com/world/commentisfree/2022/apr/05/new-zealands-covid-strategy-was-one-of-the-worlds-most-successful-what-can-it-learn-from-it