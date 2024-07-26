30 One Piece Memes Only True Fans Will Understand
If you’re a manga or anime fan, you likely have the “One Piece” series as part of your collection. After all, it was dubbed the greatest anime of all time.
Die-hard fans have reasons to love it, but there’s a common thread: the obsession with its whimsies and comedy, which complement the dramatic intricacies of the storyline masterfully.
In this article, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious “One Piece” memes that will make you love this series even more. Browse through them and get ready to immerse yourself in the fun.
Gol D. Roger’s Heavenly Disappointment
Roger’s Legacy
Always Ready For a Rewatch
The Unmatched Popularity of Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece”
Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” is one of the most popular shonen series in anime history. It’s about Monkey D. Luffy and his journey to fulfill his dream of becoming the Pirate King. The series joins the Big 3 Shonen manga, with Naruto and Bleach, but has set itself as the crowd favorite.
The series has grown so popular that it has topped the charts across Anime News Network reports and set the Guinness Book world record with nearly 500 million copies published, 417 in Japan, and over 100 million over 60 territories worldwide (1).
“One Piece” is different thanks to its “extensive length, emotional moments, surprising twists, and well-developed side characters,” says Xandalee Joseph in a 2022 feature for Comic Book Resources (2).
The “One Piece” world is highly intricate, and Oda created so many intriguing characters that endeared themselves to fans. Characters who don’t get their backstories often feel more real than one-off characters in other manga, as explained by Ben Sokol in a 2024 article for Screen Rant (3). Other series would have had you rooting for just the leading man, but “One Piece” also expands affection for the peripheral characters.
Luffy’s Punch Didn’t Go Unnoticed
“You Must Remember What You’re Fighting For”
A Wasted Opportunity Right There
The Gear 4 Confusion
Why Does “One Piece” Have So Many Chapters?
The “One Piece” episodes have over 1,100 chapters. That’s 1,100 plot twists and stories of character development that fans deeply invest in and love.
The series also runs for 25 years, building up an incredibly interconnected story that wouldn’t be possible to tell if the series had fewer chapters, explains Sokol.
Fans, too, can’t get enough of “One Piece” — whether the manga or the anime series. Netflix has made the series even more accessible. Whether fans love the manga more or enjoy the cinematic anime, they can rest assured that the story is appropriately paced, says Louis Kenner in a 2024 feature for the Screen Rant (4). No matter the length, it will feel like a brisk adventure.
“F*** Mugiwara”
Anime Logic
No Netflix — No Problem
“Naruto” Villains vs “One Piece” Villains
Defying the Laws of Nature
Manga vs Anime vs Netflix
Anime-Only vs Manga Readers
Zoro’s Promotion
Eat or Be Eaten
Anime Is Larger Than Life
Saddest Childhoods in “One Piece”
Even Zoro Has a Kryptonite
“Is This a Lion?”
A Second “One Piece” Series?
Plot Twists We’d Want to See in “One Piece”
Daddy Issues
Alternative View
Charging Struggles According to Luffy
Too Long Yet Not Enough
“Eat It”
Commitment
“One Panel a Year Will Suffice”
“NAKAMAAA-DA”
