It is common knowledge – a scientific fact, if you will – that every pet resembles their owner. And I am not talking only in character but in looks as well. No one knows how it happens, but life shows time and time again that even if your new friend looked nothing like you when you first brought it home, very soon you two will be indistinguishable.

Whether it is dogs that look like their owners or people who look like their dogs, it is always fun to spot the resemblance. But it is not only dogs and cats who are subject to this curious phenomenon. As a proud pet owner, I can tell you that it holds true for virtually any animal you live with. Both my guinea pig and I have ginger hair. We are also both addicted to candy, though in his case, the role of candy is played by cucumber peels.

If you were looking for one final argument to get yourself a new family member, know that in addition to the other benefits of having a pet, there is also the fact that the resemblance between you and them makes for tons of entertaining photos.

For this article, we collected pics of pets that look like their owners to add a bit of a good mood to your day. If you have more photos of funny animals with their owners, share them with us in the comments.