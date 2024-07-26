ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a manga or anime fan, you likely have the “One Piece” series as part of your collection. After all, it was dubbed the greatest anime of all time.

Die-hard fans have reasons to love it, but there’s a common thread: the obsession with its whimsies and comedy, which complement the dramatic intricacies of the storyline masterfully. 

In this article, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious “One Piece” memes that will make you love this series even more. Browse through them and get ready to immerse yourself in the fun.
Image credits: Sonadow546

#1

Gol D. Roger’s Heavenly Disappointment

A one piece meme in three panels. The first panel shows Gold Roger with a determined expression, saying, "My son will find it in the future," captioned "Roger after finding One Piece." The second panel depicts Ace being struck by Akainu, with the caption "Son in the future." The third panel shows a cartoonish depiction of Gold Roger in the sky, watching from heaven with a shocked face, captioned "Gol D Roger in the heaven."

#2

Roger’s Legacy

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows Gold Roger with a confident smile and the text, "I think that will be my son." The bottom panel features three skeletons wearing pirate hats, with the one in the middle holding a small flame and wearing Ace's hat. The text below reads, "Sorry son, I was wrong. That was the power of theory theory no mi."

#3

Always Ready For a Rewatch

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows Luffy crying on the ground, looking distressed. The text above reads, "How people think I will be at the end of One Piece," and below, "And what now?" The bottom panel features Luffy with a big smile, adjusting his straw hat. The text reads, "Let's watch it again."

The Unmatched Popularity of Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece”

Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” is one of the most popular shonen series in anime history. It’s about Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to fulfill his dream of becoming the Pirate King. The series joins the Big 3 Shonen manga, with Naruto and Bleach, but has set itself as the crowd favorite. 

The series has grown so popular that it has topped the charts across Anime News Network reports and set the Guinness Book world record with nearly 500 million copies published, 417 in Japan, and over 100 million over 60 territories worldwide (1).

“One Piece” is different thanks to its “extensive length, emotional moments, surprising twists, and well-developed side characters,” says Xandalee Joseph in a 2022 feature for Comic Book Resources (2). 

The “One Piece” world is highly intricate, and Oda created so many intriguing characters that endeared themselves to fans. Characters who don’t get their backstories often feel more real than one-off characters in other manga, as explained by Ben Sokol in a 2024 article for Screen Rant (3). Other series would have had you rooting for just the leading man, but “One Piece” also expands affection for the peripheral characters. 

#4

 Luffy’s Punch Didn’t Go Unnoticed

A one piece meme in three panels. The top panel shows Luffy punching a Celestial Dragon, with the text, "Luffy punches a Celestial Dragon." The bottom left panel depicts Sengoku, wearing a Marine cap and looking serious, captioned "Sengoku:". The bottom right panel features Garp, dressed in military attire, laughing and holding a drink, captioned "Garp:".

#5

“You Must Remember What You’re Fighting For”

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows Jinbei encouraging Luffy, saying, "Think Luffy! You can't bring back what you've lost! Think about what you have now!" The bottom panel depicts Luffy with tears streaming down his face, surrounded by images of his crew members, including Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky, and Brook. The text next to Luffy reads, "I still have... my crew!"

#6

A Wasted Opportunity Right There

A one piece meme in four panels. The top panel shows Doflamingo laughing maniacally with the text, "Worst thing happened to One Piece anime." The second panel features Doflamingo with Luffy on his back, captioned "Bad animation?" The third panel shows Luffy engulfed in golden flames, with the text, "Terrible pacing?" The bottom panel depicts the Straw Hat crew running in military gear, with the text, "No! It's they used this opening only for 15 episodes."

#7

The Gear 4 Confusion

A one piece meme in four panels. The top left panel shows Katakuri with the text, "I got defeated by Luffy in gear 4: snakeman 🐍." The top right panel features Doflamingo looking surprised with the text, "Wait what there's another variation of gear 4." The bottom left panel shows Rob Lucci with a confused expression, saying, "What's gear 4." The bottom right panel depicts Crocodile looking bewildered with the text, "Wait he used gears."

Why Does “One Piece” Have So Many Chapters?

The “One Piece” episodes have over 1,100 chapters. That’s 1,100 plot twists and stories of character development that fans deeply invest in and love.

The series also runs for 25 years, building up an incredibly interconnected story that wouldn’t be possible to tell if the series had fewer chapters, explains Sokol. 

Fans, too, can’t get enough of “One Piece” — whether the manga or the anime series. Netflix has made the series even more accessible. Whether fans love the manga more or enjoy the cinematic anime, they can rest assured that the story is appropriately paced, says Louis Kenner in a 2024 feature for the Screen Rant (4). No matter the length, it will feel like a brisk adventure.
#8

“F*** Mugiwara”

A one piece meme featuring a group of villains from the series, including Big Mom, Kaido, and other antagonists, gathered together. The text at the top reads, "F*** MUGIWARA," and the text at the bottom says, "ALL MY HOMIES HATE MUGIWARA," referencing the Straw Hat crew led by Luffy.

