Food should be an entire love language on its own. It's the universal thread that holds us all together and keeps us alive.

We share food with our families, we meet first dates over a meal, we serve canapés and three courses at our weddings, and we eat our pain away after a heartbreak.

Food has the power to dictate our mood, our plans, our finances, and at times, our entire personality. There's comfort eating, celebratory eating, stress eating, boredom eating, eating because we're hungry, and then eating just because food is there.

Food has the ability to humble us. One minute we're confidently following a complicated recipe, the next, we've thrown in the towel and settled for a grilled cheese sandwich instead. Food, glorious food. It can also be the source of comedy gold... in the form of bite-sized hilarious memes.

Many can be found in a corner of the internet called Planet Food. The Facebook page is where more than 1.7 million members gather, hungry for their daily dose of food-related humor. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder what to cook for dinner tonight. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Hand holding a spray bottle filled with vinegar to season fries, featuring a funny food meme about applying vinegar to chips.

thisisplanetfood Report

17points
POST
kmontgomery avatar
Mrs M
Mrs M
Community Member
Premium 2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should be celebrated across the lands

5
5points
reply
View more comments
    #2

    Hand holding a mandoline slicer with a sharp blade, illustrating the humor in food memes about kitchen tools.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    17points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet anxiety just looking at it. When chefs use them in cooking programmes I have to look away. This is true horror movie stuff.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Tree with dense, rounded foliage resembling broccoli in a suburban street, featured in hilarious food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    16points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Combining with the previous picture. Broccoli with melted cheese is really good.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #4

    Social media post praising potatoes in various forms, featured in hilarious food memes about favorite vegetables.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    16points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Boil 'em, Mash 'em, Stick 'em in a stew..."

    16
    16points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Meme showing a monkey puppet looking sideways humorously, a popular image in food memes about pizza toppings.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    15points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pineapple DOES belong on pizza. Fight me.

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Milk carton with a February 14 expiration date, humorously relating to hilarious food memes about waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    14points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So, how's your dating situation?" "*Social*? Or *Carbon*?"

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Food meme about loving cheese in various dishes, shared humorously while waiting for dinner to be served.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    13points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't think I'm being horrible, but most American cheese is terrible. Even on an expensive charcuterie board. Just cubes of orange cheddar

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Tweet comparing prices of empty jam jars and jam-filled jars at a store, showcasing a hilarious food meme about dinner wait times.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #9

    Funny food meme shows mistaken mustard spread on toast instead of peanut butter late at night.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    12points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet that cleared your sinuses. I like English mustard, but it is a bit like having your nostrils napalmed.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Tweet about saving money at Tesco checkout with humor, fitting hilarious food memes theme for dinner wait laughs.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    11points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cast your bread upon the waters, and it shall be returned to you a hundredfold.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Funny food meme about forgetting a toastie machine and then making toasties nonstop for weeks.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Food meme about Pepsi's UK slogan humorously questioned by British pub landlords in a social media post.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    10points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US version is, "Is Pepsi ok?"

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    Fresh whole onion on a plain surface as part of hilarious food memes to laugh at while waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    10points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look! A Snooker Ball wi' a wee toupee!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Stack of dry well-done steak slices on a plate with a fork, part of hilarious food memes to laugh at dinner wait.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, so there's the bed of leftover chunks of wood for the smoker. Where's the steak?

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Tweet about preferring a Le Creuset bread oven over gifts, alongside images of the bread oven and freshly baked bread, food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd fall for it and my dad would call me a disgrace because he's just been baking perfectly good bread in a perfectly normal oven for the past 40 years

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Pizza topped with sliced kiwi instead of pineapple in a funny food meme about food preferences.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a Pizza Petri Dish. "Deep Dish?" "No, Petri Dish!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Funny food meme comparing a toasted sandwich and a panini, highlighting the difference while waiting for dinner to be served.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    Text post about eating from boredom, admitting to demolishing 20 chicken nuggets, relatable to hilarious food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes it's for hunger; sometimes it's just about the sensory gratification.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    Tweet about being served the worst cup of tea with a close-up of the drink in a blue mug, food meme humor.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If all you did was wave the tea bag at that cup you would have a stronger cup of tea.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Funny food meme showing an empty plate with only a burger left and a tweet about eating fries first.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Vintage ice cream in a box with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors featured in hilarious food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ice cream at the sides would taste of cardboard though.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Cubed sandwich made of charcuterie and cheese with caption about barely touching food, a funny food meme.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's my fork? And stop calling me babe!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Egg cartons stacked unevenly on a grocery shelf with a sign labeled unbeatable, illustrating a hilarious food meme moment.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Methinks this is a picture at least several years old.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Tweet about chocolate tasting better in Easter egg form with a photo of a partially eaten chocolate Easter egg, food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    jfalconer73 avatar
    Shrek73
    Shrek73
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry bud but it tastes better in the Cadbury dairy milk bar form.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Woman looking down holding an air fryer in a funny food meme related to 63 hilarious food memes for dinner wait time.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    Tweet about a car mysteriously ending up at McDonald's drive-thru, part of hilarious food memes to laugh at.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a McDonald's right on the corner, I have to pass it to go anywhere. Somehow I have managed to never turn in there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Plate with baked beans, smiley fries, waffles, and fried chicken illustrating hilarious food memes humor about classic meals.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bloody gorgeous! Just need a couple of slices of bread and butter to mop up.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    Classroom whiteboard with a note about lunch time at 11:35, part of hilarious food memes to laugh at while waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lunch 11:35 - "And the Lord did say unto them, Dig in!"

