Anyone who has been on a film set knows that the smallest scene, for example, two characters having a cup of coffee at a table, requires a massive team, wielding a whole host of equipment. Sometimes, just the creation of a film can be a tale stranger than fiction, but fortunately for all of us, forward-thinking people have documented a lot of behind-the-scenes moments from famous films.

The “Far Out Cinema” Facebook page gathers interesting, illuminating, and just plain fascinating bits of information from the sets of films we all know and love. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

#1

The Voices Of The Flintstones (1960s)

The Voices Of The Flintstones (1960s)

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look like their voices

#2

The Podrace Crowd In The Phantom Menace Wasn't Cgi - It's A Load Of Colourful Q-Tips Pushed Through A Grate And Blown By A Fan

The Podrace Crowd In The Phantom Menace Wasn't Cgi - It's A Load Of Colourful Q-Tips Pushed Through A Grate And Blown By A Fan

#3

Chadwick Boseman On The Set Of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chadwick Boseman On The Set Of 'Avengers: Endgame'

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

A massive talent RIP

3
3points
reply
While the younger generation might be completely unfamiliar with this, film DVDs, generally, come with a lot more than just the film. There will be language options, subtitles, and quite often deleted scenes. For superfans of a particular movie, and if you already bought the DVD, it’s a safe guess, a major selling point was access to behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage.

Behind-the-scenes footage, naturally, can’t just be created later as an extra, all through the filming process people have to be documenting the work, then spend many hours editing, cutting, and stitching the entire thing together. 
#4

Magic In Harry Potter

Magic In Harry Potter

#5

Steven Spielberg Filmed E.t. In Chronological Order In Order To Help The Child Actors And To Capture The Most Real Emotions During The Ending, Since It Would Be The Last Time They’d All Be Together

Steven Spielberg Filmed E.t. In Chronological Order In Order To Help The Child Actors And To Capture The Most Real Emotions During The Ending, Since It Would Be The Last Time They’d All Be Together

#6

The Magic Behind Bb-8

The Magic Behind Bb-8

The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, for example, had over six hours of BTS footage, going all the way back to drawing boards to sets and costumes. This would create comical moments on set, where one camera would be filming another camera, which, in turn, would be focused on the actors on the set. 
#7

That’s A Good Boy

That’s A Good Boy

#8

Helena Bonham Carter On The Set Of Harry Potter

Helena Bonham Carter On The Set Of Harry Potter

#9

Filming 'The Empire Strikes Back' Credit Roll (1980)

Filming 'The Empire Strikes Back' Credit Roll (1980)

Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago

That blew me away the first time I learned how they did it.

One of the producers of the “making of” content for “The Lord of the Rings” stated that, in total, over twenty hours of footage was gathered, dwarfing the actual length of the three films combined by a few hours. This raw footage was then cut into the aforementioned six-hour documentary, although unused parts still made their way into the DVDs and supplementary content online. 
#10

Eric Idle And George Harrison On The Set Of Life Of Brian (1978)

Eric Idle And George Harrison On The Set Of Life Of Brian (1978)

#11

Marlon Brando Before And After Getting His Make Up Done To Be Don Vito Corleone

Marlon Brando Before And After Getting His Make Up Done To Be Don Vito Corleone

#12

Jim Carrey’s Makeup Transformation In The Mask (1994)

Jim Carrey’s Makeup Transformation In The Mask (1994)

While it varies from production to production, certain crews even set out to create a film about the creation of the film, which is normally treated in a lighthearted manner. Technically, it’s a documentary, but film crews often see it as a means to let off steam and joke around, instead of actually developing a story about the film being made. 
#13

Behind The Scenes Of Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Behind The Scenes Of Quantum Of Solace (2008)

#14

John Travolta's Prop Torso From Face/Off

John Travolta's Prop Torso From Face/Off

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

I know it is meant to look real, but damn it looks real.

#15

Behind The Scenes Of #spidermannowayhome

Behind The Scenes Of #spidermannowayhome

This footage and other images taken from movie sets provide interesting insight into a lot of the technology employed in modern filmmaking. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch, who voices the dragon Smaug, in “The Hobbit,” also provided some motion capture footage with his own body. If it wasn’t for BTS footage, we would not be able to enjoy seeing this professional actor writhe around on the ground for a role. 
#16

Making Ghostbusters

Making Ghostbusters

Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor Stay Puft Man! I thought it was CGI.

