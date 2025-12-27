“This Isn’t Even Well-Done, It’s Congratulations”: 63 Hilariously Delicious Food Memes
Food should be an entire love language on its own. It's the universal thread that holds us all together and keeps us alive.
We share food with our families, we meet first dates over a meal, we serve canapés and three courses at our weddings, and we eat our pain away after a heartbreak.
Food has the power to dictate our mood, our plans, our finances, and at times, our entire personality. There's comfort eating, celebratory eating, stress eating, boredom eating, eating because we're hungry, and then eating just because food is there.
Food has the ability to humble us. One minute we're confidently following a complicated recipe, the next, we've thrown in the towel and settled for a grilled cheese sandwich instead. Food, glorious food. It can also be the source of comedy gold... in the form of bite-sized hilarious memes.
Many can be found in a corner of the internet called Planet Food. The Facebook page is where more than 1.7 million members gather, hungry for their daily dose of food-related humor. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder what to cook for dinner tonight. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
I bet anxiety just looking at it. When chefs use them in cooking programmes I have to look away. This is true horror movie stuff.
Please don't think I'm being horrible, but most American cheese is terrible. Even on an expensive charcuterie board. Just cubes of orange cheddar
I bet that cleared your sinuses. I like English mustard, but it is a bit like having your nostrils napalmed.
Cast your bread upon the waters, and it shall be returned to you a hundredfold.
OK, so there's the bed of leftover chunks of wood for the smoker. Where's the steak?
Looks like a Pizza Petri Dish. "Deep Dish?" "No, Petri Dish!"
If all you did was wave the tea bag at that cup you would have a stronger cup of tea.
The ice cream at the sides would taste of cardboard though.
Bloody gorgeous! Just need a couple of slices of bread and butter to mop up.
Where is the burger made from free range haggis?
And our local Aldi's carries these, even in the States! Aldi's has become my go-to convenient source of decent European chocolate instead of the Hershey's, Nestle's, or Mars muck.
Gorton's now sells sandwich-sized breaded fried fish filets. Two of those done up, a couple of lightly toasted buns (potato or brioche, your choice) and condiments / toppings of your choice. McDonald's who?
... Just don't get the two confused. Applying butter to the walls smells great, but only for a week or so, and then the bugs show up.
Because we're used to the idea that the better something tastes, the worse it is for us.
He discovered his error when he realized how much better this one tasted.
Toasted Onion Bagel with butter and extra sharp cheddar cheese.