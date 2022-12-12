Before we go straight to the examples, let’s figure out what an oxymoron is first. So, let’s begin with the name and its origins. The term oxymorum was first recorded a while back by a dude named Maurus Servius Honoratus, who lived around 400 AD. The term itself is derived from the Greek word oksus, meaning sharp, keen, pointed and moros meaning dull, stupid, or foolish. So, sharp-dull, keenly stupid, or pointedly foolish; your choice. What’s even more fun is that the word oxymoron is autological, which is a fancy term for saying that it is itself an example of an oxymoron.

Okay, with our short history lesson done, we should probably figure out when is the right time to use such a beautiful figure of speech (such a poetic term, isn’t it?). So, the most proper occasion to use an oxymoron would be when you want to create a self-contradiction or reveal a paradox. Here’s an oxymoron example that would work beautifully on such an occasion - absent presence. However, although an oxymoron sounds like it’s reserved to be used by scholars only, it is, in fact, used daily by pretty much every one of us. Think of declaring something to be awfully good or when your colleagues clearly misunderstand what you are saying to them. See? With just a few examples of an oxymoron, we’ve figured out that it is actually known and used by us daily!

Now we’ve talked about oxymoron definitions and examples, and it is probably time to check out the full list below. Lots of interesting words, and even more awesome combinations! Show this precious figure of speech some love by upvoting your favorite submissions and share this article with your friends!

#1

Work vacation

Meaning: Work remotely while doing the touristy things on weekend or after work.

#2

Passive-aggressive

Meaning: A pattern of indirectly expressing negative feelings instead of openly addressing them.

#3

Found missing

Meaning: Something or someone was discovered to be missing.

#4

Open secret

Meaning: A supposed secret that is in fact known to many people.

#5

Absent presence

Meaning: Someone banishes another socially from an event – essentially ignoring them as if they were absent even though they are present.

#6

Alone together

Meaning: Two people are together with no one else present.

#7

Cheerful pessimist

Meaning: one who accepts the brutal, harsh facts of life, and is prepared to accept that people, no matter how talented or how great, will always disappoint, yet he/she makes the best of it.

#8

Comfortable misery

Meaning: When you are miserable but you are used to it.

#9

Good grief

Meaning: Used to express surprise or annoyance.

#10

Icy hot

Meaning: something that is refreshingly cool and "icy", yet also has an element of tantalizing burning, the "hot" part.

#11

Joyful sadness

Meaning: Being happy and sad at the same time (usually about different things/topics).

#12

Wise fool

Meaning: A form of literary paradox in which through a narrative a character recognized as a fool comes to be seen as a beholder of wisdom.

#13

Disgustingly delicious

Meaning: extremely (in a way that other people feel jealous of) tasty.

#14

Definite maybe

Meaning: Something that you think you might do, but are not certain about.

#15

Impossible solution

Meaning: Situation that doesn't have a solution

#16

Living dead

Meaning: (in fiction) reanimated corpses that have been turned into creatures capable of movement but not of rational thought; zombies.

#17

Negative income

Meaning: Invested income that has produced a loss and hence may yield a tax deduction.

#18

Overbearingly modest

Meaning: Extremely shy; calm; Not having or showing any feelings of superiority, self-assertiveness, or showiness.

#19

Resident alien

Meaning: A person who is a U.S. citizen or a foreign national who meets either the “green card” or “substantial presence” test.

#20

Seriously funny

Meaning: The type of individual that knows that he/she is funny but denies and does not show any ounce of laughter or any sort of smile.

#21

Soft rock

Meaning: A style of rock music with a less persistent beat and more emphasis on lyrics and melody than hard rock.

#22

Transparent night

Meaning: 1. Free from darkness or obscurity; bright. 2. Free from dullness or clouds.

#23

Controlled chaos

Meaning: A state or situation that appears to be completely disorganised, but where some things are under control.

#24

Modern history

Meaning: History up to the present day, from some arbitrary point taken to represent the end of the Middle Ages.

#25

Amazingly awful

Meaning: Bad or unpleasant to the level of amazement

#26

Definite possibility

Meaning: Used for saying that something will definitely happen, even though you do not know how it will happen.

#27

Going nowhere

Meaning: Not making any progress.

#28

Real knockoff

Meaning: Truly, evidently a copy that sells for less than the original.

#29

Bittersweet

Meaning: 1. Arousing pleasure tinged with sadness or pain. 2. (of food or drink) sweet with a bitter aftertaste.

#30

Civil war

Meaning: A war between citizens of the same country.

#31

Conspicuous absence

Meaning: Way of drawing attention to the fact that someone is not in a place or situation where you think they should be.

#32

Cool passionate

Meaning: A person who stays calm while pursuing their passion

#33

Crash landing

Meaning: An act of bringing an aircraft to the ground roughly in an emergency, typically without lowering the undercarriage.

#34

Cruel to be kind

Meaning: To cause someone pain for his or her own good.

#35

Eloquent silence

Meaning: Silence, which deliberately have been chosen by the speaker and is actually an internal choice.

