Bored Panda has gone through all of the stories to pick only the best for anyone who needs a reminder that the world isn't all doom and gloom. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments what outlandish stuff you've seen that stopped you in your tracks.

A man's tale about a monkey jumping from a truck with a baseball bat and beating up a dog (yes, really) has sparked a viral thread of bizarre things spotted in the wild. More than 2,400 people came to the party to share the most hilarious, surprising and unhinged scenes they've ever witnessed in public. From a flash mob that ended up being a romantic proposal, to a family convinced that a hay bale had fallen from the sky, this is the content we never knew we needed.

People pay good money to attend a comedy show and laugh until their stomachs hurt. But sometimes, the best entertainment is free and happens when you least expect it. If you've ever been out and about, minding your own business, when the universe suddenly gifts you with front row seats to what should be a live sitcom, you'll know exactly what we mean.

#1 So I was loitering with a couple friends in a little village-style outdoor mall that's pretty popular in my city. Without warning, a massive group of people turned the corner onto the street and started walking down it together at a brisk pace. Not a flash mob, no one's shirtless, just a group of what had to be three or four hundred people all walking together, and as they're walking the ones on the fringes of the train are calling out to passersby to join in. There's no indication of where the group is going or why, and no one is explaining themselves or holding signs or anything.



We're near the end of the street, watching more and more people latch onto the group out of sheer curiosity as it moves en masse towards us, and I said, "Let's go." So we tacked on to the side of the train and followed it for ten minutes or so into the heart of the mall, where there's a small park with a sculpture garden and a fountain. By that point there were way too many people to come close to fitting in the park. I would estimate at least a thousand packed together.



The guy who was leading the parade approached this young woman who was sitting on one of the benches there, who was looking pretty bewildered at being surrounded by hundreds of strangers. Another young guy who was with him, sort of a ringleader type, turned to face "us" as a group and started to shout-sing "Lean On Me." With no idea what was going on, the rest of the group joined in until there were enough people to fill an auditorium all singing Lean On Me together to this complete stranger of a girl in the park. We got about a minute in (to the end of the second chorus) before the guy's friend shushed us by raising both hands, and everyone went dead silent.



Then the guy who was leading the parade got on one knee and proposed to the girl. She said yes. Everyone cheered and dispersed, more or less.



It's one of my favorite memories, just because of the sense of being part of something greater, for no reason except that we were all human. With no idea where we were going or why, we still joined the parade of people and sang to this guy's wife-to-be, because it was a good thing to do.



**TL;DR: I join a man's spontaneous flash mob to help terrify the woman he loves.**.

#2 In college there was this crazy preacher that would always be out in the commons going on about how we were all going to Hell for living away from our families and how all the professors were ho-mo-sexuals. One day I walk through the commons and the preacher is shouting hellfire and brimstone like usual, but there is a guy in a clown suit (named, I swear to god, Superman Prophets the Third). The guy in the clown suit has a boombox blasting Marilyn Manson and he is dancing around the preacher. At the same time, a goth girl from the Wiccan club is drawing a pentagram around the preacher and chanting. It was a hell of a show.

#3 Was outside smoking at a huge university by myself at about 4am when I see a deer running down the middle of the road. The noise of it running against the pavement was super bizarre.



Next a pickup truck comes barreling after it. The deer runs onto the campus lawns and the truck jumps the curb and follows it through the yards. I run after, gotta see what this is about, and by the time I get to where the truck had eventually stopped the deer was nowhere in sight.



4 guys were standing outside the truck yelling at each other. I sort of duck behind this bush area and run into a guy who was ducking there, doing the same thing as me. We kinda looked at each other, shrugged, and kept watching. These guys look university age, yelling about guns, fighting.



The guy in the bushes with me starts to make moves to get closer to the action, and the 4 guys see him. They start to walk over, I'm terrified, and they see me. They are marching over, confident, like they are going to end me, and one guy (HUGE black guy) comes right up to me and picks me up. In a hug. And sort of just sways left to right with me in his arms saying "We were just kidding. We were just kidding." He set me back down and the 4 of them walk calmly back to their truck, and drive away.



I really have no explanation for any of it.



**TL;DR: Deer, truck follows it through campus, confronted by huge black man, comforted by huge black man.**.

#4 I could've sworn I was on one of those hidden camera shows one time. I went to the Social Security office to legally change my name after I got married. The guy next to me on the elevator practically ran to grab a number before I got there. I go in and sit down and mr in-a-hurry sits next to me and tells me how he bought a suit at Jos A Bank for a job interview in Vegas and someone stole them and his wallet with all his money and credit cards. He happened to see one of his suits on some guy on the street and decided that he should go beat the guy up (obviously!). The cops showed up and arrested him. Can you believe that! The guy with his suit and wallet got off scott free and now he is in jail overnight and he has to sleep on the dirty floor!



