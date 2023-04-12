41 Of The Most Famous Statues In The World
The Earth without art would merely be an eh. Yup, you heard it before, but why not remind yourself of the importance of art and its sheer beauty by taking a look at our list of the most famous statues from all around the world? Sure beats mindlessly scrolling through your Facebook newsfeed, doesn’t it?
So, chances are, you might’ve seen some of these famous statues before. Like the legendary marble David one or the huge Jesus blessing all of Brazil. Oh, and you’ve surely seen the awesome Pissing Boy in Belgium! If not with your own eyes, then in plenty of photos that just seemingly pop out of nowhere for you to see. However, there are also some pretty incredible famous Greek statues that you might’ve missed before and famous Roman statues of renowned warlords and once-famous people. Actually, if you ever get the chance to visit, say, Athens, and look at those famous marble sculptures with your own eyes… it’s truly unforgettable! But, for now, we hope that this list full of beautiful statues will do and that your need for aesthetically pleasing things will be satisfied.
Now, it isn’t only the ancient statues that made it to our list, as some are pretty contemporary. And, as you’re about to see, modern statues can be just as mesmerizing and stunning as their predecessors from olden times! However, to test our thesis, you’ll have to check out the submissions. So, get ready to scroll, take a look at all the famous artworks we put on our list, and vote for the statues that have left you in awe.
This post may include affiliate links.
Augustus Of Prima Porta
Vatican Museums, Rome, Italy.
Built in the 1st century AD.
Bust Of Nefertiti
Neues Museum, Berlin, Germany.
Discovered on 6 December 1912.
Great Sphinx Of Giza
Giza, Egypt.
Approximately built in 2500 BC.
The Terracotta Army
Lintong District, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China.
Established in 246- 208 BC.
The Thinker
Musée Rodin in Paris, France.
First displayed in 1904.
Lincoln Memorial Statue
National Mall, Washington, D.C., United States.
Built in 1914–1922.
The Burghers Of Calais
Calais, France.
Made in 1884–1889.
Capitoline Wolf
Musei Capitolini, Rome, Italy.
Made in11TH/12TH century.
The Kiss
Rodin Museum, Paris, France.
Completed in 1882.
Christ Of The Abyss
San Fruttuoso, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy.
The original bronze statue was placed in the Mediterranean Sea on 22 August 1954.
Moses
San Pietro in Vincoli, Rome, Italy.
Made in 1513–1515.
Moai
Easter Island, Chile.
The moais were built in approximately 1400 - 1650 A.D
The Statue Of David
Galleria dell'Accademia, Florence, France.
Completed in 1504.
Terrace Of The Lions
Delos Island, Cyclades, Greece.
The terrace was erected and dedicated to Apollo by the people of Naxos just before 600 BCE.
The Statue Of Unity
Narmada Valley Kevadiya, Narmada, Gujarat, India.
Completed in 2018.
The Manneken Pis
City of Brussels, Brussels-Capital Region, Belgium.
Completed in 1618 or 1619.
Olmec Colossal Heads
Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City.
Established in 1200 BC to 1400 BC.
The Leshan Giant Buddha
Sichuan, China.
Established in the 8th century AD.
Venus De Milo
Louvre, Paris, France.
Built between 150 and 125 BC.
Lamesley
Gateshead, NE9, United Kingdom.
Completed in 15 February 1998.
Discobulus (Discus Thrower)
National Museum of Rome, displayed at the Palazzo Massimo.
The Discobolos was originally sculpted in bronze in about 450 BCE.
Statue Of Liberty
Liberty Island, New York, United States.
Completed in 1886.
Christ The Redeemer
Corcovado mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Completed in 1931.
Little Mermaid
Langelinie promenade, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Completed in 1913.
Spring Temple Buddha
Fodushan Scenic Area, Lushan County, Henan, China.
Completed in 2008.
Winged Victory Of Samothrace
Louvre Museum in Paris, France.
Constructed in 190 BC.
Venus Of Willendorf
Present location Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna, Austria.
Discovered on August 7, 1908.
Perseus With The Head Of Medusa
Loggia dei Lanzi, Florence, Italy.
Made in 1545–1554.
Equestrian Statue Of Marcus Aurelius
Capitoline Museums, Rome, Italy.
Built in 176-180 AD.
Apollo Belvedere
Vatican Museums, Vatican City.
Built at C. AD 120–140.
Apollo And Daphne
Piazzale Scipione Borghese, Roma, Italy.
Built at 1622–1625.
The Statues Of Mount Nemrut
Taurus Mountains, Turkey.
First rediscovered in 1881.
Pietà
Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy.
Built in 1498–1499.
Laocoön And His Sons
Vatican Museums, Vatican, Italy.
Created between 323 BCE and 31 CE, though the exact date is unknown.
Ecstasy Of Saint Teresa
Santa Maria della Vittoria, Rome, Italy.
Built in 1647-1652.
Mount Rushmore
Pennington County, South Dakota.
Built at 1927–1941.
Horses Of Saint Mark
St. Mark's Basilica, Venice, Italy.
In the 2nd or 3rd century AD.
Air (Maillol)
Jardins des Tuileries, Paris, France.
Completed in 1938.
Maman
Current location at The Long Museum in Shanghai, China.
Created in 1999.
Venus Victrix (Canova)
Galleria Borghese, Rome
Year: 1805–1808.
Boxer At Rest
Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, Rome, Italy.
Year: 330 to 50 BC.
Did there really need to be blurring on photo's of thousand year old statues? Really?
Did there really need to be blurring on photo's of thousand year old statues? Really?