#17

Behind The Scenes Of Spider-Man With Tom Holland And Zendaya

Behind The Scenes Of Spider-Man With Tom Holland And Zendaya

#18

Behind The Scenes Of The Birds

Behind The Scenes Of The Birds

It’s also a good way to document the crew that puts countless hours of hard, sometimes dangerous work into bringing a film to fruition. The people in front of the cameras have an important role, but they also get the lion's share of fame. It also helps humanize the cast, whom many people might accidentally associate too much with the role individual actors play. 
#19

Will Smith Filming A Scene In I Am Legend

Will Smith Filming A Scene In I Am Legend

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do not like this film, they ruined the ending. The book has the best ending of any book I have ever read.

#20

Behind The Scenes Of 'Midsommar' With Florence Pugh 🌸🌼

Behind The Scenes Of 'Midsommar' With Florence Pugh 🌸🌼

#21

The Burns Twins Outside The Huge Maze On The Set Of 'The Shining'

The Burns Twins Outside The Huge Maze On The Set Of 'The Shining'

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even though they are only onscreen for a few screens, they are the scariest part of that film for me.

One might have already noticed that many of the images here are taken from films shot in the early 2000s. The advent of CGI has, perhaps unfortunately, meant that directors often use greenscreen for nearly everything. While this does allow for more freedom and creativity, it does mean that most BTS images from a modern set look like a home where someone just loves green paint.
#22

Stuart Freeborn, Creator Of Yoda In The Late 1970s

Stuart Freeborn, Creator Of Yoda In The Late 1970s

#23

Dave Bautista And Michael Rooker Having Fun On The Set Of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Dave Bautista And Michael Rooker Having Fun On The Set Of 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

#24

Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

Other times, the BTS footage has specific goals in mind, for example, in the extra features for “Star Wars Episode 2: The Attack of the Clones,” there were featurettes focusing on costume design, the creation of the various aliens and segments focusing on the casting. While a very niche topic, this is invaluable for anyone wanting to pick the crew’s brains on why certain decisions ended up being made. 
#25

Jim Carrey And Kate Winslet On Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Jim Carrey And Kate Winslet On Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

#26

Special Effects Master Douglas Trumbull On The Set Of Blade Runner (1982)

Special Effects Master Douglas Trumbull On The Set Of Blade Runner (1982)

#27

Chris Evans On The Set Of Captain America Wearing Rubber Shoes Made To Look Like Bare Feet

Chris Evans On The Set Of Captain America Wearing Rubber Shoes Made To Look Like Bare Feet

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

I always cringe when I see anyone running barefoot.

It’s also a great way to immortalize all the work that went into smaller details that, perhaps, most viewers never even notice. Films like “Blade Runner,” or even, more recently, “Barbie” had hours and hours of work put into sets and costumes, some of which are only on screen for seconds. Without them, the film might seem less rich, but the sad truth is that most viewers hardly notice. 
#28

Old School Batman

Old School Batman

Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
15 minutes ago

The one thing about cinema that hasn’t evolved in 70 years. Backdrops when someone drives a vehicle , still looks as bad often🤣

#29

Gal Gadot Standing In Moulds For Her Wonder Woman Boots

Gal Gadot Standing In Moulds For Her Wonder Woman Boots

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
59 minutes ago

these boots... I’ve been bitching to myself all the movie about the height of her heels...

#30

In Tenet, Kenneth Branagh Spoke His Lines In Reverse, Rather Than Having Christopher Nolan Reverse His Lines In Editing

In Tenet, Kenneth Branagh Spoke His Lines In Reverse, Rather Than Having Christopher Nolan Reverse His Lines In Editing

So scroll through the rest of this list and perhaps see what stirs your interest up enough to warrant a rewatch. And if you find yourself wanting more, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our previous collection of images from “Far Out Cinema,” or take a look at the pics gathered by “Behind the Clapperboard,” documenting all the bits and pieces that go on behind the scenes
#31

Alan Rickman Photographed Whilst Filming 'Die Hard' (1988)

Alan Rickman Photographed Whilst Filming 'Die Hard' (1988)

#32

Behind The Scenes Of The Iconic Fight Scene Between Lucy Liu And Uma Thurman In ‘Kill Bill’ (2003)

Behind The Scenes Of The Iconic Fight Scene Between Lucy Liu And Uma Thurman In ‘Kill Bill’ (2003)

#33

Creating The Various Scales Used For The Arquillian Alien Effect On 'Men In Black'

Creating The Various Scales Used For The Arquillian Alien Effect On 'Men In Black'

#34

From The Set Of 'The Last Of Us'

From The Set Of 'The Last Of Us'

#35

On The Set Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)⁣

On The Set Of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)⁣

Booker
Booker
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I think the Pirates movies were his best work!

