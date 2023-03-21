Lights, camera, action! When you imagine a film set, you might picture a demanding person sitting in their classic director’s chair shouting commands at PAs and actors. And of course, there’s always someone holding a clapperboard before each take. But if you're curious about what actually went on behind the scenes of all of your favorite films, you’re in luck.

Down below, you’ll find a list of some of the most fascinating posts from the “Behind the Clapperboard” Facebook page. From pics of Steven Spielberg chilling with Tom Hanks off-screen to shots of the cameramen and women who captured the world's most iconic scenes, we’ve got something for all cinephiles on this list. Enjoy learning a bit more about the film industry, and be sure to upvote the pics you find most fascinating!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Cinematography: Roger Deakins

Behind the Clapperboard Report

11points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get out of ze choppah! (And you reas it in Arnold’s voice, didn’t you?)

0
0points
reply
#2

Saving Private Ryan (1998). Steven Spielberg

Saving Private Ryan (1998). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski Photo by: David James

Behind the Clapperboard Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#3

Joker (2019). Todd Phillips

Joker (2019). Todd Phillips

Cinematography: Lawrence Sher
Photo By: Niko Tavernise

Behind the Clapperboard Report

8points
POST

The Behind the Clapperboard Facebook page has been around since 2014, sharing a side of some of the most fascinating moments in film history that most of us never get to see. From pictures of iconic directors to reveals of how some of the most memorable moments were recorded, this page has it all. And clearly, it’s captivated many viewers, as it has amassed an impressive 250k followers. The account’s description shares a quote from the beloved Martin Scorsese, stating, “Cinema is a matter of what's in the frame and what's out.” And it certainly does a great job of giving us a glimpse into that “out of frame” side we rarely get to see.

Chances are you love watching films, but have you ever considered why the art of filmmaking is so important to society? According to Paul Jenkins at Brilliantio, watching movies is more than just a fun activity to do on a date or with your best friends on Friday night. (Although, it can be that too!) Ask any cinephile, and they’ll tell you in great detail how much painstaking effort goes into creating a beautiful film. Every choice is well thought out and intentional, and finding all of the brilliant, hidden details is the most exciting part for avid viewers.
#4

Rocky II (1979). Sylvester Stallone

Rocky II (1979). Sylvester Stallone

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Steadicam Operator: Garrett Brown
Photo by: Christine M. Loss

Behind the Clapperboard Report

8points
POST
#5

Jaws (1975). Steevn Spielberg

Jaws (1975). Steevn Spielberg

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Production Designer: Joe Alves
Photo by: Louis Goldman

Behind the Clapperboard Report

8points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Steevn!!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Psycho (1960). Alfred Hitchcock

Psycho (1960). Alfred Hitchcock

Cinematography: John L. Russell
Camera Operator: Leonard J. South
Script Supervisor: Marshall Schlom
Photo by: Eugene Cook

Behind the Clapperboard Report

7points
POST

Jenkins goes on to note how important films are for pop culture. “Today, film is considered one of America’s most popular art forms and perhaps even its most significant contribution to world culture,” he writes. “It’s hard to imagine what our lives would be like without motion pictures – those flickering images projected on a screen that have become iconic representations of our inner and outer realities, conveying ideas and feelings from one person or culture to another through space and time.”

Filmmaking is also a massive industry worldwide that has provided jobs for thousands of people involved in acting, directing, music making, production, screening, distribution and more. Even producers of popcorn kernels and celluloid raw materials used to print films on reels rely on this industry. And if you’re ever traveled to see the Hollywood Walk of Fame or a Universal Studios tour, you’ve contributed to the movie world’s tourism as well.
#7

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Douglas Slocombe
Camera Assistant: Martin Kenzie
Dolly Grip: Colin Manning
Photo by: Murray Close
Vía Pedro Barnett-College Penella

Behind the Clapperboard Report

7points
POST
#8

Apocalypse Now (1979). Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now (1979). Francis Ford Coppola

Cinematography: Vittorio Storaro
Camera Operator: Piero Servo
Key Grip: Alfredo Marchetti

www.facebook.com Report

6points
Kotryna Brašiškytė
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the smell of napalm in the morning!

