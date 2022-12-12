Now we’ve talked about oxymoron definitions and examples, and it is probably time to check out the full list below. Lots of interesting words, and even more awesome combinations! Show this precious figure of speech some love by upvoting your favorite submissions and share this article with your friends!

Okay, with our short history lesson done, we should probably figure out when is the right time to use such a beautiful figure of speech (such a poetic term, isn’t it?). So, the most proper occasion to use an oxymoron would be when you want to create a self-contradiction or reveal a paradox. Here’s an oxymoron example that would work beautifully on such an occasion - absent presence. However, although an oxymoron sounds like it’s reserved to be used by scholars only, it is, in fact, used daily by pretty much every one of us. Think of declaring something to be awfully good or when your colleagues clearly misunderstand what you are saying to them. See? With just a few examples of an oxymoron, we’ve figured out that it is actually known and used by us daily!

Before we go straight to the examples, let’s figure out what an oxymoron is first. So, let’s begin with the name and its origins. The term oxymorum was first recorded a while back by a dude named Maurus Servius Honoratus, who lived around 400 AD. The term itself is derived from the Greek word oksus, meaning sharp, keen, pointed and moros meaning dull, stupid, or foolish. So, sharp-dull, keenly stupid, or pointedly foolish; your choice. What’s even more fun is that the word oxymoron is autological, which is a fancy term for saying that it is itself an example of an oxymoron.

#1 Work vacation



Meaning: Work remotely while doing the touristy things on weekend or after work.

#2 Passive-aggressive



Meaning: A pattern of indirectly expressing negative feelings instead of openly addressing them.

#3 Found missing



Meaning: Something or someone was discovered to be missing.

#4 Open secret



Meaning: A supposed secret that is in fact known to many people.

#5 Absent presence



Meaning: Someone banishes another socially from an event – essentially ignoring them as if they were absent even though they are present.

#6 Alone together



Meaning: Two people are together with no one else present.

#7 Cheerful pessimist



Meaning: one who accepts the brutal, harsh facts of life, and is prepared to accept that people, no matter how talented or how great, will always disappoint, yet he/she makes the best of it.

#8 Comfortable misery



Meaning: When you are miserable but you are used to it.

#9 Good grief



Meaning: Used to express surprise or annoyance.

#10 Icy hot



Meaning: something that is refreshingly cool and "icy", yet also has an element of tantalizing burning, the "hot" part.

#11 Joyful sadness



Meaning: Being happy and sad at the same time (usually about different things/topics).

#12 Wise fool



Meaning: A form of literary paradox in which through a narrative a character recognized as a fool comes to be seen as a beholder of wisdom.

#13 Disgustingly delicious



Meaning: extremely (in a way that other people feel jealous of) tasty.

#14 Definite maybe



Meaning: Something that you think you might do, but are not certain about.

#15 Impossible solution



Meaning: Situation that doesn't have a solution

#16 Living dead



Meaning: (in fiction) reanimated corpses that have been turned into creatures capable of movement but not of rational thought; zombies.

#17 Negative income



Meaning: Invested income that has produced a loss and hence may yield a tax deduction.

#18 Overbearingly modest



Meaning: Extremely shy; calm; Not having or showing any feelings of superiority, self-assertiveness, or showiness.

#19 Resident alien



Meaning: A person who is a U.S. citizen or a foreign national who meets either the “green card” or “substantial presence” test.

#20 Seriously funny



Meaning: The type of individual that knows that he/she is funny but denies and does not show any ounce of laughter or any sort of smile.

#21 Soft rock



Meaning: A style of rock music with a less persistent beat and more emphasis on lyrics and melody than hard rock.

#22 Transparent night



Meaning: 1. Free from darkness or obscurity; bright. 2. Free from dullness or clouds.

#23 Controlled chaos



Meaning: A state or situation that appears to be completely disorganised, but where some things are under control.

#24 Modern history



Meaning: History up to the present day, from some arbitrary point taken to represent the end of the Middle Ages.

#25 Amazingly awful



Meaning: Bad or unpleasant to the level of amazement

#26 Definite possibility



Meaning: Used for saying that something will definitely happen, even though you do not know how it will happen.

#27 Going nowhere



Meaning: Not making any progress.

#28 Real knockoff



Meaning: Truly, evidently a copy that sells for less than the original.

#29 Bittersweet



Meaning: 1. Arousing pleasure tinged with sadness or pain. 2. (of food or drink) sweet with a bitter aftertaste.

#30 Civil war



Meaning: A war between citizens of the same country.

#31 Conspicuous absence



Meaning: Way of drawing attention to the fact that someone is not in a place or situation where you think they should be.

#32 Cool passionate



Meaning: A person who stays calm while pursuing their passion

#33 Crash landing



Meaning: An act of bringing an aircraft to the ground roughly in an emergency, typically without lowering the undercarriage.

#34 Cruel to be kind



Meaning: To cause someone pain for his or her own good.

#35 Eloquent silence



Meaning: Silence, which deliberately have been chosen by the speaker and is actually an internal choice.

