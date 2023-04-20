Most of us have that one friend who keeps calling out our grammar mistakes. (Of course, I won't be as careful with my language hanging out at a bar as I would writing a uni paper, Rob.)

But as annoying as it can be, they can still play the "I can't help it, this is really important to me" card. Some know-it-alls, however, are so insecure that they feel the need to project their "intelligence" even when they don't have all the facts. There's a whole Facebook group dedicated to this group, called 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People.'

With over 1.7 million members, this place has plenty of examples, ranging from silly and lighthearted to downright outrageous. Here are some of the most memorable ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Axis Webb Report

39points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't expect any less from a Canadian.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#2

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Matthew Roach , haqlribbit Report

37points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's kinda sad imo, the person was just trying to cheer them up

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

People Incorrectly Correcting Other People , voidcat404 Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#4

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Cody Leatham , TheBloggess Report

31points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was that for the plate station or the hex blocks?

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Chris Moore Report

28points
POST
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“•••” *angrily types for all eternity!*

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#6

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Eric Russell Lynch , mariana057 Report

27points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thou shalt not... get the d*ng joke... Uhh... *disappointed temple and forehead rub*

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#7

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

People Incorrectly Correcting Other People Report

27points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is quite obviously a joke

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#8

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Chris Williams Report

26points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a big man who can publicly admit when he’s wrong. Or, in this case, when he’s Polly-wolly-doodle WRONG all-day.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Lord-Adrian Brailsford Report

25points
POST
Finn
Finn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jill's son is a mother?

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Chris Moore Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#11

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Murray Owens Report

24points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can call me Scottish. Im Scottish. Actually, not ish, I'm a full Scot :)

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#12

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Samantha Hodge Dickeson Report

24points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re absolutely right. He cannot possibly be a “true Catholic” and hold mercy in his hearts for ALL God’s children, instead of just the selected “special shiny folk". I vote YOU get to tell him.

5
5points
reply
#13

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Report

23points
Kotryna Brašiškytė
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just when I thought it couldn't get any worse, it did

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#14

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Russ Hansen Report

23points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is making my brain hurt

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#15

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

friedurethra , friedurethra Report

22points
POST
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a satyric account...

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Josh Puchall Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#17

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Tariq EB Report

19points
POST
Jungle Empress 85
Jungle Empress 85
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that's a joke in response to a joke.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Si Evans Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

David Wickham Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#20

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

James Loggins Report

18points
POST
DC
DC
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rick's crotch ... @ ... or so.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Jack Queso Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so i’m assuming christ lays eggs

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Tacia Butz Report

17points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I prefer straw barrier and rasp barrier anyway.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Stevie Yardy Report

17points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For any colorblind pandas: it actually says 74

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Niki DiGuglielmo Report

17points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They did not just put Shang there-

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#25

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Cyrus White Report

16points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Conservative Americans would have a fit if some of the spicier stories in Norse or Greek mythology would end up in Marvel movies

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Ashley Ferreira Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#27

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Gilbert Luera Report

15points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is technically correct because there's no year 0, but the important thing to remember is that nobody cares and it's an arbitrary system anyway.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Adam Chetty Report

15points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can it be 'most relevant'? It's either relevant or it's not.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Shaz Cannom Report

14points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The flag of the United Kingdom (UK) 🇬🇧. This is also the flag of Great Britain. The flag of England : 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The flag of Denmark is truly 🇩🇰 And just in case anyone cares, this is why. https://www.vox.com/2020/1/31/21117244/brexit-eu-british-flag-brussels

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Katt Frost Report

14points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I identify as a burrito. My pronouns are bite/me.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Richard Hartman Report

14points
POST
Manomnomnom
Manomnomnom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am absolutely horrified at the mental image the last comment has given me 😂

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#32

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Rayne Marshall Report

13points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have never prayed “please be joking” so hard in my life

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Anthony Holling Report

13points
POST
#34

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Javier Perez Report

12points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still better than Mackeighzleigh

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#35

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Sunny Koch Report

12points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it’s sort of egg shaped, but I don’t see any writing on the port.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Chris Moore Report

12points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till they learn about baby powder...

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Ashley Brown Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#38

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Molly Pockets Summers Report

12points
POST
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least it's a testament to the talent of the artist.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Connor Pettingell Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#40

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Zeke Seddens Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Michael Crombez Report

10points
POST
#42

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Casey Stevens Report

10points
POST
#43

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Annaleise Jarrett-Dalton Report

10points
POST
S
S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the 'brain teaser' is asking, by moving one match stick, how can you make the equation true. (removing a stick from the 8 to make it a 6 and using it to change the negative sign to positive works ... 6 + 2 = 8

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Grace Ray Report

10points
POST
Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"our" son is an interesting way of saying whatever it is that it means

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#45

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Ayman Report

10points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please follow your own advice

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Jeff Landry Report

10points
POST
#47

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

George Samiotakis Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#48

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Dia Luna Report

9points
POST
#49

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Anami Cloud Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#50

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

David Pilipović Report

9points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Pinecone" is my new favorite insult

4
4points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Melanie Thomson Report

8points
POST
#52

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Rachelle Montez Report

8points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do so many people make this mistake?

1
1point
reply
#53

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Stephen Rocco Report

8points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was really worried until I saw that the username is facts-i-just-made-up

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Tom Hvitsmed Report

7points
POST
Jungle Empress 85
Jungle Empress 85
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LSD is a good excuse for this nonsense.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Samuel Han Report

7points
POST
#56

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People

Jaylie Sibley Report

7points
POST
#57

People-Incorrectly-Correcting-Other-People