#36

Gorr's Creation Behind The Scenes Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Gorr's Creation Behind The Scenes Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

#37

A Behind The Scenes Picture On The Set Of 'Terminator'

A Behind The Scenes Picture On The Set Of 'Terminator'

#38

'raiders Of The Lost Ark' (1981)

'raiders Of The Lost Ark' (1981)

Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love seeing an honest belly laugh.

#39

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling On The Set Of Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling On The Set Of Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie'

#40

Aliens - Setting Up The Shot (1986)

Aliens - Setting Up The Shot (1986)

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Private Hudson : Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man? Private Vasquez : No. Have you?

#41

Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)

Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)

#42

Walt Disney Filming On A Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (1941)

Walt Disney Filming On A Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (1941)

#43

Robert Shaw & Bruce Taking A Break

Robert Shaw & Bruce Taking A Break

Maarten VP
Maarten VP
Community Member
58 minutes ago

The shark is waiting for the break to be over

#44

Behind The Scenes With Doc & Einstein On Back To The Future Part II

Behind The Scenes With Doc & Einstein On Back To The Future Part II

Booker
Booker
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Both look pretty relaxed.

#45

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock & Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed In (1993)

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock & Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed In (1993)

Booker
Booker
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Very good movie.

#46

Jim Henson Bts Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Jim Henson Bts Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

#47

Lunch Break On The Set Of Conan The Destroyer

Lunch Break On The Set Of Conan The Destroyer

#48

James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic

James Cameron On The Set Of Titanic

#49

Bruce Willis On The Set Of 'Die Hard With A Vengeance' (1995)

Bruce Willis On The Set Of 'Die Hard With A Vengeance' (1995)

#50

The Cast Of ‘Barbie’

The Cast Of ‘Barbie’

#51

Jennifer Tilly On The Set Of Bride Of Chucky (1998)

Jennifer Tilly On The Set Of Bride Of Chucky (1998)

#52

'guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Stunt Doubles

'guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Stunt Doubles

#53

Tinkerbell And Peter Pan Watching The Real Magic Happen

Tinkerbell And Peter Pan Watching The Real Magic Happen

#54

Scene 1, Take 1 Of Forrest Gump In 1994

Scene 1, Take 1 Of Forrest Gump In 1994

Booker
Booker
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Life is like a box of chocolates...

#55

Harrison Ford And The Oscar Winning, Ke Huy Quan, On The Set Of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

Harrison Ford And The Oscar Winning, Ke Huy Quan, On The Set Of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)

#56

Bella Ramsey And Pedro Pascal On Ep. 9 Of The Last Of Us

Bella Ramsey And Pedro Pascal On Ep. 9 Of The Last Of Us

#57

Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise And Tom Hanks On The Set Of Forrest Gump (1994)

Mykelti Williamson, Gary Sinise And Tom Hanks On The Set Of Forrest Gump (1994)

#58

Behind The Scenes Of 'Goodfellas'

Behind The Scenes Of 'Goodfellas'

#59

Quentin Tarantino And Steve Buscemi On The Set Of Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino And Steve Buscemi On The Set Of Reservoir Dogs (1992)

#60

Point Break - Keanu Reeves And Patrick Swayze Simulate Skydiving Whilst Mounted To Rigs (1991)

Point Break - Keanu Reeves And Patrick Swayze Simulate Skydiving Whilst Mounted To Rigs (1991)

#61

Behind The Scenes On Ghostbusters With Slimer (1984)

Behind The Scenes On Ghostbusters With Slimer (1984)

#62

David Lynch And John Hurt On The Set Of Elephant Man (1980)

David Lynch And John Hurt On The Set Of Elephant Man (1980)

Maarten VP
Maarten VP
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I am not an elephant! I am not an animal! I am a human being! I am a man!

#63

The Making Of Iron Man (2008)

The Making Of Iron Man (2008)

#64

Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji

Kirsten Dunst On The Set Of Jumanji

#65

On The Set Of Gremlins With A Giant Gizmo (Zach Galligan)

On The Set Of Gremlins With A Giant Gizmo (Zach Galligan)

#66

On The Set Of Joker (2019)

On The Set Of Joker (2019)

#67

John Belushi, Carrie Fisher And Dan Aykroyd On The Set Of The Blues Brothers, 1980

John Belushi, Carrie Fisher And Dan Aykroyd On The Set Of The Blues Brothers, 1980

