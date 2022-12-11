They say revenge is best served cold, but it’s also best served by someone who knows us very well. And who knows us better than our beloved fur babies? 

We love our pets unconditionally and work hard to give them the best lives possible, spoiling them with delicious treats, long walks and the most comfortable beds. But just like any child who’s been denied dessert or bitter ex-romantic partner, our pets are capable of plotting devious acts of revenge upon us. From destroying furniture to going potty where they know they shouldn’t, we’ve gathered some of the coldest examples of animal revenge down below, as well as an interview with Dr. Megan E. Maxwell, PhD, a Board Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist .

Be sure to upvote the photos you can’t help but laugh at and those that feature animals you find particularly brilliant, and allow this list to serve as a reminder that your precious pet is capable of being extremely petty. So the next time Spot begs for a treat or demands you let him outside after midnight, don’t be surprised if he retaliates when you say no. You’ve been warned…

Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring just how intelligent our beloved animals are, look no further than right here!

He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great

He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great

Kitty looks angry. On another note.... recycle please 😊

Man Kicks A Stray Dog, So The Dog Exacts Instant Revenge

Man Kicks A Stray Dog, So The Dog Exacts Instant Revenge

WOO GO DOGGO! Whoever kicked the poor thing deserves worse!

Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants… All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work

Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants… All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work

If you’re a pet owner, you likely know that our furry (or scaly, feathery, etc.) friends can be extremely smart. They learn how to communicate with us without using words, and we find ways to understand one another’s emotions. But this intelligence can come back to bite us when our pets realize that we don’t always give them what they want. Sure, accidents happen, and especially when pets are young, they have a lot to learn. But the hilarious photos on this list seem to be a bit more like calculated revenge than honest mistakes.

To gain more insight on our naught pets and whether or not their actions that we perceive as revenge are intentional, we reached out to Board Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist Dr. Megan E. Maxwell, PhD. While this article is all in good fun, we wanted to know if our pets are actually capable of plotting revenge against us (and if they are, should we be worried?). 
The Brown One Always Bullies The Orange One. He Finally Got Revenge

The Brown One Always Bullies The Orange One. He Finally Got Revenge

How did the paparazzi get a picture of me and my sibling interacting?

The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

I have done this. To my sister. She bought cupcakes and did not offer to share.

My Cat Couldn't Get To His Litter Box Because The Toilet Door Was Forgotten Closed At Night, So He Spilt The Litter Bag Himself And Pooped On It

My Cat Couldn't Get To His Litter Box Because The Toilet Door Was Forgotten Closed At Night, So He Spilt The Litter Bag Himself And Pooped On It

That deserves a treat. That is a good kitty.

Lucky for all of us, Dr. Maxwell told Bored Panda that no, animals don’t consciously seek revenge. “To really carry out vengeful behavior, you need to be able to picture the future and find pleasure in the future misery or suffering of others,” she explained. “For our pets, this is much too complicated. Nonetheless, we see behavior from our pets all the time that LOOKS like revenge, but this is only because we humans put our own motivations onto pet behavior sometimes.” We shouldn’t be projecting our own emotions onto others, so let’s not do it on our pets either!

Dr. Maxwell also provided some possible explanations for why our animals might seem vengeful. “Most dogs and cats engage in destruction in the house either due to boredom and the natural enjoyment that comes from chewing things, or due to anxiety either from being home alone or from any changes that may have occurred in the pet's life that cause stress,” she noted. 
That's What You Get For Leaving Your Dog In The Car

That's What You Get For Leaving Your Dog In The Car

Yeah, that’s incredibly dangerous. Poor dog.

My Mother Refused To Get Out Of Bed At 3:37 Am When I Asked For Treats, So I Climbed Up Her Bedroom Door And Got Stuck

My Mother Refused To Get Out Of Bed At 3:37 Am When I Asked For Treats, So I Climbed Up Her Bedroom Door And Got Stuck

I serenaded her with the song of my people until I was rescued.

Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Annoying. Revenge Was Had

Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Annoying. Revenge Was Had

To try to prevent our pets from seeking revenge (or appearing like that’s what they’re after), Dr. Maxwell provided some advice. “We should teach our pets how to be home alone calmly, and be sure to provide plenty of appropriate things for our pets to destroy to meet their chewing needs.” She also recommended trying to get to the bottom of why they are displaying destructive behavior, because it’s not actually to seek revenge. “For example, be sure all of the pet's basic needs are met, including plenty of exercise, enrichment, basic training, and socialization,” Dr. Maxwell told Bored Panda.

