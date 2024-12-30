ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever walked into someone’s house and wondered “what on earth were you thinking?” Some people are born to design or decorate. Some get by on the bare minimum of creativity. And others clearly have no cooking clue. While trends change as times move, there are certain things that will just always be a “no!”

Instagram account "Please Hate These Things" has been created to warn you about the biggest mistakes you could ever make while decorating or designing your living space. The brains behind the page is an established interior designer called Dina Holland. She started it as a laugh for her friends, but it's grown to clock up and impressive 616, ooo followers. As the account's bio notes, it's a gallery of "absurd, ugly & just plain stupid things in home design." Bored Panda has picked the worst of the worst from the page so you can check yourself before you wreck yourself during your next home design project...