    3
    3points
    reply
    #29

    Text conversation meme about food delivery and worry about getting fat, part of hilarious food memes collection.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that, boys and girls, is how you build repeat business.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Child's drawing of crisps with handwritten label, featured in hilarious food memes to laugh at while waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother from another mother.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Funny food meme showing a Scottish Big Mac with unusual ingredients in a sandwich bun on a wooden table.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the burger made from free range haggis?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Underrated McVitie's Gold biscuit bar displayed with packaging and text in a funny food meme.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Are y' sure that's not a wee bar of soap?

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Assortment of Guylian seashell chocolates in a bowl, featured in hilarious food memes for dinner laughs.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And our local Aldi's carries these, even in the States! Aldi's has become my go-to convenient source of decent European chocolate instead of the Hershey's, Nestle's, or Mars muck.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    Twitter meme about buying a large cake that serves 16, a funny food meme to laugh at while waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #35

    Hilarious food meme showing a half-eaten cheeseburger with melted cheese in a fast food box.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet about the odd feeling of drinking water from a coke bottle, featured in hilarious food memes to laugh at dinner time.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It offends the universe's sense of order.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Two sandwiches shaped like bears with a bear-shaped sandwich cutter, a funny food meme about lunch ideas.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But you'd have to play with them for a half hour before you ate them. 🤷‍♂️ Dems da rules!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Funny food meme showing a fish filet sandwich from McDonald’s with text about life mistakes and fast food experiences.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gorton's now sells sandwich-sized breaded fried fish filets. Two of those done up, a couple of lightly toasted buns (potato or brioche, your choice) and condiments / toppings of your choice. McDonald's who?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    Funny food meme about KFC chips, humorously suggesting they should be removed from the menu after not being good for years.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the newer version of chips.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    Hilarious food meme questioning if mac is short for macaroni or an acronym for macaroni and cheese with a skillet of mac visible

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #41

    Funny food meme showing seasoned French fries with a caption about losing self control around food.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think most all of us have sailed on that boat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Tweet about a broken baguette to fit in a bag, accompanied by a humorous food meme for dinner wait laughter.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crime de haine

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Two slices of white bread with patches of unmelted butter on a plate, illustrating funny food meme about waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you warm the bread, (20 secs in the microwave), then shave the butter with a vegetable peeler, pave the bread with the shavings and wait 5 secs it will spread. Alternatively have the good sense to make toast.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Small handbag filled with kebab, showcasing a humorous take on food memes and British food innovation.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... what is even going on here?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    Tweet by Craig Burns humorously saying plasterers must be good at buttering their toast, a hilarious food meme to enjoy.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Just don't get the two confused. Applying butter to the walls smells great, but only for a week or so, and then the bugs show up.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #46

    Tweet about having a bad day with an image of sliced bread showing a toasted piece out of order, food memes humor.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When life gives you all crusts then make toast!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Person lying in bed at 2 am, thinking about chicken nuggets with hearts, showcasing funny food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Tweet humor about sandwiches and toasties, a hilarious food meme to laugh at while waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we're used to the idea that the better something tastes, the worse it is for us.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    Woman reacting to food meme about someone eating your leftovers, featuring hilarious food meme humor and expressions.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Plastic container of reduced-price double chocolate mini muffins taken outdoors in a funny food meme about waiting for dinner.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2£60 isn't a fortune but as a surprise saving that can make a day

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #51

    Small black dog being held with spaghetti in its mouth, a funny food meme showing playful greed and humor.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    4points
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never respected a dog more.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #52

    Hand holding a food container with two sausages and rice, a funny food meme about low lunch expectations at work.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Funny text message from landlord about not cooking big meals in the kitchen, a hilarious food meme to laugh at.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #54

    Funny food meme showing someone biting a coaster mistaken for a digestive biscuit, fitting hilarious food memes theme.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He discovered his error when he realized how much better this one tasted.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #55

    Chocolate chip cookies described as medium rare and boneless in a humorous food meme about funny food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chewy inside with crunchy edges. That's perfection.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #56

    Tweet about a home delivery mix-up swapping turkey for Bernard Matthew’s turkey dinosaurs in funny food memes context.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not half as bad as she will, once she unpacks her order!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #57

    Funny food meme about buying Easter eggs during essential item grocery runs in a hilarious food memes collection.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Unusual vegan sandwich with rice, banana, pasta, and peanut butter, part of hilarious food memes to laugh at dinner time.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Man eating tuna pasta from a recycled tin in a car, illustrating one of the hilarious food memes to laugh at.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be careful! The metal of the can plus the mercury in the tuna may attract lightning.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #60

    A humorous food meme showing a poorly stacked dishwasher with pots, bowls, and colorful plates inside.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #61

    Text meme about a bakery scene showing a humorous food meme with a request for four donuts.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    1point
    POST
    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless the child was being particularly rowdy and noisy,, giving you a headache, that's just very mean.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #62

    Text meme from Mikey stating that a bagel is the most superb form of bread, part of hilarious food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    1point
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toasted Onion Bagel with butter and extra sharp cheddar cheese.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #63

    Red tubs filled with assorted Celebrations chocolates with a humorous breakdown of average candy counts in food memes.

    thisisplanetfood Report

    1point
    POST
    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did these stats with Smarties and m&Ms when I was 9-10 and I am so pleased to see that other people are invested in getting us important data about sweets

    2
    2points
    reply

