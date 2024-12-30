ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever walked into someone’s house and wondered “what on earth were you thinking?” Some people are born to design or decorate. Some get by on the bare minimum of creativity. And others clearly have no cooking clue. While trends change as times move, there are certain things that will just always be a “no!”

Instagram account "Please Hate These Things" has been created to warn you about the biggest mistakes you could ever make while decorating or designing your living space. The brains behind the page is an established interior designer called Dina Holland. She started it as a laugh for her friends, but it's grown to clock up and impressive 616, ooo followers. As the account's bio notes, it's a gallery of "absurd, ugly & just plain stupid things in home design." Bored Panda has picked the worst of the worst from the page so you can check yourself before you wreck yourself during your next home design project...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

pleasehatethesethings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dan_sprague avatar
    Campy
    Campy
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're really good light fixtures but after a few years they start to sag.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wall stud is most likely to the right of out let just a poor placement of the trim

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the design fail? This is clearly a basement bathroom with a couple of kitty litter boxes

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beckspeck avatar
    beck speck
    beck speck
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't judge ....... maybe she needs to practice her pole dancing

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cassandrawilson avatar
    Anxiety Panda
    Anxiety Panda
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who tours these homes and says, "yessssss. This is the place for me!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Architect: " How many windows would you like?" Homeowner: "Yes"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not so much a design fail, but more of a buying the wrong type of range fail. Should have a slide-in range, not a freestanding range. For those confused by the terminology... https://www.whirlpool.com/blog/kitchen/slide-in-vs-freestanding-range.html

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    pleasehatethesethings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!