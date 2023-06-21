When pessimism creeps in, positive attitude quotes act as the shield and cure against it. After all, the only way to fight off bad things is with good ones. You defeat boredom with activities. You win over sadness with happiness. These quotes are on the opposite end from pessimistic thoughts. Oozing with words of encouragement, a positive attitude quote hits the part of you that keeps up the morale — your character. However, like any dose of medicine, their effectiveness depends on their positivity and meaning.

As with all optimistic quotes, positivity has to be visible in the text. But that positivity has to come from something. The beauty of life, the fruits of struggle, and the benefits that positivity brings — these quotes use it all to encourage the reader. When you want to talk about positivity, pessimism should be destroyed and left on the side. However, the meaning of these positive quotes is what ties optimism and attitude together. They highlight the beauty of a positive person. The more positively you shine, the more effect you will have on the surroundings.

As far as motivational quotes go, these are probably the best ones. Not only do they put a smile on your face and fill your mind with optimism, they might also encourage you to do something positive. For this reason, to defeat those pessimistic thoughts, we have compiled a list of inspirational quotes that try to create a positive attitude toward life. Since there are lots to choose from, upvote the ones that seem to be the most positive. Share your thoughts about the quotes in the comments below. If your friend wants more positivity in their life, share these quotes with them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton

Report

5points
POST
#2

“To be a great champion you must believe you are the best. If you’re not, pretend you are.” — Muhammad Ali

Report

4points
POST
#3

“The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.” — Stephen Richards

Report

4points
POST
#4

“Every day may not be good... but there’s something good in every day.” — Alice Morse Earle

Report

4points
POST
#5

“Having a positive attitude isn’t wishy-washy, it’s a concrete and intelligent way to view problems, challenges, and obstacles.” — Jeff Moore

Report

3points
POST
#6

“Building a positive attitude begins with having confidence in yourself.” — Roger Fritz

Report

3points
POST
#7

“The most important thing you’ll ever wear is your attitude.” — Jeff Moore

Report

3points
POST
#8

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement; nothing can be done without hope.” — Helen Keller

Report

3points
POST
#9

“Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” — Maya Angelou

Report

3points
POST
#10

“Attitude and enthusiasm play a big part in my life. I get excited about the things that inspire me. I also believe in laughing and having a good time.” — Dwayne Johnson

Report

3points
POST
#11

“You always pass failure on the way to success.” — Mickey Rooney

Report

3points
POST
#12

“You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream.” — Les Brown

Report

3points
POST
#13

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” — Oscar Wilde

Report

3points
POST
#14

“A positive attitude may not solve all our problems but that is the only option we have if we want to get out of problems.” — Subodh Gupta

Report

3points
POST
#15

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

Report

3points
POST
#16

“Convince yourself every day that you are worthy of a good life. Let go of stress, breathe. Stay positive, all is well.” — Germany Kent

Report

3points
POST
#17

“Do not allow negative thoughts to enter your mind for they are weeds that strangle confidence.” — Bruce Lee

Report

3points
POST
#18

“The greatest discovery of all the time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” — Marie Osmond

Report

3points
POST
#19

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.”

Report

3points
POST
#20

“Count your blessings. Focus on what you’ve got. Spread the positive vibes.” — Jyoti Patel

Report

3points
POST
#21

“I hope the millions of people I’ve touched have the optimism and desire to share their goals and hard work and persevere with a positive attitude.” — Michael Jordan

Report

3points
POST
#22

“A truly happy person is one who can enjoy the scenery while on a detour.”

