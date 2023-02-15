As we’ve mentioned earlier, these stories about dream jobs (or rather stints) come from an AskReddit thread, so you can be pretty sure they really did happen. This, of course, gets all our hopes pretty high to come across one of these opportunities, too! Anyway, read the stories, rank them as you like, and share this article with your friends!

So, the ways to get money listed here include, but are not limited to, doing a study without actually doing it but still getting paid, texting and driving in a monitored and safe space, and being hired as a helping hand only to be forgotten! Really, these are probably ways of making money we all would agree to be, well, pretty agreeable. It sure beats sitting in an office or having to actually work for a living, at the very least. Who wouldn’t want to spend their days doing dumb things and getting paid for it? Now, does anybody know where to look for these cool jobs?

When we think about ways to get money, we always tend to imagine breaking a sweat, earning the dough in an earnest way, or in general - just working hard. However, a lucky few have seemingly found loopholes in their lives and got paid to do dumb things. And by dumb, we mean making money without even having to do anything or do something that absolutely does not require any real effort! Yes, you read that right, and these funny stories are absolutely true (as true as anything that’s on Reddit, at least). So, read the amusing stories that we’ve rounded up from this clever Reddit thread on doing dumb things and getting paid, and maybe you’ll spot the same opportunity as these people did when it comes your way.

#1 "Rich dude once paid me and my ex girlfriend $500 each to stay in south beach an extra day and go to a yacht party with him so he didn’t have to go alone."

#2 "I rented my chicken to a photographer for fifty bucks."

#3 "I am currently being paid to be an engineer for $55,000 and I have no idea what I’m doing."

#4 "When I was 22 I was working at "Marshalls" and 2 middle age women bought a workout machine. I had to carry it to their car and put it in the trunk. One of the ladies offered me $200 to come over after work and set it up shirtless. Easiest $200 I ever made."

#5 "$175 to do some kind of user study at "Netflix", I show up in the lobby and then they go, "actually we got the data we needed from the studies earlier today, you're free to go!" Still got paid!"

#6 "I signed up for a medical study. They did a physical and had me do an at home sleep study to check eligibility. They paid me $150 for doing this part. They called after and asked me if I knew I had sleep apnea. I had no clue. I wasn't eligible for the rest of the study because of it. So I got paid $150 to get diagnosed with sleep apnea."

#7 "I once did a psych study where I was told to talk to a guy about a few controversial topics (abortion, military, etc.). Afterward they said, "as an unrelated thing, here is a box with a small cup. We are doing a different study where a guy will have to eat a random amount of hot sauce, so he'll just have to eat whatever you put in there." So my immediate reaction was to fill the thing with as much sauce as it would handle. Afterward, they informed me that the actual purpose of the study was to see how willing people were to inflict pain on others (hot sauce) if they had just had a heated debate with someone (secretly another researcher). Also I was the control group I guess because the person I talked to was agreeable about everything. Long story short, I am scientifically proven to be an a***ole."

#8 "Got paid $40,000 to not show up at work. It was the financial crisis and there was a hiring freeze right before I was due to start work. The company I was to work for couldn't honour the employment contract we signed, but it was all very sudden and my would-be bosses felt bad enough about the situation that they offered me half a year's salary as a gesture of goodwill."

#9 "I tutored for the 21- year- old daughter of a wealthy family and charged around $65 an hour. I warned in advance that I still charged for cancellations if there was less than 24 hours' notice, but she would regularly arrange 6-hour sessions or longer, then cancel on the day. I told them and let them off the charge the first few times, but nothing changed so I thought, f*** it . For 6 months or so, I was probably making an extra $400 on average per week just for cancellations."

#10 "When I was like 20, got hired to be an assistant for some event in Hollywood. I carried one box of liquor into the place and they gave me a walkie-talkie and said they'd let me know when they needed me for anything else. Waited a while with no calls and found that next door they were holding a yoga class for AA members. Poked my head in the door, and they invited me to join them, so I did. After the yoga, I went to return the walkie-talkie and the guy says, "Ah we didn't use you at all, did we?" Got $60."

#11 "I was paid $100 per week to check on my university professor’s guinea pig while she was on sabbatical in another country for 2 months. I had to go in each day and check on it and take care of it. Instructions were to buy it organic romaine lettuce and baby carrots to eat, clean the cage once a week and the best part... I had to give it his wrapped Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve, open them in front of him and take pictures of him with his new toys and treats to send to the professor."

