Please, for the love of God, don’t count your chickens before they hatch. Please, please, PLEASE! …oh, well, see, now you’ve done it—you counted ‘em. We hope you’re proud.

You may or may not believe in things like Fate and Karma, but you can’t deny that the Universe has a sly sense of humor. It likes irony. And it loves bringing arrogant people down a peg or two, as well as proving folks wrong just for the heck of it. Usually, in an overly-dramatic fashion.

The r/Prematurecelebration online community documents epic examples of people celebrating things prematurely, only to fail or be wrong. In a very public manner, no less. Scroll down for the most embarrassing cases and remember to upvote the posts that you enjoyed, dear Pandas. Bored Panda also got in touch with the friendly moderator team running the whole online community. They were kind enough to answer our questions.

#1

Prematurely Celebrating A Legend’s Anniversary Of Passing

Prematurely Celebrating A Legend’s Anniversary Of Passing

hamiltonscale Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is... he.. a zombie??? 😲😲

#2

Ye🌏

Ye🌏

tanzmeister Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kanye should be put in a mental hospital. He’s so horrible!

#3

Celebrating That Natural Immunity Just A Bit Too Soon

Celebrating That Natural Immunity Just A Bit Too Soon

reddit.com Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes there's a price for being stupid.

Bored Panda got in touch with the team of redditors that runs r/Prematurecelebration with a few follow-up questions for them. One of the moderators was happy to answer them.

We were curious as to what has changed since our last article about the online community.

"We have been working towards being more receptive and open-minded about the definition of premature celebration, as to be less bogged down by obvious examples of the genre," they told us.
#4

This Whole Operation Is Noting But Premature Celebration

This Whole Operation Is Noting But Premature Celebration

Potatochak Report

#5

Russian State News Accidentally Publishes Article Saying Russia Has Defeated Ukraine And Restored Its 'Historical Borders'

Russian State News Accidentally Publishes Article Saying Russia Has Defeated Ukraine And Restored Its 'Historical Borders'

boxofrain Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t believe it’s going to be a year since the attacks started. So heartbreaking 💔

#6

The Newspapers Were Hoping

The Newspapers Were Hoping

iamatworkiswear Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have heard of this internet. It seems quite useful. Where can I buy one?

"We spend a few hours every week debating these posts and working on the definition of the words, shaping the future of the sub," they shared a bit about the work that they and their other moderator colleagues do.

Bored Panda was interested to get the r/Prematurecelebration team's opinion as to why so many people find it hard to admit that they've made a mistake. According to the, the widespread use of the internet and especially social media has a lot to do with it.

"This era of online presence allows people to pull in and out," they explained.
#7

Possibly The Biggest Premature Celebration Of All Time?

Possibly The Biggest Premature Celebration Of All Time?

tamatar_1 Report

#8

We Are Going To Win …. Never Mind, Damm Youngsters

We Are Going To Win …. Never Mind, Damm Youngsters

creatingastorm Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop blaming the younger generation you b!tch ! EDIT: Sorry, in a bad mood today...

#9

Greatest Tweet Of All Time

Greatest Tweet Of All Time

Nicksharma93 Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

"A lot of people manipulate this to walk away from their mistakes," the mod pointed out that on the internet, it's quite easy to avoid taking responsibility for one's actions.

Finally, we wanted to get their take on the right balance to have between confidence and humility. However, they quipped that "being too humble makes for bad premature celebration!"

In short, if everyone was well-balanced and mature, the subreddit wouldn't need to exist.
#10

So Much For Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister

So Much For Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister

_Skum Report

#11

Commitment

Commitment

potatonator Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least tattoos aren't permanent reminders of your stupidity.

#12

A "Victorious" Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain Returns From Germany And Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938

A "Victorious" Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain Returns From Germany And Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938

hobbaabeg Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hey guys, remember that stuff I was saying about peace...."

The r/Prematurecelebration subreddit is a fantastic corner of the internet that shames anyone who’s arrogant enough to fly too close to the sun, only to have their wax wings melt.