Report

3points
POST
#23

“Always keep that happy attitude. Pretend that you are holding a beautiful fragrant bouquet.” — Earl Nightingale

Report

3points
POST
#24

“Sometimes it takes a wrong turn to get you to the right place.” — Mandy Hale

Report

3points
POST
#25

“When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It’s very simple.” — Paulo Coelho

Report

3points
POST
#26

“In one minute you can change your attitude and in that minute you can change your entire day.” — Spencer Johnson

Report

3points
POST
#27

“Attitude is everything, so pick a good one.” — Wayne Dyer

Report

3points
POST
#28

“It is good people who make good places.” — Anna Sewell

Report

3points
POST
#29

“You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.” — Joyce Meyer

Report

3points
POST
#30

“Keeping one’s attitude positive, especially when the world conspires to make us mad, is one of the great accomplishments of life.” — Brendon Burchard

Report

3points
POST
#31

“Make a game of finding something positive in every situation. Ninety-five percent of your emotions are determined by how you interpret events to yourself.” — Brian Tracy

Report

3points
POST
#32

“You must start with a positive attitude or you will surely end without one.” — Carrie Latet

Report

3points
POST
#33

“Attitude is the frame in which you view the world, the hue in which people see you, the tone in which they hear you and the mood for all your day’s activities.”

Report

3points
POST
#34

“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” — Frances Hodgson Burnett

Report

2points
POST
#35

“A positive attitude is something everyone can work on, and everyone can learn how to employ it.” — Captain Jack Sparrow

Report

2points
POST
#36

“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking.” — Zig Ziglar

Report

2points
POST
#37

“I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.” — Anne Frank

Report

2points
POST
#38

“When a happy person comes into the room, it is as if another candle has been lit.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Report

2points
POST
#39

“You can often change your circumstances by changing your attitude.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Report

2points
POST
#40

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other one thing.” — Abraham Lincoln

Report

2points
POST
#41

“Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” — Mary Lou Retton

Report

2points
POST
#42

“I always like to look on the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.” — Walt Disney

Report

2points
POST
#43

“Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” — Colin Powell

Report

2points
POST
#44

“You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.” — Dr. Seuss

Report

2points
POST
#45

“Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.” — Thomas Jefferson

Report

2points
POST
#46

“Life is a bowl of cherries. Some cherries are rotten while others are good; it's your job to throw out the rotten ones and forget about them while you enjoy eating the ones that are good! There are two kinds of people: those who choose to throw out the good cherries and wallow in all the rotten ones, and those who choose to throw out all the rotten ones and savor all the good ones.” — C. JoyBell C.

Report

2points
POST
#47

“Virtually nothing on earth can stop a person with a positive attitude who has his goal clearly in sight.” — Denis Waitley

Report

2points
POST
#48

“A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.” — Herm Albright

Report

2points
POST
#49

“Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude.” — Ralph Marston

Report

2points
POST
#50

“Be positive. Your mind is more powerful than you think. What is down in the well comes up in the bucket. Fill yourself with positive things.” – Tony Dungy

Report

1point
POST
#51

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman

Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

“Keep a positive attitude, even if results don’t seem to be occurring as quickly as you want them to.” — James Thompson

Report

1point
POST
#53

“You need an attitude of survive. You’re not just serving yourself. You help others to grow up and you grow with them.” — Oprah Winfrey

Report

1point
POST
#54

“The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on.” — Charles Dickens

Report

1point
POST
#55

“Changing your mindset is a game changer.” — Frank Sonnenberg

Report

1point
POST
#56

"Two things define you: Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything." — George Bernard Shaw

Report

1point
POST
#57

“All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

Report

1point
POST
#58

“I will always find a way and a way will always find me.” — Charles F. Glassman

Report

1point
POST
#59

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” — Kobe Bryant

Report

1point
POST
#60

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Report

1point
POST
#61

“Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive.” — Matt Cameron

Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

“A positive attitude is a person's passport to a better tomorrow.” — Jeff Keller

Report

1point
POST
#63

“Convince yourself every day that you are worthy of a good life. Let go of stress, breathe. Stay positive, all is well.” — Germany Kent

Report

1point
POST
#64

“Positivity brings about a peace of mind which in turn relaxes your whole being.” — Suman Arora

Report

1point
POST
#65

“The only disability in life is a bad attitude.” —Scott Hamilton

Report

1point
POST
#66

“A strong positive attitude will create more miracles than any wonder drug.” —Patricia Neal