#12 "Taking a nap with a special forces guy in Afghanistan. He paid me $350 for like 30 minutes."

#13 "I got hired for a Taylor Swift concert to be a "brand ambassador" for Cover Girl. She was their spokesperson so I stood around for a few hours putting makeup and drawing the "#13" on 8 year olds and got to hear her concert. I got to keep all the leftover makeup too. Got paid $150."

#14 "My friend asked me to clean out his Guinea Pig cage because he couldn't be bothered that day. In payment he gave me his copy of "Zoo Tycoon 2" for PC."

#15 dragoblaster666 said:

"I was paid $300 to move my car for a movie that was filming by my apartment."



randominternetuser46 replied:

"Ha. This is something I used to do. You'd be surprised the contracts I drew up and the money for it... insanity. "Please move your car-250$" "Take down your political sign $100" "Sorry we're filming right next door/ don't bother us/ sorry to bother you/lock you in - 500$ and crafty" etc. Films do this frequently. We write it into our budgets actually and it's easily... 1000-5000 per set/location, depending where and what we're doing."

#16 "I was flown to Paris to do a compliance audit, the systems weren't setup for the audit, couldn't get access so spent the week being taken to restaurants and shopping. On 1 of the days and at the last minute the company decided to send me into London for a meeting, literally just to meet people. I missed the Eurostar because I forgot my passport (totally blanked that I was entering another country), they had to rebook the Eurostar. Nothing was achieved out of this trip. No audit was completed. Nothing came of the meeting. The cost to the company $25,000 for me to do nothing for a week. Corporate money is ridiculous money."

#17 "Rich family paid me $500 (minimum) a night to babysit their 8 year old son. I was about 18 (certified for child CPR, first aid, and grew up watching my nephews from a young age). I never set a price, just told them to pay me what they thought was fair. The kid was very polite and basically a young adult. I'm not sure if he took etiquette classes or something but his face lit up when we played pretend ninjas for the first time. He slayed three of them in one slash haha. I was also there for his first skinned knee, and he took it like a champ. Just kept saying "Oh man, it hurts a lot!" But wound up extremely proud of it. One night they called abruptly to have me come sit, paid me in advance, then left three hundred dollars "for pizza or whatever, you can keep the change, too." Then took off for three hours. They wanted him in bed an hour after they left but I gave him two and a half to play DK country. Overall, dumb, but such good money. 10/10 would babysit again haha. Male babysitters have it rough, though. It got a lot of wierd looks."

#18 "When I was younger my geography teacher realized I was the only one paying attention (second last class on a Friday, most people were antsy) so he stopped in the middle of his lecture once and said 'I'll give all the change in my pockets to anyone who can repeat back to me what I've been saying this past minute.' He tried a few of my other classmates for fun, but the most they could guess was the general topic. He got to me and I was able to recite what he was talking about, and he gave me all his change. I got paid enough money for a carton of chocolate milk and a scone for paying attention."

#19 "I did an event for a national association for deaf people at which they did every presentation in ASL. I am an audio engineer, who specializes in live sound and concerts. I did nothing for 5 days of the show, $450 a day."

#20 "My mom worked for an incredibly wealthy lady as a housekeeper for 10 Years. I also worked for her as a shopping guy for 3 or 4 Years, so I went to get groceries, stuff for her dog, medicine, and all that stuff. Her husband bought himself a brand-new Porsche Boxter. But he needed to go on a business trip, so he couldn't do and pick up the car in person so he send me. But he also didn't wanna break in the car when he came back in 3 Weeks, he wanted to have fun, drive maybe on a Racetrack. So I needed to drive 3000 KM with the Car so the engine would be good for a track day. I literally drove a car around for 3 weeks and was paid for it."

#21 "When "iPhones" were new my dad used to give me $5 to update the apps by pushing the “update” button in the "App Store". This would happen every couple of weeks. Eventually, he learned how to do it himself."

#22 "In 1979, was paid $40/hour to stand next to a car at a convention. I was in college and it was great."

#23 "I got paid $50 by "EA Sports" to do a bunch of cheers for my college. They were recording audio for some college football video game."