If you’d like to gain more insight into pet behavior and learn more from Dr. Maxwell, be sure to check out her business’ site, Pet Behavior Change, right here
A Month Later, Tabby Got His Revenge

A Month Later, Tabby Got His Revenge

These kitties are adorable though!

I Told Her Off For Sitting On The Work Surface So She Did This

I Told Her Off For Sitting On The Work Surface So She Did This

Ohhh look at that smug face. She knows exactly what she’s doing.

Payback For Buying Cheap Cat Food

Payback For Buying Cheap Cat Food

THAT ISNT A CAT, SOMEONE CALL AN EXORCIST-

Thankfully, our dogs and cats aren’t as vengeful as humans often are, but they are intelligent enough to feel other emotions that might lead to them partaking in destructive behavior, including jealousy. Paul Morris, PhD, a psychologist and animal behavior expert at The University of Portsmouth in England found that dogs will consistently push in between themselves and their “rivals” to compete for attention. “All we can do is look at behavior and context,” Dr. Morris says. “Both the behavior and the contexts observed are consistent with current scientific definitions of jealousy. I suspect that a highly social species such as the dog has a very developed repertoire of social emotions.”
When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat's Dinner Time

When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat's Dinner Time

Despite the open shades, nobody can see you scream.

He Is Ignoring Me Because I Wouldn't Let Him Eat The Diarrhea-Causing Cactus

He Is Ignoring Me Because I Wouldn't Let Him Eat The Diarrhea-Causing Cactus

Rightfully so. He was just sniffing it foolish human!

Cats Always Know

Cats Always Know

If you’re wondering why your dog might be acting a bit off, it can be useful to be able to spot the signs of jealousy in your fur baby. They might start displaying signs of aggression towards whomever they’re jealous of, display attention seeking behavior, start sulking or even withdraw from you. If you notice this behavior in your pet and it’s unusual, your animal might be feeling insecure. To combat these negative feelings, it can be helpful to maintain routines for your dog. “Think back to what your schedule and habits were like before the new pet or person was introduced, and, whenever possible, try to reestablish that pattern,” The Dog Daily writes.  
This Is What Happens At 2 Am If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys

This Is What Happens At 2 Am If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys

She’s lucky she’s adorable because she’s definitely a jerk. Had to share after seeing the lab that did the same thing.

Mom I swear it just exploded out of nowhere! Crazy! You’re so lucky I was here to stop it. I’ve got it under control now. I accept appreciation in the form of yummy snacks, chewy toys, and who’s a good bois.

Dear Mom, Remember All Those “Adorable” Outfits? Let’s See You Buy More Now. Love, Finn

Dear Mom, Remember All Those “Adorable” Outfits? Let’s See You Buy More Now. Love, Finn

i get this weird little feeling that Finn was not, in fact, loving...

Breakfast Was Late

Breakfast Was Late

If an animal is jealous, they might just need some extra love and affection to remind them how much you care. Give them an extra treat, take them to the park more often, and spend plenty of time playing with them. Just like humans, dogs need to be shown they are loved sometimes. It can also be useful to reinforce your dog’s basic training if their jealousy is turning into destructive patterns. “You must remain the leader, so gently show your dog who is boss by verbally scolding negative behavior as soon as it starts,” The Dog Daily says. “At the same time, reward positive behavior with sweet talk, head rubs, and treats, especially if your dog makes an effort to socialize with your new pack member.”
I Wouldn’t Get Up At 6:00 Am To Feed Him So He Dragged This Bag Of Treats Into The Bathroom And Tore It Open. Merry Christmas

I Wouldn’t Get Up At 6:00 Am To Feed Him So He Dragged This Bag Of Treats Into The Bathroom And Tore It Open. Merry Christmas

"Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet!" They Said... This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

"Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet!" They Said... This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

2 posts about cats and bagels…am I missing something here?

My Cat Bites My Dad Whenever He's Paying Attention To My Mom And Not Him

My Cat Bites My Dad Whenever He's Paying Attention To My Mom And Not Him

Divorce wife. Worship cat. DIVORCE WIFE. WORSHIP CAT.