#36

Freezer burn

Meaning: A condition of discoloration or other damage caused to frozen food by evaporation, typically due to inadeqate packaging or storage conditions in the freezer.

#37

Guest host

Meaning: a host, usually of a talk show, that hosts the program in lieu of the regular host if they fall ill, have another project or commitment, or are unable to host for some other reason.

#38

Idiot savant

Meaning: A person who is extremely unworldly but displays natural wisdom and insight.

#39

Lascivious grace

Meaning: Graciousness which is lascivious and sensual; sensuality which is gracious and elegant.

#40

Living sacrifices

Meaning: (in Bible) the entire person is given to God. It includes the dedication of the body as well as the transformation of the inner being.

#41

Magic realism

Meaning: A literary or artistic genre in which realistic narrative and naturalistic technique are combined with surreal elements of dream or fantasy.

#42

Only choice

Meaning: A limited choose; not many options.

#43

Original copy

Meaning: Original or near original copies of printed documents, not copies of copies.

#44

Pretty ugly

Meaning: Ugly to a moderately high degree.

#45

Properly ridiculous

Meaning: Silly or unreasonable to a moderately high degree.

#46

Sad smile

Meaning: A facial expression characterized by an upturning of the corners of the mouth, usually showing amusement, friendliness, etc., but sometimes scorn, etc.

#47

Terribly good

Meaning: Really, extremely good.

#48

True fiction

Meaning: Contemporary, realistic fiction story; imaginary characters and situations that depict our world and society.

#49

Fail upwards

Meaning: To repeatedly get fired but consistently find a new job that are better than the one you just lost.

#50

Virtual reality

Meaning: A computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings.

#51

Friendly fire

Meaning: Weapon fire coming from one's own side that causes accidental injury or death to one's own forces.

#52

Act naturally

Meaning: Act being relaxed and not trying to hide anything.

#53

Approximating solution

Meaning: Calculating values when an equation cannot be solved using another method. The process involves estimating a start value, deriving the answer from the equation, and then improving the next estimate.

#54

Free trade

Meaning: International trade left to its natural course without tariffs, quotas, or other restrictions.

#55

Minor catastrophe

Meaning: A disaster that is likely to be within the response capabilities of local government and to result in only a minimal need for state or federal assistance.

#56

Clean dirt/soil

Meaning: Soil that does not contain contaminants from a release.

#57

Calculated risk

Meaning: A carefully considered decision that exposes a person to a degree of personal and financial risk that is counterbalanced by a reasonable possibility of benefit.

#58

Climb down

Meaning: Withdraw from a position taken up in argument or negotiation.

#59

Consistently inconsistent

Meaning: Always inconsistent.

#60

Dark light

Meaning: Light that is so discrete you can barely see the light source.

#61

Deliberate mistake

Meaning: An action believed to be wrong, but still done on purpose.

#62

Devout agnostic

Meaning: When you've reached the point where you just ain't worried about nothing. And all lies faithful people tell you don't matter but at the same time atheism doesn't seem interesting enough.

#63

Endless hour

Meaning: A period of time that seems as if it will never end or stop.

#64

Fine mess

Meaning: Quite an example of a mess.

#65

Firm pillow

Meaning: Pillow which offers ample support with less compressibility than a softer pillow.

#66

Joyful sorrow

Meaning: An emotional signifier of trust in the unfailing love of God in the midst of a fallen world.

#67

Natural makeup look

Meaning: Can sometimes be described as “No-Makeup Makeup” or “Second Skin.” This look defines face features without major changes, sculpting, or colors.

#68

Rolling stop

Meaning: An individual failing to come to a complete stop, that is, all four wheels have ceased moving at a stop sign or red light that permits a right turn.

#69

Beggarly riches

Meaning: Riches that give no pleasure.

#70

Clearly misunderstood

Meaning: Someone totally did not understand something.

#71

Darkness visible

Meaning: In Bible, the phrase simultaneously furthers the counterplot, diminishing Satan by pointing to God as the ultimate perceiver for whom even darkness is visible.

#72

Deafening silence

Meaning: A noteworthy silence, or absence of response, especially one signifying disapproval or lack of enthusiasm.

#73

Deceptively honest

Meaning: Telling only part of the truth.

#74

Deliberate speed

Meaning: The law or a regulation needs to be maintained or instituted without delay.

#75

Devout atheist

Meaning: An atheist who zealously pushes atheism or attacks religion to the point of being as annoying as the people who annoy him.

#76

Exact estimate

Meaning: Correct in every detail; strictly accurate.

#77

Festive tranquility

Meaning: A positive, but chaotic situation

#78

Friendly takeover

Meaning: A scenario in which a target company is willingly acquired by another company.

#79

Genuine imitation

Meaning: An imitation of a (usually) valuable object that is so good that it is, to all intents and purposes, identical.

#80

Humane slaughter

Meaning: When an animal is either killed instantly or rendered insensible until death ensues, without pain, suffering or distress.

#81

Ill health

Meaning: Poor physical or mental condition.

