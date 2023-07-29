78 People Who Made The Absolute Most Of A Photo With A Statue And Ended Up Online
Getting to do silly poses that crack others up is one of the best parts of being photographed. Sure, there’s always room for being super serious or looking professional, but letting your derpy side out is a great way to have fun and stay lighthearted. And if there’s a statue nearby, the potential for hilarity only increases.
We’ve collected some of the funniest and most creative photos of people posing next to statues, as shared on the @statuewithfun and @lnsanereality Twitter accounts. Not only do the pics provide you with your recommended dose of daily humor, but they’re also brimming with awesome ideas that are practically begging to be borrowed. Check out the top pics below and upvote the most chuckle-worthy ones as you scroll down.
Sometimes cupid has to punch a person to get the message across.
Both the @statuewithfun and @lnsanereality Twitter accounts share the same name—’People Doing [Stuff] With Statues.’ They also have a very similar number of followers. For instance, @statuewithfun, which was created just over a year ago in June 2022, has nearly 101k fans on the social network. Meanwhile, the @lnsanereality project joined Twitter barely a couple of months ago, in May 2023, but it’s already grown to 73.6k followers in size.
The popularity of both projects is proof that comedy resonates with a lot of internet users. The photos are very straightforward: the humor in each situation is instantly recognizable. And that means a lot in a world where the average internet user’s attention span continues to rapidly decline. What also helps keep the message in the pics clear is the utter lack of words or comments in the pics. The images speak for themselves.
Is that ... Roosevelt and Chuchill? And they removed the Stalin statue?
Not only that, but photography (especially witty internet pics) transcends cultural and language barriers. No matter what corner of the globe you hail from, you’re probably going to smile or chuckle when you spot someone goofing about releasing their inner derp next to fabulous works of art. The contrast between the silliness of the poser and the seriousness of the statues also adds an extra layer of enjoyment.
Statues play a host of different roles in society. For one, they’re a way for artists to make sense of the world—they express how they feel about certain aspects of life, nature, and society by working with marble, metal, wood, plastic, glass, and other materials. It could also be argued that statues are far more ‘present’ because they occupy large amounts of three-dimensional space. That’s not to say that they’re ‘superior’ to other art forms, only that statues have a more tangible, physical presence.
However, statues aren’t just about expressing the artist’s relationship with the world. They’re a medium for encapsulating the virtues and values that society holds highest. Statues are a way of honoring figures from history, ideals, and even myths. They act as a constant reminder of these ideas.
All fun and games (<< see what I did there?) until someone breaks the statue.
But as time passes, values change, become outdated, or even pose a danger to current social norms. This creates friction. On the one hand, you have people who believe that society should be aware of its history, including all the elating ups and uncomfortable downs. Denying that history would mean repeating it in the future. On the other hand, some members of society believe that as times change, so should the statues, art, symbols, and icons that are present around us.
The need for clarity and simplicity in internet posts is only bound to increase as time goes on. CNN reports how people’s attention spans have taken a nosedive over the past two decades. “In 2004, we measured the average attention on a screen to be 2½ minutes. Some years later, we found attention spans to be about 75 seconds. Now we find people can only pay attention to one screen for an average of 47 seconds,” Dr. Gloria Mark, from the University of California, Irvine, explains.
Don’t you just hate it when someone reads over your shoulder?
Statues are lighter where they are touched the most...
Dr. Mark’s research has shown that people these days spend less than a minute concentrating on one screen at a time. That means that many of us are constantly jumping between different appliances. The issue here isn’t just related to our spare time and entertainment, however. When it comes to work, we’re not much better.
Ronald Reagan's about to show an air traffic controller who's boss!
According to the researcher, it takes us around 25 minutes to refocus on the task that we were doing if we were distracted. “If we look at work in terms of switching projects, as opposed to the micro view of switching screens, we find people spend about 10½ minutes in any work project before being interrupted—internally or by someone else—and then switch to another work project,” Dr. Mark told CNN. We then spend nearly half an hour jumping between various tasks until we get back to the original one.
If this is how I die, I hope I mutter "Oh for fork's sake" before everything goes black.
Which of these pics amused you the most, dear Pandas? Were there any poses that you spotted that you’d love to copy the next time you run into a random statue? What’s the derpiest pose you’ve struck next to a work of art? We always enjoy hearing from you, so drop by the comments and share your thoughts (and pics!) with us.
Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn are they based on real people?
Statue makers probably learn, on the first day, that you have to build it strong enough to withstand the public's dumbassery.