#9

Anime Logic

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows Charlotte Katakuri with his mochi arm, grinning menacingly. The text above reads, "Anime Logic 😁," and below, "If you can't beat your enemy." The bottom panel features Luffy with his mouth wide open, about to eat, and his cheeks puffed out. The text reads, "Eat them," with the caption "...Munch-Munch!"

#10

No Netflix — No Problem

A one piece meme with text at the top that reads, "Friend: You have Netflix, right? Me: No. Friend: Then how do you watch stuff?" Below, there is an image of Luffy grinning confidently, with the text, "Me: I'm a pirate."

#11

“Naruto” Villains vs “One Piece” Villains

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows a dark, ominous scene from Naruto with a menacing mechanical face and the text, "Naruto Villain Introduction." The bottom panel features a humorous scene from One Piece with a large, goofy villain and Luffy making a funny face. The text reads, "One Piece Villain Introduction."

#12

Defying the Laws of Nature

A one piece meme in four panels. The top left panel shows Sanji running in the sky with the text, "Walk in the sky." The top right panel features Caribou swimming through the ground with the text, "Swim in the ground." The bottom left panel shows the Thousand Sunny navigating underwater with the text, "Navigate underwater." The bottom right panel depicts Aokiji riding a bike on the surface of the sea with the text, "Ride a bike on the sea." The top text reads, "It's only in One Piece that you can:"

#13

Manga vs Anime vs Netflix

A one piece meme in three panels. The top panel shows a black-and-white manga drawing of a character in armor, labeled "Manga." The middle panel features the same character in the anime adaptation, with colored armor, labeled "Anime." The bottom panel depicts Lil Nas X in a golden armor outfit at the Met Gala, labeled "Netflix Adaptation."

#14

Anime-Only vs Manga Readers

A one piece meme in four panels. The top left panel shows Luffy in Gear Four form with the caption, "This is my final Gear Four!" and the text above reads, "Anime onlys:" The top right panel features a shocked man wearing a straw hat with the text, "How is he supposed to beat Kaido." The bottom left panel shows the same image of Luffy in Gear Four with the caption, "This is my final Gear Four!" and the text above reads, "Manga readers:" The bottom right panel depicts the same man with a fiery hair transformation, smiling, with the text, "3 episodes left."

#15

Zoro’s Promotion

A one piece meme in four panels. The top left panel shows the Grim Reaper with a speech bubble saying, "..." The top right panel features Zoro, looking shocked and saying, "d-do you want direction or something?!" The bottom left panel depicts the Grim Reaper shaking hands with Zoro in an office, with the text, "I've come to congratulate the new King of Hell." The bottom right panel shows Zoro with a surprised expression and the text, "What the!!"

#16

Eat or Be Eaten

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows a young Luffy inside the mouth of a crocodile, with the text, "Little Luffy almost got eaten by a crocodile." The bottom panel features a grown-up Luffy biting down on the head of the pirate Crocodile, with the text, "Tried to eat a pirate named Crocodile when he became a pirate."

#17

Anime Is Larger Than Life

A one piece meme in two panels. The top panel shows an anime scene with Big Mom chasing a character in a pink polka-dot dress, labeled "Anime." The bottom panel features a real-life scene of a woman chasing a child down a street, labeled "Live Action."

#18

Saddest Childhoods in “One Piece”

A one piece meme featuring four images depicting the saddest childhoods of characters. The top left shows a young Trafalgar Law looking somber by the sea. The top right depicts a young Sanji with a shocked expression while wearing a mask. The bottom left features Linlin (Big Mom) as a crying child in front of a house. The bottom right shows a silhouette of Luffy walking away from his burning village. The text in the center reads, "Saddest childhoods in one piece."

#19

Even Zoro Has a Kryptonite

A one piece meme in six panels showcasing Zoro's achievements. The top left panel shows Zoro cutting the Giant Stone Pica with the text, "Zoro cut the Giant Stone Pica." The top middle panel features Zoro defeating two characters labeled "Worst Generation" with the text, "Zoro defeat the two Worst Generation." The top right panel shows Zoro blocking an attack from two Emperors of the Sea with the text, "Zoro blocked the combined attack of two Emperors of the Sea." The middle right panel depicts Zoro cutting Kaido, leaving a scar, with the text, "Zoro cut Kaido leaving a permanent scar." The bottom left panel shows Zoro defeating King and cutting one of his wings with the text, "Zoro cut King and one of his wings." The bottom right panel features a character surprised by Zoro's actions with the text, "And this guy had the nerve to attack Zoro while Zoro was sleeping."

#20

“Is This a Lion?”

A one piece meme featuring Luffy holding a small animal with a beard, looking at it with curiosity. Nami stands in the background, observing the scene. The text at the bottom reads, "Is this a lion?"

#21

A Second “One Piece” Series?

