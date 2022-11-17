When it comes to the big screen, the viewer, like you and me, gets to see only a tiny part of the carefully staged and very well-calculated world that happens behind the cameras.

We suspect there are hundreds of people if not more working behind the scenes, while we only get to see one or two actors in one shot. Turns out the magic happens way before the lights go off in movie theatres and it takes one hell of a joint effort to make the final result reach the audience.

Thanks to the “Far Out Cinema” Facebook page, which has collected some of the most intriguing, rarely seen and totally wild photos from behind the scenes, we can now get a real glimpse behind the lights, camera, action.

Scroll down to see the most interesting examples and don’t forget to upvote them as you go!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In Lord Of The Rings, The Majority Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Women With Fake Beards. The Horses Used Were Owned By Those Women

In Lord Of The Rings, The Majority Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Women With Fake Beards. The Horses Used Were Owned By Those Women

Far Out Cinema Report

38points
POST
View more comments
#2

A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)

A Terrific Foreground Miniature By Spanish Effects Maestro Emilio Ruiz Del Río For Conan The Destroyer (1984)

Far Out Cinema Report

29points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an amazing example of lateral thinking, and it work perfectly.

7
7points
reply
#3

The Columbia Pictures Logo On The Day It Was Made

The Columbia Pictures Logo On The Day It Was Made

Far Out Cinema Report

28points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought that was a painting. Her arm must be really tired.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

Anthony Daniels Cooling Down On The Tunisia Set During The Filming Of A New Hope In 1976

Anthony Daniels Cooling Down On The Tunisia Set During The Filming Of A New Hope In 1976

Far Out Cinema Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#5

Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

Lighting Up The Set Of Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

Far Out Cinema Report

27points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it falls down there will REALLY be a Nope..

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Michael J. Fox On Set Of Back To The Future, Rehearsing Johnny B. Goode (1985)

Michael J. Fox On Set Of Back To The Future, Rehearsing Johnny B. Goode (1985)

Far Out Cinema Report

25points
POST
Becklass
Becklass
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was my first ever crush and he’s still such a cutie

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Malcolm Mcdowell Costume Testing (1970)

Malcolm Mcdowell Costume Testing (1970)

Far Out Cinema Report

23points
POST
Susan S
Susan S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was for A Clockwork Orange. A movie classic everyone should see at least once

6
6points
reply
#8

Chadwick Boseman And Ryan Coogler On The Set Of Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman And Ryan Coogler On The Set Of Black Panther

Far Out Cinema Report

22points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, Chadwick, you were truly a treasure. We all miss you. :(

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Keanu Reeves And Denzel Washington From 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)

Keanu Reeves And Denzel Washington From 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)

Far Out Cinema Report

21points
POST
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it getting hot 🔥 in here, or is it just me?

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#10

Naomi Watts On The Set Of King Kong (2005)

Naomi Watts On The Set Of King Kong (2005)

Far Out Cinema Report

21points
POST
#11

Behind The Scenes Of The Dark Knight With Heath Ledger

Behind The Scenes Of The Dark Knight With Heath Ledger

Far Out Cinema Report

20points
POST
#12

Patrick Stewart Was Initially Set To Wear A Wig In Star Trek

Patrick Stewart Was Initially Set To Wear A Wig In Star Trek

Far Out Cinema Report

20points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks more distinguished and authoritative without it.

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#13

Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War With Stan Lee

Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War With Stan Lee

Far Out Cinema Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#14

Mads Mikkelsen On The Set Of Hannibal (2013-2015)

Mads Mikkelsen On The Set Of Hannibal (2013-2015)

Far Out Cinema Report

19points
POST
#15

Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Behind The Scenes Of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Far Out Cinema Report

19points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing now, but even more amazing for its time. The techniques that were used in the original trilogy.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#16

Boris Karloff Getting Ready For 'The Bride Of Frankenstein'

Boris Karloff Getting Ready For 'The Bride Of Frankenstein'

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a little off the electrodes, thanks.

