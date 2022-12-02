142 Pet Owner And Pet Look-Alike Photos To Highlight Our Similarities
It is common knowledge – a scientific fact, if you will – that every pet resembles their owner. And I am not talking only in character but in looks as well. No one knows how it happens, but life shows time and time again that even if your new friend looked nothing like you when you first brought it home, very soon you two will be indistinguishable.
Whether it is dogs that look like their owners or people who look like their dogs, it is always fun to spot the resemblance. But it is not only dogs and cats who are subject to this curious phenomenon. As a proud pet owner, I can tell you that it holds true for virtually any animal you live with. Both my guinea pig and I have ginger hair. We are also both addicted to candy, though in his case, the role of candy is played by cucumber peels.
If you were looking for one final argument to get yourself a new family member, know that in addition to the other benefits of having a pet, there is also the fact that the resemblance between you and them makes for tons of entertaining photos.
For this article, we collected pics of pets that look like their owners to add a bit of a good mood to your day. If you have more photos of funny animals with their owners, share them with us in the comments.
Eye Twins!
I Found My Twin At Work!
Jimmie And Judith
Ladies In White
Like Owner Like Dog
Heterochromian Friends
My Friend Entered Her Mom And Dog Into A Radio Station’s Pet Look Alike Contest And They Won
You Know What They Say… Owners And Pets End Up Looking Alike
This Israeli Boy And His Cat Both Have Heterochromic Eyes!
Just My Neighbor & His Cat... Reading
They Say Humans And Dogs Really Start To Look Alike
Cathy Aaron With DJ Phini, Her Adorable Cocker Spaniel
Sally The Spaniel And Marv
Grooming Required For Both Boys
My Cat And I Are Both Blind In One Eye. We Are A Matching Pair
Matching Best Friend Hats And He Definitely Hates Me
Bought This Vintage Shirt As A Prop For A Job At Work. Realized It Matched My Beard, Which Also Matches My Dog
We've Been Looking For A Buddy For Our 10 Year Old Son For A Few Weeks And Yesterday We Found The Perfect Match
Me And My Cat... We Like To Chill
Like Owner Like Pet
Dog is like WTH? You are supposed to rub MY belly. Not the other way around.