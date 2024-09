ADVERTISEMENT

Rude dining customers exist, and they deserve to be shamed. However, some restaurants are likewise at fault for causing inconvenience to their patrons. And in specific cases such as this one, the owner can make things worse.

A post on the Mildly Infuriating subreddit recently gained traction because of its sheer absurdity. It’s a photo of a menu from a fine dining establishment that imposes outrageous rules that require a few double-takes to comprehend.

The owner’s smug response to a disappointed customer also made the rounds, which only became a PR disaster. Scroll down for the entire story.

You May Also Like:

Some restaurants can cause a great deal of inconvenience to their diners

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

This fine dining establishment did so by imposing a laundry list of outrageous rules

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: RHEmarketing

A disappointed customer left a one-star review, urging its owner to give an unprofessional response

Share icon

Image source: GARBAGE_D0G

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: BobbyDukeArts

The reactions were unanimous, criticizing the restaurant’s absurd rules and its owner’s behavior

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon