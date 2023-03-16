The world of cinema is filled with mysteries and hidden gems that often go unnoticed. Whether it’s a subtle reference in a film or a little-known fact about the production process, these secrets can be fascinating to uncover. Luckily, there are people who are dedicated enough to seek out and share these details with others.

One such source of movie knowledge is the Twitter account “Film Facts”. This page is a treasure trove of all things cinema, from not-so-easy-to-notice Easter eggs to the greatest behind-the-scenes facts.

Bored Panda has collected the most interesting posts shared by “Film Facts”. Scroll down to learn more about our beloved movies! For more fascinating facts, check out our previous article here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Factsonfilm Report

20points
POST
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's fair, same as 95% of the movie industrie.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Parasite

Parasite

Factsonfilm Report

18points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need to see this movie. :D

1
1point
reply
#3

The Narnia Franchise

The Narnia Franchise

Factsonfilm Report

17points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think there was supposed to be a Spiderman in Narnia!

3
3points
reply

Bored Panda contacted Dr. Michael W. Boyce, a Professor of English and Film Studies at Booth University College in Winnipeg, Canada and a host of a podcast about fans and fan cultures “Geek 4” to learn more about films and our fascination with them.

Throughout his career, Michael W. Boyce has offered a diverse range of literature and film-related courses. Among the subjects he has taught are Film History, British Film, Television Studies, Film Adaptation, Film Noir, and more. Scroll down to learn more about movies and the film industry!
#4

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Factsonfilm Report

16points
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And also he wanted to cast Haley Joel Osment as Harry, which was shot down flatly.

4
4points
reply
#5

Star Wars

Star Wars

Factsonfilm Report

16points
POST
#6

22 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Factsonfilm Report

15points
POST

Movies have been a popular form of entertainment for a long time already, captivating audiences with their plot, personages, and visual effects. While the experience of watching a movie can be enjoyable, many viewers find themselves still thinking about the film long after the credits have rolled. In fact, some people may become so engaged in a movie that they feel the need to seek out more information and details online, from fan theories to behind-the-scenes trivia. Michael W. Boyce thinks that there are several factors at play with this. “First, there's the increased accessibility to movies through streaming platforms. Since the pandemic, more studios are releasing new titles to theatres and streaming at the same time. They don't have to wait six months for the title to be released on home video. It's right there. Also, people can just watch more when they don't have to leave their homes and drive to their local theatre. People in smaller markets don't have to wait for smaller movies to make their way to a theatre in their area.

Second, with the explosion of social media and memes, ‘word of mouth’ travels so much faster. People are more aware of the new, hot movies as they're getting real-time reactions; they're seeing and sharing memes. And it has become so much easier to access information about the movies and the stars who make them. If you liked Denis Villeneuve's Dune (2021), for example, in mere minutes, you can download Frank Herbert's novel to your e-reader, access David Lynch's 1984 version, read rumors about the sequel, follow the stars' social media accounts, and connect with thousands of other fans who liked it as much as you did.”
#7

Moana

Moana

Factsonfilm Report

15points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never heard of her, but everyone in Italy apparently has😁

0
0points
reply
#8

The Lord Of The Rings

The Lord Of The Rings

Factsonfilm Report

14points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done for staying true to the book!

6
6points
reply
#9

American Psycho

American Psycho

Factsonfilm Report

14points
POST
View more comments

With the advent of new technologies, nowadays people can access a vast range of films from around the world without having to put in much effort. In light of this, it's worth considering whether the rise of digital media has transformed the ways that audiences interact with and interpret movies. According to Michael W. Boyce, digital and online media have changed so much about how we consume movies and television. “When I was a kid, back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, if you wanted to watch a movie after it was done in the theatres, you had to wait for it to come out on VHS. You'd watch it on a mostly square television (4:3) and at a pretty awful resolution. For most of us, the sound was whatever came out of your TV's speakers."
#10

The Bodyguard 2

The Bodyguard 2

Factsonfilm Report

13points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would have been more realistic. RIP Princess Diana.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Fight Club

Fight Club

Factsonfilm Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Star Wars And Annihilation

Star Wars And Annihilation

Factsonfilm Report

11points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was thinking of the other trailer first... like a movie trailer/preview!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"Nowadays, most people can replicate theatre-quality look and sound at home. And with streaming, you're not relying on your local video store to stock tapes. With a few accounts, you can access a huge number of titles. People don't have to scour video stores to find hard-to-find titles. If you like a particular actor or director or type of movie, you can find most other connected movies without much effort. This increased accessibility to titles and the superior technology means fans of movies can rewatch their favorite titles as much as they want. They can zoom in, go frame-by-frame to scan the background for visual treats and Easter eggs.”
#13

The Witch

The Witch

Factsonfilm Report

11points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course there must be at least one goat present in a film about witches and the devil

0
0points
reply
#14

Schindler's List

Schindler's List

Factsonfilm Report

11points
POST
#15

Deadpool

Deadpool

Factsonfilm Report

10points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pay for what? Is that photo licensed or trade marked?

