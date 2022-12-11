They say revenge is best served cold, but it’s also best served by someone who knows us very well. And who knows us better than our beloved fur babies?

We love our pets unconditionally and work hard to give them the best lives possible, spoiling them with delicious treats, long walks and the most comfortable beds. But just like any child who’s been denied dessert or bitter ex-romantic partner, our pets are capable of plotting devious acts of revenge upon us. From destroying furniture to going potty where they know they shouldn’t, we’ve gathered some of the coldest examples of animal revenge down below, as well as an interview with Dr. Megan E. Maxwell, PhD, a Board Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist .

Be sure to upvote the photos you can’t help but laugh at and those that feature animals you find particularly brilliant, and allow this list to serve as a reminder that your precious pet is capable of being extremely petty. So the next time Spot begs for a treat or demands you let him outside after midnight, don’t be surprised if he retaliates when you say no. You’ve been warned…