The online community was created to document all those intensely embarrassing moments when people celebrate something (“usually in sports”) before actually accomplishing it. The result? They end up failing in the process. The irony is immeasurable but incredibly entertaining.
#13

Elon Welcoming Kanye Back To Twitter

Elon Welcoming Kanye Back To Twitter

Bad_Grammer_Girl Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next time either one of them goes to the beach I will grab them and hold them hostage in my underwater Squid Kingdom

#14

People Magazine Prematurely Celebrates Betty White's 100th Birthday

People Magazine Prematurely Celebrates Betty White's 100th Birthday

echopath Report

#15

Chechen Mercenaries Release An "I'm Coming For You Ukraine!" Video. Less Than An Hour After It Was Posted (On The Sub), The Column Was Wiped Out And The General Killed

Chechen Mercenaries Release An "I'm Coming For You Ukraine!" Video. Less Than An Hour After It Was Posted (On The Sub), The Column Was Wiped Out And The General Killed

orangeoliviero Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh. Maybe should have been more lowkey about it 🤔

Created all the way back in mid-June of 2013, the ‘Premature Celebration’ sub has since grown to house nearly 710k members. The last time that Bored Panda wrote about the subreddit, it had 525k members.

Clearly, the subreddit’s mix of schadenfreude and forced humility appeals to a lot of people. (And, really, we’d be lying if we said that it isn’t satisfying to see someone be wrong on a massive, massive scale.)
#16

Tattoo Soon

Tattoo Soon

Hsduncan Report

Lils_From_UK
Lils_From_UK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just the name of his radio station. Why was he fired?

#17

bunnnnnnnyx Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody had a bad 14 minutes.

#18

Does This Fit?

Does This Fit?

Lost_Smoking_Snake Report

Shannon Ansley
Shannon Ansley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haaaaa I grew up there. Singapore doesn't give a F where you're from if you break the rules.

Members of the sub have to abide by a few rules. One of the main ones is to keep the content focused on premature celebrations. That is the point of the entire community after all. So you’ve got to show some sort of evidence that the person in question has been celebrating before it was appropriate to do so.

What’s more, redditors ought to avoid reposting the “top 50 of all time or the current hot 25.” In other words, try to keep the content fresh! Do a bit of research on what’s already been posted, don’t just share random screenshots and photos randomly. And, of course, be a kind and decent person: “No namecalling, direct personal attacks, or bigotry.”
#19

A Bit Late, But Here A Nice Collage

A Bit Late, But Here A Nice Collage

rickkkk71 Report

#20

Why Worry, We're On An Unsinkable Ship

Why Worry, We're On An Unsinkable Ship

Ertuu1985 Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you make this claim in the first place? Just seems like a bad idea.

#21

Hallelujah

Hallelujah

kabirakhtar Report

Previously, a colleague of mine got in touch with the team running the entire r/Prematurecelebration subreddit. Moderator u/N8theGr8 had explained to Bored Panda that the community had no moderators at one point, so there was a transfer of power to the current redditors.

According to the mod, the sub is focused on “kind of a niche topic”, so that might impact how busy it is. “But we have half a million subscribers and it stays relatively active,” they said back in February 2021.

Redditor u/N8theGr8 noted that the entire point of the sub revolved the idea of people “ celebrating some kind of win or victory before you really should.”

They gave a couple of examples: “Like a guy who runs a race and then slows down right at the end to do a victory jump and throw his arms in the air, only to be passed by the 2nd-place guy who then wins the race. Or the 'Dewey Defeats Truman' newspaper held up by President Truman.”
#22

Taking A Gamble Here

Taking A Gamble Here

xQc , MrSillmarillion Report

#23

Cyclist At The Tour De France Fails To See Actual Winner Finishing 8 Seconds Before Him

Cyclist At The Tour De France Fails To See Actual Winner Finishing 8 Seconds Before Him

damon02 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think he still deserves to be happy and celebrate though! This is an understatement, but the Tour de France is hard

#24

Close But No Cigar

Close But No Cigar

SoupRobber Report

Judging others feels good. You really can’t deny it. And it’s actually a part of what makes us human. During a previous interview, Bored Panda had reached out to psychologist and wellbeing consultant Lee Chambers.

