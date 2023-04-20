70 Funny Posts From The ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ Group (New Pics)
Most of us have that one friend who keeps calling out our grammar mistakes. (Of course, I won't be as careful with my language hanging out at a bar as I would writing a uni paper, Rob.)
But as annoying as it can be, they can still play the "I can't help it, this is really important to me" card. Some know-it-alls, however, are so insecure that they feel the need to project their "intelligence" even when they don't have all the facts. There's a whole Facebook group dedicated to this group, called 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People.'
With over 1.7 million members, this place has plenty of examples, ranging from silly and lighthearted to downright outrageous. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
That's kinda sad imo, the person was just trying to cheer them up
Thou shalt not... get the d*ng joke... Uhh... *disappointed temple and forehead rub*
It’s a big man who can publicly admit when he’s wrong. Or, in this case, when he’s Polly-wolly-doodle WRONG all-day.
You can call me Scottish. Im Scottish. Actually, not ish, I'm a full Scot :)
You’re absolutely right. He cannot possibly be a “true Catholic” and hold mercy in his hearts for ALL God’s children, instead of just the selected “special shiny folk". I vote YOU get to tell him.
Please tell me that's a joke in response to a joke.
This is technically correct because there's no year 0, but the important thing to remember is that nobody cares and it's an arbitrary system anyway.
How can it be 'most relevant'? It's either relevant or it's not.
The flag of the United Kingdom (UK) 🇬🇧. This is also the flag of Great Britain. The flag of England : 🏴 The flag of Denmark is truly 🇩🇰 And just in case anyone cares, this is why. https://www.vox.com/2020/1/31/21117244/brexit-eu-british-flag-brussels
I am absolutely horrified at the mental image the last comment has given me 😂
Well, it’s sort of egg shaped, but I don’t see any writing on the port.
Well, at least it's a testament to the talent of the artist.
"our" son is an interesting way of saying whatever it is that it means
I was really worried until I saw that the username is facts-i-just-made-up