I nod, politely like "yeah, that happens to all of us." I am rescued by the good looking business man sitting next to me. He is there with his sister. Trying to make small talk, I ask him if he's there on his lunch break, as he appears to have just come from work. "No," he says "I haven't been able to work for a year. They say I have problems, but they're wrong. They mad me go to a place for a while, but they're just trying to steal my ideas." Huh... "I write sometimes, but I know someone wants to steal what I write, so I burn it all. You HAVE to burn it all."



The conversation continues like this for 10 minutes until schizophrenic business man stands up, looks around suspiciously, mumbles something, and walks away. Suit Man looks at me like "Can you believe these people?!?!



So ladies- think twice before you go to legally change your name.

#5 One day my freshman year of college, I was walking back to my dorm from classes. Some guy in one of those green neon bodysuits goes sprinting past me. Alright, whatever.



Not thirty seconds later, I cross paths with a girl wearing typical scene/punkish clothing, fishnet stockings, plaid skirt, dark painted nails, etc. But she was also wearing a welder's mask with the visor down. Okay, things are a little odd now.



Then, not fifteen seconds later, some dude comes tearing a*s in my direction on a bicycle. Dude had some place to be. Except he's riding no handlebars, because he has a plate of sushi in one hand, and chopsticks in the other. He seemed to be quite in control of the situation, though, munching away while riding.



Any one of those in isolation wouldn't have been much to remember, even two on one trip wouldn't have been *that* crazy, but all three in such a short period of time has always stuck with me.

#6 Our neighbors back at my old house were deaf and mute. Not to mention, they weren't good people; they turned their property into a giant junkyard filled with the devil's lettuce and hurt animals.



But they did the funniest thing one day.





One day while they're gone, a man in a truck comes up with a hay bale. He walks into their driveway a bit, got a disgusted look on his face, and then set the hay bale in the drive way.



A few hours later, our deaf neighbors come home, and they see the hay bale. They all look at each other really confused, and then all at once, they look down the road. Then, all at once, they all look up the road.





Then, all at once, they all look straight up into the sky.

#7 A bar fight between a group of deaf guys. Hands down, the funniest thing I have ever seen in my life.

#8 I was driving out in the boonies and I saw a man towing a late 80's Honda with another late 80's Honda. Now this wasn't such an odd thing to see in the area. If you couldn't afford the tow truck, you just got a buddy, some rope and another car. As long as you always braked carefully and slowly the guy behind could also brake, and the bumpers would only touch a bit. There would be some scratches, but nothing you couldn't live with.



This man was doing this task solo though. Also not unheard of, but it just requires even more caution with braking. Brake slightly so the car behind you contacts the bumper, and then slowly apply the brakes even more.



I'm not sure how long the man had been doing this for, but he was going about 45 mph, so he must have been pretty confident in his abilities. However, when the deer leaped out into the road, his reflexes took over and he slammed on the brakes, leaving the second car to slam into his first car. He was fine and missed the deer, but both cars were totaled.



**tl;dr: Man rear-ends himself with his other car**.

#9 I worked at Check into Cash for a little while. I was running a field call. Thats where I go to the peoples house to collect the money when they were late or skipped out.



Anyways I went to the "projects". I turned a corner and the next thing I know this skinny black chick falls out of the window with no cloths on. Shortly after that a BIG black lady comes out with a toaster and throws it at the naked lady running away. A skinny white naked dude comes flying out of the house as well. The big black lady turns around and kicks the white dude in the nuts. Everyone went back inside. The lady I needed to see was directly above them. Laughing she says, "That happens ALL THE TIME.".

#10 I was walking into Rite Aid to buy batteries. As I walk in a homeless man slinks in behind me. We both walk to the right and he turns in the snack aisle. The batteries were perpendicular to the snacks. All of a sudden I hear multiple footsteps behind me jogging to where this homeless man is. I turn around and see the homeless man now shirtless ripping bags of peanuts and throwing them in the air and two store employees trying to subdue him. As they finally struggle to pin him down he begins to yell, " I REGRET NOTHING." Just repeatingly yelling it as he is dragged out of the store...

#11 My husband and I were in a mall in the DC area in the early 90's. At that time, Mary Lou Retton was hyping Tyson chicken products near the Mall food court. We took a look - "Oh, hey, that's Mary Lou Retton" and walked past.



Out of a service door comes a man in a pretty bad looking chicken costume being led by a girl in tie dye and dread locks. Sensing epic misfortune about to unfold, I grab my husband and we follow them back to the food court. Sure enough, the chicken throws a water balloon or something filled with red liquid resembling (might have actually been) blood at Mary Lou Retton and her crew as they are frying up delicious Tyson chicken in front of a crowd of soccer moms and their kids. The girl shouts something about Tyson being serial murderers and in an instant the chicken is underneath a large security guard.