It can also be important to empathize with our pets rather than assuming they’re trying to seek revenge against us. For example, separation anxiety can be a cause for some of the behavior featured on this list. “Factors which can precipitate a separation anxiety problem include a change in the family’s schedule which result in the dog being left alone more often, a move to a new house, the death or loss of another family pet, or a period at a boarding kennel,” MSPCA explains on their site. “Separation anxiety may manifest by excessive vocalizations or house-soiling, along with destructive behavior. These behaviors are not motivated by spite or revenge, but by anxiety, and punishment will make the problem worse!”
My Dog Got A Bath Today. So He Stole My Blanket As Payback

My Dog Got A Bath Today. So He Stole My Blanket As Payback

I Pushed Her Off My Lap Because Hey, I Like "Some" Privacy In The Bathroom

I Pushed Her Off My Lap Because Hey, I Like "Some" Privacy In The Bathroom

If you want privacy, you shouldn’t have gotten a cat! Mine meows and paws at ANY, and I mean ANY closed doors in my house until they open. She must keep watch.

This Is Bruce. Bruce Attacked His Automatic Feeder And Then When It Would Not Feed Him, He Decided That My Bread Was Gonna Get It

This Is Bruce. Bruce Attacked His Automatic Feeder And Then When It Would Not Feed Him, He Decided That My Bread Was Gonna Get It

MSPCA also notes that regardless of what your pets have done, it’s important to never be too hard on them. “Punishment alone rarely is effective in resolving destructive behavior problems and can make them worse,” they write. “Punishment after the fact is never appropriate. When punishment is indicated, the goal is not to punish the animal, but the behavior. This can never be accomplished with punishment after the fact. For assistance in resolving destructive and other behavior problems, once medical problems have been ruled out by your veterinarian, contact a certified applied animal behaviorist.”
I Was Playing Video Games Instead Of Petting Him. I Deserved To Be Bitten For That

I Was Playing Video Games Instead Of Petting Him. I Deserved To Be Bitten For That

When Breakfast Is At 7:00 But It's 7:02 And You Still Haven't Been Fed

When Breakfast Is At 7:00 But It's 7:02 And You Still Haven't Been Fed

I Didn't Let My Cat Go Outside For A Day So He Just Broke The Cat Door. I Found Him In The Garden Looking Very Smug

I Didn't Let My Cat Go Outside For A Day So He Just Broke The Cat Door. I Found Him In The Garden Looking Very Smug

Determined little void!

As humans, we often assume that we are in charge of our pets. But as these photos clearly show, they can’t always be tamed. If they’re upset or seeking revenge, nothing can stop them. Keep upvoting the photos you find hilarious (but you wouldn’t if they had happened in your household), and let us know in the comments if your pets have ever expertly gotten revenge on you. Then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring petty revenge, we recommend reading this article next!
Maggie Saw Her Moment For Revenge And Stole The Cat's Bed

Maggie Saw Her Moment For Revenge And Stole The Cat's Bed

Cat's face says slapping will commence in 3...2...1

This Is Whisper. Whisper Frequently Sneaks Outside, Then Gets Angry When We Don't Immediately Notice Her Absence, She Licks The Windows And Screams

This Is Whisper. Whisper Frequently Sneaks Outside, Then Gets Angry When We Don't Immediately Notice Her Absence, She Licks The Windows And Screams

MY MOM NEARLY CAUGHT ME SNORTING AT THIS AT 11:16 PM THIS IS ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS

Friend Stayed Out Late Last Night. Her Dog Was Lonely

Friend Stayed Out Late Last Night. Her Dog Was Lonely

That's not just one night's worth of loneliness. That poor dog probably isn't getting all the attention and enrichment they need.

It's Time For Revenge

It's Time For Revenge

Dallas Wanted Me To Know Who’s Boss Because I Wouldn’t Give Her More Food When She Finished Her Bowl

Dallas Wanted Me To Know Who’s Boss Because I Wouldn’t Give Her More Food When She Finished Her Bowl

The eyes of Texas are upon you, from the morning to the night.

Shredder’s Revenge

Shredder’s Revenge

Darth Meow's Evil Revenge After Being Locked In The Bathroom So We Could Eat In Peace

Darth Meow's Evil Revenge After Being Locked In The Bathroom So We Could Eat In Peace

There is nothing darth about that sweet kitten fluff. Ooh I just want to snuggle it. I can make you a toilet paper bed, lovie. Come live with me!