A one piece meme featuring four characters. The top left panel shows Gold Roger with a fierce expression. The top right panel features Ace with a confident grin. The bottom left panel shows Whitebeard smiling. The bottom right panel depicts a character with glowing eyes reading a document labeled "onepiecewar." The text in the center reads, "What would your reaction be if you hear that Oda is making a second series but then about the old era?"

#22

Plot Twists We’d Want to See in “One Piece”

A one piece meme titled "Plot Twists We Need in One Piece" featuring six images with accompanying text. The top left shows Rocks D. Xebec with the text, "Rox is still alive." The top right depicts a shocked Luffy with the text, "Imu Sama is Luffy's mother." The middle left shows Usopp with Mont Blanc Noland with the text, "Usopp is actually a descendant of Noland." The middle right features Shanks with glowing eyes, labeled "Shanks is using Luffy and is the final villain." The bottom left shows Dragon with the text, "Dragon was an admiral." The bottom right depicts Zoro with the text, "Zoro is from Shimotsuki family."

#23

Daddy Issues

A one piece meme in six panels featuring different characters with their expressions and captions. The top left shows Donquixote Doflamingo with the text, "I don't like my father." The top middle panel features Sanji with the text, "I hate my father." The top right panel shows Sabo with the text, "I don't want my real father." The middle left panel depicts Yamato with the text, "I don't care about my father." The bottom left panel shows Ace with the text, "I do not accept my father." The bottom right panel features Luffy with a confused expression and the text, "I don't know that I have a father."

#24

Alternative View

A one piece meme with characters from "The Office" edited to have One Piece hairstyles. The first panel shows Michael Scott with Luffy's straw hat, saying "join us." The second panel features Pam with Sanji's hair, replying "I refuse." The third panel has Michael repeating "I refuse," while the fourth panel shows Pam saying, "excuse me?" The fifth panel shows Michael with Luffy's hat again, saying, "I refuse your refusal," while Pam looks surprised with Sanji's hair.

#25

Charging Struggles According to Luffy

A one piece meme featuring four images of Luffy looking bored or waiting. The top left image shows Luffy lying on the floor with a tired expression. The top right image depicts Luffy lying on his stomach near a campfire, looking frustrated. The bottom left image features Luffy sitting in a stream, looking dejected. The bottom right image shows Luffy crouching with a cloth over his head, looking impatient. The text above the images reads, "Me when my mobile is on charging:"

#26

Too Long Yet Not Enough

A one piece meme depicting two muscular arms clasping hands, labeled "One Piece" and "Not having enough episodes." The left arm is captioned "Being too long." The text above the image reads, "Anime: One Piece."

#27

“Eat It”

A one piece meme featuring a tweet by "One Piece Memes" with a crossover theme between One Piece and Attack on Titan (AOT). The image shows a young Luffy smiling and wearing a shirt that says "ANCHOR," while a character from AOT whispers to him, "He's laughing at you. Eat his fruit." The caption above the image reads, "Anime: One Piece x AOT."

#28

Commitment

A one piece meme using scenes from Avengers: Infinity War. The top panel shows Doctor Strange saying, "I have watched 415 hours of anime." The middle panel features Tony Stark asking, "How many anime have you watched?" The bottom panel shows Doctor Strange with an image of the One Piece crew, saying, "Just 1."

#29

“One Panel a Year Will Suffice”

A one piece meme featuring three characters walking down a street. Luffy, in the center, is smiling and holding his stomach, saying, "I'm stuffed! That was great!" The text above the image reads, "One Piece fans after getting 1 panel of Shanks every year be like:" Zoro and Brook are walking beside him.

#30

“NAKAMAAA-DA”

A one piece meme featuring characters from "Madagascar" with edited One Piece elements. The top image shows three penguins with the text, "Person with traumatic past exists in one piece." The penguins are wearing Sanji's, Luffy's, and Zoro's hairstyles respectively, and the one with Luffy's hat says, "Wouldn't that make you." The bottom image zooms in on the penguin with Luffy's hat, exclaiming, "NAKAMAAA-DA."

References

1.        Rafael Antonio Pineda. “One Piece Manga Sets Guinness World Record With Over 500 Million Published.” Anime News Network, August 22, 2024. | https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/news/2022-08-04/one-piece-manga-sets-guinness-world-record-with-over-500-million-published/.188352#:~:text=One+Piece+Manga+Sets+Guinness,Published+%2D+News+%2D+Anime+News+Network

2.        Xandalee Joseph. “10 Reasons Why One Piece Is The Best Anime Of All Time.” Comic Book Resources, March 25, 2022. https://www.cbr.com/reasons-one-piece-is-best-anime/

3.        Ben Sockol. “10 Reasons One Piece Was the Best of Shonen Jump’s Big 3.” Screen Rant, January 24, 2024. | https://screenrant.com/10-reasons-one-piece-best-of-shonen-jump-big-3/#:~:text=One+Piece+is+the+clear,deeply+invest+in+and+love.

4.        Louis Kenner. “10 Best Reasons New Fans Should Start One Piece.” Comic Book Resources, April 27, 2024. | https://www.cbr.com/watch-one-piece-anime-reasons/