#24 "I was paid to be a kind of server for a fancy outdoor dinner party, they wanted me to go around with a plate of drinks and food and offer it to people. When I get there they tell me the person they hired to cook on the grill never showed so they wanted me to make that my priority - but I told them I didn't know how to grill anything (I was 17). The woman told me to look helpless and some man would come to do it, "every man thinks he's the grill master and wants to show off". So I did... and it worked. I basically got paid to stand next to this guy and thank him every so often, and get him drinks. I got paid over 100 for just a few hours, it was pretty awesome."

#25 "Got paid $300 to shovel my neighbor's front steps and driveway while she was away on vacation all winter. It did not even flurry once."

#26 "I'm a therapist and I often respond to the sites of things like bank robberies or accidents. When you see on the news that "crisis counselors are on-site" - that's me. Sometimes it can be intense psychological first-aid, but it's often sitting around waiting for someone who wants to come talk; sometimes I'm just there so the PR people can say that services are available (this is especially true with industrial accidents and layoffs). I get paid significantly more for these types of assignments, sometimes as much as $70/hour and the clock starts when I leave my home to travel to the site. I've had multiple days spent riding my motorcycle to the site, reading a book for 8 hours and riding home and never speaking to a single person. $500 in my pocket for the day."

#27 "Twenty five years ago, and in Indiana, the law was that in order to operate nail salon, someone there must hold a full cosmetology license, not just a nail technician license. A nail salon opened next to the hair salon I worked at and they all held nail technician licenses and the one who held a cosmetology license would be delayed in Korea for a week for whatever reason. At 18 years old, I was paid $25 an hour to merely to sit in the nail salon as the “holder of the license.” I answered no phones, tended to no clients, did nothing but paint my own nails repeatedly and watch tv for an entire week. Was a sweet, sweet gig."

#28 "Had a WFH gig working sort of as a personal assistant for a rich guy on the opposite coast from me. I did all kinds of wacky stuff for him. For example, one time I had to break up with my boss's girlfriend because he was too wimpy to do it himself. One day, I bought him a new pickup truck. Meaning, I negotiated the deal and paid for the truck with his credit card. All in all, I'd say the process probably took about two weeks, for which I was paid my usual wage at six hours per day. No big deal. Somehow, his dad found out about the new truck and he decided he wanted a new pickup truck too. He called me about a week after I bought the truck for my boss and said he'd pay me $2,000 to buy a truck for him. I called the same dealership back, spoke to the same salesman, told him what was up and basically said give me another truck, same price as before. The salesman was only too happy to comply. It took ten minutes to make the phone call and then a day or two to get the title and other paperwork sorted out. So, depending on how you look at it, I made $2,000 for just ten minutes worth of "work". Somehow, my boss's rich friend found out about all this. He decided he wanted a new SUV. "You have to buy it for me!" I told him the last time I bought someone a vehicle, I got paid $2,000. The friend was basically like "F*** it, I'll pay you $3,000, just get it for me" and then he emailed me his wish list. That deal took a little longer, maybe two weeks. I made $5k extra in just two months buying vehicles for lazy (or dumb) rich people."

#29 "The guy wanted a drawing of his pony having s** with a bunch of balloons shaped like various cartoon characters in a massive collage. My rate charges per character per fetish, and he came to me fully prepared to dump $1500 on the complete commission after adding it all up himself. I gave him a discount since even I felt like it was insanity. I probably should have charged the full amount since it did end up taking me 2 weeks to do on and off just from burnout at drawing the same style balloon over and over just in different shapes, but that was definitely the most silly/dumb commission I've ever had, or at least the most I've been commissioned for something dumb/silly."

#30 "Some 20 something years ago, I was 16 and working for a start up pizza place. The owners had no idea what they were doing in the beginning, they just wanted to sell pizzas. (Went on the become a major chain, making the owners pretty wealthy). This takes place in Europe.



So, I delivered pizza. There was a fee of the equivalent of 4$ for each pizza, plus tips. Well, there was a lot of demand, and it was a small place, so you could deliver multiple pizzas within a 15 minute period. So, on busy nights I could make $50 an hour. Sometimes more. After a year or so, the owners figured at that the delivery boys were making more money than them and changed it to $10 an hour, which is not bad, but most of us quit anyways. Still to this day one of the better paying jobs I have ever had."

