As far as motivational quotes go, these are probably the best ones. Not only do they put a smile on your face and fill your mind with optimism, they might also encourage you to do something positive. For this reason, to defeat those pessimistic thoughts, we have compiled a list of inspirational quotes that try to create a positive attitude toward life. Since there are lots to choose from, upvote the ones that seem to be the most positive. Share your thoughts about the quotes in the comments below. If your friend wants more positivity in their life, share these quotes with them.

As with all optimistic quotes , positivity has to be visible in the text. But that positivity has to come from something. The beauty of life, the fruits of struggle, and the benefits that positivity brings — these quotes use it all to encourage the reader. When you want to talk about positivity, pessimism should be destroyed and left on the side. However, the meaning of these positive quotes is what ties optimism and attitude together. They highlight the beauty of a positive person. The more positively you shine, the more effect you will have on the surroundings.

When pessimism creeps in, positive attitude quotes act as the shield and cure against it. After all, the only way to fight off bad things is with good ones. You defeat boredom with activities. You win over sadness with happiness. These quotes are on the opposite end from pessimistic thoughts. Oozing with words of encouragement, a positive attitude quote hits the part of you that keeps up the morale — your character. However, like any dose of medicine, their effectiveness depends on their positivity and meaning.

#1 “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton

#2 “To be a great champion you must believe you are the best. If you’re not, pretend you are.” — Muhammad Ali

#3 “The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.” — Stephen Richards

#4 “Every day may not be good... but there’s something good in every day.” — Alice Morse Earle

#5 “Having a positive attitude isn’t wishy-washy, it’s a concrete and intelligent way to view problems, challenges, and obstacles.” — Jeff Moore

#6 “Building a positive attitude begins with having confidence in yourself.” — Roger Fritz

#7 “The most important thing you’ll ever wear is your attitude.” — Jeff Moore

#8 “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement; nothing can be done without hope.” — Helen Keller

#9 “Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” — Maya Angelou

#10 “Attitude and enthusiasm play a big part in my life. I get excited about the things that inspire me. I also believe in laughing and having a good time.” — Dwayne Johnson

#11 “You always pass failure on the way to success.” — Mickey Rooney

#12 “You are never too old to set another goal or dream a new dream.” — Les Brown

#13 “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” — Oscar Wilde

#14 “A positive attitude may not solve all our problems but that is the only option we have if we want to get out of problems.” — Subodh Gupta

#15 “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

#16 “Convince yourself every day that you are worthy of a good life. Let go of stress, breathe. Stay positive, all is well.” — Germany Kent

#17 “Do not allow negative thoughts to enter your mind for they are weeds that strangle confidence.” — Bruce Lee

#18 “The greatest discovery of all the time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” — Marie Osmond

#19 “We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses.”

#20 “Count your blessings. Focus on what you’ve got. Spread the positive vibes.” — Jyoti Patel

#21 “I hope the millions of people I’ve touched have the optimism and desire to share their goals and hard work and persevere with a positive attitude.” — Michael Jordan

#22 “A truly happy person is one who can enjoy the scenery while on a detour.”

#23 “Always keep that happy attitude. Pretend that you are holding a beautiful fragrant bouquet.” — Earl Nightingale

#24 “Sometimes it takes a wrong turn to get you to the right place.” — Mandy Hale

#25 “When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It’s very simple.” — Paulo Coelho

#26 “In one minute you can change your attitude and in that minute you can change your entire day.” — Spencer Johnson

#27 “Attitude is everything, so pick a good one.” — Wayne Dyer

#28 “It is good people who make good places.” — Anna Sewell

#29 “You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.” — Joyce Meyer

#30 “Keeping one’s attitude positive, especially when the world conspires to make us mad, is one of the great accomplishments of life.” — Brendon Burchard

#31 “Make a game of finding something positive in every situation. Ninety-five percent of your emotions are determined by how you interpret events to yourself.” — Brian Tracy

#32 “You must start with a positive attitude or you will surely end without one.” — Carrie Latet

#33 “Attitude is the frame in which you view the world, the hue in which people see you, the tone in which they hear you and the mood for all your day’s activities.”

#34 “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” — Frances Hodgson Burnett

#35 “A positive attitude is something everyone can work on, and everyone can learn how to employ it.” — Captain Jack Sparrow

#36 “Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking.” — Zig Ziglar

#37 “I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.” — Anne Frank

#38 “When a happy person comes into the room, it is as if another candle has been lit.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

#39 “You can often change your circumstances by changing your attitude.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

#40 “Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other one thing.” — Abraham Lincoln

#41 “Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” — Mary Lou Retton

#42 “I always like to look on the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.” — Walt Disney

#43 “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” — Colin Powell

#44 “You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.” — Dr. Seuss

#45 “Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.” — Thomas Jefferson

#46 “Life is a bowl of cherries. Some cherries are rotten while others are good; it's your job to throw out the rotten ones and forget about them while you enjoy eating the ones that are good! There are two kinds of people: those who choose to throw out the good cherries and wallow in all the rotten ones, and those who choose to throw out all the rotten ones and savor all the good ones.” — C. JoyBell C.

