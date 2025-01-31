Broke Guy Gets Handed A Fake $50K Lottery Ticket By His Friend, Explodes When He Finds Out It’s A Prank

ADVERTISEMENT

The worst prank someone ever pulled on me was a close friend who suddenly got down on one knee at the airport and proposed with a cheap plastic ring. I remember whacking him on the head (playfully of course) when he did it because it was so out of the blue.

Speaking of pranks, some people go really far, just like Reddit user iamathrowaway536 who gave a fake lottery ticket worth $50,000 to his friend who was financially struggling. When he found out it was just a prank, he got upset and said he never wanted to see the original poster (OP) again!

Some people can be very insensitive and take things too far just to prank a person

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The original poster’s friend Mike had his birthday coming up, so he got him a fake lottery ticket gift where he would “win” $50,000 as a prank

Image credits: iamathrowaway536

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When Mike scratched the ticket and saw the money he “won” he started crying and everyone was baffled

Image credits: iamathrowaway536

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Turns out Mike had lost his job and didn’t have any savings, so the lottery money would help with the mortgage, but his bubble burst when he found it was a prank

Image credits: iamathrowaway536

Mike was so furious with his friend that he said he never wanted to see him again, but the poster felt that he had done nothing wrong

Today we dive into a story that revolves around a prank. No, don’t get your hopes up high as this is not one that will make you laugh; rather, it’s a prank gone wrong. What happened was that the poster’s friend, dubbed Mike in the story, had his birthday coming up. These two friends often pulled pranks on each other, so OP decided to play one.

He got a fake lottery ticket gift that was supposed to be a “winner,” while he would give him the real gift ($50) later. Well, when Mike scratched the lottery ticket and saw the amount he had won, the poor fellow burst into tears. Now his friends were concerned by this reaction, and here, folks, is where the plot thickens.

Turns out that Mike had lost his job, which OP was aware of, but what he didn’t know was that Mike had no savings at all, and since he couldn’t make his house payments, they were going to foreclose on his house. The $50,000 “winnings” would help pay off his mortgage, so they were happy tears!

Now, OP came clean and burst Mike’s bubble, handing him the $50 as a gift, and Mike just went away. All their friends said that what OP did was awful and told him to apologize to Mike, but when he tried to, the birthday boy yelled at him in frustration that he was sick of all these games that the poster played.

Further, he also said that he didn’t want the poster around him anymore, but the poster felt that it was an overreaction, and even mentioned that he should’ve had “more savings.” However, when he vented online, Redditors opened his eyes about how wrong he was!

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens pointed out that even though the poster didn’t know about Mike’s whole situation, he knew that the guy had lost his job. It’s pretty obvious that he must be struggling, especially in this economy where experts have predicted that some daily essential things might soon be very hard to get for middle-class people.

Folks also found it very condescending of OP when he said that Mike should’ve had more savings. They also mentioned that from what Mike said about finding the pranks childish, it didn’t look like they pranked each other, more like OP kept pranking him.

It has been observed that “The initial loss of employment often brings with it a cascade of negative emotions. Anxiety, depression, and a loss of self-esteem can quickly follow the shock of being let go.”

Mike might also be struggling with all the financial burden and his bursting into tears was a clear giveaway about how much stress he was under. On top of struggling financially, even his house was threatened, which must’ve put him in an awful place in life.

The fact that he had to go through a stupid prank that was actually a fake glimmer of hope in his life must be quite devastating and we can understand his anger at OP. Even we can’t help but agree with the Redditors that the poster did an awful thing, and many people advised him to profusely apologize to Mike.

If you were in Mike’s shoes, would you forgive a friend who pulled such a terrible prank on you? Also, do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens gave him a wake-up call, claiming what he did was absolutely terrible, and said pranking was very childish

