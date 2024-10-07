ADVERTISEMENT

Typhoon Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda and as Typhoon No. 14 in Vietnam, was one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded. In early November 2013, the storm devastated parts of Southeast Asia, especially the Philippines, where at least 6,300 people died. The storm also affected Micronesia, Palau, Vietnam, Taiwan, and China.

In this article, you will see images of storm preparedness by Da Nang residents, taken before Typhoon Haiyan made landfall in Central Vietnam. Many people went to the beach to collect sand to fortify their roofs, while a large hotel rented several containers to cover its main entrance. Students took the last buses out of the city, away from the storm, and many people registered for temporary residence in solid dormitories.

The images were taken in 2013 by Khoi Studio, using an Olympus digital camera and MF lens. Khoi Tran is a press and event photographer based in Vietnam.

More info: khoi.studio | danang.events | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com