"Judging others is something that we as humans do, both consciously and automatically, and there are a number of reasons why we do it. Comically, we are often told as children not to judge others and have stories shared about how judging others can mean we upset them or lose opportunities to see what really lies behind our perception," he told us earlier.
#25

Me, Today. Could Go In Sadcringe Too :(

Me, Today. Could Go In Sadcringe Too :(

DoomSleighor Report

#26

Tattoo Of England Coach

Tattoo Of England Coach

AleksP633 Report

Lils_From_UK
Lils_From_UK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not even a good tattoo of Gareth. XD

#27

A Confident Scam Artist

A Confident Scam Artist

Surelythisisntaclone Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHY DID YOU POST THAT IN THE FIRST PLACE-

"Sometimes, we judge others to feel superior ourselves, finding faults in others, highlighting them, and feeling better about ourselves in the process. Sometimes, we use it to work out where we fit in, recognizing how we want to be, where our aspirations lie, and how we don't want to become," the psychologist explained to Bored Panda before.

"Sometimes, it's in response to our own flaws, and we attack others for what we don't like or don't see into ourselves. And on other occasions, it's to fit into a wider group who judge something or someone, and we conform and perform with the same judgment,” the psychologist said.
#28

Context: His Team Won Their Local National League For The Last Time In 1979, This Goal Would've Made Them Champions...he Just Should've Openned His Eyes

Context: His Team Won Their Local National League For The Last Time In 1979, This Goal Would've Made Them Champions...he Just Should've Openned His Eyes

LoretoYes Report

#29

The World Cup Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving For Premature Celebrations

The World Cup Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving For Premature Celebrations

Pieboy8 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Piers Morgan is a twatbasket. Do not care about this tweet, do not care about him. I would not p**s on that man if he we was on fire.

#30

Dutch Rider Celebrating Olympic Gold Without Knowing Someone Else Beat Her To The Line From The Group Ahead

Dutch Rider Celebrating Olympic Gold Without Knowing Someone Else Beat Her To The Line From The Group Ahead

HamishGray Report

Used mindfully, however, being judgmental actually does have some benefits.

“It can help us to set goals, find alignment with our values, it can help us to build the self-awareness of others and it can boost our self-esteem," Lee told us earlier. "Add to that it can also help us to make positive social choices, and it's understanding how and why we judge that gives us the ability to use it for our benefits instead of escaping our flaws or pulling others down."

Do you have any tales about premature celebration, dear Pandas? Have you ever been knocked down a peg the moment you thought you were victorious? Which of these posts made you laugh the most? Do you enjoy judging others when they’re acting way too arrogant? Share your thoughts in the comments.
#31

Don’t Doubt The Underdogs

Don’t Doubt The Underdogs

kima- Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a fine line between confidence and cockiness. This guy is definitely on the cocky side!

#32

A Semi-Pro Road Race Recently. Remember: Celebrate After The Line

A Semi-Pro Road Race Recently. Remember: Celebrate After The Line

persondude27 Report

#33

Kwasi Kwarteng (UK's Chancellor) 13th Oct 12:24 - "I'm Not Going Anywhere", 14th Oct 12:25 - Fired

Kwasi Kwarteng (UK's Chancellor) 13th Oct 12:24 - "I'm Not Going Anywhere", 14th Oct 12:25 - Fired

randypriest Report

#34

Chucky Chuck…

Chucky Chuck…

ZabariYarin Report

#35

Whoops

Whoops

WhyLiveIfYouCantLift Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gosh, why do people even get this stuff tattooed in the first place? Like, 40 years later: “Ah yes my grandchildren, this one is when I tattooed a losing team on my arm haha” Dumbass

#36

Spacex Starship Sn10 Successfully Lands, Then Explodes A Few Minutes Later

Spacex Starship Sn10 Successfully Lands, Then Explodes A Few Minutes Later

CommanderSpork Report

#37

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

henrywrover Report

#38

A Premature Celebration In Premature Celebration

A Premature Celebration In Premature Celebration

strong_survival Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whaaat? Headless roach isn’t any of these! /j

#39

84 Days Before India Posted Highest Single-Day Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Pm Modi Celebrated 'Triumph' Over Covid-19

84 Days Before India Posted Highest Single-Day Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Pm Modi Celebrated 'Triumph' Over Covid-19

reddit.com Report

Juan Optional
Juan Optional
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a specific "Mission Accomplished" celebration...

