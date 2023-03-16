Movies have been a popular form of entertainment for a long time already, captivating audiences with their plot, personages, and visual effects. While the experience of watching a movie can be enjoyable, many viewers find themselves still thinking about the film long after the credits have rolled. In fact, some people may become so engaged in a movie that they feel the need to seek out more information and details online, from fan theories to behind-the-scenes trivia. Michael W. Boyce thinks that there are several factors at play with this. “First, there's the increased accessibility to movies through streaming platforms. Since the pandemic, more studios are releasing new titles to theatres and streaming at the same time. They don't have to wait six months for the title to be released on home video. It's right there. Also, people can just watch more when they don't have to leave their homes and drive to their local theatre. People in smaller markets don't have to wait for smaller movies to make their way to a theatre in their area.

Second, with the explosion of social media and memes, ‘word of mouth’ travels so much faster. People are more aware of the new, hot movies as they're getting real-time reactions; they're seeing and sharing memes. And it has become so much easier to access information about the movies and the stars who make them. If you liked Denis Villeneuve's Dune (2021), for example, in mere minutes, you can download Frank Herbert's novel to your e-reader, access David Lynch's 1984 version, read rumors about the sequel, follow the stars' social media accounts, and connect with thousands of other fans who liked it as much as you did.”