0
0points
reply
#9

Goodfellas (1990). Martin Scorsese

Goodfellas (1990). Martin Scorsese

Cinematography: Michael Ballhaus
Camera Operator: David M. Dunlap
Photo by: Barry Wetcher

Behind the Clapperboard Report

6points
POST

Films give many of us a way to escape from the monotony of our everyday lives or a way to feel love, wonder and excitement when we’re struggling in our own lives. “Movies are the only art form that allows us to identify with the characters on an emotional level,” Jenkins writes. “We see them as people struggling with real problems and facing real challenges. We live vicariously through them and find our fears, desires, hopes, and aspirations.” Whatever we do or don’t want to experience for a few hours, we can find a film to take us to or out of those places. 
#10

Goldeneye (1995). Martin Campbell

Goldeneye (1995). Martin Campbell

Cinematography: Phil Meheux
Photo by: Keith Hamshere

Behind the Clapperboard Report

6points
POST
#11

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: John Alcott
Camera Operator: Kelvin Pike
Focus Puller: Douglas Milsome & Maurice Arnold

Behind the Clapperboard Report

6points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it says the fear for "Johnnie" was real

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Steven Spielberg

E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Allen Daviau

Behind the Clapperboard Report

6points
POST

A great film also makes viewers think. There might be messages about social issues, politics, religion, hope, love, triumph, and more that will stretch audiences’ empathy muscles. We can see the world of a character who is completely different from ourselves for a few hours, someone we may have never encountered in our real lives. And films that present these new ideas can be great voices for social change. 

“When films about war reflect the real world with gritty realism, rather than showing stylized depictions of soldiers marching into battle under waving flags, they can profoundly affect how viewers think about issues of war and peace,” Jenkins continues. “For example, the movie Saving Private Ryan depicted the horrors of World War II with gruesome special effects; the opening scene focused on the gruesome deaths of several characters-many viewers couldn’t watch it!”
#13

Star Wars (1977). George Lucas

Star Wars (1977). George Lucas

Cinematography: Gilbert Taylor
Photo by: John Jay

Behind the Clapperboard Report

6points
POST
#14

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact: the spacesuit wearing actors in this scene are kids, because that made the model look even bigger.

1
1point
reply
#15

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011). Brad Bird

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011). Brad Bird

Cinematography: Robert Elswit
Photo by: David James

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Now Tom, are you going to prank me again? My hand is getting slippery..."

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, 792 films were released in the United States and Canada. So clearly, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of directors out there working hard to put their best stories onto the screen. But when it comes to some of the most impactful directors the world has yet to see, Paul Jenkins provides this list: Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Walt Disney, Martin Scorcese, Kathryn Bigelow, Roman Polanski, Jane Campion, George Lucas, Agnés Varda, Brian De Palma, Mira Nair, and Quentin Tarantino. And as far as films that have had a major impact on society, Star Wars, The Sound of Music, To Kill a Mockingbird, Schindler’s List, Star Trek, Taxi Driver, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jaws, and Thelma and Louise are some of the world’s favorites. 
#16

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013). Martin Scorsese

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013). Martin Scorsese

Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto
Photo by: Mary Cybulski

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#17

The Hunt For Red October (1990). John McTiernan

The Hunt For Red October (1990). John McTiernan

Cinematography: Jan de Bont
Photo by: Bruce McBroom

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
#18

Superman (1978). Richard Donner

Superman (1978). Richard Donner

Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth
Camera Operator: Peter MacDonald
Photo by: Bob Penn

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mistook him for a tall Danny Devito at first before realizing we were talking about Superman.

0
0points
reply

As most of us don’t work in the film industry, there are plenty of aspects of the industry that are total mysteries to us. So we consulted this list from New Dawn Films of unique filmmaking facts that you’ve likely never heard before. For example, did you know that both Steven Spielberg and James Cameron never went to film school? “They also both don’t like to recommend students to do it. What they both advocate is for filmmakers to keep practicing and building their reel until they have enough experience to work on paid directing jobs,” the New Dawn team writes. 
#19

Quantum Of Solace (2008). Marc Forster

Quantum Of Solace (2008). Marc Forster

Cinematography: Roberto Schaefer
Stunt Double: Daniel Craig: Bobby Holland Hanton
Head Stunt Rigger: Diz Sharpe
Photo by: Susan Allnutt

Behind the Clapperboard Report

5points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like italy... can be?

0
0points
reply
#20

Apocalypto (2006). Mel Gibson

Apocalypto (2006). Mel Gibson

Cinematography: Dean Semler
First Assistant Camera: Megan Forste

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
#21

True Lies (1994). James Cameron

True Lies (1994). James Cameron

Cinematography: Russell Carpenter
Camera Operator: James Cameron
Stunt Coordinator/Arnold Schwarzenegger Stunt Double: Joel Kramer
Jamie Lee Curtis Stunt Double: Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nope nope nope (2)

1
1point
reply

“Being a strong INTJ, Stanley Kubrick actually shot, produced and created his first ever short film project in 1935! He then went on to sell it even though at that time, it was completely unheard of, especially from a relatively unknown filmmaker,” the New Dawn team goes on to write. And when it comes to letting film distributors get sneak peeks of movies, it’s recommended for directors to allow them all to see the film at the same time at the same place. Apparently, if one distributor sees the film and decides it’s not so great, they’ll spread that information like wildfire.  
#22

Point Break (1991). Kathryn Bigelow

Point Break (1991). Kathryn Bigelow

Cinematography: Donald Peterman
Boom Operator: Geoffrey Patterson
Photo by: Richard Foreman Jr.

