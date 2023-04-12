The Earth without art would merely be an eh. Yup, you heard it before, but why not remind yourself of the importance of art and its sheer beauty by taking a look at our list of the most famous statues from all around the world? Sure beats mindlessly scrolling through your Facebook newsfeed, doesn’t it?

So, chances are, you might’ve seen some of these famous statues before. Like the legendary marble David one or the huge Jesus blessing all of Brazil. Oh, and you’ve surely seen the awesome Pissing Boy in Belgium! If not with your own eyes, then in plenty of photos that just seemingly pop out of nowhere for you to see. However, there are also some pretty incredible famous Greek statues that you might’ve missed before and famous Roman statues of renowned warlords and once-famous people. Actually, if you ever get the chance to visit, say, Athens, and look at those famous marble sculptures with your own eyes… it’s truly unforgettable! But, for now, we hope that this list full of beautiful statues will do and that your need for aesthetically pleasing things will be satisfied.

Now, it isn’t only the ancient statues that made it to our list, as some are pretty contemporary. And, as you’re about to see, modern statues can be just as mesmerizing and stunning as their predecessors from olden times! However, to test our thesis, you’ll have to check out the submissions. So, get ready to scroll, take a look at all the famous artworks we put on our list, and vote for the statues that have left you in awe.