#36 Freezer burn



Meaning: A condition of discoloration or other damage caused to frozen food by evaporation, typically due to inadeqate packaging or storage conditions in the freezer.

#37 Guest host



Meaning: a host, usually of a talk show, that hosts the program in lieu of the regular host if they fall ill, have another project or commitment, or are unable to host for some other reason.

#38 Idiot savant



Meaning: A person who is extremely unworldly but displays natural wisdom and insight.

#39 Lascivious grace



Meaning: Graciousness which is lascivious and sensual; sensuality which is gracious and elegant.

#40 Living sacrifices



Meaning: (in Bible) the entire person is given to God. It includes the dedication of the body as well as the transformation of the inner being.

#41 Magic realism



Meaning: A literary or artistic genre in which realistic narrative and naturalistic technique are combined with surreal elements of dream or fantasy.

#42 Only choice



Meaning: A limited choose; not many options.

#43 Original copy



Meaning: Original or near original copies of printed documents, not copies of copies.

#44 Pretty ugly



Meaning: Ugly to a moderately high degree.

#45 Properly ridiculous



Meaning: Silly or unreasonable to a moderately high degree.

#46 Sad smile



Meaning: A facial expression characterized by an upturning of the corners of the mouth, usually showing amusement, friendliness, etc., but sometimes scorn, etc.

#47 Terribly good



Meaning: Really, extremely good.

#48 True fiction



Meaning: Contemporary, realistic fiction story; imaginary characters and situations that depict our world and society.

#49 Fail upwards



Meaning: To repeatedly get fired but consistently find a new job that are better than the one you just lost.

#50 Virtual reality



Meaning: A computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings.

#51 Friendly fire



Meaning: Weapon fire coming from one's own side that causes accidental injury or death to one's own forces.

#52 Act naturally



Meaning: Act being relaxed and not trying to hide anything.

#53 Approximating solution



Meaning: Calculating values when an equation cannot be solved using another method. The process involves estimating a start value, deriving the answer from the equation, and then improving the next estimate.

#54 Free trade



Meaning: International trade left to its natural course without tariffs, quotas, or other restrictions.

#55 Minor catastrophe



Meaning: A disaster that is likely to be within the response capabilities of local government and to result in only a minimal need for state or federal assistance.

#56 Clean dirt/soil



Meaning: Soil that does not contain contaminants from a release.

#57 Calculated risk



Meaning: A carefully considered decision that exposes a person to a degree of personal and financial risk that is counterbalanced by a reasonable possibility of benefit.

#58 Climb down



Meaning: Withdraw from a position taken up in argument or negotiation.

#59 Consistently inconsistent



Meaning: Always inconsistent.

#60 Dark light



Meaning: Light that is so discrete you can barely see the light source.

#61 Deliberate mistake



Meaning: An action believed to be wrong, but still done on purpose.

#62 Devout agnostic



Meaning: When you've reached the point where you just ain't worried about nothing. And all lies faithful people tell you don't matter but at the same time atheism doesn't seem interesting enough.

#63 Endless hour



Meaning: A period of time that seems as if it will never end or stop.

#64 Fine mess



Meaning: Quite an example of a mess.

#65 Firm pillow



Meaning: Pillow which offers ample support with less compressibility than a softer pillow.

#66 Joyful sorrow



Meaning: An emotional signifier of trust in the unfailing love of God in the midst of a fallen world.

#67 Natural makeup look



Meaning: Can sometimes be described as “No-Makeup Makeup” or “Second Skin.” This look defines face features without major changes, sculpting, or colors.

#68 Rolling stop



Meaning: An individual failing to come to a complete stop, that is, all four wheels have ceased moving at a stop sign or red light that permits a right turn.

#69 Beggarly riches



Meaning: Riches that give no pleasure.

#70 Clearly misunderstood



Meaning: Someone totally did not understand something.

#71 Darkness visible



Meaning: In Bible, the phrase simultaneously furthers the counterplot, diminishing Satan by pointing to God as the ultimate perceiver for whom even darkness is visible.

#72 Deafening silence



Meaning: A noteworthy silence, or absence of response, especially one signifying disapproval or lack of enthusiasm.

#73 Deceptively honest



Meaning: Telling only part of the truth.

#74 Deliberate speed



Meaning: The law or a regulation needs to be maintained or instituted without delay.

#75 Devout atheist



Meaning: An atheist who zealously pushes atheism or attacks religion to the point of being as annoying as the people who annoy him.

#76 Exact estimate



Meaning: Correct in every detail; strictly accurate.

#77 Festive tranquility



Meaning: A positive, but chaotic situation

#78 Friendly takeover



Meaning: A scenario in which a target company is willingly acquired by another company.

#79 Genuine imitation



Meaning: An imitation of a (usually) valuable object that is so good that it is, to all intents and purposes, identical.

#80 Humane slaughter



Meaning: When an animal is either killed instantly or rendered insensible until death ensues, without pain, suffering or distress.