5
5points
reply
#17

Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera On The Set Of 'The Mask'

Jim Carrey Having A Ball In Front Of And Behind The Camera On The Set Of 'The Mask'

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
DinoBambino
DinoBambino
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IIIIIIIIIT'S SHOWTIMEEEE!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Relaxing Between Takes On 2001: A Space Odyssey

Relaxing Between Takes On 2001: A Space Odyssey

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
#19

Photograph Taken On The Set Of 'Fight Club' (1999)

Photograph Taken On The Set Of 'Fight Club' (1999)

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
#20

Brendan Fraser, Pauly Shore, And Sean Astin During The Making Of 'Encino Man' (1992)

Brendan Fraser, Pauly Shore, And Sean Astin During The Making Of 'Encino Man' (1992)

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder On The Set Of Edward Scissorhands

Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder On The Set Of Edward Scissorhands

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dress is stunning.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Shots Of Christian Bale's Gorr Makeup Test For 'Thor Love And Thunder'

Shots Of Christian Bale's Gorr Makeup Test For 'Thor Love And Thunder'

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#23

Liv Tyler And Miranda Otto On The Set Of 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King'

Liv Tyler And Miranda Otto On The Set Of 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King'

Far Out Cinema Report

18points
POST
#24

Aubrey Plaza Holding Grumpy Cat

Aubrey Plaza Holding Grumpy Cat

Far Out Cinema Report

17points
POST
#25

Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Endgame

Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Endgame

Far Out Cinema Report

17points
POST
#26

On The Set Of Independence Day (1996)

On The Set Of Independence Day (1996)

Far Out Cinema Report

17points
POST
#27

Bruce The Shark From 'Jaws' (1975)

Bruce The Shark From 'Jaws' (1975)

Far Out Cinema Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John On The Set Of Grease (1978)

John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John On The Set Of Grease (1978)

Far Out Cinema Report

16points
POST
Cindy Lartigue
Cindy Lartigue
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get why this is on this list.....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Peter Jackson And Ian Mckellen On The Set Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Peter Jackson And Ian Mckellen On The Set Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Far Out Cinema Report

16points
POST
#30

All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench. Men In Black (1997)

All The Work That Goes Into Capturing A Shot Of Will Smith Sitting On A Bench. Men In Black (1997)

Report

16points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you ever wonder why are so many names listed on the credits at the end of a movie....this is it. Making a movie is a huge effort with many people contributing

2
2points
reply
#31

Behind The Scenes Of Dr Strange With Benedict Cumberbatch

Behind The Scenes Of Dr Strange With Benedict Cumberbatch

Far Out Cinema Report

16points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They always spell his name wrong. It's Bendydick Cucumberpatch smh

3
3points
reply
#32

Dogma (1999) - The Late, Great Alan Rickman As Metatron

Dogma (1999) - The Late, Great Alan Rickman As Metatron

Far Out Cinema Report

16points
POST
#33

Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray And Ernie Hudson, The Original Ghostbusters, Outside The Firehouse (1984)

Harold Ramis, Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray And Ernie Hudson, The Original Ghostbusters, Outside The Firehouse (1984)

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
#34

Johnny Depp On The Set Of A Nightmare On Elm Street

Johnny Depp On The Set Of A Nightmare On Elm Street

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His first big role.

0
0points
reply
#35

Tim Curry's Transformation Into It

Tim Curry's Transformation Into It

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the original was scarier than the newer versions.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's 'Home Alone'

Actor Ralph Foody On The Set Of 1990's 'Home Alone'

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
Harum Skarum
Harum Skarum
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep the change, ya filthy animal.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Lighting A Freeway Up For Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Lighting A Freeway Up For Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
#38

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, And Harrison Ford Going Over The Script For The Empire Strikes Back (1979)

Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, And Harrison Ford Going Over The Script For The Empire Strikes Back (1979)

Far Out Cinema Report

15points
POST
#39

Giant Critter Ball From The 80s Movie 'Critters'

Giant Critter Ball From The 80s Movie 'Critters'

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
#40

Ray Park Observing A Scene Through The Lense During 'The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Ray Park Observing A Scene Through The Lense During 'The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
#41

George Lucas & Hayden Christensen On The Set Of Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith In 2004

George Lucas & Hayden Christensen On The Set Of Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith In 2004

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*George* No, I am your father

0
0points
reply
#42

Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)

Russell Crowe, Cigarette In Hand, And Joaquin Phoenix Share A Joke While Filming Their Final Duel For Gladiator (1999)