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
#23

A Clockwork Orange (1971). Stanley Kubrick

A Clockwork Orange (1971). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: John Alcott

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bolshy great yarblockos to thee and thine.......

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

The Terminator (1984). James Cameron

The Terminator (1984). James Cameron

Cinematography: Adam Greenberg
Terminator Stop Motion: Pete Kleinow

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST

As far as sounds in films go, it’s possible that you’ve noticed the same exact ones many times. In fact, there’s one scream in particular that’s been used in over 200 movies: the Wilhelm Scream. Apparently, this iconic sound was recorded over 60 years ago and is often used when a character is shot or falls off a building. The first time this scream was utilized was in the 1951 film Distant Drums, and  since then, famous directors like Quentin Tarantino and Peter Jackson have been known to use it. 
#25

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Photo by: François Duhamel

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
#26

The Revenant (2015). Alejandro G. Iñárritu

The Revenant (2015). Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki
Camera Operator: P. Scott Sakamoto
Dolly Grip: Ryan Munro

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST
#27

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Cinematography: Larkin Seiple
Photo by: Allyson Riggs

Behind the Clapperboard Report

4points
POST

We hope you’re enjoying this intimate look into the world of movie making. Be sure to keep upvoting the pics you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments what your favorite film is and if you know anything about behind the scenes of that shoot. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring surprising movie facts you’ve likely never noticed, look no further than right here!
#28

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes

Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Boom Operator: Orin Beaton
Photo by: François Duhamel

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#29

Edge Of Tomorrow (2014). Doug Liman

Edge Of Tomorrow (2014). Doug Liman

Cinematography: Dion Beebe
Camera Operator: Peter Field
Steadicam Operator: Peter Robertson
Boom Operator: Orin Beaton
Photo by: David James
Via Band Pro Film & Digital

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#30

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: John Alcott
Steadicam Operator: Garrett Brown

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#31

Nope (2022). Jordan Peele

Nope (2022). Jordan Peele

Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema
Photo by: Leigh Mierke

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#32

Dunkirk (2017). Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk (2017). Christopher Nolan

Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema
Photo by: Melinda Sue Gordon

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

planet earth: seal on beach

0
0points
reply
#33

Prisoners (2013). Denis Villeneuve

Prisoners (2013). Denis Villeneuve

Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Photo by: Wilson Webb

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
Dimitri Vlaanderen
Dimitri Vlaanderen
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That person in the left room, is he … ?

1
1point
reply
#34

Poltergeist (1982). Tobe Hooper

Poltergeist (1982). Tobe Hooper

Cinematography: Matthew F. Leonetti
Photo by: Bruce McBroom

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#35

Se7en (1995). David Fincher

Se7en (1995). David Fincher

Cinematography: Darius Khondji
Photo by: Peter Sorel

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't open the box!

0
0points
reply
#36

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). Stanley Kubrick

Cinematography: Geoffrey Unsworth

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#37

Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg

Jaws (1975). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Bill Butler
Camera Operator: Michael Chapman
Photo by: Louis Goldman

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#38

Bridge Of Spies (2015). Steven Spielberg

Bridge Of Spies (2015). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Janusz Kaminski
Steadicam Operator: Marcus Pohlus
First Assistant Camera: Denny Kortze
Photo by: Jaap Buitendijk

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#39

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022). James Cameron

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022). James Cameron

Cinematography: Russell Carpenter
Photo by: Mark Fellman
Via American Cinematographer

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to imagine that Mr Cameron wiped away a nostalgic tear or two when he got to do another big exciting climax centered around a sinking ship. :p

0
0points
reply
#40

The Ten Commandments (1956). Cecil B. Demille

The Ten Commandments (1956). Cecil B. Demille

Cinematography: Loyal Griggs

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#41

Edge Of Tomorrow (2014). Doug Liman

Edge Of Tomorrow (2014). Doug Liman

Cinematography: Dion Beebe
Photo by: David James

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#42

Return Of The Jedi (1983). Richard Marquand

Return Of The Jedi (1983). Richard Marquand

Cinematography: Alan Hume & Alec Mills
Camera Operator: Peter McDonald
Photo by: Albert Clark

Behind the Clapperboard Report

3points
POST
#43

Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Joseph Kosinski

Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Joseph Kosinski

Cinematography: Claudio Miranda

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#44

Iron Man (2008). Jon Favreau

Iron Man (2008). Jon Favreau

Cinematography: Matthew Libatique
Photo by: Zade Rosenthal

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick
Cinematography: John Alcott

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn... even the behind the camera photos are shot perfectly...

