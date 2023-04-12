The Earth without art would merely be an eh. Yup, you heard it before, but why not remind yourself of the importance of art and its sheer beauty by taking a look at our list of the most famous statues from all around the world? Sure beats mindlessly scrolling through your Facebook newsfeed, doesn’t it?

So, chances are, you might’ve seen some of these famous statues before. Like the legendary marble David one or the huge Jesus blessing all of Brazil. Oh, and you’ve surely seen the awesome Pissing Boy in Belgium! If not with your own eyes, then in plenty of photos that just seemingly pop out of nowhere for you to see. However, there are also some pretty incredible famous Greek statues that you might’ve missed before and famous Roman statues of renowned warlords and once-famous people. Actually, if you ever get the chance to visit, say, Athens, and look at those famous marble sculptures with your own eyes… it’s truly unforgettable! But, for now, we hope that this list full of beautiful statues will do and that your need for aesthetically pleasing things will be satisfied. 

Now, it isn’t only the ancient statues that made it to our list, as some are pretty contemporary. And, as you’re about to see, modern statues can be just as mesmerizing and stunning as their predecessors from olden times! However, to test our thesis, you’ll have to check out the submissions. So, get ready to scroll, take a look at all the famous artworks we put on our list, and vote for the statues that have left you in awe. 

#1

Augustus Of Prima Porta

Augustus Of Prima Porta

Vatican Museums, Rome, Italy.
Built in the 1st century AD.

Joel Bellviure

#2

Bust Of Nefertiti

Bust Of Nefertiti

Neues Museum, Berlin, Germany.
Discovered on 6 December 1912.

Philip Pikart

#3

Great Sphinx Of Giza

Great Sphinx Of Giza

Giza, Egypt.
Approximately built in 2500 BC.

Hongbin

#4

The Terracotta Army

The Terracotta Army

Lintong District, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China.
Established in 246- 208 BC.

christels

#5

The Thinker

The Thinker

Musée Rodin in Paris, France.
First displayed in 1904.

Alexandre Peregrino

#6

Lincoln Memorial Statue

Lincoln Memorial Statue

National Mall, Washington, D.C., United States.
Built in 1914–1922.

Jeff Kubina

#7

The Burghers Of Calais

The Burghers Of Calais

Calais, France.
Made in 1884–1889.

Romainberth

#8

Capitoline Wolf

Capitoline Wolf

Musei Capitolini, Rome, Italy.
Made in11TH/12TH century.

serghei_topor

#9

The Kiss

The Kiss

Rodin Museum, Paris, France.
Completed in 1882.

Tylwyth Eldar

#10

Christ Of The Abyss

Christ Of The Abyss

San Fruttuoso, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy. 
The original bronze statue was placed in the Mediterranean Sea on 22 August 1954.

Serge Melki

#11

Moses

Moses

San Pietro in Vincoli, Rome, Italy.
Made in 1513–1515.

Jean-Christophe BENOIST

#12

Moai

Moai

Easter Island, Chile.
The moais were built in approximately 1400 - 1650 A.D

Diego Gonzalez

#13

The Statue Of David

The Statue Of David

Galleria dell'Accademia, Florence, France.
Completed in 1504.

twalmedia

#14

Terrace Of The Lions

Terrace Of The Lions

Delos Island, Cyclades, Greece.
The terrace was erected and dedicated to Apollo by the people of Naxos just before 600 BCE.

Ggia

#15

The Statue Of Unity

The Statue Of Unity

Narmada Valley Kevadiya, Narmada, Gujarat, India.
Completed in 2018.

sarangib

#16

The Manneken Pis

The Manneken Pis

City of Brussels, Brussels-Capital Region, Belgium.
Completed in 1618 or 1619.

Frédéric Paulussen

#17

Olmec Colossal Heads

Olmec Colossal Heads

Museo Nacional de Antropología, Mexico City.
Established in 1200 BC to 1400 BC.

Olmec

#18

The Leshan Giant Buddha

The Leshan Giant Buddha

Sichuan, China.
Established in the 8th century AD.

Ariel Steiner

#19

Venus De Milo

Venus De Milo

Louvre, Paris, France.
Built between 150 and 125 BC.

Tanya Pro

#20

Lamesley

Lamesley

Gateshead, NE9, United Kingdom.
Completed in 15 February 1998.

Barly..

#21

Discobulus (Discus Thrower)

Discobulus (Discus Thrower)

National Museum of Rome, displayed at the Palazzo Massimo.
The Discobolos was originally sculpted in bronze in about 450 BCE.

MatthiasKabel

#22

Statue Of Liberty

Statue Of Liberty

Liberty Island, New York, United States.
Completed in 1886.

Gu Bra

#23

Christ The Redeemer

Christ The Redeemer

Corcovado mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Completed in 1931.

guertzen

#24

Little Mermaid

Little Mermaid

Langelinie promenade, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Completed in 1913.

Robert Fisk

#25

Spring Temple Buddha

Spring Temple Buddha

Fodushan Scenic Area, Lushan County, Henan, China.
Completed in 2008.

Nyx Ning

#26

Winged Victory Of Samothrace

Winged Victory Of Samothrace

Louvre Museum in Paris, France.
Constructed in 190 BC.

Shonagon

#27

Venus Of Willendorf

Venus Of Willendorf

Present location Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna, Austria.
Discovered on August 7, 1908.

MatthiasKabel

#28

Perseus With The Head Of Medusa

Perseus With The Head Of Medusa

Loggia dei Lanzi, Florence, Italy.
Made in 1545–1554.

Justin Ennis

#29

Equestrian Statue Of Marcus Aurelius

Equestrian Statue Of Marcus Aurelius

Capitoline Museums, Rome, Italy.
Built in 176-180 AD.

Burkhard Mücke

#30

Apollo Belvedere

Apollo Belvedere

Vatican Museums, Vatican City.
Built at C. AD 120–140.

Livioandronico2013

#31

Apollo And Daphne

Apollo And Daphne

Piazzale Scipione Borghese, Roma, Italy.
Built at 1622–1625.

en.wikipedia.org

#32

The Statues Of Mount Nemrut

The Statues Of Mount Nemrut

Taurus Mountains, Turkey.
First rediscovered in 1881.

Klearchos Kapoutsis

#33

Pietà

Pietà

Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy.
Built in 1498–1499.

Stanislav Traykov

#34

Laocoön And His Sons

Laocoön And His Sons

Vatican Museums, Vatican, Italy.
Created between 323 BCE and 31 CE, though the exact date is unknown.

Marie-Lan Nguyen

#35

Ecstasy Of Saint Teresa

Ecstasy Of Saint Teresa

Santa Maria della Vittoria, Rome, Italy.
Built in 1647-1652.

Alvesgaspar

#36

Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore

Pennington County, South Dakota.
Built at 1927–1941.

Jéan Béller

#37

Horses Of Saint Mark

Horses Of Saint Mark

St. Mark's Basilica, Venice, Italy.
In the 2nd or 3rd century AD.

Morn

#38

Air (Maillol)

Air (Maillol)

Jardins des Tuileries, Paris, France.
Completed in 1938.

Son of Groucho

#39

Maman

Maman

Current location at The Long Museum in Shanghai, China.
Created in 1999.

John Talbot

#40

Venus Victrix (Canova)

Venus Victrix (Canova)

Galleria Borghese, Rome
Year: 1805–1808.

commons.wikimedia.org Report

#41

Boxer At Rest

Boxer At Rest

Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, Rome, Italy.
Year: 330 to 50 BC.

Livioandronico2013 Report