My Husband Didn't Give Him Enough Attention This Morning. After Snuggling Him For 20 Minutes

My Husband Didn't Give Him Enough Attention This Morning. After Snuggling Him For 20 Minutes

Sweet Sweet Revenge

Sweet Sweet Revenge

Revenge Of The Conehead

Revenge Of The Conehead

HOW DARE YOU mess with the iced coffee?!

The Birds Had Their Revenge

The Birds Had Their Revenge

When You Go Hunting Without Your Dog And Get Home To Find He’s Not Happy

When You Go Hunting Without Your Dog And Get Home To Find He’s Not Happy

Question: What Does Not Taking Busta For A Walk For 4 Days Look Like? Answer: This

Question: What Does Not Taking Busta For A Walk For 4 Days Look Like? Answer: This

Four days?! That’s very irresponsible of the human. Dogs are naturally active animals, you deserved this, if not worse.

The Grey Cat Was On Top Of The Black One A Few Years Ago And Now The New Kitty Is Getting Revenge By Doing The Same To The Grey One

The Grey Cat Was On Top Of The Black One A Few Years Ago And Now The New Kitty Is Getting Revenge By Doing The Same To The Grey One

I Took This Picture Before My Parrot Bit Me And In My Defense, I Was Just Taking Pictures

I Took This Picture Before My Parrot Bit Me And In My Defense, I Was Just Taking Pictures

That’s a really cool photo!

Taking Revenge On The New Kitten (They’re Friends I Swear)

Taking Revenge On The New Kitten (They’re Friends I Swear)

Hey, Peete, Remember That Time You Bit Me & Broke My Foot?

Hey, Peete, Remember That Time You Bit Me & Broke My Foot?

This Is What Happens When You Go To The Shop For 10 Minutes And Leave A Dog Alone At The House

This Is What Happens When You Go To The Shop For 10 Minutes And Leave A Dog Alone At The House

My boy loved to rip cardboard/paper too when he was a puppy.

Someone Was Mad That She Couldn't Fit In The Kitty Tent

Someone Was Mad That She Couldn't Fit In The Kitty Tent

I feel like the void is enjoying this more now. It’s like a heated and a weighted blanket all in one.

Alexios Trying To Eat His Sister, Who Is So Done With His Nonsense

Alexios Trying To Eat His Sister, Who Is So Done With His Nonsense

Are you sure that’s not simply one single cat? Two heads, but one cat.

Trio Of Magpie Bullies Learning There Are Consequences To Being Jerks To Cats

Trio Of Magpie Bullies Learning There Are Consequences To Being Jerks To Cats

And then there were two

I Fostered This Potbelly Pig A Few Years Ago. My Dog Kept Stealing His Big Bed So Piggy Payback?

I Fostered This Potbelly Pig A Few Years Ago. My Dog Kept Stealing His Big Bed So Piggy Payback?

Oh my goodness! That chonk is so perfect! How do you even become a pig foster mom?

I Didn’t Give My Dogs A Treat And They Got Revenge

I Didn’t Give My Dogs A Treat And They Got Revenge

I Left Her Alone For An Hour, So She Got Payback

I Left Her Alone For An Hour, So She Got Payback

Sounds like somebody has seperation anxiety

Stealing The iPad Is Payback For Putting Her In The Cone Of Shame

Stealing The iPad Is Payback For Putting Her In The Cone Of Shame

And I quote, "Cone of Shame!" From bluey

Today, Jerry Learned That If He Unplugs The Box Fan From The Wall At Night, The Humans Wake Up. Here He Is, Proud Of Himself, At 6:35 Am On My Day Off

Today, Jerry Learned That If He Unplugs The Box Fan From The Wall At Night, The Humans Wake Up. Here He Is, Proud Of Himself, At 6:35 Am On My Day Off

Pickles Throws A Temper Tantrum Anytime We Don't Let Him Outside

Pickles Throws A Temper Tantrum Anytime We Don't Let Him Outside

She Stole His Bed Last Night, So This Morning It's Big Dog Revenge Time. "Get Wrecked Sausage Dog"

She Stole His Bed Last Night, So This Morning It's Big Dog Revenge Time. "Get Wrecked Sausage Dog"

Revenge For The Stolen Dog Bed

Revenge For The Stolen Dog Bed

Left The Planter On The Spot Where He Usually Sits. No Basil For Me, I Guess

Left The Planter On The Spot Where He Usually Sits. No Basil For Me, I Guess