1
1point
reply
#46

Back To The Future Part III (1990). Robert Zemeckis

Back To The Future Part III (1990). Robert Zemeckis

Cinematography: Dean Cundey
Panaglide Operator: Raymond Stella
First Assistant Camera: Clyde E. Bryan

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#47

Inception (2010). Christopher Nolan

Inception (2010). Christopher Nolan

Cinematography: Wally Pfister
Photo by: Melissa Moseley

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#48

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#49

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Alien (1979). Ridley Scott

Cinematography: Derek Vanlint
Photo by: Bob Penn

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#50

Night Of The Living Dead (1968). George A. Romero

Night Of The Living Dead (1968). George A. Romero

Cinematography: George A. Romero

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#51

Babel (2006). Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Babel (2006). Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto
Photo by: Murray Close

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#52

All Quiet On The Western Front (2022). Edward Berger

All Quiet On The Western Front (2022). Edward Berger

Cinematography: James Friend
Photo by: Reiner Bajo

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#53

Tenet (2020). Christopher Nolan

Tenet (2020). Christopher Nolan

Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema
Photo by: Melinda Sue Gordon

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#54

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Douglas Slocombe
Vía Pedro Barnett-College Penella

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Back To The Future Part III (1990). Robert Zemeckis

Back To The Future Part III (1990). Robert Zemeckis

Cinematography: Dean Cundey
Photo by: Ralph Nelson

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#56

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992). Chris Columbus

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992). Chris Columbus

Cinematography: Julio Macat
Photo by: Melinda Sue Gordon

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#57

The Departed (2006). Martin Scorsese

The Departed (2006). Martin Scorsese

Cinematography: Michael Ballhaus
Camera Operator: Andrew Rowlands
Boom Operator: Andrew Schmetterling
Photo by: Andrew Cooper

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#58

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977). Steven Spielberg

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977). Steven Spielberg

Cinematography: Vilmos Zsigmond
Photo by: Jim Coe

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#59

Prey (2022). Dan Trachtenberg

Prey (2022). Dan Trachtenberg

Cinematography: Jeff Cutter
Photo by: David Bukach

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#60

Dunkirk (2017). Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk (2017). Christopher Nolan

Cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema
Photo by: Melinda Sue Gordon

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#61

Star Wars (1977). George Lucas

Star Wars (1977). George Lucas

Cinematography: Gilbert Taylor
Camera Operator: Ronnie Taylor
Boom Operator: Ken Nightingall
Continuity: Ann Skinner
Photo by: John Jay

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the original jabba

0
0points
reply
#62

Dune (2021). Denis Villeneuve

Dune (2021). Denis Villeneuve

Cinematography: Greig Fraser

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#63

Glass Onion (2022). Rian Johnson

Glass Onion (2022). Rian Johnson

Cinematography: Steve Yedlin
Photo by: John L. Wilson

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#64

Dune (2021). Denis Villeneuve

Dune (2021). Denis Villeneuve

Cinematography: Greig Fraser

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

The Shape Of Water (2017). Guillermo Del Toro

The Shape Of Water (2017). Guillermo Del Toro

Cinematography: Dan Laustsen
Photo by: Kerry Hayes

Behind the Clapperboard Report

2points
POST
#66

Heat (1995). Michael Mann

Heat (1995). Michael Mann

Cinematography: Dante Spinotti
Photo by: Frank Connor

Behind the Clapperboard Report

1point
POST
#67

The Shawshank Redemption (1994). Frank Darabont

The Shawshank Redemption (1994). Frank Darabont

Cinematography: Roger Deakins
Photo by: Michael P. Weinstein

Behind the Clapperboard Report

1point
POST
#68

Hacksaw Ridge (2016). Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge (2016). Mel Gibson

Cinematography: Simon Duggan
Photo by: Mark Rogers

Behind the Clapperboard Report

1point
POST
#69

Top Gun (1986). Tony Scott

Top Gun (1986). Tony Scott

Cinematography: Jeffrey L. Kimball
Photo by: Ralph Nelson

Behind the Clapperboard Report

1point
POST
#70

The Godfather (1972). Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather (1972). Francis Ford Coppola

Cinematography: Gordon Willis
Photo by: Jack Stager

Behind the Clapperboard Report