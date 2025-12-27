ADVERTISEMENT

Food should be an entire love language on its own. It's the universal thread that holds us all together and keeps us alive.

We share food with our families, we meet first dates over a meal, we serve canapés and three courses at our weddings, and we eat our pain away after a heartbreak.

Food has the power to dictate our mood, our plans, our finances, and at times, our entire personality. There's comfort eating, celebratory eating, stress eating, boredom eating, eating because we're hungry, and then eating just because food is there.

Food has the ability to humble us. One minute we're confidently following a complicated recipe, the next, we've thrown in the towel and settled for a grilled cheese sandwich instead. Food, glorious food. It can also be the source of comedy gold... in the form of bite-sized hilarious memes.

Many can be found in a corner of the internet called Planet Food. The Facebook page is where more than 1.7 million members gather, hungry for their daily dose of food-related humor. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder what to cook for dinner tonight. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.