#31 "I worked as a part-time gopher for this wildly rich artist for about a year. Circa 2017. Did all sorts of random jobs for the guy. By far my favorite is he once paid me $350 cash to drive to Downtown LA to find him "the perfect piñata" - "donkey that looks like a unicorn" - "an ugly unicorn". He was also very color specific. Had to be a specific mix of every color, but no red. I'm expecting an all-day hunt. But, if you haven't been to Downtown Los Angeles, let me tell you: it must be the "Piñata Mecca". Massive warehouses back-to-back taking up whole blocks where you can browse any possible variant of piñata. "Buzz Lightyear piñata?" Got it. "S** doll style piñata?" Got it. "Giant snow globe piñata?" Got it. "Donald Trump's head piñata?" Got it. I found the piñata I was looking for within 10 minutes, browsed some more for my own curiosity, then brought the piñata back to this guy's house. The whole thing took maybe an hour and a half. Got paid in cash. Then had the pleasure of watching this guy hang the piñata in his living room where he wanted to wack the s*** out of it alone. His reasoning: no clue. But I got paid, baby!"

#32 "I made $10/hr. (2006) to open soda cans, pour them out and throw them away.



I was working at a Pepsi plant through this temp agency. When the cans come out of the machine, all of the defected cans get kicked out into these side compartments. I had to keep the side compartments clear so that the defected cans wouldn't end up mixed in with the regular ones. I was instructed to open the cans, pour them on the floor, and throw them in the trash. Of course I drank some. Also, I got fired! Sodas in this stage of production are super carbonated/pressurized. So what you learn to do is, lightly hit the can on the side of the machine and it'll explode. Much easier and more fun than opening the cans to pour them out. Even more fun is launching these carbonated grenades towards your coworkers. Apparently starting soda can fights is frowned upon."

#33 "This was about 15 years ago, shortly after "McDonalds" in Canada scooped up the coffee vendor originally supplying "Tim Horton's". My brother and I went in to get coffee and we sat down to enjoy it. A guy dressed in a suit and carrying a microphone was going table-to-table asking people if they'd like to answer a few questions about how they found the coffee, but everyone (including my brother) turned him down. I told him I wouldn't mind, his eyes lit up and he asked me a few simple questions about how I liked it. To me, it was the old "Tim's" coffee, so it was great. He took my details and told me they might use my response in some advertising. Three weeks later I'm listening to the radio and hear a commercial for "McD's" coffee, and a clip from my response. Maybe 2 seconds' worth. A week after that I was mailed a cheque for $420."

#34 "I was once paid $50 to kick a guy in the nuts."

#35 "I got paid fairly nicely for a couple of months to sit in an office and browse the web for 7 hours and 50 minutes a day and do a mail merge for the other 10 minutes. This was literally my sole duty."

#36 "During college, I worked as a freelance 3D animator. The guy paid me to design a Kickstarter trailer for his "smart belt," which was basically just a belt with an LCD screen wrapped around it. Literally had 0 functionality whatsoever other than looking kind of neat, but would have required the same technology as a "Tesla" car shoved into about a tablespoon of volume. With that said he was the perfect client, the trailer was fun to make, ended up looking really cool, it only took 2 weeks, and I made about $2,000-$3,000. If I was this guy's financial advisor I'd probably be drinking myself into a coma, but as his animator, I can't complain."

#37 "I was driving for "Uber". Picked up a bunch of drunks at like 2 a.m... they were like "Yo we gotta grab some 'Wendy'" I go "I'm sorry this is my busy period" they go "Can we bribe you?" I go "Absolutely you can bribe me". One the guys said I'll give you $100... I was shocked it was that high, another guy said "$150" and finally his wife said "F*** it I want 'Wendy's' $200 and we buy you, 'Wendy's', too". I finally said yes, I hadn't said yes yet because the reality is $20-$40 would have gotten me to stop at 'Wendy's'. So there I sat at 'Wendy's' as those 3 drunks bought me 'Wendy's' and paid me $200."

#38 "Someone paid me $50 for every snake I removed from his shed. I told him they were rat snakes and did more good than harm but he wanted them out. Made $200 in about 30 minutes. Then he got a rat infestation."

#39 "I quit smoking for $250. The only requirement was that I smoked at least 1 cigarette in the last month, so I bummed one off a friend and smoked outside the clinic, then I "quit". I got my $250 and told them to keep me in mind for future studies. Apparently, it was easier for me than many of the participants."

