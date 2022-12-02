It is common knowledge – a scientific fact, if you will – that every pet resembles their owner. And I am not talking only in character but in looks as well. No one knows how it happens, but life shows time and time again that even if your new friend looked nothing like you when you first brought it home, very soon you two will be indistinguishable. 

Whether it is dogs that look like their owners or people who look like their dogs, it is always fun to spot the resemblance. But it is not only dogs and cats who are subject to this curious phenomenon. As a proud pet owner, I can tell you that it holds true for virtually any animal you live with. Both my guinea pig and I have ginger hair. We are also both addicted to candy, though in his case, the role of candy is played by cucumber peels.

If you were looking for one final argument to get yourself a new family member, know that in addition to the other benefits of having a pet, there is also the fact that the resemblance between you and them makes for tons of entertaining photos. 

For this article, we collected pics of pets that look like their owners to add a bit of a good mood to your day. If you have more photos of funny animals with their owners, share them with us in the comments.  

#1

Eye Twins!

ShadesOfNeon6 Report

#2

I Found My Twin At Work!

TheQuietGiraffe Report

#3

Jimmie And Judith

lesliesturgeon Report

#4

Ladies In White

John Paul Hunter Report

#5

Like Owner Like Dog

Report

#6

Heterochromian Friends

AnthonyNapkins Report

#7

My Friend Entered Her Mom And Dog Into A Radio Station’s Pet Look Alike Contest And They Won

maddilwagner Report

#8

You Know What They Say… Owners And Pets End Up Looking Alike

xiiaoyu Report

#9

This Israeli Boy And His Cat Both Have Heterochromic Eyes!

Report

#10

Just My Neighbor & His Cat... Reading

imgur.com Report

#11

They Say Humans And Dogs Really Start To Look Alike

fredandlizzie Report

#12

Cathy Aaron With DJ Phini, Her Adorable Cocker Spaniel

ozcfarm Report

#13

Sally The Spaniel And Marv

MuddyFingersPot Report

#14

Grooming Required For Both Boys

Cory_Babstock Report

#15

My Cat And I Are Both Blind In One Eye. We Are A Matching Pair

Miceeks Report

#16

Matching Best Friend Hats And He Definitely Hates Me

Ohwow-ididnt Report

#17

Bought This Vintage Shirt As A Prop For A Job At Work. Realized It Matched My Beard, Which Also Matches My Dog

djsherman Report

#18

We've Been Looking For A Buddy For Our 10 Year Old Son For A Few Weeks And Yesterday We Found The Perfect Match

thatpatti Report

#19

Me And My Cat... We Like To Chill

imgur.com Report

#20

Like Owner Like Pet

mingey Report

#21

So My Friend Took This Picture With Her Cat On A Total Fluke. It Turned Out To Be The Best Thing Ever

imgur.com Report

#22

Like Owner Like Dog

tds153 Report

#23

Both As Photogenic As Each Other

li4miom Report

#24

Myself And My Dog Lexi Have The Same Hair Stylist. I Might Need To Find A New One

Ashbashrasher Report

#25

Like Owner Like Pet

Report

#26

We Got A Matching Outfit

watermelontidepods Report

#27

Apparently It’s National Pet Day

kellbelly88 Report

#28

Blondies

CRANNY_8 Report

#29

Beautiful Eyes Buddies

cakewar Report

#30

Owners And Their Pets Often Looks Alike

Shniedelwoodz Report

#31

Dog And Owner Look Alikes

Report

#32

Curly Friends

Report

#33

My Twin Sister Adopted A Cat. We Match!

tattooedtwin Report

#34

My Brother And My Cat Have Matching Outfits

silverbill Report

#35

My Twin And I With Our Twin Dogs

artbru97 Report

#36

Like Father, Like Son

kiana_nicole99 Report

#37

Truly Look-Alikes

fetchforpets Report

#38

Pet-Owner Look-A-Like Winner

humanesocietyep Report

#39

Like Owner, Like Pet

boomerang_boomer Report

#40

Hazel-Eyed Mates

topherbrophy Report

#41

Sleepy Time

labrador Report

#42

Curly Cuties

JulietteWoolf Report

#43

Twins

_Ramon58 Report

#44

I Took Graduation Pictures With My Cat. Meet Zeus

MillennialCatDaddy Report

#45

The Curly Friends

Report

#46

Happy Friends

Report

#47

Curly Look Alikes

meganrbennett Report

#48

Jojo’s Lips Were Like This For Good Two Minutes

chungortho Report

#49

Sometimes I Swear My Friend's Dog Is A Human In Dogs Skin

imgur.com Report

#50

Just Two Happy Gals

imgur.com Report

#51

For Some Reason My Mom Thinks We Look Alike

SwashbucklingWeasels Report

#52

Look-Alikes At Winterpast Farm Petting Zoo

instagram Report

#53

They Say We Look Alike

chevygirlss Report

#54

My Buddy And His Dog. Thought You Guys Would Enjoy

calvinator19 Report

#55

Matching Hair

houstonpettalk.com Report

#56

I Present You My Husband And Our One-Eyed Furry Baby. Don't They Look The Same?

imgur.com Report

#57

Sleeping Beauties

JAMSXD Report

#58

Long Tongues Buddies

rickstarrrig Report

#59

Simply Matching

ceronamo Report

#60

Partners In Crime

sdw Report

#61

Two Blondies

robbie_blanton Report

#62

Twins

BrowningIsland Report

#63

I Ordered This Online And It Turns Out I Am Now My Kittens

Catbell74 Report

#64

Well, They Do Say Owners Start To Look Like Their Dogs... Don't They?

BrutusWatts Report

#65

Have You Thought About A Matching Outfit? Side Note: My Dad And Dog Look Alike

MarlaCarfizzi Report

#66

Do You Think Benelli And I Look Alike?

PrincipalCahill Report

#67

Hairy Friends

Report

#68

Like Owner Like Pet

Report

#69

Matching Outfits

Report

#70

Ginger-Hair Twins

Michelle Miller Report

#71

Doppelgängers

jodeanbrannan Report

#72

She Thought This Would Be A Good Post

imgur.com Report

#73

Black Cats

DanielaDundela Report

#74

Before And After Hair Cuts

livyoulongtime Report

#75

Adorable Look-Alikes!

metalhed652 Report

#76

Two Ladies

Report

#77

Life Is Better With A Husky

mama_mums Report

#78

Lil's And Her Kitten Smokie

katiemarielong Report

#79

Ready For Mardi Paw Parade

isabellarfowler Report

#80

Like Owner Like Dog

ranchocoastal Report

#81

They Say Pet Owners And Their Dogs Tend To Look Alike. I Have To Agree With That Statement

normanlouandcleotoo Report

#82

This Wispy Duo

DuncanRowan13 Report

#83

Literally Same