#82

Intense apathy

Meaning: Severe symptoms of apathy; Low or no reaction to emotions, like not feeling or expressing emotions, either positive or negative, or feeling indifferent to situations others may have a reaction to.

#83

Jumbo shrimp

Meaning: The phrase is typically used to refer to shrimp for human consumption that are of a particularly large size compared to other shrimp.

#84

Larger half

Meaning: The greater number or part from a given group or collection.

#85

Lead balloon

Meaning: To completely fail to please

#86

Living end

Meaning: The most extreme form of something or the final and most impactful development in a series of events — whether favorable or unfavorable.

#87

Loud whisper

Meaning: A whisper that is loud enough to be heard.

#88

Loyal opposition

Meaning: A minority party especially in a legislative body whose opposition to the party in power is constructive, responsible, and bounded by loyalty to fundamental interests and principles.

#89

Minor miracle

Meaning: n improbable, unexpected, or surprising achievement or other occurrence that is fortunate and agreeable.

#90

Old news

Meaning: Something or someone not new or exciting any more.

#91

One-man band

Meaning: A person who runs a business alone.

#92

Paper towel

Meaning: A piece of absorbent paper used for wiping up liquids or drying things.

#93

Plastic glasses

Meaning: A plastic substitute for a drinking vessel usually made of glass and would normally be transparent.

#94

Plastic silverware

Meaning: Any utensil, such as a fork, spoon, spork, or knife, made predominantly of plastic, intended for only one-time use.

#95

Poor health

Meaning: A person's inability to perform required tasks physically, mentally, or socially.

#96

Recorded live

Meaning: The live Broadcast of the permanently captured audio or digital file containing the live streaming or recording of the Conference/Event.

#97

Same difference

Meaning: Used to express the speaker's belief that two or more things are essentially the same, in spite of apparent differences.

#98

Silent scream

Meaning: The screaming face expression with the mouth open but no sounds coming out.

#99

Small crowd

Meaning: A relatively small group of people who have gathered together.

#100

Static flow

Meaning: The maximum fuel a fuel injector can flow at a given pressure.

#101

Steel wool

Meaning: An abrasive material composed of long fine steel shavings and used especially for scouring and burnishing.

#102

Student teacher

Meaning: A student who is learning how to teach and practicing teaching for the first time.

#103

Theoretical experience

Meaning: Explanation that teaches you the experience of others.

#104

Unbiased opinion

Meaning: Free from bias; free from all prejudice and favoritism; eminently fair.

#105

Unconscious awareness

Meaning: Not spending time consciously reflecting on what you should do; your response is immediate and comes from an intuitive sense.

#106

Advanced beginner

Meaning: Someone who has learned a lot but doesn't know what to do next.

#107

Near miss

Meaning: A narrowly avoided collision or other accident.

#108

Government organization

Meaning: A government appointed group, it can be permanent or semi-permanent organization and is funded by the government.

#109

Almost exactly

Meaning: Very close to perfection.

#110

Accidentally on purpose

Meaning: Something that has been done intentionally but pretending it happened by chance

#111

Approximately equal

Meaning: Close enough in value so the difference is inconsequential in practical terms.

#112

Close distance

Meaning: Near in space or time; in proximity.

#113

Constant variable

Meaning: Something that is kept the same during an experiment.

#114

Divided unity

Meaning: Anything that has been divided into a number of smaller parts.

#115

Final draft

Meaning: A final version of something (such as a document) usually after a lot of editing and rewriting.

#116

Literal interpretation

Meaning: An interpretation based on the exact wording.

#117

Zero deficit

Meaning: When the government resorts to borrowing only to clear the existing backlog of interest payments.

#118

Dull roar

Meaning: A relatively quiet degree of noisiness.

#119

Even odds

Meaning: An opportunity in which the chance of success is equal to that of failure.

#120

Growing smaller

Meaning: To shrink or become smaller in size.

#121

Historical present

Meaning: The present tense used in relating past events.

#122

Loosely sealed

Meaning: 1. Free or released from confinement or restraint. 2. Not close, compact, or tight in structure or arrangement.

#123

Militant pacifist

Meaning: Someone who will use every peaceful method at their disposal to oppose violence and war.

#124

Negative growth

Meaning: A decline in a company's sales or earnings, or a decrease in an economy's GDP during any quarter.

#125

Paper tablecloth

Meaning: A piece of paper used to cover a table, esp. during a meal.

#126

Random order

Meaning: Arrange or organize by chance, without any order or plan.

#127

Accurate estimate

Meaning: An indication of the degree to which the final cost outcome of a project may vary from the single point value used as the estimated cost for the project.

#128

Double solitaire

Meaning: A card game for two players in which each plays an individual game of Klondike or Canfield but can build upon the opponent's as well as his or her own aces, the winner being the one who has played the greater number of cards to the center.

#129

Mud bath

Meaning: A bath in the mud of mineral springs, taken to relieve rheumatic complaints.

#130

Open circuit

Meaning: An electrical circuit in which the continuity is broken so that current does not flow.