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Joaquin* Just don't get any blood on my white suit

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Cesar Romero Prior To Filming His Surfing Scene With Adam West On Batman (1967)

Cesar Romero Prior To Filming His Surfing Scene With Adam West On Batman (1967)

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That scene is hilarious.watch it if you don't know it. The bathing shorts over his suit makes it eben better

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

A Great Behind The Scenes Shot Of Jack Nicholson On The Set Of The Shining (1980)

A Great Behind The Scenes Shot Of Jack Nicholson On The Set Of The Shining (1980)

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
#45

Sigourney Weaver And Ridley Scott On The Set Of 'Alien' (1979)

Sigourney Weaver And Ridley Scott On The Set Of 'Alien' (1979)

Far Out Cinema Report

14points
POST
#46

Judi Dench And Daniel Craig, Skyfall (2012)

Judi Dench And Daniel Craig, Skyfall (2012)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of them has just told a filthy joke. My money is on Dame Judi.

0
0points
reply
#47

Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta And Robert De Niro During The Filming Of Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta And Robert De Niro During The Filming Of Goodfellas

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much talent in one photo !

0
0points
reply
#48

Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War

Josh Brolin Behind The Scenes Of Avengers Infinity War

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have tp admit: Thanos looks a lot less terrifying that way

2
2points
reply
#49

Nicholas Hoult Catches Up On His Reading While On Location For Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Nicholas Hoult Catches Up On His Reading While On Location For Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
#50

Constructing The Miniature Sets For Batman (1989)

Constructing The Miniature Sets For Batman (1989)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss Tim Burton's vision of Gotham - it was dark and twisted, but in a really cool way that makes you want to visit this city.

0
0points
reply
#51

The Remains Of One Of The Animatronic E.t. Puppets

The Remains Of One Of The Animatronic E.t. Puppets

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God. That actually looks like organic remains?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#52

Michael Keaton Behind The Camera On Tim Burton's Batman (1989)

Michael Keaton Behind The Camera On Tim Burton's Batman (1989)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
#53

Uma Thurman And Ving Rhames On The Set Of 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Uma Thurman And Ving Rhames On The Set Of 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now there is a Renaissance painting.

1
1point
reply
#54

Sissy Spacek While Filming 'Carrie' (1976)

Sissy Spacek While Filming 'Carrie' (1976)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was so committed to the movie that she slept in her bloody prom dress for three nights so she didn't have to take it off and ruin continuity.

0
0points
reply
#55

Jamie Lee Curtis, With Arnold Schwarzenegger's Stunt Double And James Cameron, Filming The Helicopter Stunt For True Lies (Nov 19, 1993)

Jamie Lee Curtis, With Arnold Schwarzenegger's Stunt Double And James Cameron, Filming The Helicopter Stunt For True Lies (Nov 19, 1993)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That really is her, she was told it would be a short, low flight IIRC and it was neither.

1
1point
reply
#56

Jennifer Connelly And Ludo From 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Jennifer Connelly And Ludo From 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
#57

Before And After Vfx From Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Before And After Vfx From Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Far Out Cinema Report

13points
POST
#58

Rare 'Grease' Bts Shot (1978)

Rare 'Grease' Bts Shot (1978)

Far Out Cinema Report

12points
POST
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello, you fellow youngsters!"

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Bruce Willis On The Set Of The Fifth Element (1996)

Bruce Willis On The Set Of The Fifth Element (1996)

Far Out Cinema Report

12points
POST
#60

Stanley Kubrick And Malcolm Mcdowell On The Set Of 'A Clockwork Orange'

Stanley Kubrick And Malcolm Mcdowell On The Set Of 'A Clockwork Orange'

Far Out Cinema Report

12points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. That shot’s even creepier than the film.

2
2points
reply
#61

Jack Nicholson On The Set Of ‘Chinatown’

Jack Nicholson On The Set Of ‘Chinatown’

Far Out Cinema Report

12points
POST
#62

Christopher Lee And Peter Jackson On The Set Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Christopher Lee And Peter Jackson On The Set Of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Far Out Cinema Report

12points
POST
#63

Florence Pugh On The Set Of Midsommar (2019)

Florence Pugh On The Set Of Midsommar (2019)