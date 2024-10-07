ADVERTISEMENT

Typhoon Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda and as Typhoon No. 14 in Vietnam, was one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded. In early November 2013, the storm devastated parts of Southeast Asia, especially the Philippines, where at least 6,300 people died. The storm also affected Micronesia, Palau, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China.

In this article, you will see images of storm preparedness by Da Nang residents, taken before Typhoon Haiyan made landfall in Central Vietnam. Many people went to the beach to collect sand to fortify their roofs, while a large hotel rented several containers to cover its main entrance. Students took the last buses out of the city, away from the storm, and many people registered for temporary residence in solid dormitories.

The images were taken in 2013 by Khoi Studio, using an Olympus digital camera and MF lens. Khoi Tran is a press and event photographer based in Vietnam.

More info: khoi.studio | danang.events | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Large Building Owners With Lots Of Glass Windows Have Been Buying Up Large Amounts Of Sand To Put In Small Bags To Cover Their Buildings

Large Building Owners With Lots Of Glass Windows Have Been Buying Up Large Amounts Of Sand To Put In Small Bags To Cover Their Buildings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Khoi Studio
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Large Containers Are Placed At The Main Entrance Of A Hotel To Protect Against Storms

    Large Containers Are Placed At The Main Entrance Of A Hotel To Protect Against Storms

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Inside The Containers Are Filled With Bricks

    Inside The Containers Are Filled With Bricks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Stone Statues Along The Han River Are Lowered To The Ground To Avoid Falling Due To Strong Winds

    Stone Statues Along The Han River Are Lowered To The Ground To Avoid Falling Due To Strong Winds

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Employees Of Buildings And Companies Are Blocking Entrances With Ropes And Other Construction Materials

    Employees Of Buildings And Companies Are Blocking Entrances With Ropes And Other Construction Materials

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Residents Are Using Tape To Cover Glass Doors, In Case The Glass Breaks When The Storm Hits

    Residents Are Using Tape To Cover Glass Doors, In Case The Glass Breaks When The Storm Hits

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Coastal Vegetable Growers Harvest Vegetables Quickly

    Coastal Vegetable Growers Harvest Vegetables Quickly

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A View Of A Corner Of Da Nang's Tourist Coast Before Typhoon Haiyan Hit Vietnam

    A View Of A Corner Of Da Nang's Tourist Coast Before Typhoon Haiyan Hit Vietnam

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Locals Scoop Up Sand From The Beach, And Put It In Small Bags To Take Home To Support The Roof

    Locals Scoop Up Sand From The Beach, And Put It In Small Bags To Take Home To Support The Roof

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    A Woman Is Collecting Sand On The Beach

    A Woman Is Collecting Sand On The Beach

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    People In The Central Area Take Advantage Of Sand From Vacant Lots Or Ask For It From Construction Sites To Bring Home To Cover Their Roofs

    People In The Central Area Take Advantage Of Sand From Vacant Lots Or Ask For It From Construction Sites To Bring Home To Cover Their Roofs

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    People Use Motorbikes To Carry Sand Home

    People Use Motorbikes To Carry Sand Home

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Offices And Schools Are Closed A Day In Advance. So Most People Participate In Storm Prevention

    Offices And Schools Are Closed A Day In Advance. So Most People Participate In Storm Prevention

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Styrofoam Boxes Are Placed On The Roof, Then Filled With Water To Increase The Weight, To Keep The Corrugated Iron Roof From Being Blown Away By Strong Winds

    Styrofoam Boxes Are Placed On The Roof, Then Filled With Water To Increase The Weight, To Keep The Corrugated Iron Roof From Being Blown Away By Strong Winds

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Soldiers Stationed At Son Tra Mountain Go Out To Help People And Authorities Near Their Station

    Soldiers Stationed At Son Tra Mountain Go Out To Help People And Authorities Near Their Station

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Street Areas With High-Rise Buildings Under Construction With Large Tower Cranes Are Barricaded, Restricting People's Movement

    Street Areas With High-Rise Buildings Under Construction With Large Tower Cranes Are Barricaded, Restricting People's Movement

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    People Tie Their Doors Before The Storm Hits

    People Tie Their Doors Before The Storm Hits

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    The Bread Shop Was Crowded With People Buying Food

    The Bread Shop Was Crowded With People Buying Food

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Students Come To Register For Temporary Residence In A Solid Dormitory

    Students Come To Register For Temporary Residence In A Solid Dormitory

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Meanwhile, Many Students Took Long-Distance Buses To Return To Their Hometowns, Away From The Storm's Path

    Meanwhile, Many Students Took Long-Distance Buses To Return To Their Hometowns, Away From The Storm's Path

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Children Are Helping Their Families Clean Up Trees After The Storm Passed

    Children Are Helping Their Families Clean Up Trees After The Storm Passed

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    After Storms, Flood Waters Often Rise In The Central Region Of Vietnam, Including The Ancient Town Of Hoi An

    After Storms, Flood Waters Often Rise In The Central Region Of Vietnam, Including The Ancient Town Of Hoi An

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Rainwater Could Not Drain Away In Time And Flooded The Streets

    The Rainwater Could Not Drain Away In Time And Flooded The Streets

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Children Are Catching Fish, Which Are In The Sewers Or From Ponds And Lakes, And Spilling Out Onto The Streets

    Children Are Catching Fish, Which Are In The Sewers Or From Ponds And Lakes, And Spilling Out Onto The Streets

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A Child Watches The Street In Gloomy Weather, From Inside A Car

    A Child Watches The Street In Gloomy Weather, From Inside A Car

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    People Use Boats To Travel When Flood Water Appears In Hoi An Ancient Town

    People Use Boats To Travel When Flood Water Appears In Hoi An Ancient Town

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tourists Wade Through Water As They Walk On The Sidewalk On A Flooded Day In Hoi An

    Tourists Wade Through Water As They Walk On The Sidewalk On A Flooded Day In Hoi An

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tourists Visit Hoi An Ancient Town - "The Yellow City Of Vietnam" On A Flood Day

    Tourists Visit Hoi An Ancient Town - "The Yellow City Of Vietnam" On A Flood Day

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tourists Use Cameras To Take Pictures Of Everyday Life

    Tourists Use Cameras To Take Pictures Of Everyday Life

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Tourists Take Photos Of Flood Water In Hoi An Ancient Town

    Tourists Take Photos Of Flood Water In Hoi An Ancient Town

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Khoi Studio
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!