#40 "Visited NYC, a strange series of events happened, next thing I know I'm on set shooting a commercial that plays on a TV within the TV show. I was there 4 hours just hanging out, was in front of a camera for literally 5 seconds just holding a cell phone with no lines, made $12,000. It was so dumb and so random, but as goes my life."

#41 "My friend's dad paid me $1500 to build a fence in there backyard and then they moved from that house 2 months later."

#42 "I didn’t track how much I made probably around $2500, $15 an hour. I spent the summer after hurricane sandy lifeguarding at a beach you couldn’t swim at. Basically when people showed up I’d have to tell them this water isn’t safe to swim at and drive a bit further down the road and that the next public beach was fine. I read a lot of books and ate a bunch of "wawa". It was a nice relaxing summer overall."

#43 "I used to be a manager at a fancy hotel in a big city and once got a complaint from a "VIP" that her mini-fridge door wasn’t opening. I thought that was weird and went to go help her myself. Turns out she was trying to open it from the wrong side and I was able to open it immediately. She handed me a $100 bill and told me to have a good night without looking me in the eye. Easiest money I’ve ever made."

#44 "I paid my seven-year-old in $30 worth of "Among Us" plushies to eat one bite of soup."

#45 "I have gotten paid to text and drive (on a closed course) as well as sit in a car and do puzzles on a tablet and answer every minute if I was feeling motion sick. The called me back like 3 times because I don't get motion sick which I guess is rare."

#46 "I'm a Hobbyists Wood turner. It's more of a passion. Once as a joke, early into my hobby, I made a wooden b***plug and posted on my Instagram, again, as a joke. I immediately had an acquaintance message me asking if I could make her one that was obviously safe for the human body and various other... uh... business that such an item would interact with. So I did. Totally safe for the human body. She paid me well for it. Later, her followers were messaging me asking I could make them some..."

#47 "A classmate of mine paid me to watch her sleep to make sure she wasn't sleeping 'weird' (drooling, mouth open, constant moving, etc.) because she was moving in with her girlfriend. I got paid $75, it was worth it."

#48 "Flown to Rome to hand deliver the owner of the company a DVD of a recording of a show that went out the previous night (that we produced). I could have (and suggested) emailing him a link to download but he wanted to show it to his friends with the broadcaster ticker running on it. I said I could just fake it and send a link. "Get on the goddam plane." Ok. One business class flight, a weird experience waiting for him in his Palazzo with lots of leopard print underwear littering the floor, then bump into the CFO who I'd seen back in London a few hours ago and didn't know I was going to be there. Then wandered to the local office (they could have made the DVD there) and met my (hot) Italian colleagues. Then wandered around Rome for a day, went out for a plate of pasta, hung out with locals, and got a 6 am flight back the next morning. I wasn't paid a lot but it was my first job."

#49 "I took a temporary position in the hospital I work. The position was to be a nurse for patients who had to stay overnight after surgery and discharge them in the morning. This started because covid had increased our patient population, and the regular floor could not accommodate these types of patients. They closed the pre-op area and instead were putting these overnight patients there. Except, for some nights no patients stayed overnight. We (there were two of us) offered to be low censused, meaning they can send us home and we would either take PTO or not be paid. Instead, they insisted we stay in the unit, by ourselves, "just in case". For this special assignment, they were paying us $50 an hour bonus over our regular rate of pay. So I was getting paid $95/hour to literally sit and crochet, read, and listen to music."

#50 "I have lived in China for a while. Not long after I first arrived, a friend of my work colleague asked if they could hire me for their wedding. All I had to do was go there and pretend to know the bride and groom. I later learned from my Chinese wife that for some people it's seen as a weird sort of prestigious thing to be friends with a white American. In fact, that's what the lady who hired me basically said, but I thought there had been some loss in translation. I mingled with the people at the wedding as best as I could, clinging on to the three people who spoke barely enough English. People took a lot of photos of me. I think I took more photos with the bride than her new husband did. I ate some new things. I danced badly. I sang karaoke worse. I maybe added 50 people to my Wechat (a HUGE mistake, as now everyone wanted a white monkey friend). Basically, I either ruined those people's wedding, or made it the most epic event in the history of their entire lineage. I was paid $200 by a friend of the coworker but was given nearly $1,000 by the groom. They got way, way, way more than that from gifts, so I sort of felt like it was the "Pay the hooker to get her to leave" fee. Good times."

