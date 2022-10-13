Generally speaking, fantasizing about taking an eye for an eye—getting revenge on someone who was being a jerk—is human nature. But often acting vengefully remains just that, a scenario in our mind. Our moral compass combined with the fear of further escalation keeps most of us in check. Most, but not all.

Revenge is a powerful emotional trigger that can actually mobilize some people into action. So we at Bored Panda decided to take a look at the ways it manifests in our everyday lives. Digging around the internet, we found many petty acts that people resort to in an attempt to restore justice. Like pouring water in front of the dishwasher to make your husband try to fix it even though the thing is perfectly fine. Continue scrolling to check out what we've gathered and fire up our older publications on the topic here and here. Enjoy!

#1

Oh, This Is Gold

Oh, This Is Gold

sehnaoui Report

good for you, bad for them. it’s perfect!

#2

Awesome Mom

Awesome Mom

ArtIsMyPorn Report

Wow

#3

Outstanding Move

Outstanding Move

rachel_speigel7 Report

No she isn't petty. She just applied justice.

#4

Petty Betty

Petty Betty

roastmalone_ Report

I really want an update on this :D

I Really Hope It Was Her Name In Comic Sans

I Really Hope It Was Her Name In Comic Sans

_breyonnn Report

I know it's wrong, but in a way, I kinda like this lol

#6

Employees In A Supermarket React To A Customer That Left The Car In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, Blocking The Way

Employees In A Supermarket React To A Customer That Left The Car In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, Blocking The Way

velocifasor Report

i’m just trying to figure out why they would park in there??

#7

Getting My Roommate To Clean

Getting My Roommate To Clean

austinlockedup Report

i meannnnn if it works it works!

#8

What Could Go Wrong Blocking A Farmer's Gate To Save A Parking Fee?

What Could Go Wrong Blocking A Farmer's Gate To Save A Parking Fee?

Report

I hope that is manure

#9

The Power Of Mums

The Power Of Mums

Charalanahzard Report

Genius. It's about time people like this learn some manners.

#10

Justice Is Served

Justice Is Served

OctopussSevenTwo Report

the best kind of revenge

#11

Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served

Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served

facebook.com Report

New marketing campaign: get two meals for the price of revenge.

#12

Ethan Isn’t Playing Around This Semester

Ethan Isn’t Playing Around This Semester

jojomarshalll Report

ethan’s right

#13

Thwaites Brewery In England Told Workers It Was Cutting 60 Staff. My Dad's Mates Worked As Electricians There And Shorted The Lights In Retaliation

Thwaites Brewery In England Told Workers It Was Cutting 60 Staff. My Dad's Mates Worked As Electricians There And Shorted The Lights In Retaliation

stiggle13 Report

Good one!

#14

What A Power Move

What A Power Move

clarinetnerd17 Report

i laughed out loud 😂

#15

I Would Have Done The Same

I Would Have Done The Same

da_drought_3 Report

Trades no plays lol looks like a construction worker to me

#16

To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans. Now The Fun Begins

To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans. Now The Fun Begins

slimjimi09 Report

Only put the booger ones

#17

This Is So Me

This Is So Me

monschleichs Report

I do that because in my small car people love to tailgate me and cut me off and I'd rather not be the filling in a crash sandwich.

#18

After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

F3nman Report

hahahaha

#19

Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn

Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn

l10barge Report

Poor Kevin.

#20

Someone At Work Kept Stealing My Sister's Cherry Cokes Out Of The Fridge. So She Rubbed The Top Of The Can With A Habanero Pepper. Hope This Will Prevent Them From Stealing

Someone At Work Kept Stealing My Sister's Cherry Cokes Out Of The Fridge. So She Rubbed The Top Of The Can With A Habanero Pepper. Hope This Will Prevent Them From Stealing

topherella Report

Only better thing in this revenge would be Carolina Reaper.

#21

Turns Out We Have Ghosts

Turns Out We Have Ghosts

MarketingBully_ Report

#22

Well, I'd Do The Same

Well, I'd Do The Same

Paul_Hawkins83 Report

#23

Genius

Genius

rnaryah Report

#24

Inspiring Moment

Inspiring Moment

littleredsays Report

Mike drop moment

#25

And The Winner Is

And The Winner Is

broadwaysweetie Report

Commitment.

#26

Petty Times Call For Petty Measures

Petty Times Call For Petty Measures

iamnotanothermachine Report

Upvote for the title!

#27

High Five Grandma, That's Awesome

High Five Grandma, That's Awesome

boomboombetty Report

aww that’s so funny! rip 💕

#28

Evil. Brilliant... But Evil

Evil. Brilliant... But Evil

3sunzzz Report

omg that’s hilarious

#29

Did He Even Remember?

Did He Even Remember?

gen3stang Report

#30

This Is How You End Up In Hell

This Is How You End Up In Hell

PoolSharkPete Report

This is beautiful. Similarly, for ball point pens, just dip the tip in clear glue or nail polish to freeze the ball.

#31

Karen's "Revenge"

Karen's "Revenge"

imBrittJones Report

#32

You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

karlousm Report

i have respect for that man fs

#33

What A Legend

What A Legend

audrocur Report

Good thing it wasn't me then lmao, my profile picture is a naked fat dude with tiny fairy wings, a halo, and work boots shoving Snow from his front door.

#34

A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch

A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch

TheLastDeBarge Report

#35

My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

SavetheUnicornssss Report

That escalated quickly.

