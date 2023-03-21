The Behind the Clapperboard Facebook page has been around since 2014, sharing a side of some of the most fascinating moments in film history that most of us never get to see. From pictures of iconic directors to reveals of how some of the most memorable moments were recorded, this page has it all. And clearly, it’s captivated many viewers, as it has amassed an impressive 250k followers. The account’s description shares a quote from the beloved Martin Scorsese, stating, “Cinema is a matter of what's in the frame and what's out.” And it certainly does a great job of giving us a glimpse into that “out of frame” side we rarely get to see.

Chances are you love watching films, but have you ever considered why the art of filmmaking is so important to society? According to Paul Jenkins at Brilliantio, watching movies is more than just a fun activity to do on a date or with your best friends on Friday night. (Although, it can be that too!) Ask any cinephile, and they’ll tell you in great detail how much painstaking effort goes into creating a beautiful film. Every choice is well thought out and intentional, and finding all of the brilliant, hidden details is the most exciting part for avid viewers.