#51 "$200 to fry 2 eggs. Middle of service on a Saturday night and a customer wants eggs with his steak. We didn't hold eggs in the service kitchen, would have to stop what I was doing, hold up service run across the road and get 2 eggs out of the cool room. I say no to the customer and he asks me how much to get the eggs. I throw out the number $100 each expecting him to tell me to beat it, he hands me $200 and I cook the eggs."

#52 "I’ve only been paid to do one dumb thing. I was walking down the road and this guy offered me $10 (pounds, euro, whatever) to go say “I’m breaking up with you, I’m sorry you're just not my type” to his friend, and I obviously accepted."

#53 "Got $8k and a year of unemployment not to sue my former employer. They got rid of me after 7 years because the VPs nephew had the same qualifications as I did. I had the best year of my life and I found a job that now pays double."

#54 "Co-worker bet me $100 I couldn’t stack 100 pennies in a tower. About 45 seconds later I was $100 dollars richer."

#55 "I worked in a night club for a short period of time. We had a client that would regularly ask me to get him a bottle of water, and every time he would hand me a crisp $100 bill. Whenever he decided to come in, I knew I was walking home with at least $500 from him alone. Dude liked his water."

#56 "In college, I filled out a credit card application in exchange for a sandwich."

#57 "My mom asked me to transfer her ~400 CDs onto her MP3 player. Vastly overestimating the difficulty of the task, she offered to pay $1 per song. And that’s the story of the best summer job I ever had."

#58 "Brand ambassador work is amazing. I got paid solid money to hang out at "Best Buy", promoting "Just Dance" on release day. They sent me with a tiny portable DVD player and expected me to just so a minute long video on repeat all day. Instead, I talked to a manager and he opened a copy of the game and put it in the display WII for me to play. I had a line of people all day waiting for their turn. It was a blast."

#59 "I used to work for a PR agency. Every month one of our clients wanted a handful of photos re-sized for their website; nothing fancy, just setting the width to 500px in Windows Photo Manager. It was maybe ten minutes of work every month, but the contract said the minimum amount of time we would charge them for was one day - and this was for the full team too, not just me. It must have cost them several hundred pounds every month. I showed the client how to do it several times, and explained that they could save a lot of money doing it themselves. They didn't seem to mind. In the end I made sure I got it in writing that I'd informed them of their options and let them get on with it."

#60 "Earned €700 monthly for an internship which consisted of me sitting around all day, waiting for work which wouldn't come because the company f***ed up the internship offer and accidentally hired someone they didn't need at all. So basically I was being paid to take the train in the morning and then back in the evening."

#61 "I was told to retrieve a school chicken sandwich from the cafeteria. I was paid $10 for my vigorous labor."

#62 "I got asked to do 2 hours of barrier watch (Guarding a barrier ribbon while a crew did x-rays inside a power plant). This was asked last minute after a 12-hour shift so the bonuses of staying happening to be a Sunday, etc I was being paid $110 to stand and play on my phone and make sure nobody tried to pass all the "Do not enter danger" signs during a time of day with minimal personnel."

#63 "Perhaps not the dumbest, but the shadiest. About 20 years ago when I and a bunch of my friends (we were 11 years old) were camping in the woods near a fjord two guys in their early 20s approached us and asked if we wanted to sink a boat. They gave us a pack of cigarettes if we helped them sink the boat. We gladly accepted and followed them down to the water and went crazy on said boat. They gave us some axes and petrol to smash it up and light it on fire. 10/10 experience, we had a lot of fun and didn't question the shadiness of it before later that evening, tho we had no regrets."

#64 "Got paid $3,000 to participate in a medical study for a medical research company. Had to stay at their clinic for 5 days so they could monitor my vitals as I took the prescribed study drug. Awesome gig. It was super chill. They feed you well and 90% of my stay was just downtime. So I got to chill, watch movies, play video games, read, and sleep while the occasional cute nurse came by to check my vitals, give me the study drug, and ask if I had any negative symptoms."

