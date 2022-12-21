Please, for the love of God, don’t count your chickens before they hatch. Please, please, PLEASE! …oh, well, see, now you’ve done it—you counted ‘em. We hope you’re proud.

You may or may not believe in things like Fate and Karma, but you can’t deny that the Universe has a sly sense of humor. It likes irony. And it loves bringing arrogant people down a peg or two, as well as proving folks wrong just for the heck of it. Usually, in an overly-dramatic fashion.

The r/Prematurecelebration online community documents epic examples of people celebrating things prematurely, only to fail or be wrong. In a very public manner, no less. Scroll down for the most embarrassing cases and remember to upvote the posts that you enjoyed, dear Pandas. Bored Panda also got in touch with the friendly moderator team running the whole online community. They were kind enough to answer our questions.

If you enjoyed this post and would looove to see more people being wrong, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature about the ‘Premature Celebration’ subreddit right over here.