#36

“Screw Your Time I’ll Exercise In The Street” Is An Entire Mood

“Screw Your Time I’ll Exercise In The Street” Is An Entire Mood

kristen_arnett Report

#37

Let's Review

Let's Review

sheecoulee Report

#38

Thought My Mom Was Sending Me A Care Package... But Instead She Sent Me A Box Of Trash I Was Supposed To Take Out

Thought My Mom Was Sending Me A Care Package... But Instead She Sent Me A Box Of Trash I Was Supposed To Take Out

thedeal_5 Report

#39

Pizza Sponsored By This Drunk Creep

Pizza Sponsored By This Drunk Creep

RickSoBreezy Report

#40

Banana Revenge

Banana Revenge

victorpopejr Report

IM SO DOING THIS

#41

My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway

My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway

CalbertCorpse Report

not cleared anymore XD

#42

I Like Her Style

I Like Her Style

Megatronic13 Report

yea bethany!

#43

I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

deelalz Report

#44

My Mate Told The Driver Of The Black Corsa Not To Park In The Company's Parking Space. He Gave My Mate Attitude And Ignorance. So My Mate Put Scaffold Up Around His Car

My Mate Told The Driver Of The Black Corsa Not To Park In The Company's Parking Space. He Gave My Mate Attitude And Ignorance. So My Mate Put Scaffold Up Around His Car

Chris Luke Report

#45

Madlad Strikes At His Mom

Madlad Strikes At His Mom

sageoftheend Report

that’s not revenge but good job!

#46

Dad Waits 28 Years To Return Birthday Card To Son

Dad Waits 28 Years To Return Birthday Card To Son

robwitts Report

So Dad really wanted to Rob it in….

#47

My Sister And I Had An Argument And She's Chopped The Bristles Off Of My Toothbrush. Why?

My Sister And I Had An Argument And She's Chopped The Bristles Off Of My Toothbrush. Why?

samclaflln Report

Some of this stuff is genuinely concerning psychotic.

#48

Talk About Revenge

Talk About Revenge

ceejoyner Report

Evil overlord vibes

#49

Never Forget Those Ribs

Never Forget Those Ribs

tayloranthonyj Report

the simplest revenge always works best!

#50

I Applaud This Level Of Petty

I Applaud This Level Of Petty

londonbreedann Report

that’s so funny!

#51

I'd Say This Is Chaotic Good

I'd Say This Is Chaotic Good

exssardonyx Report

i hope the person behind them was that tik tok mom who kept honking as soon as the light turned green because it was ‘funny’

#52

Oh Wow, This Is Next Level

Oh Wow, This Is Next Level

lv_eventing Report

#53

Drink Up

Drink Up

imgur.com Report

Technically all milk is breast milk...

#54

My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

Practical-Try9582 Report

Oh god, I can hear this picture

#55

This Is My Level Of Petty

This Is My Level Of Petty

twitter.com Report

Why snitch on innocent bystanders?

#56

My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

whatcanieattoday Report

#57

My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3AM

My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3AM

directormaxx Report

#58

Complaint About Delivery Of The Wrong Grade Of Copper

Complaint About Delivery Of The Wrong Grade Of Copper

IHLaking Report

Not ‘chiselled into stone’. Cuneiform is pressed into soft clay/wax.

#59

It Never Ends Baby

It Never Ends Baby

InternetHippo Report

#60

A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

potetosarada000 Report

They're going to need a lot of rice.

#61

Blocking Her Out Of Your Life

Blocking Her Out Of Your Life

masterxchiller Report

#62

Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner

Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner

suspicious_sushi Report

NOO NOT THE COFFEE

#63

Neighbor's Car Hasn't Moved After He Cheated Because This Was Her Revenge

Neighbor's Car Hasn't Moved After He Cheated Because This Was Her Revenge

Hsduncan Report

#64

How To Get Revenge 101

How To Get Revenge 101

pm_me_your_severum Report

#65

Joe Mode

Joe Mode

snazzyq Report

#66

Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

The note says: "Hey buddy, it looks like you don't understand how to operate a motor vehicle. This will help you practice staying inside the lines like the toddler you are."

CommanderApparent Report

#67

Bad Parking Like This Doesn't Go Unpunished Where I Work

Bad Parking Like This Doesn't Go Unpunished Where I Work

lodoyun Report

#68

My Sons Accidentally Lost Their Football Over The Neighbors' Fence Yesterday. This Is How It Was Found Back In Our Yard Today

My Sons Accidentally Lost Their Football Over The Neighbors' Fence Yesterday. This Is How It Was Found Back In Our Yard Today

buddahsumo Report

I wonder how many times the neighbours had to throw the ball back before they resorted to this.

#69

That's Comedy Gold, Right There

That's Comedy Gold, Right There

georgeresch Report

Do it

#70

The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

en2ropy Report

#71

Roommate Came Back To 400 Balloons In His Room. He Got His Revenge When The Other One Left For A Week. Everything In His Room Was Wrapped And Put Back In The Same Place

Roommate Came Back To 400 Balloons In His Room. He Got His Revenge When The Other One Left For A Week. Everything In His Room Was Wrapped And Put Back In The Same Place

justthetip13 Report

#72

If I'm The Only One In My Building Who Shovels The Sidewalk, Then I Will Have My Revenge

If I'm The Only One In My Building Who Shovels The Sidewalk, Then I Will Have My Revenge

defartknight Report

That's a recipe for a broken ankle.

#73

This Is The Pettiness You Love To See