#65 "I studied music back in university, I was once hired by a some nice folks, kinda "WASP-ish" vibe, maybe in their 40s and 50s, to play the cello during one of their evening parties. The twist was that it was a limoncello tasting party, and they wanted me to wear a lemon costume while performing. $300 and drinks for half an hour’s performance of my exam repertoire plus some random "Beatles" tunes."

#66 "At large gigs, my friend pays me to "run sound" for his band, but all I really do is stand between the band and the audience/wedding planner/event host/etc. to take announcements, suggestions, lost keys, etc. I get $100 to stand there and accept napkins that say, 'Brown Eyed Girl'."

#67 "Used to get paid to hand out samples in a grocery store. $10/hr. to stand around. It was great! Usually listed as “Event Specialist”, if you’re interested in dumb easy money."

#68 "I was paid to walk slowly down the sidewalk, videotaping the sidewalk. Looking for any cracks and lifts in it. The city had built a new bridge off-ramp, and when they connected the two spans, it didn’t line up (who engineered this thing?). So, I was paid for 8 hrs a day, 2 weeks straight to gather blocks, and blocks of the sidewalk. But, this was back in 04’ and was paid about $24.00 an hour to do it."

#69 "While out of a job, my uncle was organizing a charity golf tournament where the players had a bingo card to fill out for prizes. One of the squares was “Tip my niece at hole #4” I just had to sit in a chair at said hole, and was given cash from old rich guys... it was awesome. I think I made around $300."

#70 "Not me but my friend was paid $100 to eat a New Zealand delicacy 'Boil Up' which is a dish of all sorts of food put in a pot and boiled. The catch it had been left outside in summer for over a week. Next minute he's in intensive care for two weeks with severe food poisoning and came very close to death."

#71 "$20/hour to confirm that the boxes being shredded matched the list of boxes the customer signed off on. There was usually like 4-5 truckloads a day and I could check them all in about 15 minutes each truck. Rest of the time I read a book. Great job."

#72 "Not me, but I was a project manager for a job that required a "tortoise wrangler" to be on site for 1 week of the job. Dude got paid like $25,000 to sit and watch in case a tortoise was spotted. No tortoises were spotted."

#73 "Sweep rain, $31/hour."

#74 "I ate a slug for $200."

#75 "Several times I've been hired/ volunteered to be a "living statue" for fundraiser/ art night type events. Just stand around changing my pose every few minutes. Usually just got paid in free food but once I made $50."

#76 "I was paid $50 to assemble some brand new gym equipment for a friend because her husband had been dragging his feet for months. I open up the box, pulled it out, and made the easiest $50 of my life because it was pre-assembled. I just took 10 seconds to unfold it and was done. She was furious with her husband, and still paid me to spite him."

#77 "Got paid $100/hr. to maintain this insanely simple access database back in 2002. It was like changing field names and adding products to the database. They guaranteed 20 hours a week in pay. That was a good year."

#78 "$5 First day of grade 5 a kid looks at me asks to borrow my sharpener for $5 I say go ahead and keep it at that point I found it outside as is. He says no I just want to borrow it and hands me a $5, sharpens his pencil and gives me the sharpener. Thanks 5th grade bro that was good money."

#79 "House sat for the neighbor in their mansion while they went to a wedding in town. They were so paranoid that they would get burgled that they gave 9 y.o. me $100 bucks to sit in their house for like four hours and watch TV."

#80 "For work I got an well expenses paid trip to Florida just to plug in an HDMI came in a conference booth. I literally expensed my meals at "Walt Disney World" since I was on call (in case they needed. Me to unplug and replug in the HDMI cable). Not quite as impressive as my cousins husband. He did a lot of engineering work over in China. He came back to north a America. Not 20 min after landing while still in the terminal his client from China called him saying one part of the machine wasn't starting. My cousins husband said well just try resetting this switch on the diagram. They said no we want you to come and do it. So he hopped back on the next plane to China. Reset the one switch he told them to, the machine turned on. They were extremely grateful. He sent them a bill of $10,000 plus expenses, and they didn't care."

#81 "I was once paid to work guest services when I worked at "AMC" theaters. My job was to literally stand there and call for a manager when a customer was unhappy. Sometimes I'd fill out applications for their rewards program. 90% of my time was spent standing there talking about movies with customers and coworkers when they walked by. I think I was paid $6.75 an hour. This was back in like 99/00."