As they are leading the chicken away, his girlfriend is shouting "Don't hurt him! Stop choking the chicken!".

#12 Posted this a little while ago but it got buried pretty good.



I was shopping for shoes with my mom in JCPenny's when I was about 14. I was trying a pair on when some random kid walks up to me and starts beating me with Elmo slippers. Then he walks away like nothing happens.

#13 A man was fighting with another man cause his burger had cucumber.

#14 Got out of a movie in down town Parry Sound. All of a sudden a snow ball fight breaks out between the movie goers and the bar across the street. Had to be a good 20 to 30 people tossing snowballs across the street. People were using parked cars for cover and sneak attacks. People who weren't involved would get hit and join in. My girlfriend at the time was hiding in a store front door when some old man threw a snow ball right at her face. This went on for over a half hour. Even cars that were driving down the street were getting pelted from both sides. Hahaha it was the greatest random occurrence I've ever experienced.

#15 A man was "walking" down the sidewalk like a chicken, strutting and flapping his bent arms. I ducked behind a building to avoid interacting and waited a while until I figured he was on his way. When I peaked around the corner of the building to make sure he was gone, there he was posed on one leg with one of his "wings" behind his head and the other tucked under his armpit. I really went the other way then. It was a public enough setting that I wasn't in danger. I wonder now why he wasn't making clucking sounds.

#16 Shanghai Carrefour, a chubby chinese woman vs tall Chinese woman. Yelling at each other till they start to fight. It's funny when their husbands or whatever try to stop them because it's like two little monkeys trying to stop a fight between two tigers lol.

#17 I saw a full wedding taking place inside a Borders book store. They even invited customers who happened to be in the store to attend.

#18 In Boston, mid day in the summer in a crowded area, a rather large woman was mounted on top of a slightly less large man who was lying down on the ground face up. His pants were around his ankles. They were belligerently yelling at each other to no end. I was there when a couple police arrived and basically had no idea how to approach the situation. It was funny as hell.

#19 So it's 1996, and I'm in Pamplona, Spain for the Festival of San Fermin, the Running of the Bulls. I should also mention it was totally a freak chance that myself and two friends were in Europe at the time, and never intended to go to the Running in the first place. But when we were in Paris, we heard it was happening right then, so we hopped on an overnight train and were there the next day. Hooray for not having set plans!



To set the stage a little, people from all over Europe and the rest of the world go to Pamplona for this thing. There are literally a c**p ton of people everywhere you go, often sleeping in doorways, parks, sidewalks and wherever they can find a spot. We were lucky enough to find space at an apt where we could crash for cheap, so no sleeping in the park for us. During the festival, the actual run with the bulls is at something crazy like 8:00 in the morning, which seems ridiculous due to all the partying, crazy people, but the thing is, most are still up, they aren't waking up early. You sleep after the run.



Also, parades. Lots of parades. As we did not speak fluent Spanish and did not know the awesome songs people sang in parades, we spent a decent amount of time watching them and walking in them, and we soon arrived at a startling conclusion. You only needed 3 basic things to start a parade. 1) Some sort of banner or flag. 2) Some type of musical instrument, like a drum, triangle, tambourine, whatever. 3) Drunk people. Lots and lots of drunk people.



The good news was, drunk people were plentiful, I had a hand carved drum I got from a guy in Nigeria, and on the second day, we found this big banner type thing leaning against a dumpster, in perfect condition. We set about trying to start our own parade, complete with me on a drum, my two friends holding each end of the banner, and we set out to rope in drunk people. I should remind you, we had no idea what the banner said. We may have been marching to cure childhood diabetes, or letting everyone know we were vegetarians and thought they should hug bulls instead of run them. No idea.



We find a open square area that seems to have a high concentration of drunk folks, we unfurl the mystery banner, and I start playing my little drum as we walk through the crowd. In no less than three minutes, there are approximately 40-50 people crowded behind us who have erupted into some song that we did not under stand. We kept on walking as they belted out their tune, picking up more and more people along the way, and by the time the song was done, we had at least 150 people in our mystery parade.



Everyone cheered and hollered, handed us a bunch of free bottles of Sangria, and then dispersed back to whence they came. To this day I have no idea what our parade was about, what the drunk people in the parade were singing about, or why some people gave us free Sangria, but I do know that it was really, really awesome.



