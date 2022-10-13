Revenge is a powerful emotional trigger that can actually mobilize some people into action. So we at Bored Panda decided to take a look at the ways it manifests in our everyday lives. Digging around the internet, we found many petty acts that people resort to in an attempt to restore justice. Like pouring water in front of the dishwasher to make your husband try to fix it even though the thing is perfectly fine. Continue scrolling to check out what we've gathered and fire up our older publications on the topic here and here . Enjoy!

Generally speaking, fantasizing about taking an eye for an eye—getting revenge on someone who was being a jerk—is human nature. But often acting vengefully remains just that, a scenario in our mind. Our moral compass combined with the fear of further escalation keeps most of us in check. Most, but not all.

#1 Oh, This Is Gold

#2 Awesome Mom

#3 Outstanding Move

#4 Petty Betty

#5 I Really Hope It Was Her Name In Comic Sans

#6 Employees In A Supermarket React To A Customer That Left The Car In The Middle Of The Parking Lot, Blocking The Way

#7 Getting My Roommate To Clean

#8 What Could Go Wrong Blocking A Farmer's Gate To Save A Parking Fee?

#9 The Power Of Mums

#10 Justice Is Served

#11 Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served

#12 Ethan Isn’t Playing Around This Semester

#13 Thwaites Brewery In England Told Workers It Was Cutting 60 Staff. My Dad's Mates Worked As Electricians There And Shorted The Lights In Retaliation

#14 What A Power Move

#15 I Would Have Done The Same

#16 To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans. Now The Fun Begins

#17 This Is So Me

#18 After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

#19 Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn

#20 Someone At Work Kept Stealing My Sister's Cherry Cokes Out Of The Fridge. So She Rubbed The Top Of The Can With A Habanero Pepper. Hope This Will Prevent Them From Stealing

#21 Turns Out We Have Ghosts

#22 Well, I'd Do The Same

#23 Genius

#24 Inspiring Moment

#25 And The Winner Is

#26 Petty Times Call For Petty Measures

#27 High Five Grandma, That's Awesome

#28 Evil. Brilliant... But Evil

#29 Did He Even Remember?

#30 This Is How You End Up In Hell

#32 You Know How Mad You Got To Be To Carry A Refrigerator

#33 What A Legend

#34 A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch

#35 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct-Taped Him To A Chair

#36 “Screw Your Time I’ll Exercise In The Street” Is An Entire Mood

#37 Let's Review

#38 Thought My Mom Was Sending Me A Care Package... But Instead She Sent Me A Box Of Trash I Was Supposed To Take Out

#39 Pizza Sponsored By This Drunk Creep

#40 Banana Revenge

#41 My Neighbor “Allegedly” Refused To Pay The Guy Who Cleared His Back Yard. He’ll Be Coming Home To This Gift Left In His Driveway

#42 I Like Her Style

#43 I Bet There’s A Dude Sitting With Just Salt And Pepper In His Cubbard Right Now Wishing He Had That Old Bay I Snatched Back

#44 My Mate Told The Driver Of The Black Corsa Not To Park In The Company's Parking Space. He Gave My Mate Attitude And Ignorance. So My Mate Put Scaffold Up Around His Car

#45 Madlad Strikes At His Mom

#46 Dad Waits 28 Years To Return Birthday Card To Son

#47 My Sister And I Had An Argument And She's Chopped The Bristles Off Of My Toothbrush. Why?

#48 Talk About Revenge

#49 Never Forget Those Ribs

#50 I Applaud This Level Of Petty

#51 I'd Say This Is Chaotic Good

#52 Oh Wow, This Is Next Level

#53 Drink Up

#54 My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

#55 This Is My Level Of Petty

#56 My Friend's Girlfriend Moved Out And Took Everything, Including The Drawer Handles

#57 My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3AM

#58 Complaint About Delivery Of The Wrong Grade Of Copper

#59 It Never Ends Baby

#60 A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

#61 Blocking Her Out Of Your Life

#62 Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner

#63 Neighbor's Car Hasn't Moved After He Cheated Because This Was Her Revenge

#64 How To Get Revenge 101

#65 Joe Mode

#66 Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible The note says: "Hey buddy, it looks like you don't understand how to operate a motor vehicle. This will help you practice staying inside the lines like the toddler you are."



#67 Bad Parking Like This Doesn't Go Unpunished Where I Work

#68 My Sons Accidentally Lost Their Football Over The Neighbors' Fence Yesterday. This Is How It Was Found Back In Our Yard Today

#69 That's Comedy Gold, Right There

#70 The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

#71 Roommate Came Back To 400 Balloons In His Room. He Got His Revenge When The Other One Left For A Week. Everything In His Room Was Wrapped And Put Back In The Same Place

#72 If I'm The Only One In My Building Who Shovels The Sidewalk, Then I Will Have My Revenge