#40

The Cleveland Guardians With A $66 Million Payroll Just Won The Division Over The White Sox With Their $197 Million Payroll. This Tweet At The Beginning Of The Season Didn't Age Well!

The Cleveland Guardians With A $66 Million Payroll Just Won The Division Over The White Sox With Their $197 Million Payroll. This Tweet At The Beginning Of The Season Didn't Age Well!

EnemySoil Report

#41

2007 Forbes Nokia Cover

2007 Forbes Nokia Cover

stalepotato07 Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nokia ceo was literally laughing when asked if they should fear Iphone.

#42

Woman Who Bragged She Wouldn't Go To Jail Becomes 10th Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter To Get Prison

Woman Who Bragged She Wouldn't Go To Jail Becomes 10th Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter To Get Prison

Dark-All-Day Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a riot !!! An attempted coup by fascist terrorists. Let's be honest and call it for what it really is. Now get the orange boss who organized it

#43

Guilty

Guilty

For those who don’t know him, he is Josh Duggar (aka Pedo). He m*lested 4of his sisters when he was ~14. The youngest sister was 2. Last year, he was found guilty of possession of CSAM. This year, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison.

Funny thing is she posted this like a month before his arrest.

Evening-Mistake-3321 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain please?

#44

Time Magazine Cover, December 2001

Time Magazine Cover, December 2001

zjuka Report

#45

Saw This One Coming

Saw This One Coming

the_endoftheworld2 Report

#46

It Was Not, In Fact, Ball Game

It Was Not, In Fact, Ball Game

prostatewhispers1 Report

#47

Algerian Football Fans Celebrating Their Team Qualifying For The 2022 World Cup... Until Cameroon Scores A Last Second Goal, Eliminating Algeria

Algerian Football Fans Celebrating Their Team Qualifying For The 2022 World Cup... Until Cameroon Scores A Last Second Goal, Eliminating Algeria

Lacazema Report

#48

After This Was Posted Lsu Outscored Ole Miss 42 - 3 And Won By 25 Points

After This Was Posted Lsu Outscored Ole Miss 42 - 3 And Won By 25 Points

DiaDeLosMuebles Report

#49

Chelsea Won The Match A Couple Of Minutes Later

Chelsea Won The Match A Couple Of Minutes Later

DeadKillerX9000 Report

#50

Four Years Ago, This Bettor Put This On His Snapchat Story

Four Years Ago, This Bettor Put This On His Snapchat Story

LMAO_HAHA_WOW Report

#51

Happy Opening Day

Happy Opening Day

Bucccc Report

#52

You Don’t Let Tom Brady Have The Ball Back With Time On The Clock

You Don’t Let Tom Brady Have The Ball Back With Time On The Clock

Shark05bait Report

#53

Xbox’s Ad For The Game Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Xbox’s Ad For The Game Blinx: The Time Sweeper

lushes54673 Report

#54

Not Even Two Hours Later

Not Even Two Hours Later

Oxygen_MaGnesium Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only a few countries can say they handled the pandemic better than New Zealand though !! By most metrics, the New Zealand Covid-19 response has been one of the most successful in the world. https://www.theguardian.com/world/commentisfree/2022/apr/05/new-zealands-covid-strategy-was-one-of-the-worlds-most-successful-what-can-it-learn-from-it

#55

Tough Day For This Seahawks Fan Yesterday

Tough Day For This Seahawks Fan Yesterday

Dragonborn22777 Report

#56

I Think This Belongs Here

I Think This Belongs Here

hoosyourdaddyo Report

#57

Chile Got Their Bid Denied And Didn't Qualify For The Soccer 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Chile Got Their Bid Denied And Didn't Qualify For The Soccer 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Briansey Report

#58

"This Tweet Is Ageing Well"

"This Tweet Is Ageing Well"

chance_waters Report