#47 “Virtually nothing on earth can stop a person with a positive attitude who has his goal clearly in sight.” — Denis Waitley

#48 “A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort.” — Herm Albright

#49 “Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude.” — Ralph Marston

#50 “Be positive. Your mind is more powerful than you think. What is down in the well comes up in the bucket. Fill yourself with positive things.” – Tony Dungy

#51 “Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman

#52 “Keep a positive attitude, even if results don’t seem to be occurring as quickly as you want them to.” — James Thompson

#53 “You need an attitude of survive. You’re not just serving yourself. You help others to grow up and you grow with them.” — Oprah Winfrey

#54 “The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on.” — Charles Dickens

#55 “Changing your mindset is a game changer.” — Frank Sonnenberg

#56 "Two things define you: Your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything." — George Bernard Shaw

#57 “All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

#58 “I will always find a way and a way will always find me.” — Charles F. Glassman

#59 “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” — Kobe Bryant

#60 “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

#61 “Live life to the fullest, and focus on the positive.” — Matt Cameron

#62 “A positive attitude is a person's passport to a better tomorrow.” — Jeff Keller

#64 “Positivity brings about a peace of mind which in turn relaxes your whole being.” — Suman Arora

#65 “The only disability in life is a bad attitude.” —Scott Hamilton

#66 “A strong positive attitude will create more miracles than any wonder drug.” —Patricia Neal

#67 “To be an overachiever you have to be an over-believer.” — Dabo Swinney

#68 “Life is your seesaw. You may not stay balanced long, but you can aim for a high after every low.” — Sanita Belgrave

#69 “With a positive attitude it is possible to turn situations of failure into success.” — Dan Miller

#70 “I’m too busy working on my own grass to see if yours is greener.”

#71 “Nobody can be all smiley all the time, but having a good positive attitude isn’t something to shrug off.” — Yogi Berra

#72 “Never forget to smile because a positive attitude will surely motivate you to get back on your feet after you committed a huge mistake.” — Norbert Richards

#73 “Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think.” — Benjamin Disraeli

#74 “A positive mindset is something every human can work on, and everyone can learn how to enroll in it.” — Deeksha Arora

#75 “With a positive attitude, the world is your oyster. Without it, your world will be filled with ill fate and unfortunate circumstances.” — Lorena Laughlin

#76 “If you have a positive attitude and constantly strive to give your best effort, eventually you will overcome your immediate problems and find you are ready for greater challenges.” — Pat Riley

#77 “Accept hardship as a necessary discipline.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

#78 “Faith is having a positive attitude about what you can do and not worrying at all about what you can’t do.” — Joyce Meyer

#79 “It's a little magic trick you can play on yourself. Whenever you feel sad and lonely, just smile and close your eyes. Do it as many times as you have to.” — Genki Kawamura

#80 “If you can change your mind, you can change your life.” — William James

#81 “Being what most people think is realistic is only a way of justifying negative thinking. Go for something great.” — Dr. Bob Rotella

#82 “A positive attitude causes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events and outcomes. It is a catalyst and it sparks extraordinary results.” — Wade Boggs

#83 “It isn’t what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.” — Dale Carnegie

#84 “No one else makes us angry. We make ourselves angry when we surrender control of our attitude.” — Jim Rohn

#85 “Our attitude towards life determines life’s attitude towards us.” — John Mitchell

#86 “Everyone has his burden. What counts is how you carry it.” — Merle Miller

#87 “Hard work keeps the wrinkles out of the mind and spirit.” — Helena Rubinstein

#88 “Choose the positive. You have choice, you are master of your attitude, choose the positive, the constructive. Optimism is a faith that leads to success.” — Bruce Lee

#89 “Giving up should NOT be part of your dictionary.”

#90 “Minds are like parachutes—they only function when open.” — Thomas Dewar

#91 “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow.” — Helen Keller

#92 “Always remember, your weakness is somebody else's strength.” — Vinaya Panicker

#93 “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra.” — Jimmy Johnson

#94 “Believing in negative thoughts is the single greatest obstruction to success.” — Charles F. Glassman

#95 “Winning is fun, but those moments that you can touch someone’s life in a very positive way are better.” — Tim Howard

#96 “Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words. Keep your words positive because your words become your behavior. Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes your habits.” — Mahatma Gandhi

#97 “Delete the thoughts from your mind, which do nothing good to you!” — Gunjan Bugde

#98 “Start each day by affirming peaceful, contented and happy attitudes and your days will tend to be pleasant and successful.” — Norman Vincent Peale

#99 “A healthy attitude is contagious but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.”