126 Petty Things People Did When They Felt Like Revenge Was The Only Option
Generally speaking, fantasizing about taking an eye for an eye—getting revenge on someone who was being a jerk—is human nature. But often acting vengefully remains just that, a scenario in our mind. Our moral compass combined with the fear of further escalation keeps most of us in check. Most, but not all.
Revenge is a powerful emotional trigger that can actually mobilize some people into action. So we at Bored Panda decided to take a look at the ways it manifests in our everyday lives. Digging around the internet, we found many petty acts that people resort to in an attempt to restore justice. Like pouring water in front of the dishwasher to make your husband try to fix it even though the thing is perfectly fine. Continue scrolling to check out what we've gathered and fire up our older publications on the topic here and here. Enjoy!
Oh, This Is Gold
Awesome Mom
Outstanding Move
Petty Betty
I Really Hope It Was Her Name In Comic Sans
Employees In A Supermarket React To A Customer That Left The Car In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, Blocking The Way
i’m just trying to figure out why they would park in there??
Getting My Roommate To Clean
What Could Go Wrong Blocking A Farmer's Gate To Save A Parking Fee?
The Power Of Mums
Justice Is Served
Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served
Ethan Isn’t Playing Around This Semester
Thwaites Brewery In England Told Workers It Was Cutting 60 Staff. My Dad's Mates Worked As Electricians There And Shorted The Lights In Retaliation
What A Power Move
I Would Have Done The Same
Trades no plays lol looks like a construction worker to me
To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans. Now The Fun Begins
This Is So Me
I do that because in my small car people love to tailgate me and cut me off and I'd rather not be the filling in a crash sandwich.
After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn
Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn
Someone At Work Kept Stealing My Sister's Cherry Cokes Out Of The Fridge. So She Rubbed The Top Of The Can With A Habanero Pepper. Hope This Will Prevent Them From Stealing
Turns Out We Have Ghosts
Well, I'd Do The Same
Not cool. Why punish the son for his mum's mistake
Genius
Inspiring Moment
And The Winner Is
Petty Times Call For Petty Measures
High Five Grandma, That's Awesome
Evil. Brilliant... But Evil
Did He Even Remember?
This Is How You End Up In Hell
Karen's "Revenge"
You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator
What A Legend
Good thing it wasn't me then lmao, my profile picture is a naked fat dude with tiny fairy wings, a halo, and work boots shoving Snow from his front door.
A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch
My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair
“Screw Your Time I’ll Exercise In The Street” Is An Entire Mood
Let's Review
Thought My Mom Was Sending Me A Care Package... But Instead She Sent Me A Box Of Trash I Was Supposed To Take Out
Pizza Sponsored By This Drunk Creep
I've read a number of these plans. Hey guys, don't create a paper trail for your robberies. I'm gonna leave the questionable ethics of this I took a dudes phone and sent myself some money posts and just address how easy this is to prosecute and how an angry prosecuter could easily argue this as wire fraud..... what a dumb way to end up in prison for a decade. Please let's find better ways to reeducate creepy dudes that keep your butt out of jail.
Banana Revenge
My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway
I Like Her Style
I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back
My Mate Told The Driver Of The Black Corsa Not To Park In The Company's Parking Space. He Gave My Mate Attitude And Ignorance. So My Mate Put Scaffold Up Around His Car
Madlad Strikes At His Mom
Dad Waits 28 Years To Return Birthday Card To Son
My Sister And I Had An Argument And She's Chopped The Bristles Off Of My Toothbrush. Why?
Talk About Revenge
Never Forget Those Ribs
I Applaud This Level Of Petty
I'd Say This Is Chaotic Good
Oh Wow, This Is Next Level
Drink Up
My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge
This Is My Level Of Petty
My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles
My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3AM
Complaint About Delivery Of The Wrong Grade Of Copper
Not ‘chiselled into stone’. Cuneiform is pressed into soft clay/wax.
It Never Ends Baby
A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water
Blocking Her Out Of Your Life
Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner
Neighbor's Car Hasn't Moved After He Cheated Because This Was Her Revenge
How To Get Revenge 101
Joe Mode
Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible
The note says: "Hey buddy, it looks like you don't understand how to operate a motor vehicle. This will help you practice staying inside the lines like the toddler you are."