#81 Ill health



Meaning: Poor physical or mental condition.

#82 Intense apathy



Meaning: Severe symptoms of apathy; Low or no reaction to emotions, like not feeling or expressing emotions, either positive or negative, or feeling indifferent to situations others may have a reaction to.

#83 Jumbo shrimp



Meaning: The phrase is typically used to refer to shrimp for human consumption that are of a particularly large size compared to other shrimp.

#84 Larger half



Meaning: The greater number or part from a given group or collection.

#85 Lead balloon



Meaning: To completely fail to please

#86 Living end



Meaning: The most extreme form of something or the final and most impactful development in a series of events — whether favorable or unfavorable.

#87 Loud whisper



Meaning: A whisper that is loud enough to be heard.

#88 Loyal opposition



Meaning: A minority party especially in a legislative body whose opposition to the party in power is constructive, responsible, and bounded by loyalty to fundamental interests and principles.

#89 Minor miracle



Meaning: n improbable, unexpected, or surprising achievement or other occurrence that is fortunate and agreeable.

#90 Old news



Meaning: Something or someone not new or exciting any more.

#91 One-man band



Meaning: A person who runs a business alone.

#92 Paper towel



Meaning: A piece of absorbent paper used for wiping up liquids or drying things.

#93 Plastic glasses



Meaning: A plastic substitute for a drinking vessel usually made of glass and would normally be transparent.

#94 Plastic silverware



Meaning: Any utensil, such as a fork, spoon, spork, or knife, made predominantly of plastic, intended for only one-time use.

#95 Poor health



Meaning: A person's inability to perform required tasks physically, mentally, or socially.

#96 Recorded live



Meaning: The live Broadcast of the permanently captured audio or digital file containing the live streaming or recording of the Conference/Event.

#97 Same difference



Meaning: Used to express the speaker's belief that two or more things are essentially the same, in spite of apparent differences.

#98 Silent scream



Meaning: The screaming face expression with the mouth open but no sounds coming out.

#99 Small crowd



Meaning: A relatively small group of people who have gathered together.

#100 Static flow



Meaning: The maximum fuel a fuel injector can flow at a given pressure.

#101 Steel wool



Meaning: An abrasive material composed of long fine steel shavings and used especially for scouring and burnishing.

#102 Student teacher



Meaning: A student who is learning how to teach and practicing teaching for the first time.

#103 Theoretical experience



Meaning: Explanation that teaches you the experience of others.

#104 Unbiased opinion



Meaning: Free from bias; free from all prejudice and favoritism; eminently fair.

#105 Unconscious awareness



Meaning: Not spending time consciously reflecting on what you should do; your response is immediate and comes from an intuitive sense.

#106 Advanced beginner



Meaning: Someone who has learned a lot but doesn't know what to do next.

#107 Near miss



Meaning: A narrowly avoided collision or other accident.

#108 Government organization



Meaning: A government appointed group, it can be permanent or semi-permanent organization and is funded by the government.

#109 Almost exactly



Meaning: Very close to perfection.

#110 Accidentally on purpose



Meaning: Something that has been done intentionally but pretending it happened by chance

#111 Approximately equal



Meaning: Close enough in value so the difference is inconsequential in practical terms.

#112 Close distance



Meaning: Near in space or time; in proximity.

#113 Constant variable



Meaning: Something that is kept the same during an experiment.

#114 Divided unity



Meaning: Anything that has been divided into a number of smaller parts.

#115 Final draft



Meaning: A final version of something (such as a document) usually after a lot of editing and rewriting.

#116 Literal interpretation



Meaning: An interpretation based on the exact wording.

#117 Zero deficit



Meaning: When the government resorts to borrowing only to clear the existing backlog of interest payments.

#118 Dull roar



Meaning: A relatively quiet degree of noisiness.

#119 Even odds



Meaning: An opportunity in which the chance of success is equal to that of failure.

#120 Growing smaller



Meaning: To shrink or become smaller in size.

#121 Historical present



Meaning: The present tense used in relating past events.

#122 Loosely sealed



Meaning: 1. Free or released from confinement or restraint. 2. Not close, compact, or tight in structure or arrangement.

#123 Militant pacifist



Meaning: Someone who will use every peaceful method at their disposal to oppose violence and war.

#124 Negative growth



Meaning: A decline in a company's sales or earnings, or a decrease in an economy's GDP during any quarter.

#125 Paper tablecloth



Meaning: A piece of paper used to cover a table, esp. during a meal.

#126 Random order



Meaning: Arrange or organize by chance, without any order or plan.

#127 Accurate estimate



Meaning: An indication of the degree to which the final cost outcome of a project may vary from the single point value used as the estimated cost for the project.

#128 Double solitaire



Meaning: A card game for two players in which each plays an individual game of Klondike or Canfield but can build upon the opponent's as well as his or her own aces, the winner being the one who has played the greater number of cards to the center.

#129 Mud bath



Meaning: A bath in the mud of mineral springs, taken to relieve rheumatic complaints.