Report

1point
POST
#67

“To be an overachiever you have to be an over-believer.” — Dabo Swinney

Report

1point
POST
#68

“Life is your seesaw. You may not stay balanced long, but you can aim for a high after every low.” — Sanita Belgrave

Report

1point
POST
#69

“With a positive attitude it is possible to turn situations of failure into success.” — Dan Miller

Report

1point
POST
#70

“I’m too busy working on my own grass to see if yours is greener.”

unknown Report

1point
POST
#71

“Nobody can be all smiley all the time, but having a good positive attitude isn’t something to shrug off.” — Yogi Berra

Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

“Never forget to smile because a positive attitude will surely motivate you to get back on your feet after you committed a huge mistake.” — Norbert Richards

Report

1point
POST
#73

“Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think.” — Benjamin Disraeli

Report

1point
POST
#74

“A positive mindset is something every human can work on, and everyone can learn how to enroll in it.” — Deeksha Arora

Report

1point
POST
#75

“With a positive attitude, the world is your oyster. Without it, your world will be filled with ill fate and unfortunate circumstances.” — Lorena Laughlin

Report

1point
POST
#76

“If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges.” — Pat Riley

Report

1point
POST
#77

“Accept hardship as a necessary discipline.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

Report

1point
POST
#78

“Faith is having a positive attitude about what you can do and not worrying at all about what you can’t do.” — Joyce Meyer

Report

1point
POST
#79

“It's a little magic trick you can play on yourself. Whenever you feel sad and lonely, just smile and close your eyes. Do it as many times as you have to.” — Genki Kawamura

Report

1point
POST
#80

“If you can change your mind, you can change your life.” — William James

Report

1point
POST
#81

“Being what most people think is realistic is only a way of justifying negative thinking. Go for something great.” — Dr. Bob Rotella

Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

“A positive attitude causes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events and outcomes. It is a catalyst and it sparks extraordinary results.” — Wade Boggs

Report

1point
POST
#83

“It isn’t what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.” — Dale Carnegie

Report

1point
POST
#84

“No one else makes us angry. We make ourselves angry when we surrender control of our attitude.” — Jim Rohn

Report

1point
POST
#85

“Our attitude towards life determines life’s attitude towards us.” — John Mitchell

Report

1point
POST
#86

“Everyone has his burden. What counts is how you carry it.” — Merle Miller

Report

1point
POST
#87

“Hard work keeps the wrinkles out of the mind and spirit.” — Helena Rubinstein

Report

1point
POST
#88

“Choose the positive. You have choice, you are master of your attitude, choose the positive, the constructive. Optimism is a faith that leads to success.” — Bruce Lee

Report

1point
POST
#89

“Giving up should NOT be part of your dictionary.”

Report

1point
POST
#90

“Minds are like parachutes—they only function when open.” — Thomas Dewar

Report

1point
POST
#91

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow.” — Helen Keller

Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

“Always remember, your weakness is somebody else's strength.” — Vinaya Panicker

Report

1point
POST
#93

“The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra.” — Jimmy Johnson

Report

1point
POST
#94

“Believing in negative thoughts is the single greatest obstruction to success.” — Charles F. Glassman

Report

1point
POST
#95

“Winning is fun, but those moments that you can touch someone’s life in a very positive way are better.” — Tim Howard

Report

1point
POST
#96

“Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words. Keep your words positive because your words become your behavior. Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes your habits.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Report

1point
POST
#97

“Delete the thoughts from your mind, which do nothing good to you!” — Gunjan Bugde

Report

1point
POST
#98

“Start each day by affirming peaceful, contented and happy attitudes and your days will tend to be pleasant and successful.” — Norman Vincent Peale

Report

1point
POST
#99

“A healthy attitude is contagious but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.”

Report

1point
POST
#100

“It’s actually cool to be positive and optimistic and idealistic. It’s cool to see yourself doing beautiful, great things.” — Tom DeLonge

Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!