**tl;dr: I started a mystery parade in Spain.**.

#20 Every winter I go on a ski trip up north with My friend's family. One year on the drive up we drove into a whiteout blizzard while on the highway. Traffic went from 70mph to a near standstill in a few hundred feet. We were in the center of the 3 lanes and behind and to the left of us a huge Suburban came hurtling down the road, the driver clearly not paying attention. He notices the traffic stopping at the last second and in order to avoid slamming into the car ahead of him th guy has to swerve right, across our lane in front of us, through the far right lane and off the road.



He drives off the road, down the ditch and up the embankment in the other side. Then it got better.



He made it to the top of the embankment and then turned back down. Drove back through the ditch, back up the shoulder and burst through a snowbank back onto the road. He cut back across all 3 lanes of traffic and *into the spot he left from*.



When we passed by the car his wife was bawling in the passenger's seat while he was laughing hysterically.

#21 Me and my brother were sitting on a bench waiting for the subway in Boston. Then, out of nowhere, the little old Asian lady sitting next to us ripped one of the loudest blasts from the bum trumpet that I have ever heard.

#22 I think I saw a fat chick fight club one time. I live in a pretty small town and we have a local grocery store. I was driving home one night about 11 and passed by said grocery store and noticed a bunch of the local country hicks had their trucks in a semi-circle with the headlights on and in the headlights were these 2 very obese women just going at it. Like clothing ripped and just beating each other. It was the strangest thing.

#23 Saw a homeless man park his shopping cart between two parked cars on the side of the street. Then he walked out into the middle of the 4 lane street and took a poo.

#24 Saw I guy playing a piano. Right outside a subway. Full-sized grand piano.

#25 The most hilarious thing that I can recall is related to monkeys and a dog too. I was in India at that time and back in my school, students living in the hostel (dorms) used to have the breakfast from the canteen during the winters, and eat outside on a sunny day on set fixed chairs and tables. Most of us used to throw the yellow part of the boiled eggs on the ground, leaving a competition between monkeys, (stray) dogs and crows to grab those. Usually dogs use to dominate in this fight. And of course monkeys were badly pissed at this. One day, me with three of my friends was having breakfast and saw a group of 6-7 monkeys surrounding a sleeping dog. One monkey pushes the dog, and as soon as dog takes his head up, all the monkeys slap him one by one, taking 2-3 rounds. Before the dog could realized what happened, all monkeys were gone and the expression on the dog was like what the hell just happened. Whenever I think of that, still make me chuckle.

#26 During a bar fight i saw one guy jump off a table and try a spinning roundhouse kick, only to miss by 4 feet and then get hit in the face by a plastic trashcan by his opponent. He was then escorted out by the bouncer while the entire bar laughed at him.

#27 Late at night in a McDonalds in NYC some man was angry because he did not get the right toppings on his burger. He threw a garbage can and started yelling at an employee who told him to back off before she went "all Martin Luther King Jr." on his bum.



He smeared the burger in her face



She said that kind of stuff happens all the time there.

#28 I think seeing two guys dressed in diapers and bonnets strolling past me after a 12 hour shift was one of the weirdest things I've ever witnessed.

#29 My friend recently witnessed a guy walk into a McDonald's, slam his cheeseburger on the counter, and proceed to scream at the cashier about finding a hair in it. After rambling for about 3 minutes, my friend confronts him.



"Hey man, it's not her fault. I think you should go."



The man yells "This is between ME, and McDONALD'S, man! I'm done with McDonald's! DONE! You people are disgusting! You know what I think of McDonald's?!"



He then unwraps his burger, and starts punching it with both fists, rapid fire, ketchup and mustard splattering all over the counter. Then, he fixed his tie, and calmly walked out.

#30 Two white trash heroes (one guy, one girl) driving down the highway in a small hatchback with a gigantic, homemade, doghouse on the hood. The doghouse was so heavy that the front tires were rubbing the inside of the wheel well and so big that both of them were leaning out the windows so they could see ahead of them. The were also both smoking like there was no tomorrow. If only I'd had a camera or a video camera. You guys would have loved it.

#31 I was driving on the Trans-Canada highway when an ambulance with its lights on pulled out of a fire station a quarter-mile away, and promptly got broadsided by a pickup in the oncoming lane.

#32 Watching fireworks from the side of Citadel Hill in Halifax in the late 70's there was a pre-fireworks parachute jump (I forget what they were supposed to do on the way down). I distinctly remember watching as one of the little black dots just kept falling until he was hidden behind the trees. He was easily 2 miles away so we didnt hear the thump but it was clear what had happened. The fireworks went on a scheduled and the news that night confirmed that one of the parachutes had failed to open. Here's the kicker. The guy landed in a backyard in a pile of sods that were waiting to be put on the front lawn. He got up and walked away. Not in a straight line, I mean he was obviously impacted (sorry for the pun, couldnt resist) by the event, but he was fine.



True story.