1
1point
reply

Movies have been a beloved form of entertainment evolving over time to reflect changes in technology, culture, and audience preferences. We asked Michael W. Boyce whether there are any significant trends or patterns in the movies that are popular with audiences today and how these trends have evolved over time. He shared that for the last decade or so, the predominant trend in cinema has been towards large franchise movies, like the Marvel and DC films. “They have a built-in audience, and, by sharing characters across titles (like Doctor Strange in Spider-man: No Way Home (2021), studios ‘direct’ audiences to come along for multiple films. People think they have to see all the films in a particular franchise because of shared characters and stories. This trend has been incredibly successful for studios, but because of how expensive these films are to make, there has been a drastic decline in mid-priced films and fewer movies from genres like romantic comedies and dramas. Similarly, there are fewer original stories being produced and studios continue to prioritize sequels, remakes, and ‘reimaginings’ (like The Batman) of known movies. I don't see this changing.”
#16

Batman Begins

Batman Begins

Factsonfilm Report

10points
POST
#17

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Factsonfilm Report

10points
POST
#18

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But instead he got people more famous for their skills than for being famous (although Pitt and Jolie have their moments as actors too)

1
1point
reply
#19

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of films/TV do that. They just apply a blue filter in post production.

2
2points
reply
#20

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s nice give them their light

0
0points
reply
#21

Mulan

Mulan

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
#22

Star Wars

Star Wars

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
Russell Tilling
Russell Tilling
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't like the character tbh. Too good looking for a start!

0
0points
reply
#23

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#24

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Factsonfilm Report

9points
POST
Mithara
Mithara
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's very in character- I can definitely imagine Hermione, Harry and Ron doing exactly that.

3
3points
reply
#25

The Revenant

The Revenant

Factsonfilm Report

8points
POST
#26

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

Factsonfilm Report

8points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“My dear boy, why don't you just try acting?” Said the great Lawrence Olivier to Dustin Hoffman regarding his ‘method acting’ in Marathon Man.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse

Factsonfilm Report

8points
POST
#28

The Revenant

The Revenant

Factsonfilm Report

8points
POST
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fav scene - the dog carcass, the bear attack and the fight with Fitzgerald.

0
0points
reply
#29

Django Unchained

Django Unchained

Factsonfilm Report

8points
POST
#30

Interstellar

Interstellar

Factsonfilm Report

7points
POST
#31

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Factsonfilm Report

7points
POST
#32

Blackkklansman

Blackkklansman

Factsonfilm Report

7points
POST
#33

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#34

The LEGO Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#35

Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#36

Footloose

Footloose

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#37

The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Fellowship Of The Ring

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#38

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#39

Cast Away

Cast Away

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And during that year long break, Zemeckis used the same crew to film What Lies Beneath!

0
0points
reply
#40

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#41

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#42

Up

Up

Factsonfilm Report

6points
POST
#43

Dune

Dune

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it paid off. I was so pleasantly surprised at how well the adaptation worked.

0
0points
reply
#44

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn’t Millie Bobby Brown have this issue, too, when she filmed Enola Holmes?

0
0points
reply
#45

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Silence Of The Lambs

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#46

Gangs Of New York

Gangs Of New York

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems oddly anachronistic for a man so known for extreme method acting…

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Kung-Fu Panda

Kung-Fu Panda

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#48

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#49

Superbad

Superbad

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#50

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#51

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#52

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#53

Avatar

Avatar

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#54

Saw

Saw

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
#55

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises

Factsonfilm Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Lilo And Stitch

Lilo And Stitch

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#57

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#58

I Am Legend

I Am Legend

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#59

Avatar

Avatar

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
Mithara
Mithara
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, it is sad, but-

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#60

The Lord Of The Rings

The Lord Of The Rings

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which one is which? No disrespect to the Orc, but I can't tell them apart.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#61

Napoleon Movie

Napoleon Movie

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#62

Superman

Superman

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#63

The Hangover

The Hangover

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#64

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#65

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love this movie ❤️

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Hercules

Hercules

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#67

The Phantom Menace

The Phantom Menace

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#68

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#69

The Batman

The Batman

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#70

Interstellar

Interstellar

Factsonfilm Report

4points
POST
#71

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story