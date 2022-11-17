128 Photos Showing What Happened Behind The Scenes Of Famous Movies, As Shared On This Facebook Page
When it comes to the big screen, the viewer, like you and me, gets to see only a tiny part of the carefully staged and very well-calculated world that happens behind the cameras.
We suspect there are hundreds of people if not more working behind the scenes, while we only get to see one or two actors in one shot. Turns out the magic happens way before the lights go off in movie theatres and it takes one hell of a joint effort to make the final result reach the audience.
Thanks to the “Far Out Cinema” Facebook page, which has collected some of the most intriguing, rarely seen and totally wild photos from behind the scenes, we can now get a real glimpse behind the lights, camera, action.

In Lord Of The Rings, The Majority Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Women With Fake Beards. The Horses Used Were Owned By Those Women
A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)
This is an amazing example of lateral thinking, and it work perfectly.
The Columbia Pictures Logo On The Day It Was Made
I always thought that was a painting. Her arm must be really tired.
Anthony Daniels Cooling Down On The Tunisia Set During The Filming Of A New Hope In 1976
Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'
Michael J. Fox On Set Of Back To The Future, Rehearsing Johnny B. Goode (1985)
Malcolm Mcdowell Costume Testing (1970)
Chadwick Boseman And Ryan Coogler On The Set Of Black Panther
Keanu Reeves And Denzel Washington From 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)
Naomi Watts On The Set Of King Kong (2005)
Behind The Scenes Of The Dark Knight With Heath Ledger
Patrick Stewart Was Initially Set To Wear A Wig In Star Trek
He looks more distinguished and authoritative without it.
Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War With Stan Lee
Mads Mikkelsen On The Set Of Hannibal (2013-2015)
Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Amazing now, but even more amazing for its time. The techniques that were used in the original trilogy.
Boris Karloff Getting Ready For 'The Bride Of Frankenstein'
Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera On The Set Of 'The Mask'
Relaxing Between Takes On 2001: A Space Odyssey
Photograph Taken On The Set Of 'Fight Club' (1999)
Brendan Fraser, Pauly Shore, And Sean Astin During The Making Of 'Encino Man' (1992)
Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder On The Set Of Edward Scissorhands
Shots Of Christian Bale's Gorr Makeup Test For 'Thor Love And Thunder'
Liv Tyler And Miranda Otto On The Set Of 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King'
Aubrey Plaza Holding Grumpy Cat
Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Endgame
On The Set Of Independence Day (1996)
Bruce The Shark From 'Jaws' (1975)
John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John On The Set Of Grease (1978)
Peter Jackson And Ian Mckellen On The Set Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench. Men In Black (1997)
If you ever wonder why are so many names listed on the credits at the end of a movie....this is it. Making a movie is a huge effort with many people contributing
Behind The Scenes Of Dr Strange With Benedict Cumberbatch
They always spell his name wrong. It's Bendydick Cucumberpatch smh
Dogma (1999) - The Late, Great Alan Rickman As Metatron
Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray And Ernie Hudson, The Original Ghostbusters, Outside The Firehouse (1984)
Johnny Depp On The Set Of A Nightmare On Elm Street
Tim Curry's Transformation Into It
I think the original was scarier than the newer versions.
Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's 'Home Alone'
Lighting A Freeway Up For Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, And Harrison Ford Going Over The Script For The Empire Strikes Back (1979)
Giant Critter Ball From The 80s Movie 'Critters'
Ray Park Observing A Scene Through The Lense During 'The Phantom Menace' (1999)
George Lucas & Hayden Christensen On The Set Of Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith In 2004
Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)
Cesar Romero Prior To Filming His Surfing Scene With Adam West On Batman (1967)
That scene is hilarious.watch it if you don't know it. The bathing shorts over his suit makes it eben better
A Great Behind The Scenes Shot Of Jack Nicholson On The Set Of The Shining (1980)
Sigourney Weaver And Ridley Scott On The Set Of 'Alien' (1979)
Judi Dench And Daniel Craig, Skyfall (2012)
One of them has just told a filthy joke. My money is on Dame Judi.
Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta And Robert De Niro During The Filming Of Goodfellas
Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War
Have tp admit: Thanos looks a lot less terrifying that way
Nicholas Hoult Catches Up On His Reading While On Location For Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Constructing The Miniature Sets For Batman (1989)
The Remains Of One Of The Animatronic E.t. Puppets
Michael Keaton Behind The Camera On Tim Burton's Batman (1989)
Uma Thurman And Ving Rhames On The Set Of 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)
Sissy Spacek While Filming 'Carrie' (1976)
She was so committed to the movie that she slept in her bloody prom dress for three nights so she didn't have to take it off and ruin continuity.
Jamie Lee Curtis, With Arnold Schwarzenegger's Stunt Double And James Cameron, Filming The Helicopter Stunt For True Lies (Nov 19, 1993)
That really is her, she was told it would be a short, low flight IIRC and it was neither.